Unforced Variations: Sep 2021

This month’s open thread for climate science topics. Not sure about you, but we are still reading the details of the IPCC report. We are watching the unfolding hurricane season with trepidation, with particular concern related to the impacts of compound events (and not just those associated with climate), and anticipating another low, if not record, Arctic sea ice minimum.

PS. At some point this month we will be switching Internet service providers, so don’t be surprised if there are some oddities as we switch everything over.