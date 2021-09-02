This month’s open thread for climate science topics. Not sure about you, but we are still reading the details of the IPCC report. We are watching the unfolding hurricane season with trepidation, with particular concern related to the impacts of compound events (and not just those associated with climate), and anticipating another low, if not record, Arctic sea ice minimum.
PS. At some point this month we will be switching Internet service providers, so don’t be surprised if there are some oddities as we switch everything over.
42 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Sep 2021"
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for August with a global anomaly of +0.17ºC, this down a little on the July’s anomaly of +0.20ºC, with August the 3rd highest monthly anomaly of the year-to-date. 2021 UAH TLT monthly anomalies for 2021-so-far sit in the range -0.05ºC to +0.20ºC.
August 2021 was the 7th warmest August on the UAH record, behind August 1998 (+0.39ºC), 2016 (+0.32ºC), 2020 (+0.30ºC), 2017 (+0.29ºC), 2019 (+0.26ºC) & 2010 (+0.21ºC).
August 2021 sits =78th on the highest all-month monthly anomaly list.
The first two-thirds of 2021 comes in as 9th warmest Jan-Aug on the UAH record and the coolest Jan-Jul since 2015. For 2021 to snatch 2015’s 7th place in the full-year rankings would require UAH’s Sept-Dec 2021 to average +0.23ºC or more.
Of course the last few months of 2015 were boosted by the strong 2015-16 El Niño while July-August of 2021 have reached a similar global warmth despite the continuing La Niña conditions. The ENSO forecasts suggest a strengthening of the La Niña through the end of 2021 but this would likely impact 2022 global temperatures rather than 2021.
…….. Jan-Aug Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.44ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.27ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2019 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2002 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 9th
2018 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 8th
2021 .. +0.09ºC
2015 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 7th
2007 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 13th
2005 .. +0.07ºC … … … +0.06ºC … … … 10th
2014 .. +0.03ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 12th
A strengthened La Niña through the back-end of 2021 will presumably increase the chances of an energetic Atlantic hurricane season. It has already shown its mettle with ACE for the year to end-of-August reaching 43.7, the 6th highest ‘by-end-of-August’ value since 2000. And the NHC-NOAA shows September beginning with Storm Larry projected to reach major hurricane strength out in mid-Atlantic by Friday.
Russell says
As the hurricane season wears on, the public suffering crisis fatigue from compulsory use of the C-word on network news.
It may be time to air an unsolicited testimonial to climate modeling and computational meteorology that has emerged from a sport whose progress depends on both :
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/08/climate-models-and-anthropocene-age-of.html
Mr. Know It All says
National Ignition Facility at LLNL makes progress in quest to achieve fusion:
https://www.llnl.gov/news/national-ignition-facility-experiment-puts-researchers-threshold-fusion-ignition
Carbomontanus says
Genosse…
Did you ever learn about Fata Morgana?
It is an old moslem and arab tale, probably known through Averroes Ibn Rushd of the western Arabs in Cordoba, with his learnt roots from the late Univeristy of Alexandria, that burnt!”
But Averroes “& al were able to secure and to bring further a lot of that Gypsy and Greek wisdom from Alexandria via Cordoba onto the School of Bologna in Italia, and thus secured to the aftermath.
Morgane was. a wicked, evil , and dangerous witsch.
Who led naive and stupid men into temptation.
In then mornings in that arid landscape, where there were severe shortage ow water and everyone thrivintg for it,…..
…she fore-showet for them quite pure water just 100 steps out in the sandy deserts and they rushed out for it.
But when they came there, it was only dry sands………… But look, only 100 or 200 steps further,……. clean and pure water. anew……..
And thus it went on under the ever rising and burning sun in the morning hours… until it came to a pointn of no return.
Where they perished pitifully of thirst in those dry sands under the burnhing sun with no water at all,……
That is called a FATA MORGANA!
( Fata Morgana does mean the facts or the deeds of that fameous and cruel wicked witch Morgane, who lead naive and stupid men into temptation that way)
All this is to0 be known about and warned against according to those old moslems and learnt, experienced proper serious arab relatives to the fameous and unluckily vanished University of Alexandria, with all its quite timeless and valuable, Gypsy and Greek wisdoms.
MA Rodger says
Geoff Bacon @August UV comment,
You set out a few thoughts concerning Energy Imbalance, global SAT and long-term feedbacks which perhaps confusingly is rather a broad range of subject matter. If I may be so bold to suggest that the discussion be cut in half and address the Energy Imbalance and the long-termp effects seperately.
So concening the first part: Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI) and global SAT.
EEI is measured at the top of the atmosphere and measures the rate of warming of the planet so a big EEI or an increasing IEE is not good news.
It is not easy to directly measure EEI but we do now have a useful approximation in Ocean Heat Content which today comprises the vast majority of EEI. There is today a rising rate of OHC thus a rising EEI. Fig 7 in the preceding OHC link suggests OHC was risng in 2015 at 0.7Wm^-2(ocean), so 8Zj/y into the oceans, perhaps 9.5Zj/y planet-wide, thus a de-wobbled 2015 IEE of ~0.6Wm^-2.
You (I think confusingly) state “GMST can be stable (not increasing or decreasing) with the Earth’s Energy Imbalance still heating the Earth.” I think I see the word “stable” being used here to mean different things to different people. The situation with an ‘unchanging GMST’ can exist with an EEI warming the planet in that the imbalance could be warming deep oceans or melting ice and tundra (all long-term processes) while not impacting GMST. But such warming/melting has limits so the GMST has not reached ‘equilibrium’ and when the ocean warming/ice melting ends, there must/will be a renewed change in that ‘unchanging GM SAT’ to reach that ‘equilibrium’.
Yet it would be the ‘unchanging GMST’ which is the driving force behind the ocean warming/ice melting. And this driving may be a one-way process as there is hysteresis such that a GMST returning to previous levels will not in many cases lead to a reversal of the ocean warming/ice melting caused by earlier higher GMST. Indeed that earlier higher GMST may have resulted in a ‘tipping point’ being passed and thus the ocean warming/ice melting continuing despite the return to earlier lower GSTM. (And that “return to earlier lower GSTM” may occur for a short while driven by a ‘tipping point’, this most likely concerning unstabalised polar ice caps melting down.)
zebra says
A Serious Flaw In The New RC,
When the reply and nesting function was introduced, I thought “finally, people can have serious discussions, or stupid trolling using up endless column inches, or long winded lover’s spats, contained within a space, making it much more convenient for everyone to do their own thing.”
Now, on the previous UV, Geoff Beacon (not a troll or long winded) asked a real question, and Cedric Knight and I (neither of us being a troll or long winded) tried to answer. Gosh, I thought, a chance to clear up an honest misconception on physics, or maybe I’m missing something, but we can do this without making other people scroll endlessly, and typing in comment numbers, and so on.
But, as they say, it’s never easy. There is now no reply function within the sub-thread, so it becomes necessary to make a comment on this new UV, in the form of ATTENTION GEOFF, hope that he sees it among unrelated comments, and then refer back to the original, just like in the old format.
I’m hoping this can get fixed easily. So far, the new format’s little bugs have been little, compared to the great improvement overall. If all other posts can be kept open for comment, why not UV and FR?
Killian says
That is not new, not a flaw (in the sense it’s always been that way), zebra. Has always been thus when a new month was posted.
Geoff Beacon says
I hope it’s OK to continue this from August., where Zebra said
“There’s no reasonable mechanism for unidirectional energy transfer and/or change of form to occur within the system for any length of time after we observe the stabilization of GMST”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/08/unforced-variations-aug-2021/comment-page-2/#comment-795367
If ‘the stabilization of GMST’ means simply that GMST is staying constant then this is simply wrong.
Scientists and policymakers are hoping that by about 2060, GMST can be ‘stabilized’ at about 15C. The average temperature of the ocean is 3.9C.
By various routes there will be a heat transfer to the oceans.
At ‘stabilization’ GMST will be higher than 3.9C so oceans will keep heating, ice will keep melting and permafrost will keep thawing.
How serious are these continuing processes-at-stabilization?
John Pollack says
Geoff, the average temperature of the ocean might be 3.9C, but that refers to the whole ocean, not just the surface, so you have to account for ocean currents. That’s not straightforward. Much of the deep mixing and heat exchange with the surface air occurs at polar and subpolar latitudes in just a few areas, such as the Labrador Current area in the NH. So, a lot will depend on how much the AOMC and Antarctic currents are upset before “stabilization.” With a lot of the heat exchange happening in the colder parts of the planet, the oceans won’t necessarily keep taking in a lot of extra heat, even if GMST is 15C.
I like your quotes, because the GMST isn’t truly stable even if we stop producing more CO2, since the system won’t be in equilibrium. There is a very long full response time for the polar ice sheets, probably millenia. Much of the ocean response will be more rapid as the near-surface layers adjust, but the currents will not be stable at least until the ice sheets (or what is left of them) have reached equilibrium with prevailing greenhouse gas levels. The same goes for whatever carbon-bearing permafrost might be exposed by the melting of the ice sheets. We have an indication that the NH production of additional CO2 and CH4 wasn’t exceptional during the warm Eemian period around 120k BP, because there wasn’t an exceptional spike in these gases preserved in the Antarctic ice cores, even as much of the Greenland Ice Sheet melted.
So, part of the answer seems to be that after we quit adding extra greenhouse gases, there will still be serious long-term sea level rise, accompanied by unstable ocean currents. This would also keep the climate unstable, along with GMST.
zebra says
Geoff, you seem to be mixing up some basic concepts and numbers.
-The 3.9C value is for the entire ocean, but that includes the very cold deep waters below 200 meters. So your reasoning there is way off; remember the GMST used to be 14C, but the permafrost was frozen and the arctic was covered with ice, and 14 is still much bigger than 3.9.
-Most (90%) of the increase in system energy caused by humans is already in the oceans, and has raised the temperature of the upper layer. That increase is already incorporated into the GMST. Now, if we manage to stop increased energy gain due to greenhouse gases, some of that existing excess may move out of the oceans… you seem to have that backwards.
So I do still think you may be confusing the idea of positive feedback with a transfer of energy within the system. The value of GMST reflects all the different processes going on, globally and locally.
For the permafrost to melt, energy has to come from somewhere. And you are suggesting that somehow, energy will be lost from somewhere without affecting the temperature of that source….. because if it does affect the temperature of the source, that will show up as GMST still not being stable.
Maybe someone can suggest such a mechanism?
Victor says
I posted these questions on the sea level thread but got no response. Maybe I’ll have better luck here:
How can one claim sea level rise is driven by warming produced by CO2 emissions when that rise began at a time prior to 1880, when CO2 emissions were negligible and global temperatures were relatively stable? how can one claim sea level rise is driven by warming produced by CO2 emissions when the rate of rise has remained relatively stable from 1880 through the present, while both global land and sea temperatures have risen and fallen at varying rates during this same period? how can one reconcile the observations reported in Fasullo et al., acknowledging that sea level rise has actually decelerated during the satellite era, with the notion, claimed by the IPCC, that the rise has accelerated?
From Fasullo et al., “Is the detection of accelerated sea level rise imminent?” “Global mean sea level rise estimated from satellite altimetry provides a strong constraint on climate variability and change and is expected to accelerate as the rates of both ocean warming and cryospheric mass loss increase over time. In stark contrast to this expectation however, current altimeter products show the rate of sea level rise to have decreased from the first to second decades of the altimeter era.” ( https://www.nature.com/articles/srep31245 )
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: How can one claim sea level rise is driven by warming produced by CO2 emissions when that rise began at a time prior to 1880, when CO2 emissions were negligible and global temperatures were relatively stable?
BPL: You could do a correlation analysis. But alas, the math is beyond you.
CCHolley says
@Victor
The answers to Victor’s questions are readily available to anyone who actually does the research. Clue:
https://assets.climatecentral.org/images/made/2_22_16_John_CC_NuisanceFlooding_GlobalSLR_1050_718_s_c1_c_c.jpg
And, not surprisingly, the paper that Victor cites doesn’t exactly say what he thinks it does. As we’ve seen in the past, he doesn’t actually read the papers, he just mines for quotes to use out of context. Paper actually attempts to show that the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo masked ocean warming and sea level rise for first two decades of the satellite era–1992-2012. For the second decade of that period the rise rate declined slightly over the first decade. But from 2012 to 2016 when the paper was written you can see a sharp rise although the authors seem to be wary to call that short period acceleration. Regardless, sea level has NOT decelerated overall during the satellite era. See chart from the paper for reference:
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep31245/figures/1
But, of course since the paper was published there are several more years of data with the rise being more evidently at a higher rate for the period 2012-2019. Anyway, the IPCC considers sea level rise from the beginning of industrialization for which the overall rate of rise has clearly accelerated. See:
https://twitter.com/ZLabe/status/994611634684411912/photo/1
Victor should read and think hard about this:
https://thinkingispower.com/the-person-who-lies-to-you-the-most-is-you/
Russell Seitz says
As the hurricane season wears on, the public suffering crisis fatigue from compulsory use of the C-word on network news.
It may be time to air an unsolicited testimonial to climate modeling and computational meteorology that has emerged from a sport whose progress depends on both :
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/08/climate-models-and-anthropocene-age-of.html
Piotr says
Zebra lecturing Geoff: “ take a step back and get cause and effect clear […] you have to be clear that GMST [Global Mean Surface Temperature] is an effect (a metric, or proxy), not a cause. ”
Wasn’t that obvious when Geoff called GSMT:
Of course an important measure […] BUT the increases in ocean heat content, melted ice & thawed tundra are NOT directly linked to GMST [but to] Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI)” ?/ ?
Zebra: “ here’s no reasonable mechanism for unidirectional energy transfer and/or change of form to occur within the system for any length of time after we observe the stabilization of GMST.”
A zebra walks into a bar.
– “Hey, why the long face?” goes the bartender.
– “Arghh, somebody on the Internet got their definition wrong, Again!”
– “C’mon, relax. How about the usual, Martini on the rocks? ”
– “Whatever. stirred, not shaken”.
Zebra observes the glass: the ice is melting yet the drink remains freezingly cold
– “Barkeep, there’s a problem with my drink: there is no reasonable mechanism for melting of the ice if the temperature of the drink is stable”!
– Bartender rolls his eyes: “Sheesh, here we go, again”
If the GMST stabilizes, it will do it ABOVE the preindustrial steady state of the ocean-ice system – then you need your “unidirectional energy transfer” into the atmosphere to compensate for the heat removed form the atmosphere into the subsurface ocean until the new steady state is reached, and to compensate for energy used for the phase change of the melting ice and thawing permafrost. That’s why Geoff said:
“GMST can be stable (not increasing or decreasing) with the Earth’s Energy Imbalance still heating the Earth.
What’s “unreasonable” about that?
Zebra: “You may be confusing this with the idea of “tipping points” or positive feedbacks. .”
No, he is not confused, you are – Geoff said: “GMST can be STABLE (not increasing or decreasing) with the Earth’s Energy Imbalance still heating the Earth”. This sentence is not predicated on tipping points or positive feedbacks.
Yes, Geoff mentions feedbacks, but in a very different context – in discussing impact of short-lived greenhouse gasses – their impact (heating of the ocean, melting ice) may indirectly affect GMST long after these gases are gone, by triggering feedbacks, even though they no longer DIRECTLY affect GSMT via their IR absorption.
Carbomontanus says
No one dares to comment further here.
Are they afraid of getting it also from my side?
Jim Galasyn says
The new Honest Government Ad dropped: Carbon Capture and Storage:
nigelj says
Ha ha so true. However the text is very light and hard to read. This is not Jim’s fault, and looks to be yet another problem with the new website format.
Carbomontanus says
No Mr.Nigelj
They conspire against old and poor- sighted readers, discriminate them. Because they want quite much younger readers and users of the website.
Carbomontanus says
@ Jim Galasyn
Once upon a time I had to spend a few hours at the Frankfurt Airport due to Lufthansa, and Al Gore had got the Nobel Price from Oslo just a few days earlier.
An found Frankfurter Allgemeine for reading.
There, a reader stated that taken all the CO2 that is to be captured and stored in its most compressed and dense form namely as CO2 dry ice. It will make up a volume larger than the Alps.
Such a large room does not exist underground!
What is even less understood is that E= PdV, where V is that very volume, and P is geolotgical pressure. A very large volumke is to pe pumped down and stored against geological pressure. So where are we supposed to get that energy E from?
The obvious moral is, rather avoid taking up and burning that fossile carbon at all. It is allready there down in the ground where it ought to be. And better look for possible alternatives for energy and electricity production. I believe in the green values and the photosynthesis and in hydroelectric power.
prl says
Wikipedia says that the total human greenhouse gas emissions is 52 billiion tonnes CO2 equivalent, of which about 72% is actually carbon dioxide. Dry ice is 1562 kg/m^3. From that I get about 23 km^3.
The area of the Alps is 200000 km^2. If you spread 23km^3 of dry ice evenly over the Alps it would be about 11cm high. That’s not going to be “a volume larger than the Alps”.
Remember that most of the carbon that was burnt to create that CO2 was extracted from the ground in the first place.
Ray Ladbury says
At least we can laugh our way to Armageddon! Those guys are fricking brilliant!
Killian says
This is why you don’t pin your entire survival on a non-existent industry. (R&D does not = an industry.)
So Exxon is advertising capturing <0.3% of today's emissions…by 2040.
Just how big? Not very.
Listen up, IPCC.
https://twitter.com/GlobalEcoGuy/status/1433868049212481580?s=20
Geoff Beacon says
Thanks for the discussion above.
I also asked
“How serious are these continuing processes-at-stabilization?”
Sea level rise is obviously serious but what about …
1. The effects on sea-life?
2. Rapid intensification on storms?
3. Increased feedbacks?
4. Others?
Have any of these been assessed?
Carbomontanus says
Dr. G. Beacon
Good morning, how are you?
By looking through your questions, I first thought of a fool who can ask more than 10 wise men (especially me,) can possibly answer. But I shall resign on that argument now.
Your most dubious is that of stabilization. When Panta rei,… should we try and stop that?
Answer: Read the history of Sisyphos first!
The effects on sea life may be the most important, at least to my opinion.
But as far as I can see it, industrial and chemical pollution together with the Armada of very large and rabid fisherboats is what ought to be brought an end to.. And there are promjising examjples of proper international good results in that respect, Whereas in other areas / waters, flat-sculled landcrab capitalism is still in charge. .
Rapid intensification of storms?
No! I do not believe that. It is hardly rapid. Only that TV is invented and the broad masses are told to take it politically and blame the class enemy for it.
Increased feedbacks?
No. That is ruled by Le Chateliers principle. The only news is that the broad masses never learnt about feedbacks before..
Others?
Yes, a lot!
Geoff Beacon says
Thanks Carbomontanus,
The rapid intensification of storms is quick – as happened with Katrina and recently with Ida.
Doesn’t this process occur because heat is dragged up from sub-surface layers?
“Both Ida and Katrina received much of their strength from a rapid intensification cycle while moving over over the Gulf Loop Current, an eddy of very warm and deep water in the Gulf.”
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/09/04/hurricane-ida-strongest-ever-recorded-comparison-katrina/5713442001/
How can Le Chatilier’s Principle on chemical equilibrium be used here?
Carbomontanus says
Hr G. Beacon
Strorms:
You have 2 and only 2 examples. I would like in this case to have more examples.
In addition, I believe the delta T, the hotter seawater in the gulf, is so minimal that any effect would drown in further accidental “noise”, meaning, I do not believe anyone will find any systematic effect yet, that stands “scrutiny”.
What seems more plausible is that they stay steady for up to twice as long time over the same unlucky city and landscape. That is rather what surprizes. That effect will indeed need more global warming and water vapour.
= speculation from my side, ask a meteorologist.
.
On the other hand, it is obvious that the known effects of CO2- dependent AGW will strenghthen the thunderstorms and tropical cyclones, the question for me is how much.
Le Chateliers principle is a very general and universal principle of stable eqvilibria influenced by several parameters, and not just for chemical eqvilibria. I apply it gladly on standing soundwaves in high refinements of wind instrument tuning. It rules as well for hydrodynamics and sailboat and airlplane and rocket engineering and advanced, finely tuned radio design for instance.
all in all, a very fruitful and practical way of thinking wherever there is complex and dynamic functional eqvilibria.
. .
Geoff Beacon says
Yes.
Le Chatilier’s priciple is impressive but where are the “stable eqvilibria influenced by several parameters” so that the principle can be applied?
My question:
If an “an eddy of very warm and deep water” can intensify storms, will an increase in ocean heat content make rapid intensification of storms happen more often?
Just asking.
Carbomontanus says
@ G.Beacon
On rapid intensification of storms:
I have another argument there. There are also some quite small but very fierce sub-polar hurricanes known to occur quite suddenly without warning, in the Barents sea and in the East Grønland waters and ices. They are known to have fallen over and broken down sealers and fisherboats without warning several times when they thought “all clear” . They surely will occur in the Bering sea and russian japanese waters also.
And if so, also on the antarctic coasts. I saw a program of all the penguins laying flat on the ground with all their heads pointing to where the hurricane would come from, with tight water and snowproof feathers the opposite way,, for warning people in the Antarctic.
There we discuss “the polar front” and “The polar vortex” and the fameous “Jet stream” that shows up at the “discontinuity boarder” between polar and temperate air and temperatures. & moistures..
That jet- stream and polar front has weakened in recent years due to especially high warming in the arctic, and the jet stream rather slows down and tend to stay for a longer while in its same meanderings.. Giving longer lasting draughts and longer lasting rain or snow.
Which is what I also tend to0 see and judge as another effect of AGW. Less occurance of those fierce unpredeictable and dangerous sub- polar cyclones., and longer lasting draught and heatwaves and heavy rains.
It is plausible from an unlinear acoustics andv Kladni- figure- point of wiew on hydrodynamics and meteorology.. (The Bjerknes Model). .
jgnfld says
“Have any of these been assessed?”
Yes.
Geoff Beacon says
Where, when, who by?
Do these assessments need updating now, after a year-of-the-megafires,
Even though WG1 AR6 has just recently been available, this year’s happenings came after the cut off for AR6.
John Pollack says
Geoff,
By “stabilization” I am assuming that you are referring to a possible period of somewhat steady GMST late this century accompanied by net zero or lower greenhouse gas emissions, since several parts of the climate system will not be stable for many centuries, at a minimum.
1. This is more for biologists. The effects of rising sea temperatures and acidification will obviously be serious, and will continue to spread from near the surface to deeper parts of the oceans. Throw in pollution (including plastic), overfishing, deoxygenization, etc., and “disaster” or “possible mass extinction” look more like more appropriate terms for what sea-life is facing.
2. Warm ocean temperatures are required for rapid intensification of tropical cyclones, which are powered exclusively by the heat of warm ocean water. Other factors must also be in place, such as low wind vertical wind shear, lack of land interaction, diffluence aloft, etc. If the storms move more slowly, they will extract heat from a somewhat greater ocean depth, where temperatures are cooler.
So the potential for rapid intensification is quite sensitive to warm ocean temperatures, but that potential will not often be fully realized. Rapid intensification in itself is not as serious a problem as some other aspects of tropical cyclones. More death and destruction is typically caused by water than wind, since peak winds cover a smaller area than storm surges, and much smaller than the heavy rain area. There is a good correlation between the intensity of the winds and peak storm surge, but surge also depends on the path of the storm, the duration of the winds, and other factors. A large storm with somewhat weaker winds at landfall, like Katrina, will cause a bigger surge area than a small storm with more intense winds, such as Ida. The rapid intensification means that there is less time to conduct an evacuation, but rapid intensification can often be forecast, and the forecasts are getting better. Heavy rainfall and flooding can occur large distances from where the cyclone makes landfall, as we just saw in the case of Ida. This has little to do with storm intensity at landfall. However…
2b. Extratropical and mixed systems are still sensitive to warmer temperatures. In general, every degree C of warming allows saturated air to hold 7% more moisture, over a wide range of temperatures. This makes any system potentially wetter. A cool-weather system obtains energy from both a temperature gradient and the heat released by condensation and freezing of water vapor. The proportion of the energy obtained from water vapor goes up as the temperature rises, and changes the character of the storm somewhat. So, the potential for intensification of cooler weather systems will also increase, even though this could be somewhat counteracted by decreasing temperature gradients.
3. I’m not going to speculate on increased feedbacks. A lot will depend on how much higher we push greenhouse gas levels before we achieve “stabilization” if we ever do. More emissions are worse, and at least in some aspects, a lot worse. We know what we need to do already, even if we don’t know exactly how bad things will get.
Mark BLR says
It is unclear to me which graph / figure at the NSIDC site you link you leads you to “anticipate” a RECORD low this year.
The “Arctic Sea Ice Extent” graph in the top-right corner of the webpage, along with Figures 1a and 3, indicate a “low” (below the “inter-decile range”) minimum value in mid-September. is a reasonable conclusion to reach, but a “record” low … Sorry, I just can’t see it.
Am I missing something “obvious” on that NSIDC webpage ?
MA Rodger says
Mark BLR,
I don’t think you are missing anything on NSIDC’s Arctic Sea Ice News but, given this year’s Arctic melt season has been since mid-July looking like being well short of any record for meltiness, perhaps the wording “if not a record” in the thread header should be read as saying rather clumsily “even if not a record” (which was my interpretation).
Mind, the 2021 Arctic melt season could still be a different sort of record-breaker (although it is now getting very close to not being), this record-breaking for being the least melty melt season for over a decade, The JAXA daily record has 2021-to-date as potentially the least melty minimum since 2009 (12 years ago) while the previous ‘record-holder’ 1996 became the least melty since 1988 (8 years before).
And while that might appear ridiculously pedantic to some, there is reason for examining the progress of decline in Arctic summer ice and such lack-of-meltiness is a factor in plotting out that decline.
Keith Woollard says
“… and anticipating another low, if not record, Arctic sea ice minimum”
I read it the same way you do Mark.
I also find it baffling that anyone could look at that set of images and comment on the Arctic but fail to say something along the lines of
“…… and anticipating another high, if not record, Antarctic sea ice maximum”
but then who would expect unbiased science as opposed to political activism from this site
Barton Paul Levenson says
Dr. Detlev Helmig was fired from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2020. He had been investigating the relationship between the local fracking boom and local pollution. Any comments from the scientists here?
Victor says
V: How can one claim sea level rise is driven by warming produced by CO2 emissions when that rise began at a time prior to 1880, when CO2 emissions were negligible and global temperatures were relatively stable?
BPL: You could do a correlation analysis. But alas, the math is beyond you.
V: Why don’t you do it, Bart? Unless you don’t care . . .
Carbomontanus says
Hr. Victor:
Being a socialist does not mean that you must have it your way all the time.
Margaret Tratcher, a facultary chemjist in the Robert Boyle- school, said that “The error of socialism is that they run out of other peoples money!”
According to me, who is also a chemist of the same school and experienced: Another error of the same is that armed, class warfare against the real school.
Carbomontanus says
Victor
Not only see it by one and only one holy professional method. “Good tools do good work, the shoemaker said, he ate his soup with the awl!”
Those are the flat earthers and the submittent worshippers, the blind believers. Join the unions, the Gild and that Party with P
I do not even have to0 specify which Party only the Party with P. P for Party.
And acheive that symbolic tool of the professions, the awl. .
Then even youn will be in charge and on- line, and rule the world and the situation.
They tried to flatten even Afganistan over and over again..
Victor says
CCHolley:
The answers to Victor’s questions are readily available to anyone who actually does the research. Clue:
https://assets.climatecentral.org/images/made/2_22_16_John_CC_NuisanceFlooding_GlobalSLR_1050_718_s_c1_c_c.jpg
V: Take a look at the Rate figures in the box at the upper left: 1993-2002: 3.5; 2003-2012: 2.7. “Our current best estimate of the rates during the first (1993–2002) and second (2003–2012) decades of the altimeter era are 3.5 and 2.7 mm yr−1, respectively. . .”
CC: And, not surprisingly, the paper that Victor cites doesn’t exactly say what he thinks it does. As we’ve seen in the past, he doesn’t actually read the papers, he just mines for quotes to use out of context. Paper actually attempts to show that the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo masked ocean warming and sea level rise for first two decades of the satellite era–1992-2012. For the second decade of that period the rise rate declined slightly over the first decade. But from 2012 to 2016 when the paper was written you can see a sharp rise although the authors seem to be wary to call that short period acceleration. Regardless, sea level has NOT decelerated overall during the satellite era. See chart from the paper for reference:
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep31245/figures/1
V: I certainly did read the whole paper. However, what’s important to me, as it should be to any real scientist, is the data itself, not an ad hoc hypothesis which remains to be proven. A more informative chart, from the same paper, is this one: https://media.springernature.com/lw685/springer-static/image/art%3A10.1038%2Fsrep31245/MediaObjects/41598_2016_Article_BFsrep31245_Fig3_HTML.jpg?as=webp
Note the difference between the altimeter readings and the readings with “Pinatubo removed.” The former represent actual data, the latter a hypothesis formulated in an attempt to explain why the data fails to support the expected result. As far as I’m concerned the data itself should take precedence over any attempt to massage it. As for the period after 2015, that represents a projection, as the paper itself dates from 2016. The widely held notion that sea level rise has accelerated is based on the hypothesis, not the data itself.
CC: But, of course since the paper was published there are several more years of data with the rise being more evidently at a higher rate for the period 2012-2019. Anyway, the IPCC considers sea level rise from the beginning of industrialization for which the overall rate of rise has clearly accelerated. See:
https://twitter.com/ZLabe/status/994611634684411912/photo/1
V: The post-1993 rate of 3.1 mm per year, as depicted in that graph, is still less than the 3.5 rate for 1993-2012 as referenced in the Fasullo paper. You’ve said nothing about my other questions, CC. Any thoughts?
Geoff Beacon says
The area of the disc of the Earth, as seen from space, equals a quarter of the area of the surface of the Earth.
In “Earth’s albedo 1998-2017 as measured from earthshine”, it is reported that the Earth’s albedo has changed by -0.5 W/M2 over 20 years. (https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL094888).
Would this change in albedo increase Earth’s Energy Imbalance by 0.5 W/m2 or by a quarter of this (0.125 W/m2) – or something else?
0.5 W/m2 sounds scary.
Victor says
I’ve done some thinking regarding two of the questions I posted above: “How can one claim sea level rise is driven by warming produced by CO2 emissions when that rise began at a time prior to 1880, when CO2 emissions were negligible and global temperatures were relatively stable? how can one claim sea level rise is driven by warming produced by CO2 emissions when the rate of rise has remained relatively stable from 1880 through the present, while both global land and sea temperatures have risen and fallen at varying rates during this same period?”
And I’m wondering: is it possible the rise in sea levels has little or nothing to do with climate? Consider, for example, the difference between sea level measurements, which reveal a steady rise from prior to 1880 to the present ( https://www.globalchange.gov/sites/globalchange/files/seal_level_rise_052021.png ), and ocean surface temperatures, (http://cdn.statcdn.com/Infographic/images/normal/19418.jpeg), which dip significantly from 1880 to 1910, peak at 1940, then drop and level off until the mid-70’s, a period of roughly 35 years.
According to a recent study, “Geothermal heat flow in the polar regions plays a crucial role in understanding ice-sheet dynamics and predictions of sea level rise. . . . We show that the rapidly retreating Thwaites and Pope glaciers in particular are underlain by areas of largely elevated geothermal heat flow, which relates to the tectonic and magmatic history of the West Antarctic Rift System in this region. Our results imply that the behavior of this vulnerable sector of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is strongly coupled to the dynamics of the underlying lithosphere.” (“High geothermal heat flow beneath Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica inferred from aeromagnetic data” — https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-021-00242-3 )
A similar dynamic has been reported for Greenland (“High geothermal heat flux in close proximity to the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream” — https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-19244-x)
I’m now wondering whether the steady sea level rise since the late 19th century could be linked primarily to a gradual geothermally-induced melting of ice sheets in both Antarctica and Greenland, a notion that seems more consistent with the evidence than the effects of climate change.
Any thoughts?