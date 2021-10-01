Fall is here (in the northern hemisphere at least), along with articles about the impact of climate change on autumnal colors. LandSat9 successfully launched to continue an almost 50 year long series of remote sensing (since 1972!), and the World Economic Forum has proposed and Earth Operations Center to monitor greenhouse gases and climate change. Please stick to climate science topics, and remember that (most) other commenters are real people.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
12 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Oct 2021"
Killian says
From the previous UV:
Yet, that is what the paper says. A climate forcing ultimately comes down to the amount of energy kept in the system over the point of balance in/out, no?
Yup: The acceleration of cryosphere melting of various types, the overall acceleration of global temps since 2016 and the H2O. and exhibited in the recent large increase in frequency and intensity of extreme weather..
I don’t think you addressed my concerns effectively, so I’m still quite alarmed.
I ask the RC scientists to please quickly do a post on this paper.
Reality Check says
Killian says 1 Oct 2021 at 5:11 AM (on tipping points first order principles logic etc)
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/09/unforced-variations-sep-2021/comment-page-2/#comment-796300
Thanks very much for that. Well said imho. Really clear. Easy to read. I understand what you’re saying. Much appreciated. Cheers.
Reality Check says
related info links
original discussion topic links
Earth is dimming due to climate change
https://phys.org/news/2021-09-earth-dimming-due-climate.html
(full paper)
Earth’s Albedo 1998–2017 as Measured From Earthshine
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL094888
‘Less than 1% probability’ that Earth’s energy imbalance increase occurred naturally
https://phys.org/news/2021-07-probability-earth-energy-imbalance-naturally.html
Published: 28 July 2021
Anthropogenic forcing and response yield observed positive trend in Earth’s energy imbalance
Satellite observations (2001–2020) reveal a significant positive globally-averaged TEEI of 0.38 ± 0.24 Wm−2decade−1, but the contributing drivers have yet to be understood.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24544-4
recent James Hansen comments https://twitter.com/DrJamesEHansen/with_replies
Global warming acceleration can be traced to decreased aerosols.
reemergence of CH4 growth contributes to growth of greenhouse climate forcing, but cannot cause the doubling of Earth’s energy imbalance.
That indicts aerosols, but it’s a screwy way to do science. We should measure the aerosol climate forcing.
Killian says
Thanks for your kind comments.
I am aware of Hansen, et al’s, comments on aerosols. I do not think that precludes the issues raised. If, say, 4.0W/m2 of the 5.0W/m2 happened from 2015 to 2017 would it even be measurable instrumentally yet as temps? There is the infamous 10 to 30 yr lag to consider.
MA Rodger says
Killian,
I will ignore all but your reply to my question as to the hiding=place of that 8Zj which would be the annual consequence of a climate forcing of +0.5Wm^-2 acting before it begins to reach any significant equilibrium. (This assumes the measured reduction in albedo can be treated as a climate forcing, which, despite all your protestations, it cannot.)
You insist it has hidden away by either melting ice into the oceans or by evaporating water into the atmosphere. Could that be true?
If this were land ice melting, we would see a significant increase in sea level rise. The annual additional melt would amount to an extra 84mm of SLR. That’s annually. So in the absence of any such change in the SLR of recent years, we can expect that any melting from that 8Zj/yr would be sea ice which doesn’t result in SLR.
But the volume of Arctic sea ice averages about 15,000 Gt and there would be very roughly a similar amount in Antarctica. Let’s say the cryosphere comprises 40,000 Gt sea ice at any point in the year, roughly. Has that altered greatly in recent years? That 8Zj/yr would be melting 25,000 Gt per year which is rather a lot.
So we can safely conclude that there is no significant portion of the 8Zj/yr being disappeared by ice melt.
That leaves water evaporating into the atmosphere driving the increase in “frequency and intensity of extreme weather.”. We are again talking big numbers., If the evaporation were direct from the oceans, we would expect 8Zj of evaporation to drop sea level by 12mm. And there has been no reversal of SLR in recent years.
Then maybe the land ice melting is exactly balanced by the ocean evaporation. and that’s why we see no massive change in SLR. But hang on!! That would mean 3,500Gt of extra water vapour in the atmosphere, I would reckon a sudden jump of 17% in average global humidity would have been spotted.
Now I don’t guarantee that my decimal points have always behaved themselves in this matter but I’m sure if they haven’t somebody would “be kind and please, please, please tell me I have completely gotten this wrong by several orders of magnitude.”
But if the decimal points are all in order, the question remains. Where has all Killian’s 8Zj gone in the last year? I can’t see it outside so think, Killian!! Have you checked it’s not been dumped at the back of the garage? Or is it behind the sofa?
Killian says
I will ignore all but your reply to my question as to the hiding=place of that 8Zj
Why? That makes no sense. If I am missing something then I guarantee you there are other posters/Dear Readers who are, too. What reason do you offer for just blowing us off? We’re in a goddamned emergency!
You insist it has hidden away…
I begin to see the problem: You don’t like being questioned. Ego? Really? What ACTUALLY HONEST QUESTION, you responded, it didn’t seem to answer my concerns, so i responded to your question with suppositions.
So far, so good. Nice, normal conversation. Then you seem to decide to take my response personally or think I am being argumentative or some other nonsense. No, I either missed something in your response or just didn’t see it as fully accounting for the effects stated in the paper.
PLEASE understand this: We have no more time for egos. Discuss or don’t. Leave the rest off to the side.
You insist it has hidden away
I insisted nothing. Why mischaracterize my comments? Why so sensitive?
The annual additional melt would amount to an extra 84mm of SLR. That’s annually.
Additional energy retained bc of reduced albedo from 2014/15 to 2017 would manifest in cryospheric losses within 4 years? That does not seem likely, does it?
So we can safely conclude that there is no significant portion of the 8Zj/yr being disappeared by ice melt.
My question is not regarding your math or knowledge, but the one thing you have not addressed: The time frames. The paper and the two articles I read do not give us a % for the amount of albedo change over the period discussed except to state most of it occurred in the last three years of the period studied. The rest of the period was characterized as very gradual. For me, that implies something like during ’15, ’16 and ’17 something on the order of 0.35 to 0.4 of the stated 0.5 increase due to reduced albedo occurred. As I said above, I seriously doubt 4 years is enough time for that energy to be distributed globally in such a manner as to so immediately impact the cryosphere.
Where is the lag in your analysis? You don’t address it at all. In fact, your wording suggests you are treating the 0,5 increase as averaged over the full period of the study, but that absolutely is NOT what the paper says.
Where has all Killian’s 8Zj gone in the last year?
I am addressing serious issues. I have pointed out issues with your analysis that are either things you need to address more effectively or that I am simply not getting, but for you to attempt to diminish the issues raised as “Killian’s ~~~” is completely inappropriate.
These are the most serious times humanity has ever faced. Please act like it.
MA Rodger says
Killian,
You ask why in your comment up-thread I ignore “all but your reply to my question as to the hiding=place of that 8Zj.” And you unintentionally provide the answer. It is because the rest of your up-thread comment “makes no sense.”
I do see you are now asking about “The time frames.” You evidently are a bit confused on this matter. So let’s run through why there is a time lag between the application of a climate forcing and the resulting climate change. And then work through to show why the reduced Earthshine isn’t hiding behind the sofa.
Why is there a time lag between Climate Forcing and Climate Change? If a climate forcing, say a +0.5Wm^-2 forcing, is quickly applied to the planet. That would result in an energy imbalance of 8Zj per year which is a lot. If 8Zj were used for a single purpose, it is enough to melt 25,000 cu km of ice, evaporate the top 12mm of the oceans or raise the temperature of the atmosphere by +2ºC which is all massively dramatic. But that doesn’t happen because the big big player when trying to heat up the planet is the oceans. 8Zj would result in the oceans warming by an average of just +0.001ºC.
Without the oceans, a climate forcing would act (along with feedbacks) on a far far shorter time scale – years rather than decades and centuries (although some of the feedbacks are also slow).
It is because the oceans are such a dominant part of the planet’s heat capacity that Ocean Heat Capacity has often been argued as being a better measure of AGW than Surface Air Temperature.
What does OHC show us? OHC is a lot more difficult to measure than SAT but the last two decades have been nailed down pretty well. The top half of the oceans (0-2000m) show us most of what there is to see. Fig 2 on this NCEI webpage shows the OHC anomaly rising from 60Zj to 260Zj over the period 2000-20, an average ΔOHC of +10Zj/y. It also suggests an acceleration in ΔOHC through the period, roughly from +8Zj/y 2000-10 to +12Zj/y 2010-20.
OHC shows us the rate of global warming and suggests it has accelerated through the last two decades.
And the TOA energy imbalance? A direct measurement of energy fluxes at the Top Of Atmosphere has been a real challenge but recently calibration problems have been addressed enough to allow the likes of this graphic showing Cumulative Planetary Heat Uptake 2000-16 (graph sourced from this NASA CERES webpage rise in EEI of 170Zj, a rate of ΔEEI = +10.6Zj/y but again with an apparent acceleration with 2000-08 running at +7.5Zj/y and 2008-16 running at +14Z/y.
(But note that this is not a measure of net climate forcing. It is a measure of the imbalance resulting from a forcing. Some would argue that it can be regarded as the residual of a forcing but that is a big leap.)
And where does the ‘Earthshine’ albedo measurement fit into all this? The attempts to measure Earth’s albedo from the Earthshine reflected back from the moon is an interesting project but I would be very cautious with interpreting Goode et al (2021) (which I note is now appeared from behind the paywall). The paper goes miles beyond reporting its own findings and even suggests a denialist agenda. It is within this ‘miles beyond’ stuff that the ‘flipping in the last 3 years is found.
The reduction in albedo is not a climate forcing but is an important element in Earth Energy Imbalance. Shiny clouds do reflect sunlight back into space but they also block space-bound IR. CERES measures both and if you read Raghuraman et al (2021) ‘Anthropogenic forcing and response yield observed positive trend in Earth’s energy imbalance’ (it was linked up-thread so you may have read it already) you will see that they “attach an estimate of 0.20 Wm−2decade−1” to the trend 2001-20 (which seems low). That would indicate an increase over the period of 6Zj/y. With the imbalance reported as averaging 1Wm^-2 over the period (which seems far too high to me) that suggests it rose from 13Zj/y in 2001 to 19Zj/y in 2020.
So the actual numbers presented in Raghuraman et al (2021) do require a bit of head-scratching but it does show a dramatic trend stretched over the last two decades. But note there is no sign of anything dramatic over the last three years which is more moonshine than earthshine.
Carbomontanus says
Killian
What shall we do with the drunken sailor?
I interprete climate issues in terms of my own learnings and experience from other technical and scientific issues as I aloso do with doctors and the health system to my great advantage as far as I can judge it.
And further when it comes to environment and life sciences., and you do not quite fall into the system there., apparently lacking those further horizons of higher education for comparishion, reference, help, and control.
Your riding of rather one and only one solution and mission makes me more and more suspicious that you are not really and adequately qualified, rather someone who studied and learnt especially how to interfere and propagate and sell by knowing how to just give that impression.
A Quacksalver, we call that.
Is that really so?
Carbomontanus says
Ladie4s and Gentleme
To all and everyone
We took up the boat today and had it on land, prepared it for the winter, and I had a plastic bag of Vitis vinifera from our sunny wall for lunch. No time for easting but as we came home, they all did taste clearly Diesel.
I have had it before, when they grow in the roses, Rosa Villosa that smells Balsam and late summer all over, they really get the “bouquet” of that.
So it is not to be laughed of and denied that “vino” is quite especially sensditive to which Chateau and environment and on the meter that is french, not even in feet and handwidths.
It is an obscure sort where we did it historically correct and stole the clones, but it comes out near to a Muscal biancho a petites grains.
Apples plums and ribes are not near to being that sensitive to local odeurs. They rather have their own and strong characters.
Reality Check says
I don’t know what the answers are but fwiw the phys.org article says
“The Earth is now reflecting about half a watt less light per square meter than it was 20 years ago”
and
“That’s the equivalent of 0.5% decrease in the Earth’s reflectance. Earth reflects about 30% of the sunlight that shines on it.”
so that seems like a small change, but do they mean 30 less 0.5 =29.5% or do they mean a decrease of 0.5% of 30% which equals only 0.15 off 30% = 29.85% ???
there they talk about light, reflection, whereas in the paper they then talk about climate forcing in the conclusion:
“The two-decade decrease in earthshine-derived albedo corresponds to an increase in radiative forcing of about 0.5 W/m2 which is climatologically significant..”
and
” The albedo shows a decline corresponding to a net climate forcing of about 0.5 W/m2″
PLus generally earthshine compare ell with CERES, howeveragain in the conclusion it says:
“The CERES data show an even stronger trend of decreasing global albedo over the most recent years,”
In 3.3 saying:
“while for CERES data, 2001–2017, the decrease of about 1.5 W/m2 is significant at the level of 0.06. We note that the CERES data shows no trend after the first two years (2001 and 2002) until the sharp downturn beginning in 2015. ”
also in this earlier paper up to 2014, by same authors they noted albedo was quite stable.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2016GL068025
and in that paper they also say :
“Now the changes in albedo are straightforwardly translated into changes in reflected energy flux at the TOA in W/m2 (see Pallé et al. [2004] for details).”
It would be nice if someone could answer Killians understandable queries in a straightforward manner. Maybe explain the above “conclusions” in simple english, and explain if there is or isn’t anything of import in this, and why that is so.
I sure do not comprehend it. To me (and suspect others) it’s confusing how they shift terminology (eg from light reflection to energy flux/climate forcing jargon) and obviously I and others do not understand the math of it.
Thanks very much.
Reality Check says
PS one of those papers I read it also says they convert “albedo light/reflection” data from both methods (Earthshine and CERES) into W/M2 units in order to equally compare the two sets of results (on the same yardstick) – Why I don’t know but that’s what they said.
PPS it’s mystifying why straight answers to questions are so hard to come by at times and/or end up in the mud so often. Oh well, mine is not to reason why …..
Reality Check says
PPPS one of the authors of Earth’s Albedo 1998–2017 is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steven_E._Koonin
which is odd?