Unforced Variations: Feb 2022

This month’s open thread on climate science issues. Please be constructive, non-abusive and on-topic.
nigelj says
There was some comment on last months UV page on the plastics problem. I found this recently on the climate change aspect of the problem:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5eda91260bbb7e7a4bf528d8/t/616ef29221985319611a64e0/1634661022294/REPORT_The_New-Coal_Plastics_and_Climate-Change_10-21-2021.pdf
RC Rocks says
The “models” and their “output” are always “changing”, ever moving. Be careful what you believed yesterday, you might be telling porkies today.
https://theconversation.com/safe-havens-for-coral-reefs-will-be-almost-non-existent-at-1-5-c-of-global-warming-new-study-176084
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/01022022/warming-ocean-coral-reef-refugia-study/
Barton Paul Levenson says
RCR: The “models” and their “output” are always “changing”, ever moving. Be careful what you believed yesterday, you might be telling porkies today.
BPL: They are extremely consistent.
https://bartonlevenson.com/ModelsReliable.html
XR RC Rocks says
Hey barton paul, thanks for the completely irrelevant reference & out of context distraction to what I actually said and why and what it meant based on was written communicated by scientists in those articles about those Ocean Models.
At least you are extremely consistent!
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/01/forced-responses-jan-2022/comment-page-3/#comment-801080
Barton Paul Levenson says
Thanks for not giving the context and then complaining because I missed the context. At least you are extremely consistent!
BRIAN C DODGE says
@RC Rocks
https://theconversation.com/safe-havens-for-coral-reefs-will-be-almost-non-existent-at-1-5-c-of-global-warming-new-study-176084
“Almost non-existent”. So rare that they have only recently been discovered –
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/01022022/warming-ocean-coral-reef-refugia-study/
Isn’t it great how Real Science works? For more Science and the complexities of AGW threats to coral ecosystems, see –
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0041-2
“Here we show that in the aftermath of the record-breaking marine heatwave on the Great Barrier Reef in 20162, corals began to die immediately on reefs where the accumulated heat exposure exceeded a critical threshold of degree heating weeks, which was 3–4 °C-weeks. After eight months, an exposure of 6 °C-weeks or more drove an unprecedented, regional-scale shift in the composition of coral assemblages, reflecting markedly divergent responses to heat stress by different taxa.”
Carbomontanus says
Hr.Rocks
This, I believe , is rather dependent on your own systematic underswtandings and your priorities of what you put together and call your own model understanding and “models” in plural.
And a question also of how precise, representative and accurate you expect it to be.
and also your very conscept of model and models and modeling.
You ideas about this tell more about yourself because, in our days, peoples very ideas of models and modelings since the introduction of IT are rather extreemly inflated, diverging and unprecise.
Having had a lot to do with models and modelings and especially in traditional contexts, I see this and hardly have such problems.
A working and practical “model” should also be adjustable and repairable in an easy and cheap way, else it is of less value for its purpose. That is mostly the case with “models”.
nigelj says
Piotr says
S.B. Ripman says
An informative article on the synthesis of heat and humidity:
https://apnews.com/article/climate-floods-science-environment-and-nature-42655c2d26ebef9f76383a59bd1e6df0
MA Rodger says
S.B. Ripman,
The paper being described is Song et al (2022) ‘Trends in surface equivalent potential temperature: A more comprehensive metric for global warming and weather extremes>/i> which probably is more to the point than the APNews item.
The paper proposes that ‘temperature’ is less of a good physical measure of AGW because rising temperature brings with it additional humidity that, when combined with temperature, can be seen as showing a ‘tropical amplification’ while temperature alone shows solely ‘arctic amplification,’ this a more interesting aspect of their proposed new AGW metric than their global average values.
Carbomontanus says
@ all and everyone
Shall we discuss plastics or anything else?
Mike says
Ocean temp article in Guardian, from study at PLOS
https://journals.plos.org/climate/article?id=10.1371/journal.pclm.0000007
reported here: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/01/extreme-heat-oceans-passed-point-of-no-return-high-temperatures-wildlife-seas?utm_term=61fa6b3b2a72395225310f8bc6acd7ae&utm_campaign=USMorningBriefing&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=usbriefing_email
Speaks for itself I think.
Cheers
Mike
I did share some links here last month at the same time about how this rapid increase in heat was impacting coral reefs and what their imminent loss means for the world and oceans biosphere/life
https://theconversation.com/safe-havens-for-coral-reefs-will-be-almost-non-existent-at-1-5-c-of-global-warming-new-study-176084
https://www.carbonbrief.org/last-refuges-for-coral-reefs-to-disappear-above-1-5c-of-global-warming-study-finds
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/01022022/warming-ocean-coral-reef-refugia-study/
The other looming record barrier to cross is +2C average on land surface globally. Been some chatter about that. There’s too many new records and plateaus being permanently broken to keep track of or share.
While few remember or care about what happened at COP26 or the AR6 WGI anymore … it’s old hat and boring.
But parties at #10 and the latest Trump news bring it on baby!!! :-)
Observer says
I found an old 2018 map of methane emissions. There were no leaks from Komsomolets Island on it. So this is a recent source.
https://twitter.com/chrislibertynow/status/1482412208420274177/photo/1
In addition to Komsomolets Island, methane is emitted by an unknown source in the north of Alaska, a small source in the eastern Siberian Sea (not always noticeable). There is also a periodic source near the Laborador Sea in shallow water.
Also a noticeable source is permafrost in the north of Siberia and North America during the summer
I watched an interview with a Russian scientist who was engaged in the study of underwater methane. He said that this is only a couple of percent of the total emissions. But I think there are more
https://youtu.be/lGgcUSJbAqE
XR RC Rocks says
Thanks for the info update. Much appreciated.
The last 2022 photo in the series showed CH4 above 10,000 ppb on the right.
about ” an unknown source in the north of Alaska”
that’s an area with a very high concentration of oil/gas wells.
https://databasin.org/datasets/8afce595a77d4f6fb28c8f47261801c5/
Great video with Igor Semiletov to see what he and others were talking about in papers several years ago live beside the ship is really good. this section here was particularly good and sensible.
Thank you.
ref https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=_Q4Er58AAAAJ&hl=en
Carbomontanus says
Hr. X R Rocks
I just found it on the net.
try
WWW. A satelite finds massive methane leaks from gas pipelines
And it leads further to an article in “SCIENCE”, the magazine …Oil and gas methane ultra emitters.
ESA seems to have that satelite.
This seems now to be what really matters and acutely..
Gas pipeline sources seem often to be found quite open.
That must be the Poetic Engineers because, As I have come to know them in recent days, I can hardly believe that the nuclears behave much better on their side.
Because ERRARE HVMANVM EST and so on.
Someone mentioned housemaids having tiny gas leaks in their kitchens, last week.
Which is a so called “red herring” it seems, when we get to know this rather from “SCIENCE”
BRIAN C DODGE says
I’ve often wondered if the bubbling of methane along the edge of the relict permafrost on the East Siberian Shelf could entrain warmer saltier “meltier” water and upwell it to the bottom of the sea ice, creating the thinner easily cracked streak in arctic ice visible in satellite images. (running east from the New Siberian islands to south of Wrangell island)
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/?v=-2437557.01010101,1034496,173642.9898989899,2339072&p=arctic&l=VIIRS_SNPP_Thermal_Anomalies_375m_All(hidden),VIIRS_NOAA20_Thermal_Anomalies_375m_All(hidden),MODIS_Combined_Thermal_Anomalies_All,Reference_Labels_15m,Reference_Features_15m,Coastlines_15m,VIIRS_SNPP_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor(hidden),MODIS_Aqua_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor,VIIRS_NOAA20_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor(hidden),MODIS_Terra_CorrectedReflectance_TrueColor&lg=true&t=2021-04-03-T07%3A35%3A56Z
34 meter depth isobath as proxy for the relict permafrost edge
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Map-of-the-East-Siberian-Arctic-Shelf-showing-the-location-of-the-sampling-site-station_fig1_319989747
If there is no clathrate gun, why are there bullet holes appearing in the Yamal Peninsula?
https://www.google.com/search?q=gas+emission+craters+gydan+peninsulas&sxsrf=APq-WBtLzm1ynvbEIZ6oKD2JCKR82zccFA:1643914180997&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj8pLLGmeT1AhUxgnIEHQlQAw4Q_AUoAnoECAEQBA&biw=1275&bih=637&dpr=1
Piotr says
B.C DODGE: “I’ve often wondered if the bubbling of methane along the edge of the relict permafrost on the East Siberian Shelf could entrain warmer saltier “meltier” water and upwell it to the bottom of the sea ice”
1. How exactly would this entrainment work? Wouldn’t the bubble of methane just rise through the water column leaving your warmer saltier water behind?
See the old-diver wives wisdom: “ don’t ascend faster than the smallest bubbles around you. That works out to roughly 1 foot per second, or 60 feet a minute“. Bubbles larger than that rise even faster, bubbles smaller than that are probably collapsed by the surface tension.
2. I doubt whether there is enough of it – CH4 in subsea permafrost makes up less than 0.25% of Arctic ocean CH4 hydrates.
3. Unlike the vulnerable upper slope CH4 hydrate, the relict permafrost is not very exposed to the overlying waters. If it were, then your “ warmer saltier “meltier” water would have melted it long time ago.
Piotr says
Observer: “I found an old 2018 map of methane emissions. There were no leaks from Komsomolets Island on it. So this is a recent source.”
It seems to be extremely intermittent – it wasn’t there for MOST of January 2022 – so in your 2018 it could have been easily missed, if 2018 map was a snapshot, or diluted by averaging out – if the map was a longer term average.
There is also a periodic source near the Labrador Sea in shallow water
There are natural seepages of hydrocarbons in there – although I doubt yours would be related to climate change – the vulnerable to climate change methane hydrates are in the upper part of the continental slope – i.e. NOT in “shallow water”.
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for January with a global anomaly of +0.03ºC, down on December’s anomaly of +0.21ºC making Jan 2022 the lowest monthly anomaly in all-of seven months (since the -0.01ºC of June last year).
Jan 2022 becomes the 17th warmest January on the UAH TLT record and the coldest January on UAH TLT since the -0.34ºC of Jan 2012 (which was the =35th warmest January out of the 44 Januarys on record).
As the TLT temperature is waggled so much by ENSO, the comparison with 2012 is possibly not inappropriate given the similarity between the MEI values of recent months and those back in 2012 which was then also showing the previous 19 months with La Niña conditions. So the drop in TLT to =161st lowest monthly anomaly on the UAH TLT record is not anything exceptional.
Mind, up in the Arctic, the Sea Ice Extent has seen an exceptional month.
Average JAXA SIE levels for the month of January (NSIDC graphic for Jan 1979-2021) were showing a pretty tight linear rate of decline of 56k sq km/year for the period 1979-2018, the variation from that linear trend showing an s.d. of 200k sq km . The recent Januarys of 2019-21 were all much icier that decline at 1.7sd/2.2sd, enough to reduce the 1989-2021 linear rate of decline to 53k/y. But what is now exceptional is the Jan 2022 SIE which is the most icy January since 2009 and sitting 3.5sd icier than the 1989-2018 trend and the full not-so-linear trend is now 50k/y for 1979-2022.
nigelj says
