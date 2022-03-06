This month’s open thread on climate science issues.
Killian says
Why the IPCC reports have got to stop including economics – and politics:
https://undark.org/2021/11/11/its-time-we-stop-listening-to-economists-on-climate-change/
BrettnCalgary says
Good read, thanks for the link.
(disclosure, I have a degree in economics and think this linkage is ludicrous)
Killian says
The one person you never ask about climate-related economics, or Economics at all? Someone with a degree in Economics. It’s like asking a Right Wing Republican about the Dec. 6 insurrection.
You’re not going to get heterodox Econ from a university, as your rexponse clearly shows. I suggest you read everything by Keen and Kelton.
Ray Ladbury says
Cough, cough. Paul Krugman. Cough, cough.
I would suggest that rather than casting away an entire field of study, that one instead point to the problematic issues in the field and the analysis and discuss why they are problematic.
For example, I think that one of the more problematic issues with Nordhaus was his use of discounting–that is attaching higher cost to action taken today than to action deferred. This is highly problematic with a degenerative threat like climate change. We certainly cannot assume that we will all be richer and more able to deal with the issue in the future than we are in the present. Indeed, the opportunity cost of not taking action now may be incalculable.
nigelj says
Regarding the Jag Bhalla link on its time we stopped listening to economists on climate change. Clearly Nordhaus’s climate costs model is extremely flawed and woefully underestimates costs, (nothing new there), but difficulties putting costs on the climate problem doesn’t seem a good reason to just give up on economic models. Who is Jag Bhalla anyone? His biography has no information on his education, qualifications or background beyond vague generalities and a list of books..
Killian says
Please, stop posting till you have something to say and until you actually read the article and the links, which you did not do. Nowhere does it say to not use economic models; it says don’t use DICE and DICE-like models, specifically supports a revolution in economic modeling for climate and links to Keen and his comments, and by extension, his model for a thermodynamic/nature-based model of Economics specifically intended to reform Economics and climate economics. Keen has written an entire book on the subject that came out last year that you cannot be bothered with because it doesn’t match your milquetoast, do-as-little-as-possible-because-actual-solutions-are-scary bullshit perspective.
Kevin McKinney says
Headline writers really should read the article they’re headlining, too. That headline is an egregious example of why.
nigelj says
Jesus wept. . This is what the link you posted said, right at the beginning “Economic models of climate change are so riddled with flaws and fudge factors that we’d be better off without them.” Right at the beginning. FFS.
Piotr says
Paul Pukite, Feb.26: “Piotr, Climate science is the study of climate in all its aspects”
Climate science – yes, this forum – not really: the opening line of the “ Start here” page of this blog:
We’re often asked to provide a one stop link for resources that people can use to get up to speed on the issue of climate change ”
So this blog is about ONLY THOSE “ aspects climate science” that are important to climate change. Your interests – the oscillations around the mean that do not have appreciable impact on the climate TREND –
are not important to the climate change trend , so you probably are on a wrong forum and would have been more happy at …some other blog of, say, the enthusiasts of the oscillations around the mean.
“ Further, it appears that Piotr believes that anticipating El Nino & La Nina cycles have no value for humanity
Only the Piotr in your head. The real one has explained to you, when you tried the same accusations a few months back:
==== thread: “A Nobel pursuit” ======
– Paul Pukite Oct. 14: predictions of the next El Nino or La Nina [could have] therefore saved countless lives
– Piotr: Oct. 16 “ saved countless lives“? The next El Nino or La Nina ?
P.Pukite: Oct 17: “ I did say “countless lives”, yes.”
Piotr Oct. 19: “I don’t think we are losing “countless lives” every … couple of years (every El Nino of La Nina), [so with] your “countless lives” lost every El Nino of La Nina, you have massively overplayed your hand.
Furthermore – even if you are able to tell the governments that El Nino or La Nina will come precisely on June
15, then unlike climate change, there is not much the governments can do with your information: how are you going to defend the agriculture in Ethiopia, or stop the wildfires in California, against the drought? How are going to counter the reduced upwelling and therefore reduced primary production off Peru?
It is not uncommon to consider the field in which one has interest to be massively important. Sometimes it is, most of the time – it is not. And overstating one’s importance is not a victimless folly:
it causes inflation of words, so overused, the big words no longer carry the same weight:
after people heard that “ the loss of countless lives ” happens …. every 2-3 years, hearing that
long-term effects of the AGW may also cause “ the loss of countless of lives”, no longer makes anyone to bat an eye.
You heard what happened to the shepherd, who cried “Countless wolves!!! ” ? [ Except here – it is not the shepherd who pays the price.]
=== end Oct. quote =============
Since you obviously missed? ignored? my Oct. response, I have tried to explain to you again in this thread in Feb.:
====
[These two study areas – climate change vs. oscillations around the mean] have a very different societal weight:
– The climate CHANGE is both caused by the humans, and has massive implications to the future of the humans
– The oscillation are the opposite – NOT caused by the humans and have limited importance to humanity [since they will happen anyway and we can’t do much about their consequences if we know when they are coming or not)
Consequently, the former garners the substantial funding from the society, not the latter. To the unending ire of Paul Pukite, the latest iteration of which being:
P.Pukite Feb. 12: “ NASA JPL has decided to [invest in climate change and] not to invest in research proposals that study [effects of] lunar [oscillations] on climate “.
Carbomontanus says
Piotr
I would give another lecture on elementary systematics if I were you, and matter is not created by contra- diction.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
As it turns out, the RC start page provides a first link for complete beginners to http://www.eo.ucar.edu/basics/index.html, which has the description: “Here you’ll find the basics on climate science, key energy and emissions trends, extreme weather, and other climate impacts. Students, teachers: check out the Climate Classroom.”. Note the basics on climate science and extreme weather, which subsumes El Nino / La Nina cycles, with explanations available on the sidebar links (all obsolete Flash files however).
From my own research, it’s becoming increasingly evident that ENSO cycles are potentially predictable but full of structural uncertainty. Only the intrepid analyst would take a risk and evaluate what we’ve accomplished by solving Laplace’s Tidal Equations — see this set of slides I prepared today — https://geoenergymath.files.wordpress.com/2022/03/ensomodeling.pdf
Yes, I realize that Piotr will be upset by this. No skin off my nose.
macias shurly says
Piotr: –
” how are you going to defend the agriculture in Ethiopia, or stop the wildfires in California, against the drought? How are going to counter the reduced upwelling and therefore reduced primary production off Peru? ”
With water – you dumbhead !
Carbomontanus says
Waterstaat, you dumbhead. With waterstaat.
I have my own waterstaat history above you in the grades because we are not the flat earthers..
There had been draught fror years with summer water restrictions, and our community waters were not only undrinkable but scandaleous rusty and muddy, White collars were hardly possible anymore, and severely expensive.
So that is rather a community and political problem.
What only worked was the Solana tuberosa L, and Istrael can sustain it. It is some of the last crops that goes down for draught, as if it came from a semi- arid landscape. where they eat Cocaine in order to manage it.
I decided to dig up again an old 40 m. deep,water well that had been drilled in the baltic shield and later resigned on as the community moor- water came. The well was still quite in order, and I did the motorization with tubes and automatic switch regulation.
But as soon as the waters stood to the sky again, the rain came pouring down and it has been raining ever since thanks to AGW.
Clausius Clappeyrons law and Aristoteles princilple of what goes up must come down …. is rather correct, youn see.
Water has allways been a precarious military and political principle. On Karlstein in Böhmen they have a burnt pit in the rocks 40-60 meters deep. Here where I live there are several recent and national fortifications and castles, where we can go and see today what they have done first of all to secure their water. A castle cannot sustain a siege without water, and those military political resources however primitive have been top secrets until quite recently, full of frogs and salamandris..
Even when community water was there, I see also in Germany that autentic aborgineans, those who were not flat bombed, did think of and did secure their water first of all. “My home is my castle”.
Carbomontanus says
There is severe shortage of water in Etiopia and California, wherefore agricultures there must be defended against dumbheads first, and not with water.
macias shurly says
C.: – ” …must be defended against dumbheads first, and not with water.
??? Jump into your borehole – maybe that helps to destroy dumbheads
https://phys.org/news/2016-03-extra-surface-boosts-groundwater-droughts.html
Norseman says
Yes. Let’s talk about the terrible AGW, threatening to kill us all for the time being…
nigelj says
Norseman. Thanks for your very erudite comment packed full of information, insight and detail.
Kevin McKinney says
“…threatening to kill us all for the time being…”
Well, if you’ve got to get killed, getting killed ‘for the time being’ is definitely the way to go. (Pun intentional.)
MA Rodger says
The ERA5 re-analysis has been posted for February showing a global SAT anomaly of +0.23ºC, down on January’s +0.28ºC anomaly, and the lowest monthly anomaly since June 2021.
February 2022 becomes the 6th warmest February on the ERA5 record (below 2016, 2020, 2017, 2019 & 2018 but above 2010, 2015 & our old favorite 1998) and the 74th highest all-month anomaly on record.
Jan 2022 was also 6th warmest Jan on record but the 2022 Jan+Feb average sneaks in as the 5th warmest start to the year.
…….. Jan-Feb Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.62ºC … … … +0.44ºC … … … 2nd
2020 .. +0.59ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 1st
2017 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.34ºC … … … 4th
2019 .. +0.30ºC … … … +0.40ºC … … … 3rd
2022 .. +0.25ºC
2018 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 6th
2007 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 14th
2010 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 8th
2015 .. +0.20ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 7th
2021 .. +0.15ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 5th
2013 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.07ºC … … … 11th
2005 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 10th
1998 .. +0.05ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 16th
nigelj says
“What the latest science says about Antarctica and sea-level rise. The southern polar ice cap is a wild card. by KRISTEN POPE FEBRUARY 23, 2022.” ( Has many useful links to the related research studies)
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2022/02/what-the-latest-science-says-about-antarctica-and-sea-level-rise/
macias shurly says
@nigelj
In the very first sentences of your link we can read:
“Scientists are working to understand how much and how quickly seas could RISE in coming decades”
— So is it the task of climate science to calculate the extent of our misfortune in this global catastrophe with % millimeter precision ???
NO – a large part of climate science and part of the ignorant readership here in the forum is fundamentally wrong.
!!! It would have long been the task of the IPCC to organize a scientific statement on
what strategies and measures science suggests in order to LOWER sea level rise. !!!
The part of the scientists* who specializes in ocean and atmosphere research could e.g. also think about why the La Nina effect tends to lower sea levels and global temperatures. (A fact that makes the inner alarm clock ring for all real climate understanders/experts)
La Nina temporarily shifts precipitation from ocean areas to land areas — much like my SLR & GW lowering concept does as a consistent strategy.
Those here in the forum who claim that there isn’t that much storage space on land (1000-2000km³)
– have actually already been refuted by the La Nina effect. (you belong too)
Another fundamental finding for climate science would then finally be to realize that AGW not only results from CO² or greenhouse gas emissions, but also from the fact that mankind continues to skin the rain forests, canalize rivers, seal millions of km² and km³ Aquifers pumped empty,… etc.
Global warming interventions in the global water cycles through the decreasing ability of the land surfaces to evaporate water and => to form clouds cause a radiative forcing, which is expressed as always in W/m² and as a cause is fundamentally different from CO²/GHG emissions.
MA Rodger says
The numbers for RSS TLT have been posted for February showing a global TLT anomaly of +0.49ºC, down a bit on January’s +0.54ºC anomaly. (No sign of the usually-prompt UAH Feb update yet.) Feb was also down in ERA5 SAT re-analysis by a similar amount but SAT is usually less wobbly than TLT.
February becomes the 11h warmest Febuary on the RSS TLT record, this following from Jan 2022 being the 13th warmest RSS January with Feb 2022 the 119th highest all-month anomaly on record (January’s RSS anomaly was 102nd in the all-month rankings.)
That puts 2022 into 13th place in the RSS ‘warmest start to the year’ rankings, the coolest start since 2014. (ERA5 came in as the 5th warmest start-to-the-year and the coolest since 2018.) The major cooling in the RSS TLT numbers was in the southern mid-latitudes with the tropics showing a warming.
…….. Jan-Feb Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +1.09ºC … … … +0.81ºC … … … 2nd
2020 .. +0.97ºC … … … +0.81ºC … … … 1st
2010 .. +0.71ºC … … … +0.62ºC … … … 5th
2017 .. +0.70ºC … … … +0.69ºC … … … 4th
2019 .. +0.69ºC … … … +0.75ºC … … … 3rd
1998 .. +0.67ºC … … … +0.58ºC … … … 8th
2021 .. +0.62ºC … … … +0.62ºC … … … 6th
2007 .. +0.60ºC … … … +0.42ºC … … … 13th
2015 .. +0.59ºC … … … +0.62ºC … … … 7th
2018 .. +0.56ºC … … … +0.54ºC … … … 9th
2005 .. +0.52ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 11th
2013 .. +0.52ºC … … … +0.43ºC … … … 12th
2022 .. +0.51ºC
2003 .. +0.47ºC … … … +0.41ºC … … … 14th
2002 .. +0.46ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 15th
2014 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.49ºC … … … 10th