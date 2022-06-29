Overselling k-scale? Hmm

Guest commentary from Paul Bates, Peter Bauer, Tim Palmer, Julia Slingo, Graeme Stephens, Bjorn Stevens, Thomas Stocker and Georg Teutsch
Gavin Schmidt claims that the benefits of k-scale climate models (i.e. global climate models with grid spacing on the order of 1 km) have been “potentially somewhat oversold” in two recent Nature Climate Change papers. By this, we suppose Gavin means that the likely benefits of k-scale cannot justify the cost and time their development demands.
The benefit of k-scale — which is laid out in the papers (Slingo et al., 2022 and Hewitt et al., 2022) and only briefly recapitulated here — is that it enables the use of physics, instead of fitting, to represent some of the most important components of the climate system (precipitating systems in the atmosphere, eddies in the ocean, and topographic relief), and hence build more reliable models.
Those who haven’t been following the technology might be surprised to learn how far we’ve come. Later this year the NICAM group will perform global simulations on a 220m grid. If they had the Earth Simulator machine Fugaku to themselves, they could deliver 1500 years of throughput with their 3.5 km global coupled model within a year. Likewise, at the MPI in Hamburg, benchmarking of a 1.25 km version of ICON on pre-exascale platforms suggests that, over the course of a year, DOE’s Frontier machine could deliver 800 years of coupled 1.25 km output.
Yes, investments in science and software engineering will be required to get the most out of k-scale models running on exascale machines. This realization motivates new programmes like Destination Earth (EU), as well as national projects in Germany (WarmWorld), and Switzerland (EXCLAIM). However, if we wish to benefit from the fruits of these efforts, and we must, we will need to better align the development of k-scale models with exascale machines in ways that makes their developing information content accessible by all. How much would this cost? Given access to the hardware, we estimate that about 100 M€/year of additional funding would be sufficient to support the staff needed to use it to make multi-decadal, multi-model, k-scale climate information systems a reality; not by 2080, but by the end of this decade.
We don’t pretend that k-scale modelling will solve every problem, but it will solve many important ones, and put us in a much better position to tackle those that remain. This conviction is rooted in the experiences of scientists world-wide, who perform their numerical experiments and run their weather models at k-scale if they can. It is also why the European Centre, and many leading climate centers are retooling their labs to develop k-scale coupled global models. No-one says that the benefits of high resolution, e.g. in terms of lives saved, have been oversold for weather prediction. Why should the same not be true of climate prediction? If anything is being oversold, it is the idea that business as usual, which favors fitting over physics, will be adequate to address the challenges of a changing climate.
No-one who understands the notion of nonlinearity can be comfortable with the fact that the precipitation biases in CMIP-class models are larger than the signal, and that the oceans — which buffer emissions and export enthalpy to ice-sheets — behave like asphalt. As societies begin to confront the reality of climate change, and the existential threats it poses, our science cannot countenance complacency. To build resilience to the changing nature of weather extremes, communities and countries need to know what is coming — more droughts and heat waves, or more storms and floods, and with what intensity, scale and duration? The brutal truth is that we don’t know enough, a fact testified to by, for example, Fig. 3 and Fig. 8 of the SPM, or Fig 4.42 of the full AR6 report (right).
If six phases of CMIP have taught us anything, it is that a seventh phase based on similar models won’t help. Unless we up the scientific ante, nothing will change.
If people are happy to endorse satellite missions to observe convective cloud systems, surely they should support the development of models which have the capability to assimilate the data from such missions and then exploit them in a physically robust manner? We have no beef with the argument that the current generation of climate models have helped advance climate science; we just happen to be convinced that we can, and must, do better — ideally by working together.
Gavin says
I’d like to thank Tim and the other authors for engaging on this in order to help pin down where we do and don’t agree.
To start with, where do we agree? I’m sure that “k-scale” climate modeling is likely to be very exciting and will almost certainly have better background climatologies than current climate models. I look forward to seeing some of the preliminary results from the ongoing efforts.
However, this response clearly articulates two points that continue to give me pause.
First, the authors explicitly state that because of the increasing success of higher resolution weather models, we should just expect similar improvements in climate prediction, and they go on to explain that this will be in the forecasting of extreme events (heat waves, intense rain, droughts, floods etc.). In my mind, this really requires a demonstration, not just a claim. Why am I sceptical? Weather models clearly benefit from higher resolution because their skill comes from the ability to track dynamical movements in the atmosphere (storm fronts, convective systems etc,) given initial atmospheric conditions – something clearly tied to the accuracy of the dynamics code through reduced numerical diffusion, sharper fronts, better wave patterns, etc. Climate model skill is measured instead through changes over time in the statistics of the key features (such as temperature, or weather events etc.). Clearly, if a particular climate model doesn’t have the resolution to capture intense tropical cyclones, or derechos or tornadoes for instance, one would not expect it to have skillful predictions of their changes. But many extremes are captured by climate models already (heat waves, shifts in the distribution of intense rain etc.) and their predicted changes are in line with observations. Major tropical cyclones form in these models at resolutions of 4km, but reasonable distributions of slightly weaker storms occur at 50 or 25 km resolution. But even k-scales don’t get you to actual tornadoes (areas of potential tornadic activity perhaps). What would go a long way to convincing me on this is for the k-scale atmospheric models to show that the changes in statistics of extremes, even in a simple 2xCO2 simulation, are distinctly different from what lower resolution climate models show. It simply isn’t obvious to me that this will inevitably be the case.
The second point that gives me pause is the somewhat curt dismissal of the CMIP process. To counter their point, we have actually learned many things from this almost three decade-long effort. We have learnt that we need initial condition ensembles to really address internal variability, that we need to explore structural and parametric uncertainty in the physics, but also in the forcings and scenarios. We have learned that oceans, ice sheets, and soils have very long memories that require sometimes thousands of years of spin up. We have learned that atmospheric chemistry, aerosols and the carbon cycle are a fundamental part of the climate system. we have learned that out-of-sample paleoclimate simulations are essential to build confidence in predictions. The post CMIP6 developments aren’t yet finalized (and it’s not yet clear that there will be a CMIP7 anytime soon), but it’s not likely that any of these issues will be dropped, For reference, the GISS-E2.1-G model in CMIP6 simulated more than 50,000 years as it completed the various DECK runs and sub-MIPs. This will not be achievable with k-scale models for decades (even accepting the claims above), and so their ability to be compared to current and near-future models will be limited.
The authors ask why one would support expensive new observing platforms but not equally large investments in new model efforts. One difference is that observations are forever – the 40+ years of existing satellite data are an invaluable resource for both current and future climate models that can’t be replicated without waiting another 40 years. New instruments observing unexplored processes have the potential to be revolutionary for our understanding. New k-scale climate models might be similarly revolutionary in ways that the currently funded evolutionary efforts are not, but again, this needs to be demonstrated, not just assumed. The process to get a new instrument in space is sometimes decades-long and involves multiple proofs of concept of the technology, lots of compromises, careful preparation, and some luck. I don’t think it’s too much to ask for something similar for new proposed modeling efforts.
Julia Slingo says
Thank you, Gavin, for your thoughtful reply. However, I have to disagree with you on your first point. The UK recently published its 3rd Climate Change Risk Assessment which included, for the first time, km-scale regional modelling. The results showed some big changes in extreme statistics at the k-scale compared with a 12km model. I led the Science Chapter which discusses these results and can be found here: https://www.ukclimaterisk.org/independent-assessment-ccra3/technical-report/. So we already know that we can simulate much more intense and realistic rainfall by resolving the dynamics of the storms. This built on over a decade of experience running a k-scale system in NWP at the Met Office and is a great example of climate gearing off weather.
Furthermore there has been a lot of research over the last 15 years or so on the importance of resolution in the tropics using a hierarchy of models down to the k-scale. Some of this was led by my group when I was at Reading University. We showed that only at the k-scale can we simulate correctly the phase of the diurnal cycle in tropical rainfall, the MJO and other convectively coupled equatorial waves. Since organised convection and meso-scale convective systems are fundamental to the tropical Warm Pool, they are therefore critical drivers of Rossby wave dynamics and global teleconnections. As we argue in Slingo et al. 2022, k-scale is not just about better extreme statistics, but about zero-order dynamics of the global climate system. The model biases in ENSO that we show reinforce this point.
I have worked on climate models all my career and appreciate the great value that CMIP has contributed to the debate on climate change. But with these new scientific perspectives we need to accept that there may be a different paradigm for providing the climate information that society needs so badly and embrace the challenge of k-scale. I, for one, see no alternative.
Gavin says
Thanks. And thanks for the link to the CCRA3. The statements there about the convective permitting (regional) model (2.2km) are certainly food for thought (mostly based on the work of Kendon et al (2020, https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/33/17/jcliD200089.xml), right?). If I was picking nits, I’d point out that there are still structural issues with the CPM (as evidenced by the potential impact of the Fosser et al (2019) changes on the results), and that the CPM results for the extremes aren’t obviously better than the RCM (Table 1.1 – Note there’s an obvious typo in the 38ºC threshold/CPM 2021-2040 box – the median must be greater than “1”). Additionally, it’s clear from fig 1.23 that it was only for winter precip that the CPM even differs substantively from the RCM or the driving global model. That’s an interesting result, and I have no reason to doubt the explanation given, but it remains to be seen how robust that is, or whether we’d see other impacts elsewhere in the globe. The dependence on the driving model and it’s climate sensitivity also suggests that better constraints on ECS might have a bigger impact on UK future extremes projections.
As for the tropics and the MJO etc, I have less expertise there, but I will point out that the representation of the MJO improved enormously in CMIP6 (Orbe et al, 2020).
My overall point is not to discourage anyone from pursuing this line of research, but I am yet to be convinced it is the near-term (1 decade!) panacea for all (or even much) that ails climate modeling. I am indifferent to being proved wrong on this though!
Bjorn Stevens says
Gavin, in this context I’d like to draw attention to our statement:
“However, if we wish to benefit from the fruits of these efforts, and we must, we will need to better align the development of k-scale models with exascale machines in ways that makes their developing information content accessible by all”
Like it or not, the approaches we advocate are being adopted by the rich countries, as a way to save lives and manage infrastructure.. If it’s good enough for them, why would you waste your energy nit picking as to the value of extending this capability to the rest of the world?
Once the nits are picked, I’d hope we can start talking about how to approach this professionally, and democratically, using science as an example of how we have to work together to solve global problems. One of things I find appealing about an international center, which gets too little attention, is its ability to engage those who don’t have labs, like mine, that can develop their own models, or labs, like yours, that can make them better. As a case in point, the expertise in cloud microphysics at GISS would (in my mind) be much better engaged working with models that had updrafts, then trying to compensate for errors in models that don’t.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
The group response says:
I have no idea how a model can be matched to the observations without some amount of fitting. Just consider one aspect related to ENSO. Since ENSO is a standing wave behavior, the standing wave mode needs to be selected. Is this determined completely from the physics?
Or consider tidal analysis, which is a very mature scientific discipline. However, to do a predictive tidal analysis without back-fitting of known data and instead simply relying on the physics is not often performed. Maybe pure geophysics alone can get close? In that case would need to now the exact orbital track of the moon + sun + earth system, and also the fluid dynamics+boundary conditions solution of the local region being analyzed. Instead what is done is a harmonic fit of all the known tidal cycles to a previously collected time interval. That works very well, and it is anticipated that one day a similar approach will also capture ENSO cycles very accurately.
Carbomontanus says
Only for the fact Hr. Pukite, that the ENSO is neither a cycling. nor a standing wave.
Its being a cycle 0r a cycling is a false and misleading physical model conseptual idea about it as long as it is rather a burbling and rumbling, splashing and gushing……. nonperiodical noise with amplitudes indeed but hardly with any reliable predictable frequencies and wavelengths..
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Of course it is — it sits in place and cycles back and forth for eternity. That’s a standing wave.
It’s only not predictable in linear terms. There’s an entire discipline devoted to extracting order from chaos — it’s called decryption. The inverse of that is called encryption. Nature could be hiding the key and we would never know it.
JCM says
I wonder if k-scale models could better capture land characteristics, such as stable soil organics and water retention. This process is important to global cycling of carbon and water.
Perhaps greenhouse enhancement in local profiles is observed over areas in the process of erosion. i.e σT^4 surface – OLR.
Once land is cleared, loss of soil organics proceeds for up to 100 years before settling usually <1%. A commenter on a previous thread was asking how loss of soil organics can accumulate. It is a function of land area cleared, duration of time, and land management practices. This would be valuable to model.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/29659561_Application_of_sustainability_indicators_soil_organic_matter_and_electrical_conductivity_to_resource_management_in_the_northern_grains_region/figures
This has significance to water cycles, carbon cycles, and surface energy budgets.
I noticed CNBC recently used a NASA visualization to demonstrate the coincidence between soil tillage in spring & fall, harvest, and annual CO2 cycles. Rates of erosion (loss of stable soil organics and dust production) follow a similar cycle.
https://youtu.be/NJhpoYwAqFA?t=248
Russell says
In 1989 a Washington policy quarterly asked me to review the state of climate modeling as reported by the NAS in Global Change and Our Common Future,, and Jim Hansen’s then-recent Senate testimony . As today, more computation for less money was sought, but there were already glimmerings of k-scale regional modeling.
I noted in The National Interest that it was “an uncomfortable time ” to be called upon testify to Congress :
“there is presently no joy for atmospheric scientists in having to testify that the answers policy-makers seek are beyond the scope of the available data or the present limits of computational power. Nor is there consolation in the grim realization that their computerized global circulation models have but an ephemeral capacity to predict the future.
They can jump forward to model the climate of the distant future on a “what if” basis, but they can at best conjure up a coarsely realistic picture of global weather that lasts for a few weeks before beginning to disintegrate into gibberish. Even modeling the evolution of a single thunderhead’s birth and death is an absolute tour de force of today’s computer modeling….
“What bothers a lot of us is, ” one modeler remarked, “telling Congress things we are reluctant to say ourselves.” ”
Small wonder-, the computer I wrote on pleading for more computational power boasted 256 K of RAM and ran at a blazing 16 megahertz., and I was looking forward to the release of the first Mac pizza , so I could watch NCAR’s pac-man resolution models live.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says