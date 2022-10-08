Unforced variations: Oct 2022

This month’s open thread on climate-related topics (sorry for the slight delay in setting it up). As usual, try to limit yourself to one comment a day, don’t be unnecessarily aggressive and try to be substantive.
Russell says
I lived where Hurricane Ian made landfall until last year , tropical storm high water having already introduced itself under my door, but some of my neighbors remained averse to recognizing the rising tide of sea level evidence on their doorstep:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2022/09/pride-goeth-before-squall.html
Carbomontanus says
@ all and everyone
So Unforced variations is back again.
I whish you all Goldener October on behalf of our local situation. Ye southerners will have a similar phaenomenal springtime.
Here in the Oslofjord the potatoes should be taken up before 10 oct, and the bearch leaves, that are best local indicator, fall between 10 and 20 Oct.
Video from London, Ukraina, and from New England over there in Then States show that the red maple leaves are parallel all the way with us.
Leaves have fallen one and a half week earlier in Finmark as usual.
There is snow and blue temperatures on the tops in southern Norway. But it comes and goes before it settles.
We shall have very fine weather next week for scraping the boat.
There has been no night frost at all until now, here, and that is abnormal.
prl says
If by “phenomenal” you mean widespread flooding on the east coast of Australia, then yes, that’s already started and is expected to continue through the rest of spring and summer. More that the usual number of tropical cyclones are also expected in northern Australia in the coming summer.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-11/bureau-of-meteorology-forecast-state-by-state/101520040
Adam Lea says
“More that the usual number of tropical cyclones are also expected in northern Australia in the coming summer.”
That is what often happens during a La Nina which is what we have now.
prl says
Yes, and the east coast flooding, too.
zebra says
This was posted in response to Kevin in the previous UV but was lost in the transition:
Kevin:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/09/unforced-variations-sep-2022/#comment-806293
response:
Kevin, I suggest you actually read the wiki-p article you cited about “consumerism”. It tells us that status-seeking is the motivator for it, and, as I pointed out, status in the hierarchy is the prime mover in Authoritarian psychology.
So you, and others, are indeed deflecting or wishful-thinking; humans aren’t being tricked into some unnatural behavior, status is a natural goal in humans and similar animals.
What sets humans apart is the (potential) motivation to understand and influence the material world, whether through science and engineering, (which may lead to a more comfortable existence), or art and design, which can result in enhanced sensory experience.
Why don’t you pronounce your moral judgement on this:
I have a favorite cup that I use all the time for my coffee, and my wife has one for her tea. That’s all we need, really. But we also have display shelves with a variety of hand-made cups and mugs. So, is this an example of
-“consumerism”, which is destroying the environment by using materials and energy to produce them, or is it
-“community”, where we are supporting and celebrating the individuals who created them?
For us, we don’t need the status of ownership… we create things in other materials, and get our ego-boost from doing that well. But, not being subsistence farmers, we too use materials and energy and technology.
So which is it?
I would also suggest that you review your understanding of human history. Most societies have been autocratic in some form; they were “communities”, but with great inequities and suffering for many individuals. When you improve the material conditions, things get better because there is opportunity for education and individualism and creativity… for an Enlightenment, as they say. It’s not a perfect world, but it does provide a counterbalance to the hierarchy imposed by simple violence, which is the norm when control of scarce resources is all-important within the society.
Killian says
“status is a natural goal in humans and similar animals.”
This is basically wrong. 300,ooo years of egalitarianism indicate quite clearly the *norm” is sharing and equality. You are basing your analysis on the most anomalous period in human history, the one in which we have likely destroyed the ecosystem’s ability to continue to support us, to judge what is “natural.”
You’re wrong because GIGO.
Kevin McKinney says
Nope. Yes, there is an innate drive toward status-seeking in humans (as in a great many social species.) However, that this is implicit in the mechanism underlying consumerism does NOT mean that consumerism is “natural” or inevitable. There are many other ways that status can be manifest in human societies; in some societies or subsets thereof, it has been giving away possessions (“potlatch” in the Pacific Northwest indigenous cultures), or eschewing them altogether (various ascetic sects in many times and places) that has been most admired. So clearly your contention is a classic “pars pro toto,” and fails.
Consumerism is a specific ideology arising in the 20th century, which promotes the consumption of material goods as a source of both personal satisfaction and civic virtue. It’s not mere status seeking; it’s not mere enjoyment of this or that bauble; it’s not mere non-functional decorative art; and it’s not mere “marketing.” (Though, TBF, modern marketing in all its multi-billion dollar ‘glory’ is certainly a central mechanism for consumerism as we know it.)
As to whether you and your wife are indulging in rampant consumerism or not with all those mugs, I’m really not interesting in making myself your moral arbiter. Are they bringing you joy–as Marie Kondo would ask? If so, far be it from me to condemn. And if you are buying them to support and celebrate the makers, what’s wrong with that? (Though presumably, you could do even more in that regard by giving away said mugs, rather than keeping them unused in a display case? Just wondering…after all, at some point you’ll need to do that or else go for the ‘bigger display case.’)
Your snark about “reviewing human history*–yeah, that ought to be good for an afternoon’s reading, right?–is strawman. I did not suggest that community is a panacea, or that there can never be any community outside of Utopia. I did, and do, claim that consumerism tends to undercut community. It does so more or less intentionally by advancing consumption as a primary good; for, if it is to be that, then community can be at best secondary. And in practice, community is from a hard consumerist perspective actually deleterious, because sharing of resources undercuts the need to buy, buy, buy.
Neither do I disparage the importance of improving the material conditions of human societies. As Dr. Maslow pointed out, needs form into hierarchies, with the meeting of the basic ones acting as prerequisites (to some degree, at least) for enabling higher needs to be addressed. So meeting needs at those basic levels should always have priority. However, consumerism errs by in effect by attempting to keep us all ‘stuck’ at lower levels on the hierarchy of needs long after those actual needs have been met.
For those unfamiliar, here’s a simple version of Maslow’s pyramid:
https://timvandevall.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Maslows-Hierarchy-of-Needs.jpg
Note that consumption is primarily suited to address levels 1 & 2 (physiological & safety), with the status piece coming in on level 4 (social respect). (And of course, advertising often addresses level 3 needs (intimacy, friendship), albeit essentially via bait and switch.) Community is actually our most powerful tool for addressing level 1 & 2 needs (division of labor, economic efficiency, technological achievement are all inherently social), but it is WRT levels 3, 4 & 5 (IMO) that they really become predominant.
zebra says
Speaking of strawmen….
“…does not mean that consumerism is “natural” or inevitable.”
And who said that it (whatever it is) was?
And speaking of logical fallacies and rhetorical superficiality in general, the point of my question was to demonstrate that you are using this term “consumerism” much the way the other guys use “socialism” and “communism” and other pejorative terms… a catchall without any clear definition or testable characterization.
And you did indeed demonstrate that through your evasive answer.
But you have provided a great topic with which we can examine this issue… potlatch. For those unfamiliar with the term (my bolds):
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/potlatch
Huh. So, here we all are trying to save the environment, and Kevin valorizes cutting down trees to make boxes and canoes, and then burning them so some rich guy can have that status thing. Who knew?
Kevin, how is potlatch not fitting your definition:
“Consumerism is a specific ideology ….., which promotes the consumption of material goods as a source of both personal satisfaction and civic virtue.” ??
The funny thing is, this potlatch is a useful illustration of the z-hypothesis which I have mentioned previously. Putting aside the status and inequity part, and slavery involved, there’s nothing wrong with it, as long as you have a stable population with an abundance of resources.
That was exactly the condition under which the practice occurred… within the societies, there was sufficient food, and there were lots of trees. So, perhaps what makes it a “civic virtue” is that people were employed making canoes and boxes, and after the potlatch where they were burned, they could start all over again, and exercise their creativity and desire to make even better ones, that people could admire/enjoy before their destruction.
This last brings us back to our modern situation, where, unfortunately, resources are scarce relative to the population, and their exploitation degrades the environment. But consumption is a necessary condition in order to keep people employed. What exactly is the alternative??
I could go on, but here’s another thing to illustrate how meaningless terms like “consumerism” really are:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/10/business/india-jute-reusable-shopping-bags.html
Good? Bad?
Carbomontanus says
“Consumerism is a specific ideology arising in the 20ieth century, which promotes the consumption of material goods as a source of both personal satisfication and civil virtus….”
Say, did you never read or lern about “orgies” in the old Imperial Roma?