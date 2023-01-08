Unforced variations: Jan 2023

Starting a little slowly this new year, but here is this month’s open thread. Look out for various updates of the annual 2022 numbers over the next week or so…
Mr. Know It All says
2020 Ted Talk says there will be a place for EVs in the future, but not today. 14 minutes.
The Contradictions of Battery Operated Vehicles | Graham Conway | TEDxSanAntonio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1E8SQde5rk
Mr. Know It All says
Quote from Ned Kelly’s dothemath link:
“We don’t look at a bird chirping and flitting through the trees and react in horror at the pitiful state it must find itself in, lacking the means to control its environment. Why should we look at pre-agricultural humans and imagine horrific misery, as many are inclined to do?”
In winter, I DO wonder how birds and other small animals can stay warm enough to survive. Fact is, many animals do not survive the winter. It’s brutal and would be no different for pre-agriculture humans in cold regions. I suspect for most of human history, human existence did, in fact, consist mostly of horrific misery in many forms: finding food, being eaten by animals or killed by bad guys, disease, injuries, filth, staying warm or cool, insects, and on and on.
The article seems to ignore human nature. Few humans would be willing to go back to a pre-civilization lifestyle . You can try it if you want. Go to the woods and live off the land. There are many YouTube videos of people doing that, but most of them have all kinds of modern gear with them. I heard Russia will give people land for homesteads but I haven’t verified that. Read “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer to see how NOT to go about living in the woods. Read “One Man’s Wilderness: An Alaskan Odyssey” by Richard Proenneke to see how it turned out for another guy with a better plan – (he had lots of support from civilization).
Your concerns about running out of minerals are not realistic. We have not even scratched the surface of the planet. Want more minerals? Dig another hole. There is nearly an infinite supply compared to what humans use. That is true for most minerals, even for fossil fuels.
On the article’s statement about the conceit of owning property, the Pilgrims tried the non-ownership model (a commune) when they first landed in frozen, inhospitable New England in November. THAT had to be a brutal existence. With their commune system there was no incentive to work hard so shortages resulted and people died. Then they gave people their own land to do with as they wanted and the immediate result was abundance and prosperity. The reason? Human nature. Humans do what is best for themselves. They will not work hard for the collective, but they will do superhuman feats if they can keep the fruits of their labor for themselves. All communist societies have proven this – they are all failures because they deny that aspect of human nature. We see it in the USA today – many people will not get a job because of government handouts. The GOAT, the late Rush Limbaugh, tells the early story of the Pilgrims:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ-2akPZVWE