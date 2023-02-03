This month’s open thread for climate related topics. Please be constructive, polite, and succinct.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
35 Responses to "Unforced variations: Feb 2023"
Killian says
Adam Lea says
20 Jan 2023 at 5:38 AM
Alternatively, lets stop the strawman arguments. It should be possible to greatly reduce hardship in these countries (which is what I mean by develop) without going down the unsuatainable path of Western countries.
Your defensiveness in lieu of addressing anything I said does not bode well for this conversation. It was not a Straw Man; I have never come across anyone using the term “development” or “sustainable development” that then went on to describe a regenerative system.
You used the term, it has a meaning in today’s common parlance, and that meaning does not align with regenerative systems. You are free to bullet point a list of 5 to 10 things that would define a regenerative form of development. I would be more than happy to applaud that and give credit where due.
Mr. Know It All says
Fellow space travelers, I hope 2023 is treating you right. Speaking of space travelers, did anyone get a good look at the green comet?
To help offset the carbon emissions of the 1,040 private jets (link below) which the elites took to and from Davos, perhaps we eat can lower on the food chain this year. No doubt they were eating the finest beef and lobster.
https://www.greenpeace.org/international/press-release/57867/hundreds-of-ultra-short-private-jet-flights-to-davos-world-economic-forum/
To this goal, I was wondering if some of you would be willing to share your favorite bug recipes, let us know where food quality bugs can be obtained, how to cook them, etc. Please, everyone, share your favorite bug recipes so we can reduce our carbon footprints and save the planet.
Silvia Leahu-Aluas says
Happy to promote this blog, as we need real solutions to ignorance:
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-7027265037534691328-W_Iw
Examples of ignorance that brings us closer to the point of no return in the climate emergency? Too many, but here is one:
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/3841046-manchin-and-cruz-team-up-on-bill-to-protect-gas-stoves/
Mr. Know It All says
Manchin and Cruz are correct. The government lied in the report claiming the stoves were a health hazard. Tens of millions of homes have used them for a century or longer with no health problems so it is proven that they are in fact safe. The biggest obstacle to getting rid of gas stoves isn’t politicians, it is the 100 million or so people who use one to cook their food every day! :)
For many people, replacing a gas stove with electric might be expensive if they don’t have the required electrical circuit available. Checked contractor prices lately? It’s worse than going to a medical specialist!
Don Williams says
In my opinion, this posing by a few hurts the mitigation cause more than it helps it — by giving millions of voters the impression that environmentalists are deceitful, calculating advocates who abuse government power. Using fake excuses of “health concerns” to promote the agendas of their billionaire patrons. Arrogant people who insult our intelligence.
Many places in the USA have regulations re ventilation hoods. And do these philosopher kings think we are too stupid to crack a window?
nigelj says
Nonsense. A simple google search shows gas stoves are a significant health hazard, with plenty of reputable sources like Scientific American. You really do inhabit some alternative universe of alternative facts. At best its deliberate ignorance. Please stop spreading your bullshit and misinformation.
Don Williams says
Claptrap. Any open flame is a hazard if you burn it in an enclosed space with no ventilation — which is the condition the alarmist papers are assuming. But that is not a “significant health hazard “–that is Darwin in action. I have seen no papers claiming gas stoves are a hazard if used with ventilation.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/11/well/live/gas-stoves-health-risks.html
Children with asthma can be “linked” to a lot of things. My niece had to be rushed to the hospital just because she smelled an air fragance in a restaurant’s bathroom. Yet she was not triggered by my gas stove, heating furnance or hot water heater.
Again, grossly exaggerated rhetoric discredits a political movement to the average voter. One could claim that passing a Tesla going in the opposite direction is a “significant health hazard” — are we supposed to ban electric cars?
nigelj says
Don Williams. You say the dangers of gas stoves are not a health hazard provided you have good ventilation, and you provided a New York Times article in support of your contention.
The article you linked to listed 21 toxic pollutants from burning gas, including a carcinogen. It did say nitrous oxides can be kept within safe levels by good ventilation, but it didn’t discuss the other pollutants specifically, and only said that ventilation would “lower your risk.” This does not mean ventilation eliminates or even adequately reduces the risks. There tends to be no safe limit with carcinogens, or its incredibly low levels of the pollutant.
Anyone that inhabits the real world can see that many people wont ventilate properly or dont have the money for ventilation systems or building larger windows. This is just one reason of many why it would be good to go electric. These things add up together. However going electric will cost money, and so IMO low income people should get help with a state subsidy or something similar.
Sooner or later we need to transition away from gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially where its easily feasible, and gas cooking is a prime example of something that can be changed reasonably easily. And you get at least SOME additional health benefits. Replacing gas heaters with electric heat pumps can also have dramatically lower running costs, depending on where you live.
Mr. Know It All says
Clown, a worldwide experiment using hundreds of millions of gas appliances, by hundreds of millions of people for a century, says otherwise; but believe what you want. You can trust the government; ask an Indian.
nigelj says
KIA. So because something has been used for a long time makes it safe? LOL. What complete drivel. Tobacco was used for a long time and it was presumed to be safe, until it was shown otherwise!
Barton Paul Levenson says
KIA: Manchin and Cruz are correct. The government lied in the report claiming the stoves were a health hazard. Tens of millions of homes have used them for a century or longer with no health problems so it is proven that they are in fact safe.
BPL: Nonsense. Natural gas stoves can go wrong and give off carbon monoxide; it has happened to OUR stove more than once. Don’t parade your ignorance in public.
Don Williams says
You can buy a CO monitor/alarm for a few dollars and should have one in your home even if you don’t have a gas range.
I have no problem with people honestly and openly arguing the climate change threat of natural gas . I object to some political hacks in Washington thinking they are being so clever to covertly promote an agenda by making up a bull%$t narrative of “you’re killing the children”. Propaganda that insults the intelligence alienates neutral voters more that it recruits them– and discredits innocent partners in the environmentalist movement via “guilt by association”.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2023/02/01/gas-stove-bans-explained-controversy-over-health-climate/11126667002/
“”If you ventilate, you can dramatically reduce the emission down to levels that are very unlikely to cause substantial harm,” said Dr. Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital.”
Adam Lea says
That is not a convincing argument. There are many appliances that can be dangerous if they develop a fault. Electrical devices can catch fire for example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmmmzLIMxsQ
I will struggle to be convinced that my gas hob which is used for about 10 minutes at a time, emits a blue flame signifying complete combustion (i.e. minimal CO) and is used with the windows open and vent fan on (because steaming vegetables releases a lot of water vapour which I would rather vent outside) is going to have a significant detrimental impact on my health.
prl says
In Canberra, where I live, no gas connections will be made to any new homes as of 1 Jan this year, and the city gas supply is due to be shut down in 2045.
This is primarily motivated by greenhouse gas emissions reduction, not by health effects of gas stoves, though there has been media attention to the health effects of gas stoves recently.
The shutdown plan was announced in Aug 2022.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-04/act-no-new-gas-connections-from-2023-new-homes/101299552
Don Williams says
I myself think that making our entire life support system totally dependent upon the electrical grid will be a “substantial health hazard”. That would be our ability to cook, to boil polluted water, to heat our homes in winter and to drive our cars to transport groceries and supplies. Plus transport of supplies/food into our cities and first responder transport (police, fire, medical ambulances).
That would be an electrical grid that could be collapsed by a North Korean nuclear EMP or a solar Carrington Event. For some reason, no one is discussing that.
Climate Change is supposed to be an existential threat that requires the cooperation of all nations to fix. So why are we rebooting Cold War 2.0 with China and Russia and embarking on a nuclear arms race that will divert $Trillions needed for a transition to renewable energy? A war that has made Russia into a firm ally of China and is driving them to support nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea.
zebra says
I was going to (and will) make a comment about China’s population, but I just read something that challenges even my supposedly good visualization of complex physical systems. I haven’t been to the mountains for a long time now, due to getting dinged up there a while back, but supposedly the tropopause is going to drop below the summit of Mt Washington in NH! Maybe John Pollack or someone clued in to this stuff could elaborate on what sounds really nutty to me? It’s hard, but it isn’t Everest.
I’ve been knocked around by the wind in the mountains, but I don’t recall ever having to breathe ozone while experiencing it. What’s the mechanism???
John Pollack says
The tropopause claim is an exaggeration, although conditions are quite extreme in northern New England and adjacent Canada tonight. The main polar vortex, centered on the average near the north pole, has been split into two sub-vortices for most of the winter. These have been mostly located over northern Canada and Siberia.
The Canadian vortex has intensified and moved southeast the past week or so. It is now very intense and centered over southeast Quebec. The air in the vortex is very cold aloft as well as at the surface. Because cold air is denser, this makes the troposphere shallow, and the stratosphere descends to unusually low elevations. Most of the tropopause heights I see this evening in the vortex are around 6000 meters, which is quite low. There is one weather balloon site in southeast Ontario (CWMW, Maniwaki) depicting a sounding with a tropopause indicated at 4135 m, 600 mb pressure. It would need verification, because the sounding program uses a fairly simple algorithm to come up with a tropopause. It’s not obvious at a glance, at least to me, that the little temperature bump at that level is actually the tropopause. At any rate, that’s exceptionally low, but well above the summit of Mt. Washington at a little under 2000 m.
Ozone would not be the biggest problem at Mt. Washington tonight in any case. Last I checked, their temperature was holding steady at -43C (-45F) with a steady wind around 90 mph, gusting up to 120 mph. I wouldn’t want the heat bill at the observatory, and I hope their furnace is working well. Their record low is -46C/-50F, so this sort of thing has happened before. Probably not recently, though.
Piotr says
John Pollack: There is one weather balloon site in southeast Ontario (CWMW, Maniwaki) depicting a sounding with a tropopause indicated at 4135 m, 600 mb pressure.
Perhaps that’s the reason the Chinese send their big balloon over North America. They just wanted to investigate that interesting weather phenomenon! ;-)
zebra says
Thanks John et al. This was from the Washington Post, which is pretty good on the weather stuff:
Sorry I didn’t fully quote it originally; I was off to do something else. But “folds”? Still puzzled.
John Pollack says
Thanks for the clarification, Zebra. The “fold” stuff helps me.
What they are referring to is that in a system with a vigorous jet stream, layers of stratospheric air can get folded in between tropospheric air, as if in making a giant layered pastry. However, the evidence doesn’t support this for Mt. Washington, IMHO. It’s true that the closest soundings to the north had an adiabatic lapse rate up to 790 or 800 mb,, with clearly tropospheric air below that level. Above was an almost isothermal layer that was somewhat drier, conceivably derived at least partially from the stratosphere.
The pressure level at the top of Mt. Washington was probably something like 770 mb then. (00-06 UTC Feb. 4). However, what makes me think they never saw the stratosphere was their observation record. They reported either zero or 1/16 mile (100 m) visibility in freezing fog and blowing snow until 7 am local time. Thus, they weren’t in dry stratospheric air, but very cold, high rh tropospheric air that had been subjected to adiabatic lift over the top of the mountain. i.e. They were in a cloud. By the time they broke out of the low cloud, the low pressure system was centered far to the north, and nearby soundings indicated that the tropopause had risen several thousand meters. There was still a mid layer of clouds above them, which also would have been tropospheric air.
So, not only didn’t Mt. Washington not “record a noticeably dramatic uptick in ozone” during the time in question, they never saw a noticeable downtick in humidity, which would have manifested as an abrupt increase in the visibility. That only came after 12 UTC Feb. 4, when the core of the system was well past, and temperatures were rising.
zebra says
Makes more sense… their original use of tropopause had me visualizing a really extreme dip over a very large area.
Layers of atmosphere in the mountains is hardly unusual; I’ve climbed through rainclouds to a beautiful clear sky, and I’ve woken up to a beautiful clear (and bitterly cold) sky, and found an ice storm on the way down…. which isn’t quite so uplifting.
Anyway, I will excuse the somewhat hyperbolic language of the writers, who, as I said, usually do a pretty good job dealing with weather and climate.
Mr. Know It All says
Don’t know the mechanism, but I recommend not being on Mt. Washington tonight, as it may break low temperature records:
https://www.masslive.com/weather/2023/02/mount-washington-temps-could-break-1885-record-at-midnight-weather-service-says.html
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/mount-washington-facing-wind-chills-around-100
Cold in Maine too: https://www.wunderground.com/severe/us/me/caribou
John Pollack says
It looks like the Mt. Washington low temperature was -43.7 C = -46.6 F. Not quite as cold as the modern record, and a few degrees off from -50F in 1885.
Funny how even extreme cold spells seldom break the old records. Looks like an underlying warming trend.
Kevin McKinney says
That makes no sense to me. The troposphere had been rising consistently for 40 years:
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abi8065
Why would this not continue?
Piotr says
Kevin,
what zebra is talking: the tropopause is going to drop below the summit of Mt Washington is a local weather. Your had been rising consistently for 40 years is a (hemispheric) <climate.
The former, unless repeated again and again, and over many regions within NH – has very little on the latter.
John Pollack says
No, it doesn’t make sense that the tropopause would descend to the summit of Mt. Washington, at a little lower than 2000 m. It does make sense that a low tropopause would be found in the middle of a strong, cold-core polar low.
I’m distinguishing weather from climate. Yes, the tropopause has been rising in general.
nigelj says
Could global warming cause a rising tropopause overall, but also a more chaotic tropopause that occasionally descends more frequently or further than in the past ?
John Pollack says
It’s conceivable, but it would be going against the primary trend. The energy that allows stratospheric air to descend in a localized region ultimately derives from the temperature gradient between the polar latitudes and the tropics, which intensifies jet streams. That temperature gradient is decreasing as polar amplification continues with AGW.
Low tropopause events accompany eddies of the polar vortex, intense jet streams, and outbreaks of very cold air into mid latitudes. One possible mechanism for bringing more of these events to populated mid latitudes is warming subpolar oceans with decreasing ice cover. The increased transfer of heat from the oceans could facilitate a split polar vortex, with several subvortices forming over high latitude land areas where colder air can be sustained through radiation. These subvortices are closer to mid latitudes than a vortex centered near the pole. This could facilitate more frequent cold outbreaks where they will be noticed.
That said, weather history suggests that this tendency for winters with frequent mid latitude cold outbreaks is a recurring pattern. This happened over North America in the 1930s, and again in the 1970s to early 1980s. In most cases, the temperatures recorded during those outbreaks were colder and of greater duration than currently. Earlier records were even more severe, with many set in the 1880s and 1890s. (That includes Mt. Washington.)
Killian says
Why Exponents Matter:
This is not a topic uknown to this group, but I have used the analogy of the eternal mouse eating a ball of cheese the size of Jupiter. I have not been able to get an actual calculation for that. I had to scale it all the way down to the size of the Empire State Building. The answer shocked me. I thought I had a fair grasp of the differentials over time with the exponential function but WOW!
330,000,000 kgs
7.5 grams/day/mouse
If one mouse were to eat 330,000,000 kgs of food, it would take that person: 330,000,000 kg * 1000 g/kg = 330,000,000,000 g of food, and at 7.5 g of food per day, it would take the mouse:
330,000,000,000 g / 7.5 g/day = 44,000,000,000 days or approximately 119,028 years to eat all of the food.
44 billion days. 119k years.
But if our mouse has a spouse and keep filling up the house?
330,000,000,000 g
330,000,000,000 g / 7.5 g/person/day = 44,000,000,000 people
Population doubling: 44 billion people: log2(44,000,000,000) = log2(2^x) = x x = approx. 34.3.
So it would take approximately 34.3 days for the population to double and reach 44 billion mice, and consume 330,000,000 kgs of food.
34 days vs. 119k years!
Wow.
And so we see the drain on resources that an 8B to 10B shift can have on the viability of the planet. We go from needing 5.56 B kgs. to 6.7 B kgs., or around 20% more. And, that estimate of non-industrial food seems spot-on: industrial ag produces 1.94B kgs of food for people for a need of 5.56B kgs. which means non-industrial food is producing 66 to 67%. And that’s why we don’t need industrial ag – besides it being incredibly destructive, of course.
Anywho… exponents! Dr. Bartlett was right and his microbes and/or yeast are a perfect analogy for our foolishness.
We are Eternal Mice.
prl says
Welcome to the world of the Wheat and chessboard problem, which was first recorded as recently as 1256CE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wheat_and_chessboard_problem
Piotr says
I usually illustrate it with an easier to visualize example than mice eating a Jupiter-worth of cheese.
“If, as Richman wants, humans are not subject to carrying capacity, then we should be able to grow as long as we wanted: let’s assume population of 8 bln, growth rate of 0.84% per year, and average weight of a human of 62kg.
So the current weight of humanity is 0.5 bln ton.
Let’s calculate how much would all humanity weigh at the current 0.84% per year growth rate:
-in 3,600 yrs from now – as much as the Earth
– in 5,100 yrs from now – as much as the Sun
– in 11,800 yrs from now – as much as the observable Universe
Even small difference in the growth rate would make a big difference – 2.1% from around 1960 would shorten the time scale greatly!
Most species last between 1 mln and 10 mln yrs …
Yet the economists, politicians and religious leaders can’t see the end of GROWTH.
Then again – try to get elected on the promise of 0% increase in GDP.
Killian says
I chose the thing I did because it is conceivable. Your time frames don’t fit human realities. 34 years does. It’s not Saturn, btw, it’s the Empire State Building. I chose a consumption analogy because that is the core problem.
Yes, politicians, activists, economists – even scientists, still don’t get it. Just look at Mann’s prescriptions for climate, et al.: Utter nonsense, based on the same consumptive foolishness. Just goes to show expertise in one field does not qualify one for expertise in another; one must actually study any field in which they wish to be competent. Mann, and many other climate scientists, economists, etc., are far from competent in the fields of mitigation and adaptation – i.e. regenerative systems.
Carbomontanus says
Hr Piotr
Another large supersticion is that of GDP and its growth, even its relevance and healthiness.
Think of a factory A, whoose only product is to pollute a river. Then downstream , you make up another factory B, whoose only product is to clean up that river again. A and B will then contribute to the GDP. And it will take some oil, LNG, or electricity. You can even elctrify it and be very proud of that.
But, is it worth it? What is it good for more than increasing the GDP?
And how much industries of that sort is allready in the GDP?
We have a very acute discussion here. Our neighbour has got electrical heating under their outdoor pavement, and my wife has told me for years to do the same. But I say NO!.
Because, it is most sinful to burn away electric energy in large resistors.
Secondly, because it is not traditional here. We shuffle snow and we stray with sand or we even run and walk and slide on the ices. Walk barefoot and walk and even slide like a penguin, that is the safest way on ice.
Yesterday our youngest son showed us a new method. A set of spikes in very fine galosche type rubber shoes to take on and off. That is also traditional Horses allways went with spikes in the winter, and iron spikes were sold for human shoes. Showeling and sand is the very best. Conscdiousness, feeling, and awareness in your hind paws is also very educative.. The penguins do that allready. .
Adam Lea says
This somewhat reminds me of a TV documentary I saw a long time ago called the science of decay.
It showed a setup of a house with food and drink laid out as if there was a large social gathering about to happen, so lots of food like a spit roast, sandwitches, chichen breasts, and drink. A few house flies were released into the house and the house was sealed so the flies were in a self contained environment and left to their own devices. The objective was to demonstrate decay (food in this case) over a period of time (weeks).
The starting point was a handful of flies and an abundance of resources (food and drink), maybe not dissimilar to the human population on Earth just after the last ice age. The flies began breeding and multiplying in numbers and consuming the food and drink at a rapid (exponential) rate, a bit like what humans have been doing over the last few thousand years. What ultimately happened is virtually all the food was consumed and the flies, with nothing left to eat, died, hundreds of them. The bottle of wine that was left out on a table was full of dead flies when it was tipped upside down. This is analagous to the road humanity is heading down, and makes me think sometimes that humans, despite their self claimed intelligence, aren’t any more intelligent than much simpler life forms in some ways.
nigelj says
The cheese analogy seems ok to me. Exponential human population growth has clearly created 8 billion humans and thus enormous pressure on the natural environment and the planets resources. The demographic transition will very likely stop the exponential population growth later this century which will be helpful.
The problem is growth in GDP and GDP per capita (which is a good proxy for per capita consumption) ALSO looks exponential, and with no obvious sign of slowing or stopping. It might take severe materials shortages to force this consumption to slow and stop. When gdp / consumption does slow and fall you can get reduced quality of life, a demand contraction, unemployment and pain, and the harder and faster you go into reverse gear the worse this will be.
The only plausible solution I can see is to deliberately reduce GDP / consumption fairly slowly so the system can wind down in a fairly orderly way, but plan it so its still fast enough to avoid coming up against the hard limits of the resource system abruptly. The problem is getting people to embrace even that doesnt look too hopeful ( as Piotr alludes to). I suspect humanity is in for a rather rough landing.