This month’s open thread on climate topics (no joke).
78 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Apr 2023"
Victor says
According to jgnfld (see previous UV thread),
“. . . there are many studies which clearly show that natural variation alone cannot explain the observed warming.
V: My response seems to have vanished into cyberspace for some reason. (I’m not seeing it in the Bore Hole either.) So I’m having another go at it here:
V: What “observed warming”? During the warming period from the beginning of the 20th century through ca. 1940, CO2 levels were not high enough to matter all that much (see my previous quote from Spencer Weart). From ca. 1940 through ca. 1979, we see no evidence of any warming trend at all. From 1998 through 2016, we have the notorious “hiatus,” during which global warming appears to have paused. (See my previous reference to the paper by Fyfe et al.). And the abrupt temperature rises since 2016 have been attributed to unusually intense El Ninos. So all you’re left with is ca. 1979 – 1998, when global temperatures did in fact appear to rise in tandem with a rise in CO2 levels — a period of only 20 years.
jgnfld: A.1 It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred.
V: Yes, but the ONLY period that can reasonably be attributed to “human influence” is the aforementioned 1979 – 1998.
jgnfld: A.1.1 Observed increases in well-mixed greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations since around 1750 are unequivocally caused by human activities. Since 2011 (measurements reported in AR5), concentrations have continued to increase in the atmosphere, reaching annual averages of 410 parts per million (ppm) for carbon dioxide (CO2), 1866 parts per billion (ppb) for methane (CH4), and 332 ppb for nitrous oxide (N2O) in 2019. 6Land and ocean have taken up a near-constant proportion (globally about 56% per year) of CO2 emissions from human activities over the past six decades, with regional differences (high confidence).
V: Yes, but the above paragraph refers ONLY to the rise in greenhouse gas emissions, which hardly anyone contests, with no reference to its effects on climate.
Geoff Miell says
Victor; – “What “observed warming”?”
Observed global mean surface temperature warming rate has been about +0.18 °C per decade (best linear fit) for the period 1970 to 2015.
See Fig 19 showing the global mean surface temperature anomaly (relative to 1880-1920 baseline) for the historical record period 1880 to 2022, plus a projection of between +0.36 and +0.27°C per decade warming rates out to 2050, presented in the Hansen et. al. pre-print paper titled Global warming in the pipeline
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2212.04474
Observed sea level rise is accelerating:
1993-1998: +1.5 mm per year
1998-2012: +3.2 mm per year
2012-2018: +5.0 mm per year
See the graph displayed in the YouTube video titled Sea Level Rise Can No Longer Be Stopped, What Next? – with John Englander from time interval 0:27:20.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvqY2NcBWI8
Arctic & Antarctic sea ice extents are diminishing.
https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
Upper ocean heat content is increasing.
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-ocean-heat-content
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
jgnfld says
“V: Yes, but the ONLY period that can reasonably be attributed to “human influence” is the aforementioned 1979 – 1998.”
Thank you for your “analysis”. I suggest most sensible people will go with the expertise of the professionals in this case, however.
“V: Yes, but the above paragraph refers ONLY to the rise in greenhouse gas emissions, which hardly anyone contests, with no reference to its effects on climate.”
So, you apparently think there’s a rise in greenhouse gasses which unequivocally warm the (lower) atmosphere but at the same time you say that doesn’t change the average state of the lower atmosphere. I don’t think that makes much sense, personally. Maybe it does to you.
MA Rodger says
Victor the Troll,
You misrepresent Spencer Weart who writes of the present knowledge of the modern temperature trend:-
just as you misrepresent Fyfe et al (2016) ‘Making sense of the early-2000s warming slowdown’ who say, for instance:-
You are spouting nonsense, the same old nonsense you you’ve spouted here for almost a decade now. And we here explain why it is nonsense time and time again. Welcome to groundhog day!!.
Dale says
Victor, almost all of the warming has occured since 1975. It’s increadable that we’ve seen most of the 1.1 degrees Celcius in such a short time. Surely the trend is not your friend!
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/ContentWOC/images/globaltemp/global_gis_2022_chart.png
Carbomontanus says
Victor
You are phantacizing in terms of what you read or get special orders for from your apparently secteric secret and commercial litterature with no way to think and to check up for yourself on own behalf and make up your own individual mind independently from your collective mission..
That is dangerous and unhealthy. Suddenly, they found themselves in communal napkins with bitty over their heads and long boots on march to Stalingrad for an easy military operation.
Ot stored into the transport planes without windows on their way to Vietnam.
And then it is too late.
That story repeats now again. They lived peacefully and scientifically and sceptically and had their own opinions also, in the rural sub- urban Siberia hoping for a better life and then find themselves suddenly packed together airtight in the train on their way to Costa and to Donbas for a military defence exercise against the ridiculous, sinful alians narcotics and Nazi Germans in Kiev,….
and then it is too late.
( SIC!)
Haven`t you ever learnt how to read also forbidden litterature and turn on also remote foreign radio stations to check up whether the earth is round or not, at least and secretly at own risk and at night?
Why allways and only in that communist cell and closed peoples republic and professional thinktank?
Because it`s being in Michigan labeled Heartland and having a stainless steel Thinktank called CATO does not make any difference at all.
In the SSSR the same was labeled Soviett science academy and situated in Ljeningrad and in Sverdlovsk.
JCM says
@carbomantasus
a crash course on surface budgets is available here
https://denning.atmos.colostate.edu/ats761/Lectures/04.SurfaceEnergyBudget.pdf
Most pertinent info is on pages 2 and 3.
A simple characterization of real climates can be depicted by the ratio of H and LE. A factor 10:1 resembling deserts. i.e. 10 units of H to 1 unit of LE.
Conversely, a climate with LE exceeding H is a moist regime. In the extreme case 1 unit of H to 10 units of LE is likely tropical ocean.
The governing principle is the evaporative fraction of surface flux.
Given a latitude and the annual evaporative fraction one can envisage the climate fairly precisely.
To keep things simple the national geographic kids pages illustrates some history of Central Asia.
https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/geography/countries/article/afghanistan
The region currently known as afghanistan once supported an ecosystem consisting of bears and wolves. Can you imagine? Apparently a more temperate climate historically. The evaporative fraction must have been higher compared to today. Sustained evaporative flux requires a diverse and functional ecosystem, not least in the soils.
That wealth is tied to soil health and the sustained evaporative flux is not a coincidence. Destroy the soils, the climate must deteriorate. Deterioration meaning a change for which the residents are not ideally adapted. The history of Central Asia extends back up to 7 or 8 millenia. Before that, pre-history.
I once visited the city known by the locals as Benaras. The residents there claim that it is the longest continuously occupied settlement known to man at about 5000 years. I do not doubt them – it is an astonishing feat – I suspect the sustainability is achieved by the practically endless moderation of climates by the rich Gangetic plain. This plain must be managed sustainably as a first priority. You can mess it up pretty quickly with a fossil fueled machine and chemical biocides.
macias shurly says
@JCM says: –
-” A simple characterization of real climates can be depicted by the ratio of H and LE. A factor 10:1 resembling deserts. i.e. 10 units of H to 1 unit of LE.
– Conversely, a climate with LE exceeding H is a moist regime. In the extreme case 1 unit of H to 10 units of LE is likely tropical ocean.
– The governing principle is the evaporative fraction of surface flux.
– Given a latitude and the annual evaporative fraction one can envisage the climate fairly precisely. ”
ms: — In the NOAA PSL you can have a look at all latitudes & regions of the world in a wide variety of datasets for a wide variety of parameters and print out graphics.
https://psl.noaa.gov/data/getpage/
https://psl.noaa.gov/data/atmoswrit/timeseries/
In the available period 1979-2022, evaporation in Afghanistan ( Lat: 29.5234 to 37.1422 Lon: 60 to 69.375 ) decreased by ~4.15W/m².
This corresponds to -53.5L/m² less evaporation during the last 43 years. Precipitation is also declining over there -37mm/43y. A typical dry gets drier region. Different datasets can show different values.
On a global level, I have already posted a GEB several times, which shows the climate development of the ~ last 2 decades or the current to future energy balance (~ 2023-2026).
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2023/03/geb_2000-2020finish.png?w=1024
Here you can see that LE and H have each decreased ~ -1% (-0.86W/m²) and increased ~ +1% (+0.17W/m²) within 20 years. But it could be also e.g. -0.96W/m² and +0.27W/m², since the CERES data only suggest a value for ( LE + H ) of -0.69W/m². — I claim that we see a clear trend towards desert.
Any thoughts???
PS. — You can also find the CERES values I use + updated cloud data here:
https://ceres.larc.nasa.gov/documents/STM/2022-10/Loeb_contributed_presentation.pdf
JCM says
Greetings Macias,
from your GEB, using the 2020 values the surface terms are as follows:
Net SW 164.85
LW up 400.2
LW down 340.84
Turbulent flux H 18.57
Turbulent flux LE 85.54
Assuming no net storage in the surface:
Net SW + Net LW = H + LE
164.85 – 400.2 + 340.84 = 18.57 + 85.54
105.48 = 104.11 + [1.37]
So we do need a storage term in the surface.
Net SW + Net LW = H + LE + ΔStorage
The radiation budget at the surface is higher than the turbulent flux. There is a net gain into the surface of 1.37.
In a balanced surface scheme, an increasing radiation budget should result in an equal increase of turbulent flux.
Considering this 1.37 about matches the TOA imbalance, all Δ storage of energy is occurring within the land and ocean according to your data.
I am still puzzled by this. Maybe there is a simple explanation.
I would have expected to see not all TOA imbalance attributed to surface storage – rather I would expect that at least some proportion the total system Δ storage be attributed to the free troposphere. I am assuming the boundary layer process is tightly bound to the surface budget.
If this isn’t the case, i.e. that all Δ storage is expected to be in the surface budget, I’m interested to hear so I can increase my knowledge.
As you have noted, the earth energy imbalance appears to be at minimum during el nino, when ocean is giving some of this storage away.
I have yet to see an energy budget diagram depicting an anomalous atmosphere storage. i.e. the scenario of surface storage representing < 100% of TOA imbalance.
I think your data actually depicts the surface storage in excess of TOA imbalance by a small margin (0.01).
My thinking is that the evaporative fraction of surface flux can be related to the cloud fraction and corresponding radiation budget.
There is some discussion of evaporative fraction in the following paper:
Long-term relative decline in evapotranspiration with increasing runoff on fractional land surfaces
https://hess.copernicus.org/articles/25/3805/2021/
"This study resulted in several findings; for example, the evaporative fraction (EF) – the ratio of latent heat flux to available surface energy – exhibited a relatively decreasing trend on fractional land surfaces. In particular, the decrease in EF was accompanied by an increase in long-term runoff as assessed by precipitation (P) minus ET, accounting for 27.06 % of the global land areas."
To me, this suggests a biophysical change to the system such as a net reduction of soil moisture (increased runoff) and/or vegetation effects.
"The decreasing trend in the EF varied from 0 to 0.05 per decade and was prevalent in several land areas (Fig. 4a), except in the most humid areas of tropical rainforest (e.g., the Amazon, West Africa, New Guinea Island, and Southeast Asia) and dense agricultural irrigation areas, including central North America and the Punjab region in India (Fig. S14)."
thanks
macias shurly says
@JCM says: – ” all Δ energy storage occurs within land and ocean according to your data.
I’m still amazed at that. Maybe there is a simple explanation.
I would have expected that not all of the TOA imbalance would be attributed to surface storage – rather, I would expect that at least some of the total Δ storage of the system would be attributed to the free troposphere.
ms: — Only ~1% of the EEI is stored in the atmosphere. This is due to their pitifully low heat capacity compared to ocean, land & ice.
https://gcos.wmo.int/index.php/en/news/where-does-heat-go
If you subtract all energy fluxes that are absorbed in the atmosphere from outgoing fluxes in my GEB – a difference of 0.01W/m² remains.
240.47 + 340.84 -76.99 – 400.2 – 18.57 -85.54 = 0.01
JCM: – ” My thinking is that the evaporative fraction of surface flux can be related to the cloud fraction and corresponding radiation budget. ”
ms: — Only a very small part of the total evaporation/year ( ~ 500,000 km³ ) returns to the surface through condensation / re-sublimation even without clouds. Therefore 1 Gt (1 km³) evaporation produces ~ 1 Gt clouds ~ 1 GT precipitation.
Due to the loss of evaporative landscapes, we have lost at least 6000Gt of clouds, more like 12000Gt, since 1750 alone.
The loss in LE since 2000 of 0.86W/m² alone corresponds to approx. 5650km³ and arises mostly in the Pacific. In El Nino phases, significantly more water is evaporated and clouds are produced than in La Ninas, in which large amounts of short-wave light are stored much deeper in the ocean.
A long-term trend ensures more La Ninas with high EEI in the future.
The loss in the water reservoirs over the land areas is ~ 100km³/y and here, too, the spreading deserts have an effect in decreasing RH and evaporation.
JCM says: – “As you have noted, the earth energy imbalance appears to be at minimum during el nino, when ocean is giving some of this storage away.
ms: — It will be very difficult for the IPCC to explain why this minimum of imbalance at El Niños is always accompanied by an increasing relative & (specific) air humidity.
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2022/09/a2.png
Isn’t H2O the strongest greenhouse gas of all???
Do you have an explanation for a small imbalance at peak of H2O?
Tomáš Kalisz says
@ms,
I would like to respond also to your comment on my post of March 30 (I am new here and do not see an option how to reply to this older comment directly).
I exploit the circumstance that you touch the same topics – the role of latent heat flux and the intensity of water cycle in climate regulation.
macias shurly says
1 Apr 2023 at 11:43 AM
@Tomáš Kalisz says: –
.” We emphasize that our goal here is not to obtain an accurate
estimate of global transpirational cooling, but to present plausible arguments showing that it can be large.
Therefore, by construction, global
climate models cannot provide any independent information about the climatic effect of evapotranspirational cooling ”
ms: — Hello Tomáš Kalisz – I am a biologist and artist and I looked at your graphic about heat wave mitigation / global water cycle restoration. dr Gavin Schmidt is hard to reach when it comes to evapotranspiration and ecology. I’ve been posting on more or less the same topic for many months and it’s hard to have fact-based communication. Broad sections of the audience here are convinced that water cycles should only be seen as feedback on higher GHG emissions. A theory according to which man has actively interfered with the water cycle for thousands of years and actively impeded evaporation – they reject.
So don’t let that unsettle you. Of course, the water cycle plays the primary role in regulating the Earth’s temperature. According to the IPCC, on agricultural and forestry areas and urban land areas land use change has decreased evaporation extensively on 72% (94 million km²) of the ice-free land area (130 million km²).
BOX | BREAKDOWN OF THE GLOBAL, ICE-FREE LAND SURFACE (130 MILLION KM2)
72% of land directly affected by human use:
–
37% of pastures, of which 16% are used savannahs and shrublands, 19% extensive pastures and 2% intensive pastures (since 1961, the number of people living in areas affected by desertification almost tripled).
22% of forests, of which 20% are managed for timber and other uses and 2% are planted
12% of cropland, of which 10% are non-irrigated and 2% irrigated (since 1961, the use of fertilisers increased by nearly ninefold and the use of irrigation water doubled.
1% of settlements and infrastructure
28% of unused land:
–
9% of intact or primary forests
7% of unforested ecosystems, including grasslands and wetlands (since 1970, wetland areas have declined by 30%).
12% of barren wilderness, rocks, etc.
Thank goodness the IPCC at least recognized in 2021 AR6 that irrigation has a cooling radiative forcing, even if IMHO the value is far too low and cooling through the albedo change of land use change is a very questionable matter in particular.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a0/Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg/450px-Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg.png
Since the loss of evaporative landscapes cannot be denied (nor can the GHE of CO2) a value for this loss is missing in the 200 times peer reviewed graphic (@ Dan).
The following graphic is the combination of a GEB model with the observation values CERES 2000-2020, which also quantitatively captures the loss of evaporation and the 20-year development of the global climate. Less evaporation (-0,86W/m²) —> less cloud albedo (~ -0,8W/m²) are the main driver of the increased energy imbalance.
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2023/03/geb_2000-2020finish.png?w=1024
I also really like the project of conquering/populating the desert with solar cells.
However, at the moment it seems that the production of electricity via mirror power plants and concentrated solar radiation in combination with a steam turbine has better efficiency, since the electricity production can be sustained at night by thermal storage.
But you probably know that cooled PV modules show an improved power production with every °C of cooling (~0.5%/°C). A PV module that is cooled down from 95°C to 35°C, for example, produces ~ 30% more energy and is certainly more durable. I myself develop prototypes in the field of *water-cooled LED light and PV-T modules with ~85% efficiency”. If you are interested – just contact me.
Mirror power plants are very expensive in terms of production costs – which not every desert state can afford. PV systems in the desert require significantly less effort, time and capital.
If I understand your graphic correctly, you want to evaporate water with hot solar cells ????
(TK) My comment amendment thereon is as follows:
I am a physical and organic chemist by my education and a technologist and patent engineer in several chemistry-related industry branches by my career. Being since 2011 in organic semiconductor industry and dealing also with materials for organic solar cells, I strived to grasp in which extent might photovoltaics (and organic photovoltaic as a part thereof) contribute to a switch of electricity production from non-renewable sources to renewable ones.
Although my primary focus is on electrochemical technologies for a cheap long-term electricity storage that might make electricity production from intermittent renewable sources such as wind and sun reliable and still cheap enough to be economically competitive with fossil fuels, see e.g.
https://orgpad.com/s/5BfLP-cxj-7 ,
I see as potentially important also the questions pertaining to economy and possible environmental consequences of massive renewable source exploitation.
As you may take from the link https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/hydr/23/1/JHM-D-20-0266.1.xml (also saved in the orgpage https://orgpad.com/s/VhvfDd5uRIP you looked at), some models predict that making a hot desert even hotter by lot of waste sensible heat released from classical solar panels should paradoxically bring more precipitation thereto.
This prediction is exactly opposite to the assumptions of the biotic pump hypothesis assuming that for bringing moisture from the ocean to the interior of continents, an intensive small water cycle enabled by forests and wetlands should be beneficial.
The idea behing my proposal is testing both hypotheses practically, on urban islands as a model of a desert, by installing either lot of classical solar panels, or (togerther with a necessary infrastructure for rain catching and storage) “2.0” solar panels cooled by water transpiration. A statistical evaluation of both alternatives could show if rather the first or the second alternative brings more precipitation into hot cities and makes the conditions therein more livable during the hot summer seasons.
The results migh then serve as a testing benchmark for the respective microclimate models.
Finally, the results of such comparisons could be perhaps exploited also for testing the available global climate models.
I hope that although Dr. Gavin Schmidt may not become impressed, someone else from the climate modelling community might perhaps still perceive this idea as worth of an attention.
Carbomontanus says
@ tomas Kalisz
Several interesting things.
Solar mirrors can be made rather cheaply by aluminium plate and even aluminium foil and cheapest straw or bamboo for rigidity. I have seen it suggested and even demonstrated for boiling teawqater and frying egs without fire or electricity. And for heat storage, molten salt where sodium sulphate hydrate is suggested with a high phase transcision entrophy that can also worh further with a heat pump.
Promising, but please, resign on higth consumption waste and brutality of the product then, which is just as important.
We shall try it tomorrow with barbecue at the shore, the art of heating and make piquenique with leat possible firewood smoke and waste., which is quite an art. If people only could train on that.
Why not a smooth, large wheeled local diligence taxi, , why porsche and BMW and Tesla at those brutal accelerations and speeds?
Square kilometers of photovoltaic…. what about dustbowls and birrshit? Common windows must be cleaned quite often and that is expensive.
I am expert on microclimate as a passionate sea bather at 60 deg north.
Microclimate is even more important for comfortable living further north. We have managed ripe tomatoes and wine without greenhouse glass or plastic in the sunny wall. By good design and needlewood trees that break the wind even breaks the snowfall and make their own natural microclimate, you can acheive maybe 2 deg warmer than the average climate by such rather traditional means.
What the aspirands here are not yet aware of is that the earth is round and that solid vegetation and evaporation rather warms the situation at night and in the winter.
It is shadowy cool under a large tree in the summer at noon, but rather pleasant warm in the nights and in the winter.. It breaks the storm and the winds so you will not loose heat by wind and storm convection. That rules also for houses.
The ground thaws first in spring under the proper trees. Sensitive animals rest and go to sleep in the bushes and under the trees. Birds sit warm in the trees in the winter. And there they also find the first grass in spring. Birdshit especially there makes warm fruitgardens under the old trees.
There is obviously a special “greenhouse” for life in the woods. Thus in order to fight greenhouse effects, and to cool the earth, get all the bushes and trees away first .
Tomáš Kalisz says
@carbomontanus
Thank you very much for your commment!
You have very good point in that the terrestrial vegetation may have both the cooling as well as the warming effect on the microclimate. I believe that its effect could be, as a rule of thumb, characterized the way that vegetation makes the microclimate milder, with less extremes in comparison with the same area unplanted.
I think that in some extent, the influence of the vegetation cover can be mimicked by irrigation of the bare land. Of course, there are limitations, because mere change in production of latent and sensible heat cannot mimics all processes taking place in the soil, e.g. biodegradation of dead “biomass” that may likely also contribute to the pleasant microclimate of the forests and bushes you mention.
The idea behind the proposed “urban heat island mitigation” experiment is exploiting the assumed analogy (between urban heat islands and deserts) as a test bed for existing climate models.
Let me assume that the available urban microclimate models correctly predict the effects of massive solar cell installation in cities. Then – if global climate models are built on the same principles – such a good fit (between the observed results on one hand and microclimate model predictions on the other hand) could be a hint that predictions of the global climate models, as regards the effects of various human activities that perturb the complex system of the global water cycle and thus may perhaps influence also the global climate, might be also reliable.
Production of additional sensible heat (e.g. by albedo changes) or change of the ratio between latent and sensible heat (e.g. by irrigation, or by replacement of the “classical” solar cells with solar cells immersed by water / cooled by water vapour transpiration) may serve as examples of such human-caused “perturbations” to the global water cycle or “interferences” therewith.
As an outsider, I lack a solid knowledge base in this respect. Therefore, I propose that my public orgpage “Discussion forum: Heat wave mitigation in urban environment, solar energy exploitation and global water cycle restoration”, easily accessible under following link
https://orgpad.com/s/6jf-rtG8wUP
could serve as a platform for sharing the respective knowledge.
The link gives everybody the right for adding any suitable content – comments, documents, videos, links to other websites etc. Hereby, you are invited to participate.
I think that OrgPad might be the suitable platform because it enables, by structuring the content without limitations by a given format, visualize complex relationships without losing an overview of the big picture.
JCM says
Greetings @Tomáš Kalisz
I will consolidate a few items of interest to me:
I am a land steward who wishes to offer climate stabilizing perspectives in addition to efforts to reduce trace gas emission. In this forum my goal is to frame the concepts of hydrology and ecosystem effects in terms of interest to the climatological community.
These concepts discussed, such as minimizing hydrological and temperature extremes, are resisted for unknown reasons here – perhaps it is for computational simplification. The definitions proposed by radiation theorists and experimental computationalists have somehow now permeated into and displaced definitions and teaching of environment, climates, & change.
The human related factors proposed by those who reduce their perspective of climates to computational capability and radiometer observation appear to include: Surface albedo, aerosol, ozone, and trace gas emission. Everything else, therefore, such as real climates, real environments, and change is deemed a feedback to such effects.
Alternative themes centre around overall drying of the continents, directly by human intervention, in addition to feedback effects from trace gas, with particular rapid pace over the most recent centuries.
The observations related to highly degraded ecosystems and watersheds include, but are not limited to: hydrological extremes such as increasing flood and drought extremes, and increasing temperature extremes.
These observations of climate changes appear to be confused with the equally important notion of “global warming”. The result is that local community decision makers have minimal understanding of the local factors of risk for their residents, and they have no sense of accountability when things go wrong.
@macias has recently shared the following work by Liu & co which depicts a clear reduction oceanic moisture flows to continents in Figure 5. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-020-05451-8
Nobre & co. have noted that additional heat over land “can block oceanic” moisture transport. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844022024616
Wang & co. highlight an overall reduction of evaporative fraction over continents.
https://hess.copernicus.org/articles/25/3805/2021/
Makarieva & co. notes a hysteresis whereupon the shift to a dry regime is self-reinforcing /resistent and can therefore cause some confusion about the benefits of ecological restoration.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/gcb.16644
In various works Huyrna and Pokorny highlight the far greater impacts of ecohydrology working in addition to albedo and sinks/sources of Co2.
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/The-role-of-water-and-vegetation-in-the-of-solar-a-Huryna-Pokorn%C3%BD/15f3d6ee13d35aaeb1867b781a19f29fec509048
The factors of reduced oceanic moisture flows over continents + reduced evaporative fraction is evidently a compounding effect. The drying continents directly by the hands of humanity with increasing temperature and hydrological extremes has far reaching consequences for changing climates. The common view here is that increasing continental “heat” should increase rising air currents and therefore promote “sea breezes” and return flows. But it seems there must be more going on.
I look forward to hearing more of your novel perspectives.
Ned Kelly says
@JCM “overall drying of the continents,”
Been reading your commentary on and off, thank you.
I am assuming however that this overall drying is directly and cumulatively caused by human activity, being intervention in the destruction/change in the vegetation state of global ecosystems including over plains, grasslands, savanna and rain-forests etc over millennia and extremely rapidly during the last ~200 years and still increasing in extent.
Is this your view, or do ahve some additional insights explanations. Thanks
macias shurly says
Tomáš Kalisz says: – ” wind and sun reliable and still cheap enough to be economically competitive with fossil fuels … pertaining to economy and possible environmental consequences of massive renewable source exploitation. ”
ms: — The overall efficiency of a typical wind turbine is currently around 50% – that of PV only 20-25% if it is not cooled in summer with the rising temperatures – even less.
However, the energy efficiency of PV modules can be tripled by using a water-cooled absorber and using the heat for heating and hot water.
Solar panels cooled by water transpiration will need a lot of water, that is better transpired by vegetation or crop, thereby absorbing CO2.
My concept to cool down cities is to use the summer heat to heat in the winter. And vice versa, using the cold of winter for cooling in summer. Large seasonal heat and ice storage in combination with heat pumps also have space underground and can possibly be combined with pumped storage or compressed air storage and serve as a protection against drought and flooding.
Carbomontanus says
@ JCM
That argument of “surface budget” relasted to “H + LE” scaled from 1:10 to 10:1 can hardly be relevant fruitful and valid for the discussion of climate,…… and the fameous wealth of nations and bio- productivity as long as a series of further parameters and realities are ignored. Parameters and realities that are basic in soil science and especially in the FAO litterature and learnings that I have seen.
So why suddenly hide, ignore or forget all that?
I am getting suspiscious.
And there is nothing that I have not yet understood or never learnt, or forgotten about all that.
I first suggested and insinuated “Hide the decline” where the very winter and the very nights are hidden for demagogic political progressive sales reasons.
Then the quetrion whether the earth is cylindric, Mercators projection, or conical in cone- projections of the truth namely in order to make it flat again in the books and on the screens.. That is also rather 50:50 but, why hide the decline? The shortest way to China is not via Gibraltar Suez and the Malacca strait.
And whether the earth is a water cooled,… or a water warmed planet. Beware of launching your sales as holism there with waterbarrels like someone else has done..
Then remark the holism of the worlds flora, especially the trees. We go for trees don`t we? There are also weeds and trees underwater.
The tropical trees are broadleaved and green all the time. The tempered zone trees are broadleavet with leavefall in wither There are even broadleaved with leavefall in the dry summers to avoid too much “evapotranspiration”. and stay wealthy.
And then the very Taiga, the coniferaceae and evergreen needlewoods.
What can it tell us? the worlds largest climatic and forested land area.
Then the Cactaceae, who seem to need no rain at all and seem to live from Claussius Clappeyron in the air only rather at windstill withouit turbulent boundary layer streams of air.
And where have you got your summer and winter isoterms in your climatic theory?
And in addition, only the slogan “Soil health”. What about the pH and the reserves of acessible mineral plant nutricians such as Potassium Nitrate Phosphate Sulphate Magnesium Calsium Copper Zink Selenium Vanadium Litium and Boron?
Where is Justus von Liebig and Gay Lussac? were they not PENSUM in public school?
Where is Norman Borlaug and the green revolution? Is there only Rudolf Steiner who cheat and buy their manure from those industrial peasants who better can afford NPK with Dolomite powder and ammonium nitrate and diesel for their machineries?
Where are your thoughts and explainations about eventual volcanic ash sediments, fossile and weathering marine clays, and fossile seashells and corallinales worldwide?
Only that “Evapotranspiration”
Stalin and Lysenko, 2 flat earthers, also performed by such monocausal, progressive brand new terms in Ukraina and in Siberia to grow oranges and wines like they had tasted it in Krjeml from southernmost Kryim.
JCM says
This has become evasive and frivolous. Far too many obviously smart people squander their gifts on antagonistic argumentation. It is only deepening disunity, which is opposite to my goals.
Ron R. says
Right.
Carbomontanus says
JCM
You are becoming evasive and frivolous here and squander your eventual gifts on antagonistic argument.
The Sahel belt is greening in our days.
The main world desert and arid land stretching from China through central Asia via the middle east over to Africa and out to Marocco has been taken serious by NASA and by the Google Earth and Google maps..
Las Vegas Lake Mead and southern California however US american are irrelevant in comparision, only local provincial details that are being cherry- picked by flat earthers blind believers, and desert walkers. for their worshipful antagonistic argumentation deepening disunity.
I repeat. ….!
I tend to believe that you hardly have got autentic oasis- culture anymore in the USA whereas it exists all the way from China to Marocco as can be found and focused in by Google maps.
And in the same same way, artificial microclimate against chill and uncertain percipitation for the cultivation of rather termophile crops has existed for 6000 years at least all the way from Mt.Ararat via central and eastern Europe to Flåmsdalen in Sogn and further to to Gardar in Austerbygd Grønland.
Do not teach the chineese and the japs how to heat , how to piss, and how to irrigate by critical resources.
Do not try and teach the aborgineans in China or in Sogn how to cultivate their very steep and scarce ackers on both sides in a sustainable way. Because, they could allready read and write for the last 5000 years.
Mao tsedong tried that.
Q. How shall we dissolve the contradiction in the People?. .
Answer: The agriculture must be industrialized!
In that way, Mao deleted the very chineese Peasant wisdom by a pen- stroke , and set Guinness world record of hunger cathastrophy…
Which is typical Besserwisserei “Know-it-all” from the progressive verbal chat faculty of Bejing with its deputees in the provinces worldwide. , Where the earth is as flat as a military training camp within barbed wires, , where also matter is dia- lectic, and further artificial planting and irrigation of the same to cool down the situation.
Examples:
Q How to doubble Chinas rice production?
Answer: Plant the rice twice as tight.
Q: How to fill up the Colorado river and lake mead? The Aral Sea? ?
Answer: By Evapo- transpiration.
Next question: What the Hell are they fighting for?
Answer:L The Donbas and Dnipro river and cernozem – resources Tallgrass semi arid steppe.
Stalin and Lysenko, two fameous pioneers and flat earthers, managed to make guiness world record hunger cathastrophy even there.
(Evasive and frivolous, he wrote.)
Ned Kelly says
Carbomontanus is a waste of time and space.
Don’t feed the trolls, ignore them.
I hope you share you info ideas on other venues. Or perhaps link with your knowledgeable coworkers as a team and start a substack or something similar. Even Twitter might be useful. The reach here is minuscule to almost non-existent. Nowadays it is more like an old people’s club talking in circles.
Carbomontanus says
@ JCM
So the Marxist leninist also told me and about me as I could not quite understand, and asked them just a few critical analytical questions.
Carbomontanus says
Dear Group
“….on climate topics (no joke)”
Climate topics may be both funny (smile up) and tragic (smile down)
Climate topics being emosionally neutral,….I cannot believe it.
It is more a problem, I believe, of hardly any consensus or agreement of what it is about.
Peoples backgrounds, upbringings , and learnings of what it is about may be very different and quite often even categorically colliding.
Wherefore due manners are important at civilized and academic meetings and discussions.
If one is damned mad, one is only permitted to say it. Wherefore there is ” CORNIA DEPOSITVRVS ” before being allowed into the higher studies.
I go for Köppens climate definitions, and for Le quattro stagioni, in Köppens system.
Flora and lack of the same and eventual glaciers, cryosphere they call it, (A lot of that in California now.) And when spring and autumn comes, tell a lot about it. and whether that may be changing over the years..
By theese elementary things, one does not have to believe in the experts anymore Zero Celsius is better. . NVLLIVS IN VERBVM
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: During the warming period from the beginning of the 20th century through ca. 1940, CO2 levels were not high enough to matter all that much
BPL: It’s the increase that matters. You’re confusing the value of a variable with the first time derivative of that variable. A 10% increase in CO2 has the same effect on temperature whether it’s going from 200 to 220 or 300 to 330.
zebra says
BPL. that’s an overly broad generalization.
And it’s a perfect example of what I keep telling you… you are responding to a nonsensical statement, and creating the illusion of a scientific discussion, and now also descending to the troll’s level of sloppy thinking and language.
Sorry, folks, but your co-dependency is not helping the cause of educating the public on how science actually works.
Ray Ladbury says
Um, actually, Barton is correct. Forcing follows log[CO2], and logs scale with factors, not linearly. A reasonable person would apologize at this point.
zebra says
Are you saying that this is true no matter the characteristics of the system being acted upon?
Would it be true going from 10 to 11, or 2,000 to 2,200? I don’t think so.
Again, my point. You let the troll frame the discussion, responding to the same nonsense over and over in slightly different forms. What’s that saying about doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result?
Victor achieves his goal; he is in control. What is your goal? What are you teaching to the hypothetical newbie reader?
A reasonable person would answer that.
nigelj says
In my view Victor is deluded and repetitive and probably won’t ever be convinced he’s wrong, but a newbie probably gets something out of the replies to Victors comments. I know a bit more than the average person about the climate issue, but I’ve often got something out of replies to Victors comments. There’s always more to learn. Technical detail is important, and little things can be quite revealing. It also helps conform that my own understanding and intuitions are correct.
Barton Paul Levenson says
z: Would it be true going from 10 to 11, or 2,000 to 2,200? I don’t think so.
BPL: The log approximation is held to be valid from approximately 1 to 1,440 ppmv.
zebra says
BPL, I forget the numbers but for a very low CO2, there would be no water vapor in the atmosphere, and GMST would be very cold. So how would GMST change at the same rate going from 10 to 11 as going from 300 to 330? It’s a physically different system.
Carbomontanus says
@ Gavin Schmidt & al
I just saw on the net that they are shuffeling 17 meters 700 inches of snow uphill in “Mammoth valley” caifornia.
Las Vegas, Hollywood, Southern California , Los Angeles and Sacramento will not be in charge anymore. This changes and probably settles everything, and washes it out. .
Just think of when all that will have to rush out due to zero celsius that is coming. quite soon now. ..
Maybe even the US Citizens will, learn to think in terms of Zero Celsius then, which is quite an eyemark and reference to the climate.
http://www.Frühlingsrauschen, Chr Sinding On youtube also.
Autumn says
Pielke says at https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/trends-in-the-proportion-of-major that AR6 is wrong about tropical cyclones.
Ray Ladbury says
Yawn!
Autumn says
Heh, I was hoping for a rebuttal or analysis, but naturally I can’t demand that from anyone. Thanks!
MA Rodger says
Autumn,
I’m not sure why you feel the grand works of Pielke the Younger are worth examining. Is there anything in particular that draws you to thinking them important? His criticisms of the IPCC are pretty strong given he has a very very minor point to make, and then not in any detail with added bizarre interpretations. I see it all in terms of this webpage, obviously a vehicle for Pielke the Younger’s message rather than a genuine bash at the IPCC.
Adam Lea says
Like it or not Pielke does make some fair points which if flawed should be addressed and shot down. Pretending they aren’t relevant by responding “Yawn” doesn’t make it so.
zebra says
Autumn, you would have to explain what the relevance is.
“Someone said something on them internets” doesn’t qualify, by itself, as necessarily worthy of discussion.
You might get a response if you would be more forthcoming.
Ron R. says
Geoff Miell, thanks for that. I watched the graphic. Wow. But without watching the whole thing, is there an estimated total amount somewhere I wonder? If we are currently adding 100 million barrels a day . I guess that link I originally posted about it is it.
“But using the estimates above, if we’ve used somewhere between 1.1 trillion and 1.5 trillion barrels of oil since the beginning of time…”. 2019 https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/How-Much-Crude-Oil-Has-The-World-Really-Consumed.html
So if about half has ended up in the atmosphere, and more will in the future with absorption overload in the oceans and vegetation, to date is that roughly 550 to 75o trillion barrels of burned oil (carbon) floating around in the sky? On an earth with a surface livable area comparable in size to the skin on an apple? My math sucks so I wonder if I’m missing something.
Ron R. says
Man, I got trillion mixed up with billion again. It’s been one of those lives.
Carbomontanus says
RonR
If you are a US citizen, you may be bad off with millions billions and trillons in addition to that incredibly silly length unit by 8 irrational numbers down in the muds of the river Thames at Greenwhich. And just think of gallons and pounds and barrels.
Only the paint of beer is reliable..
Pythagoreanism you see, pythagoreanism , i repeat… and lacks of the same over there in the states.
But, in italian. by the Billiarde…….
Uno Deca Cento Mille, Million Milliard Billion Billiard Trillion Trilliard and so on.
Could it be easier?
and the US National depts could come in order.
Cento dinare…… cento cinquante, mille lire, millione milliarde….. they learn it.
Geoff Miell says
Ron R.: – “But without watching the whole thing, is there an estimated total amount somewhere I wonder?”
Some examples I see:
1. YouTube video animation titled Time-lapse history of global CO2 emissions by humans 1751-2008, published 27 Sep 2013, duration 0:01:10. This version now includes emissions data from 1751-2008, made available in 2011 by the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center, CDIAC, Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The animation indicates the total annual CO₂ emissions (in million tonnes) for each year, from 1751-2008.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAhZ1fA1AJs
2. YouTube video titled A Brief History of CO2 Emissions, published 13 Sep 2017 by Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, duration 0:08:16. Together with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), the Urban Complexity Lab of the University of Applied Sciences Potsdam (FHP) developed an animated short movie that visualizes the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of the past – and the possible future. In the year 2000, at around time interval 0:01:42, the tally for total global emissions exceeds 906 Gt CO₂, and then the tally fades out above 1077 Gt CO₂, before reaching the year 2010.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0D1iucY
3. On Mar 29, Nature published an open access paper by Matthew W Jones et. al. titled National contributions to climate change due to historical emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide since 1850. This paper introduces a new dataset of national contributions to global warming caused by historical emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide during the years 1851–2021, which are consistent with the latest findings of the IPCC.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41597-023-02041-1
Ron R.: – “…to date is that roughly 550 to 75o trillion barrels of burned oil (carbon) floating around in the sky?”
I seriously doubt it’s in the hundreds of trillions of barrels range. Are you referring to barrels of oil (energy equivalent) for human-induced activities in the production of all carbon-based fuels (coal, peat, oil, gas, timber/wood, etc.) since about 1750 (or some other time interval)? Or are you referring to just total global oil production (or perhaps total liquid fuels), and over what period?
Various estimates of global accumulated oil extraction since about 1870 (through to perhaps 2007-8?) suggest at least 135 billion barrels.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2009/05/090507072830.htm
A graph of world annual oil production, from 1900 through to 2021 is shown at: https://transportgeography.org/contents/chapter4/transportation-and-energy/peak-oil/
Total world ‘liquids’ production has recovered to 99% of 2018 average level, but crude oil plus condensate has not.
https://twitter.com/aeberman12/status/1615692186682814467
Ron R. says
No, it was just a stupid mistake on my part, Geoff. Mixing some words up. Part of the problem is that I’m using a phone with auto-wrong, as I call it (auto correct) and a tiny screen. Maybe also too much to think about too. :/ I appreciate your efforts.
“Jones says that we have used at least 135 billion barrels of oil since 1870…”
“ODAC’s 944 billion barrels is thus the equivalent of 135 billion tonnes.” Science Daily
So a tonne is equal too a barrel here?
From above, “But using the estimates above, if we’ve used somewhere between 1.1 trillion and 1.5 trillion barrels of oil since the beginning of time…”. 2019
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/How-Much-Crude-Oil-Has-The-World-Really-Consumed.html
And if 1/2 of that has ended up in the atmosphere (correct?) isn’t that about 550 billion to 750 billion barrels of burned oil left there?
Sorry for my obtuseness.
Geoff Miell says
Ron R.: – “So a tonne is equal too a barrel here?”
Nope. Per BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy-2022, the conversion factor (approximation) they use is:
1 tonne crude oil = 7.33 barrels (page 56)
The conversion factor for mass to volume is dependent on the density of crude oil.
https://www.engineeringtoolbox.com/api-gravity-d_1212.html
https://www.mckinseyenergyinsights.com/resources/refinery-reference-desk/api-gravity/
An example of a tonnes to barrels calculator for a specific API gravity value is at: https://ioilfield.com/units_correl/uc_ton_barrel.html
Ron R. says
Okay, thanks, Geoff.
Carbomontanus says
To all and everyone here
Permit me to give you all a very practical advice from my own experience.
Instead of diiscussing eventually also denying global warming, turn the question around and discuss the o9pposite, namely global cooling., and try and deny that.
The cool side of the globe is not the poles. The poles would have melted very long ago if they were to take all that warmth.
The cool side of the globe is the tropopause, the so called isoterm layer, that envelpos the very globe all around at 8 Km heighth at the poles and 17 Km over Kilimanjaro. I have been there 12 Km high by Lufthansa south of Island. The outdoor thermometer waved between – 65 to -70 celsius in bright afternoon sunshine autumnal equinox about 45 deg north. That is colder than midnight midwinter in Siberia. And this fact and why the lapse-rate suddenly does not sink anymore above there, rather rises a bit, must be given a true, physical explainatuion first, in order for you all to qualify for the climate dispute.
Because, else you will not know what climate is about.
Now, what heats us?
That is a round relativistic phaenomenon measuring 30 seconds of arch as seen from here, keeping 5750 Kelvin on its surface. Radiating Bolzmann on a rather continouis Planc- spectrum.
And what cools us?
That is another relativistic phaenomenon, that is also quite round measuring 2 pi minus 30 arch seconds as seen from here and keeping 3 Kelvin radiating the same way. And our radiator in that direction is the Tropopause. wherefore it is so incredibly cold all around
The mean of those 2 relativistic phaenomena comes to about -18 Celsius here on earth and can be checked up by the moon, its mean temperature integrated all around, The moon being a sphaerical grey stone in Vacuum that rotates 1AU from the nearest star.
Now, if we measure anything else here where we live, it is because it is summer, or because we heat or…. because it does not all radiate on continous Planc- spectra.
I repeat…..
That formula explains it all.
And to study that, we must study quantum mechanics and microchosmic sciences.
It is as easy as that for all of you, and you can resign on your Perpetuum Mobilers and Evapotranspirations. that hardly cool the earth at all.
The Earth exists in, and is getting cooled by the BIG BANG situatiuon. The chill of space everywhere around us also in bright sunshine.
Venus, brilliant white at 0.7 AU from the sun is said to keep about -40 celsius on top of its clouds with sun right against it. And 460 celsius on the ground. That is deep cherryred heat, above the melting temperature even of zink.
I asked Prof.Emeritus Jan Erik Solheim at their “Klimapizza” downtown:
“The ground temjperatures on Venus…” I said, knowing that exactly that is a very hot potatoe.
( Because It is James Hansens fameous Royal Thought on behalf of NASA GISS.)
“Oh yes, there is so high pressure there.. smile smile,.. “‘
……….. Prof. Em. J. Solheim of theoretical Astrophysics UiO.no replied kindly
Then I knew that Solheim also has a large hole in his head because he most probably has had his “Dr” dissertation and professorship on the Party Quote in the good old days. The Party with P, P for Party.
Moral:
Beware of me, I know how to ask and examine people.
But see that practical formula of what cools us and heats us and what is in between namely Microchosmos. Then it clears up and you will know what it is about.
macias shurly says
@crap-O-mountain says: – ” … formula of what cools us and heats us…”
ms: — You’ve come up again with a wonderful heap of scrambled nonsense.
3423 letters – one dumber than the other – you probably loved playing on the dung heap as a child – with your little bucket and shovel. Three letters would have been enough to answer what is really cooling or heating the earth. ——————————— EEI —————- ———————Earth Energy Imbalance – ever heard of this??? ——–. Only lower solar irradiance / higher albedo / or higher outgoing longwave radiation can cool the planet. And vice versa, it requires higher solar radiation or decreasing albedo / ORL to warm the planet.
– So NO – it is NOT Lufthansa or a hot potatoe that is heating up the Big Bang, climate pizza & the Venus of Solheim.
Your intention here in the forum is quite obvious. You try to turn the forum into a chicken run with big dunghills in the middle and on top YOU sit as a rooster and announce crap to us three times a day.
!!! – Watch out for ovens and foxes.
Carbomontanus says
@ All and everyone
about the expert.
The question is, what cools the planet? What cools te engine? and what heats it?
The fameous cooler for the coolwater cools the engine, and what further cools that cooler?
Then, what heats the engine? if left aqlone it will adapt to enviromental climate temperature. Then, what heats it above that so it has to be cooled also, else it will be overheated?
And between that, there is a cooler- thermostat.
Scürlers seem not to have learnt such tings.
For ovens, I am an expert really and can show to science in press.
For froxes and other canides I am not an expert, rather but amateur. But we have strychnine, and “revesaks” fox scissers, blacksmith work. Ande the Felidæ tackle them easily. Use candlelight or soft incadescent lamp light behind a red gold ruby glass, and they see nothing whereas we see them easily.
Berries of Daphne mezereum in the climate is known to kill them efficiently. .
macias shurly says
Barton Paul Levenson says // 31 MAR 2023 AT 5:59 AM
” ms: I asked you or invited you to discuss the CERES data 2000-2020, albedo and GHE.
BPL: You don’t know how to calculate a trend, do you? Or what error bars mean.
It’s an old denier trope that “It’s not carbon dioxide, it’s albedo!” Sometimes they cite CERES. Sometimes they cite Pallé. The one thing they will not do is do the math. Usually because they can’t.
ms: I’ll burn down your sheepfold. All I have to do is keep my legs still and grin silently.
BPL: Not sure what this refers to. But in case you didn’t know, transmitting threats by electronic media is a violation of the Telecommunications Act of 1983 (the Helms Act). Violations are punishable by up to
five (5) years in jail and fines up to $20,000.00. ”
———————————–
MS: — All trends of my GEB (2023-2026) from CERES ebaf 4.2 including error bars are calculated and published by Trenberth, Loeb, Wild – NASA & NOAA. If you don’t like the fact that the Earth’s albedo has fallen by -1.4W/m², while the climate forcing from CO2 contributes only 0.6W/m² during the last 20 years, please complain elsewhere (preferably at Sunday mass with your pastor). Your pathetic overview goes even further…
You fantasize about punishment and still haven’t understood that you already have one foot in front of the Last Judgment. Do you think stupid cretins and their sheepfolds are spared?
If you are threatened again because someone keeps his legs still and grins silently, – then call your mom with your flip phone first.
Barton Paul Levenson says
ms: If you don’t like the fact that the Earth’s albedo has fallen by -1.4W/m², while the climate forcing from CO2 contributes only 0.6W/m² during the last 20 years,
BPL: It’s a “fact” only in your mind. You’re also comparing 20 years for one effect to 200 years for the other. You know what they say about apples and oranges.
ms: please complain elsewhere (preferably at Sunday mass with your pastor).
BPL: I’m a Presbyterian.
ms: You fantasize about punishment
BPL: Projection.
nigelj says
CO2 causes warming which then causes the melting of ice sheets and changes to cloud cover thus reduced albedo. I thought this was expected, and so not unusual..
macias shurly says
@nigelj says: – ” CO2 causes warming which then causes … changes to cloud cover thus reduced albedo. I thought this was expected, and so not unusual..
ms: — Nigelj – then please explain to us which physical, chemical or pseudo-scientific changes in cloud albedo usual is caused by the higher CO2 concentration. (preferably with a link to a scientific paper on the subject)
For 2 years I have been offering decreasing evaporation or relative humidity as a cause and explanation for decreasing cloud albedo, which has also been observable with satellite-based measurements for decades.
If you’re feeling warm now… it’s your own fault.
Incidentally, one can very easily die from a lack of logic if one has answered the question
– “to be – or not to be” – incorrectly at the wrong time / in the wrong place / or with the wrong state of mind.
Victor says
Geoff Miell says
Observed global mean surface temperature warming rate has been about +0.18 °C per decade (best linear fit) for the period 1970 to 2015.
V: Interesting choice of dates. From the mid-to-late 1970s until 1998 surface temperatures did indeed warm considerably. From then until 2015 they warmed only very slightly if at all. (See the Fyfe et al. paper I’ve already referenced.) So what’s the point of lumping them together to produce a highly misleading “trend”?
GM: See Fig 19 showing the global mean surface temperature anomaly (relative to 1880-1920 baseline) for the historical record period 1880 to 2022, plus a projection of between +0.36 and +0.27°C per decade warming rates out to 2050, presented in the Hansen et. al. pre-print paper titled Global warming in the pipeline
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2212.04474
V: This graph clearly shows the difference between the two periods I referenced above, the turning point clearly visible from 1998 on. The hiatus from 1998 through 2015 that’s got so many so worked up is even more evident in the following graphs:
Hadcrut5: https://www.climate4you.com/images/HadCRUT5%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage%20With201505reference.gif
UAH: https://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_February_2023_v6.jpg
RSS: https://www.climate4you.com/images/MSU%20RSS%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage%20With201505Reference.gif
GM: Observed sea level rise is accelerating:
1993-1998: +1.5 mm per year
1998-2012: +3.2 mm per year
2012-2018: +5.0 mm per year
V: Yes, if you carefully select your endpoints you can tease out just about any numbers that suit you. According to a paper published in Nature in 2016, “current altimeter products show the rate of sea level rise to have decreased from the first to second decades of the altimeter era.” https://www.nature.com/articles/srep31245
A glance at the following sea level graph (courtesy of NASA) is revealing: https://sealevel.nasa.gov/internal_resources/471
If you select 2015 as your endpoint you can indeed claim an acceleration. But sea levels appear to have decelerated from then to 2016 when the above mentioned paper was published. Examining the overall picture we see a steady climb with various wobbles but no evidence of long-term acceleration.
GM: See the graph displayed in the YouTube video titled Sea Level Rise Can No Longer Be Stopped, What Next? – with John Englander from time interval 0:27:20.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvqY2NcBWI8
V: That presentation is laughable. He wants very much to see evidence of acceleration in that graph, but as he himself states, “it’s a pretty straight line.” Nevertheless, he sees “the early stage of exponential growth.” A bit of wishful thinking no doubt as there is no evidence of exponential growth anywhere in that graph.
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: That presentation is laughable. He wants very much to see evidence of acceleration in that graph, but as he himself states, “it’s a pretty straight line.” Nevertheless, he sees “the early stage of exponential growth.” A bit of wishful thinking no doubt as there is no evidence of exponential growth anywhere in that graph.
BPL: That’s because you don’t read such things from a graph. You find them by statistical analysis of the data in digital form. There are tests for whether a time series is experiencing exponential growth or not, and you can’t conclude yes or no by eyeballing a chart.
jgnfld says
Sadly, “eyeballing” is V’s primary regression technique in all cases as we’ve seen with his various “wiggle analyses”. This is just one subset.
V’s “analysis” here kinda’ reminds of those old Kelvin plots starting at O degrees K deniers used to publish to “prove” there wasn’t any positive trend.
Carbomontanus says
@ jgnfld
I have tried with a prersumably straight wooden ruler on the screen and by sheere “eyeballing” when you look with one eye along it to examine its straightness. .
Especially by “eyeballing” it as suggested, , there cannot be any more doubt that it curves also, upwards.
That Banana is curved,
as theoretically predicted.
So, I tend to conclue here that a lot of people hardly learnt analytic geometry and pattern recognition on elementary level. Not even how to “eyeball”.
It is sad.
It is symptoms of basic sensual and recognitional errors by consceptual defects.
But I have found that before in many other aspects. namely elementary and large holes in their very sensual and recognitional conscepts, swarming and performing- teaching on the free market at bright daylight. Cyclopes and Trolls and everything.
One must be aware of it, and people should learn how to cross- examine it.
It is not about opinions. Opinions is only a secondary consequense of it
. It is about basic physio9logical, sensual and consceptual abnormities and defects on individual level that are being hidden.
It is incureable. Some large individs can only hope for their next incarnation.
But knowing oneself for it and how to seek help and where to ask, , makes that one can live with it.
As a training example:
Red-green colour blinds for instance, called Daltonism, , should not be set to pick strawberries or craneberries- lingonberries. and not be allowed to instruct and “judge” others boldly on the same, as they hardly see the colour difference between blood and motor oil.
Not even to “judge” themselves or their next person on cherrypicking.
Carbomontanus says
Levenson
You often represent a blatant shortcut monocausal monocultural style that I cannot accept.
Once it was about Earthshine, where I by facultary order congratulates anything that can observe measure or quantify anything by a next and systematically independent empirical procedure..
Fools did also disqualify radio astronomy due to “errorbars smile smile” given by very dirty mirrors and results, mirrors full of open meshes, corrosion and birdshit. Today, radio astronomy has the worlds record of angular resolution by distance. .
The one method does not conquer or compeat sporty or commercially with the next, they complement each other.
Take the example finding north. The compasses is fameous but-…..
then we have the sun and a clock… but it may be night and it may be cloudy and that clock is hardly calibrated. A severely advanced naval chronometer was a MUST! in pre- electric days, else you could miss an island by longitude in the Pacific and die ofv thirst Thus never badger and ridicule huyghens pendulum in Cardani mount, by temperature compensated elastic forces It works independently of external accelerating forces and isw antimagnetic. .
Horologium moscillatorium is holy.
Then the polar star, not quite accurate but far better than your compasses. But again it may be cloudy.
I have withnessed radio- bearing at near gale in the north sea. You need the map position of 2 radio transmitters on land. And the same could be done rather accurately by an old radio with ferrite rod antenna. In cloudy weather.
But if all that is not at hand, you can also try and judge the sunny and the north side of trees, anthills and rocks, at higther altitudes.
How many scientifric methods have we got now?
Does any of them rule out any next?
And should any of theese rather be forgottenn and disqualified because of “error bars” and “confidence” and “statistics”?
If so, then you display and betray that you hardly know what north east south west is about and how it works.
I have the same very often in chemistery and elsewhere and everyday How to be scientific and how not to be helpless in critical situations and how to grasp what it is about and how things work and are connected.
Lets say you are to take and to use medicines or decide on food and mushroms. Then you need more than one and only one analytic method. The enlighted way is 3 good reasons. by 3 systematically independent operational empirical methods before you dare to deliver or dare to conlude. and to swallow.
That is the basic principle of stating proof regardless of faculty. I learnt it from the forensic toxicological laboratory where their results could change the rights and destiny of people.
It is further how “The alternatives” here are to be taken and treated, thus rather train it.
Never fight that good old civilized and scientific rule of life and behaviours. Do not teach numerology over geometry oscilloscopy and servography on behalf of “you” or “one”. the anonymeous collective expertise that is to be trusted.
If you are one and yourself without “peers” and have to know it and decide right, then better orientate by that analytic facultary rule.
Ask the doctor, ask yourself, ask a veterinarian also remember we are fur animals, and ask the patient. Then you have 4 systematically independent empirical methods.
Never ask or trust the “peers”.
Kevin McKinney says
Exactly right. For one obvious thing, the visibility of trend in a graph of a timeseries is highly dependent upon the scaling of x- and y-axes. Hence, JG’s:
Though, sad to say, they still *are* pushing them, for instance on Twitter. Saw one just the other day.
Geoff Miell says
Victor: – “Interesting choice of dates. From the mid-to-late 1970s until 1998 surface temperatures did indeed warm considerably. From then until 2015 they warmed only very slightly if at all.”
It seems to me you refuse to accept the inconvenient data from the GISS analysis. And it seems the NOAA, HadCRUT and Berkeley Earth analyses correlate – see Gavin’s post on 13 Jan 2023 at RealClimate headlined 2022 updates to the temperature records.
https://www.realclimate.org/images/compare_sat_2023-600×386.png
Victor: – “This graph clearly shows the difference between the two periods I referenced above, the turning point clearly visible from 1998 on. The hiatus from 1998 through 2015 that’s got so many so worked up…”
There has been no “hiatus”, Victor. Per the GISS analysis, the top 10 hottest years on instrumental record include:
#01: 2020: +1.29 °C
#02: 2016: +1.28 °C
#03: 2019: +1.24 °C
#04: 2017: +1.19 °C
#05: 2015 & 2022: +1.16 °C
#07: 2021 & 2018: +1.12 °C
#09: 2014: +1.01 °C
#10: 2010: +0.99 °C
See Table 1 & Figure 2 at: http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2023/Temperature2022.12January2023.pdf
What Fyfe et. al. paper? Is it the 2016 paper Making sense of the early-2000s warming slowdown? That’s a little over 7 years ago – I’d suggest it’s now ancient history! Or is it perhaps the even earlier 2013 paper Overestimated global warming over the past 20 years? Why are you cherry-picking (an) older paper(s)?
I think it would be foolish to bet that Hansen & colleagues are significantly wrong on this issue. Who are you Victor? Have you published any peer-reviewed scientific papers related to climate, Victor? What makes you think you know better than many, many peer-reviewed published climate scientists?
Victor, why are you referring to a HadCRUT5 non-infill graph? And why have you sourced it from climate4you? Why haven’t you sourced any HadCRUT5 graphs from the Climate Research Unit at the University of East Anglia? Would that be inconvenient for your narrative, Victor?
https://www.uea.ac.uk/web/groups-and-centres/climatic-research-unit/data
Victor: – “Yes, if you carefully select your endpoints you can tease out just about any numbers that suit you.”
That’s the inconvenient data. Why are you offering the 2016 Nature paper, Victor? The data range is shorter, from year 1993 to 2016, whereas the graph provided by John Englander has a longer range, from year 1993 to 2018, and the acceleration trend is clearly evident.
The NASA graph you refer to clearly shows an increased rate of sea level rise, around +5 mm/yr, from the year 2012 to 2022 interval. The average rate of change of +3.4 mm/yr is for the whole dataset period, from 1993 to 2022. IMO, the NASA graph corroborates and is an extension (i.e. larger dataset) of the graph provided by John Englander. Victor, thanks for providing additional evidence/data that reinforces my point – SLR is clearly accelerating.
https://sealevel.nasa.gov/internal_resources/471
Victor: – “A bit of wishful thinking no doubt as there is no evidence of exponential growth anywhere in that graph.”
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
On 22 August 2022, at the Cryosphere 2022 Symposium at the Harpa Conference Centre Reykjavik, Iceland, glaciologist Professor Jason Box presented a graph showing accelerating land ice loss from 1971 through to 2019, for the Arctic (including Greenland), Greenland only, Arctic (without Greenland) and Antarctica (1992-2017) from time interval 0:12:47. Per the displayed graph, the rates of eustatic sea level contributions from land ice loss have been accelerating decade by decade. I’d suggest the exponential growth of the curves are clearly evident.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE6QIDJIcUQ
And it seems you haven’t responded to the overwhelming evidence of Arctic & Antarctic sea ice extents diminishing, or the upper ocean heat content increasing. Just ignore anything that’s too difficult and inconvenient for your ideological narrative to contend with, aye Victor?
Carbomontanus says
Genosse Schürle
Your sectionn 3 from below:
“If you select 2015 as your endpoint…..blablablabla,..”
I checked up your reference sealevel nasa gov with a long enough ruler that I allways have at hand for screen examination, and found obvious upwards curving beyond any doubt and in the noises, from 1993 to 2022.
It seems more and more to me that you may be some kind of an “influenzer” or political agent , even if it is only in your own illusions, that is systematically teaching people against all solid learning of critical scientific thoughts and elementary methods, even against analytic geometry and the closer checkup of empirical graphs.
I have my own empirical eyemarks on the sealevel, on 1, loppeskjæret, 2, Småskjær, and in 3 Vindfangebukta Frogn pr Drøbak. It is slowly getting apparent there. The fameous and very predictable landrising in our area for centuries and millenia of which there are obvious natural and artificial marks on land that can be dated, , is suddenly slowing down
I would hate to have to change my mind on that on anyones recommendation. Or to have anyones smearwords to that also.
Carbomontanus says
Unluckily I confused them Victor an Matthias Schürle..
This is an answer ratrher to Victors denial of sea level rise acceletration as can be seen also by empirical graphs examination and in nature.
My wiew of Schürle as an “influenzer” or progressive political agent even if that is only in his own illusion, is roughly appliciablew the same way also to Victor.. They seem to be serving under an illusionary “thinktank” or secret closed society where they are instructed, both of them.
nigelj says
Victor. You seem to believe warming stopped in 1998. Please be aware that the last 12 months were significantly warmer than years like 2006, 1998, for example, according to the surface temperature data sets like Hadcrut (that you posed) and Giss. This is despite the last 12 months being a la nina year, and these tend to be cooler than average. So how long are you going to go on fooling yourself that warming stopped in 1998?
jgnfld says
Remember how the “escalator” shows how on can chop up the temp record into many sections with downward trends (with a careful selection of start/end pointsand zero with a positive trend? Vic is simply–but only partially–doing the same thing.
Present version showing the last half century consisting ENTIRELY of “hiatuses” is here…
https://skepticalscience.com/graphics.php?g=465
I’m surprised he never uses it as “evidence” there has never been any warming since the 70s.
Adam Lea says
“So how long are you going to go on fooling yourself that warming stopped in 1998?”
About the same length of time the UK government is going to tell us the massive delays at Dover have nothing to do with Brexit, despite also admitting Brexit has made border controls with the continent longer and more complicated.
There’s facts and evidence, and there’s what people want to believe, and they are not always the same things.
Victor says
MA Rodger: Victor the Troll,
You misrepresent Spencer Weart who writes of the present knowledge of the modern temperature trend:-
“If you compared the irregularly climbing curve of temperatures since the 1860s with the curves produced by computer models that calculated the effects of the rise of greenhouse gases with adjustments for volcanic eruptions and other aerosol pollution, variations in solar activity, and ocean cycles, the match was remarkably close within the known margin of observational error.”
V: Here’s the complete quote from Weart’s history:
“The scientists who brushed aside Callendar’s claims were reasoning well enough. (Subsequent work has shown that the temperature rise up to 1940 was, as his critics thought, mainly caused by some kind of natural cyclical effect, not by the still relatively low CO2 emissions. And the physics of radiation and climate was indeed too poorly known at that time to show whether adding more gas could make much difference.)”
I fail to see how the passage you’ve quoted above somehow cancels out Weart’s assessment of Callendar’s claim. Nor can I understand how a direct quote can be a misrepresentation.
MAR: just as you misrepresent Fyfe et al (2016) ‘Making sense of the early-2000s warming slowdown’ who say, for instance:-
“A point of agreement we have with Ref. 26 [Lewandowsky et al 2015] concerns the unfortunate way in which the recent changes have been framed in terms of GMST having “‘stalled’, ‘stopped’, ‘paused’, or entered a ‘hiatus’”.
V: You fail to include the passage that immediately follows: “Just exactly how such changes should be referred to is open to debate. Possible choices
include ‘reduced rate of warming’, ‘decadal fluctuation’ or ‘temporary slowdown’ — all try to convey the primary mechanism involved, which in the recent example is likely to be internal decadal variability.”
Clearly the authors are concerned with the language in which the data “has been framed,” lest such terminology be used to further the “denialist” cause. Nevertheless they did in fact frame their findings using such terminology.
In any case, the passage I quoted above makes it clear that the temperature record during the period in question can be attributed to “internal decadal variability” rather than greenhouse gas forcings. which, according to their research, had a minimal effect.
MA Rodger says
Victor the Troll,
You do indeed quote Weart but you also pass judgement in that you said “The runup in temperature from ca. 1910 through ca. 1940 could not have been caused by CO2 emissions, according to climate scientist Spencer Weart.” Weart wrote no such thing. He wrote:-
Weart is saying the recent warming seen in 1940 was not “mainly caused” by CO2 but by “some kind of natural cyclical effect.” You then use your misjudgement of Weart to support your ridiculous assertion that CO2 is not correlated with global temperature. Yet elsewhere in his account of the changing understanding of the role of CO2 in AGW Weart directly contradicts your foolishness saying that assessments of global temperature since the 1860s which calculate “the effects of the rise of greenhouse gases with adjustments for volcanic eruptions and other aerosol pollution, variations in solar activity, and ocean cycles” provide a “match … remarkably close within the known margin of observational error.” Or if you feel that is not direct enough, his concluding line in the precis of that page ‘The Modern Temperature Trend’ runs “The specific pattern of changes matched the predicted effects of humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions.”
As for your attempts to use the “early 2000s warming slowdown” to further your nonsense, I am surprised you don’t note that Weart also covers this particular temperature wobble. Perhaps his writing on the subject is not to your liking. (An omission that’s called “cherry pickng”.) Instead you toss Fyfe et al (2016) into your denial-fest, a strange decision as Fyfe et al were setting out the role of CO2 and other GHGs in recent warming trends and how these trends will include slowdowns due to other factors. They even pass judegement on the ” the so-called “big hiatus” from the 1950s to the 1970s” but their words doesn’t suit your dellusions so are something else that goes unmentioned.
Your crazy campaign here since October 2014 has been to deny any role of CO2 in that warming, rather than the dominant role demonstrated by the science. Such nonsense is at vaiance with Fyfe et al who are quite clear as to where they stand.
Victor says
Your extraordinary ability to spin and blow smoke never ceases to impress me, MAR. My quote from Weart was in reference to his view of one particular climate trend, nothing more. I’m fully aware of his views regarding the evidence as a whole, and have never claimed Weart was a “denier,” which he clearly was not. But that has NOTHING to do with his assessment of the early 20th century temperature rise, which is crystal clear. Your clumsy effort to concoct a straw man is embarrassingly obvious.
As for your response to the Fyfe et al. paper, that’s just more straw man nonsense. As with Weart I understand very well that Fyfe and his collaborators are not climate “deniers,” so the quote you offered is no surprise. Yet it has NO bearing on their conclusion that the hiatus was indeed real. Their acceptance of the climate change meme overall makes their support of the hiatus all the more impressive.
Kevin McKinney says
Yes, the warming Callendar noted could have been about 1/3 due to GHG forcing, per a back-of-the-envelope estimate I did a few years ago. That would still have allowed Weart to write as he did that is was “mainly caused by some kind of natural cyclical effect.” And as you point out, the period is successfully modeled–including the ‘artificial’ GHE. (Had to use that word, in homage to Callendar.)
Speaking of Callendar, although many of the oldtimers will have already seen this, some here may be interested in my life-and-times piece on him and his climate work:
https://discover.hubpages.com/education/Global-Warming-Science-And-The-Wars
MA Rodger says
UAH have reported for March with a monthly TLT anomaly of +0.20ºC, the 7th warmest March on the UAH TLT record behind 2016 (+0.64 ºC), 2010 (+0.39 ºC), 2020 (+0.35 ºC), 1998 (+0.35 ºC), 2004 (+0.23 ºC) & 2019 (+0.22ºC), many of these ENSO-boosted. The chilly anomalies of Jan -0.04ºC and Feb +0.08ºC still result in a chilly start-of-the-year with Jan-Mar sitting in 15th spot, not a great rise on the Jan-Feb 17th spot.
…….. Jan-Mar Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.59ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
2020 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
1998 .. +0.39ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2010 .. +0.35ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2017 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2019 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2007 .. +0.15ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 15th
2004 .. +0.13ºC … … … -0.05ºC … … … 20th
2018 .. +0.13ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 10th
2002 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 11th
2003 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.05ºC … … … 13th
2021 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2015 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 8th
2013 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.00ºC … … … 16th
2023 .. +0.08ºC
2005 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.06ºC … … … 12th
2022 .. +0.06ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2006 .. +0.02ºC … … … -0.02ºC … … … 18th
2014 .. +0.00ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 14th
1991 .. -0.03ºC … … … -0.12ºC … … … 25th
TLT anomalies dipped low in Jan/Feb and are now returning to ‘normal’ values. SAT anomalies showed no dip and early indications show the March anomaly rising above ‘normal’ (eg the CFSR re-analysis showing the second warmest March on record).
Victor says
Geoff Miell says
Victor: – “Interesting choice of dates. From the mid-to-late 1970s until 1998 surface temperatures did indeed warm considerably. From then until 2015 they warmed only very slightly if at all.”
GM: It seems to me you refuse to accept the inconvenient data from the GISS analysis.
V: Any attempt to shoehorn those two very different periods to give the impression of a single “trend” is misleading. You don’t have to be an expert to see that.
GM: And it seems the NOAA, HadCRUT and Berkeley Earth analyses correlate – see Gavin’s post on 13 Jan 2023 at RealClimate headlined 2022 updates to the temperature records.
https://www.realclimate.org/images/compare_sat_2023-600×386.png
Victor: – “This graph clearly shows the difference between the two periods I referenced above, the turning point clearly visible from 1998 on. The hiatus from 1998 through 2015 that’s got so many so worked up…”
V: Gavin’s graph shows the same difference.
GM: There has been no “hiatus”, Victor. Per the GISS analysis, the top 10 hottest years on instrumental record include:
#01: 2020: +1.29 °C
#02: 2016: +1.28 °C
#03: 2019: +1.24 °C
#04: 2017: +1.19 °C
#05: 2015 & 2022: +1.16 °C
#07: 2021 & 2018: +1.12 °C
#09: 2014: +1.01 °C
#10: 2010: +0.99 °C
V: Interesting. The hiatus lasted from 1998 through 2015. Almost all your dates are post-2015, reflecting an abrupt temperature rise usually attributed to a powerful El Nino.
GM: See Table 1 & Figure 2 at: http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2023/Temperature2022.12January2023.pdf
V: This graph also reveals the same difference as cited above — moreover, the “Super El Nino” I referenced is clearly labeled.
GM: What Fyfe et. al. paper? Is it the 2016 paper Making sense of the early-2000s warming slowdown?
V: That’s the one.
GM: That’s a little over 7 years ago – I’d suggest it’s now ancient history!
V: You’re grasping at straws. That paper reflects research done by some of the best-known supporters of the “climate change” meme, who might have been expected to debunk the “hiatus.” Instead they, with impressive honestly, supported it. As far as I’m concerned this makes it definitive. Whether you see it as outdated means nothing. Even the latest studies will eventually become old. So what?
GM: I think it would be foolish to bet that Hansen & colleagues are significantly wrong on this issue. Who are you Victor? Have you published any peer-reviewed scientific papers related to climate, Victor? What makes you think you know better than many, many peer-reviewed published climate scientists?
V: I’ve never made such a claim. What I’ve always written here is based on my perception of the evidence, NOT any claim to superior knowledge.
GM: Victor, why are you referring to a HadCRUT5 non-infill graph? And why have you sourced it from climate4you? Why haven’t you sourced any HadCRUT5 graphs from the Climate Research Unit at the University of East Anglia? Would that be inconvenient for your narrative, Victor?
https://www.uea.ac.uk/web/groups-and-centres/climatic-research-unit/data
V: I prefer the non-infill graph as it’s based on actual evidence, while the infill graph is based on assumptions. Moreover the Hadcrut 5 non-infill graph is consistent with the picture presented by the satellite data I’ve already referenced: UAH and RISS. The satellite research has no need for infills as it’s based on direct observation rather than the interpretation of land-based measurements of questionable consistency.
GM: Victor: – “Yes, if you carefully select your endpoints you can tease out just about any numbers that suit you.”
That’s the inconvenient data. Why are you offering the 2016 Nature paper, Victor? The data range is shorter, from year 1993 to 2016, whereas the graph provided by John Englander has a longer range, from year 1993 to 2018, and the acceleration trend is clearly evident.
V: I cited that paper as an example of how it’s possible to come up with very different results based on the evaluation of different data points. And no, the acceleration trend is not clearly evident. During any given year it would be possible to claim either acceleration or deceleration depending on measurements taken during some previous time period. In any case, the graph as a whole reveals NO sign of anything remotely alarming, especially when you consider that sea level is being measured in millimeters.
GM: The NASA graph you refer to clearly shows an increased rate of sea level rise, around +5 mm/yr, from the year 2012 to 2022 interval. The average rate of change of +3.4 mm/yr is for the whole dataset period, from 1993 to 2022. IMO, the NASA graph corroborates and is an extension (i.e. larger dataset) of the graph provided by John Englander. Victor, thanks for providing additional evidence/data that reinforces my point – SLR is clearly accelerating.
https://sealevel.nasa.gov/internal_resources/471
V: See above.
GM: And it seems you haven’t responded to the overwhelming evidence of Arctic & Antarctic sea ice extents diminishing, or the upper ocean heat content increasing. Just ignore anything that’s too difficult and inconvenient for your ideological narrative to contend with, aye Victor?
V: I didn’t respond because I have no problem with any of that research. Sea ice melt has no bearing on sea level and ocean heat content means little if it isn’t reflected in sea level rise, which is clearly not the case. For my analysis of this issue see http://amoleintheground.blogspot.com/2021/11/thoughts-on-climate-change-part-12-what.html
nigelj says
Victor
“V: Interesting. The hiatus lasted from 1998 through 2015. Almost all your dates are post-2015, reflecting an abrupt temperature rise usually attributed to a powerful El Nino.”
The abrupt temperature rises of the years after 2015 have never been attributed to the 2015 el nino event. Please provide a scientific reference to back up your false claim. Only the temperature rise in 2015 ( and part of 2016) has been attributed (partly) to the powerful 2015 el nino event..
The years following this 2015 el nino from 2016 (late 2016) – 2023 are not related to the 2015 el nino event. They stand alone because they include la nina years in (which tend to be slightly cooler than average) in 2016, 2017 and 2022 and 2023 and a weak el nino in 2018, and 2020 was neutral. Therefore the planet warmed after 2015 – 2016 not because of a large el nino in 2015, but largely due to anthropogenic influences. List of el nino and la nina years:
https://ggweather.com/enso/oni.htm
Geoff Miell says
Victor: – “Any attempt to shoehorn those two very different periods to give the impression of a single “trend” is misleading.”
I’d suggest that’s only in your mind. It seems to me any attempt to challenge your ideological narrative of a so-called warming “hiatus” with overwhelming & compelling evidence/data apparently will be rejected by you, aye Victor? ‘Computer says no’?
Victor: – “Interesting. The hiatus lasted from 1998 through 2015. Almost all your dates are post-2015, reflecting an abrupt temperature rise usually attributed to a powerful El Nino.”
But not all. Within your so-called 1998-2015 “hiatus” period were some of the 10 hottest years on the instrumental record, per GISS analysis:
#10: 2010: +0.99 °C
#09: 2014: +1.01 °C
#05: 2015: +1.16 °C
And in 2016, just after your so-called 1998-2015 “hiatus” period, was the second hottest year on the instrumental record. Perhaps ‘computer says no’ to that too?
Victor: – “You’re grasping at straws. That paper [i.e. Fyfe et. al. 2016 paper] reflects research done by some of the best-known supporters of the “climate change” meme, who might have been expected to debunk the “hiatus.””
Fyfe et. al. were not privy to the extra 7 years of temperature data that’s available to us now.
Victor: – “I’ve never made such a claim. What I’ve always written here is based on my perception of the evidence, NOT any claim to superior knowledge.”
I’d suggest your perception is constrained by your ideology, despite any compelling evidence/data that challenges it.
Victor: – “I prefer the non-infill graph as it’s based on actual evidence, while the infill graph is based on assumptions.”
Mmm, the HadCRUT5 non-infill graph you refer to is sourced from climate4you. A little check suggests the climate4you website is run by Ole Humlum. Per Wikipedia:
https://skepticalscience.com/search.php?t=c&Search=ole+humlum
Victor: – “Moreover the Hadcrut 5 non-infill graph is consistent with the picture presented by the satellite data I’ve already referenced: UAH and RISS. The satellite research has no need for infills as it’s based on direct observation rather than the interpretation of land-based measurements of questionable consistency.”
I think you mean, consistent with your ideological narrative. Questionable consistency by whom? You? Because it doesn’t fit with your ideological narrative, aye Victor?
Victor: – “And no, the [sea level rise] acceleration trend is not clearly evident.”
It seems to me only you can’t see the SLR acceleration trend because it doesn’t fit with your ideological narrative, aye Victor? Do you at least agree that SLR is rising? I mean, you offered the NASA graph showing the average rate of change of +3.4 mm/yr is for the whole dataset period, from 1993 to 2022.
https://sealevel.nasa.gov/internal_resources/471
And I note that you have ignored my earlier reference to the graph presented by glaciologist Professor Jason Box, in the YouTube video, showing accelerating land ice loss from 1971 through to 2019, for the Arctic (including Greenland), Greenland only, Arctic (without Greenland) and Antarctica (1992-2017) from time interval 0:12:47. I’d suggest the exponential growth of the curves are clearly evident; another inconvenient challenge to your ideological narrative, aye Victor?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE6QIDJIcUQ
“The greatest shortcoming of the human race is our inability to understand the exponential function” – Albert Allen Bartlett
Victor; – “I didn’t respond because I have no problem with any of that research. Sea ice melt has no bearing on sea level and ocean heat content means little if it isn’t reflected in sea level rise, which is clearly not the case.”
Sea ice melt is an indicator that the polar regions are warming, and I’d suggest is contradicting the inference of your earlier question: “What “observed warming”?”
Less sea ice extent means more of the sun’s energy is absorbed by the darker polar seas.
Warming oceans expand, raising sea levels.
Warming oceans melt land-based glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica faster, accelerating rising sea levels.
Perhaps you might learn something from glaciologist Eric Rignot, in his presentation to the April 2019 General Meeting of the American Philosophical Society, duration 0:34:59.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnOykSCOf0c
But I doubt it…. ‘Computer says no’, aye Victor?
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: The hiatus lasted from 1998 through 2015.
BPL:
1. 18 years is not enough to mean anything. You need 30 years to tell a climate trend. Here’s why:
https://bartonlevenson.com/30Years.html
2. You cherry-picked the 2018 start date because it was a spike–the biggest El Nino up to that time. That’s cherry-picking. Start from 1997 or 1999 and you don’t get the same effect. Quit cheating.
JCH says
In that period here was no hiatus in the rise of Ocean Heat Content, which is why V. has no point whatsoever..
https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s00376-023-2385-2.pdf
“” …The global long-term warming trend is so steady and robust that annual records continue to be set with each new year. The warming has accelerated in recent decades, with a faster rate of warming evident since roughly 1990 (Cheng et al., 2022a, b). …” – L. Cheng
Carbomontanus says
Victor
If I would read online empirical curves and servography the way you read temperature history graphics, I would be helpless. I could not even report on art surrealism and psychedelics.
You cannot read a drawing or a map with the intension of recognizing objects patterns connections and consequenses without the faintest idea at least, of what it is about, and that the given documents show more than one and only one thing, And with some learnings and ideas and critical experience about the drawing and servograpic or oscillographic tecniques.
Q: What is it and what is it about and how has it been done? For what purpose?
And at judging and using historical drawings maps and documents, an idea about bottom and background reality, the scools and learnings of those who did draw and write and document it, their ideas and intensions and their contemporary techniques of anno dazumal and vin their situation.
If that alltogether is not your higschool and political scientific and commercial facultary learning then quit judging and teasching about other peoples and other cultures documkents. and their eventual misconsceptions and errors.
In your special way, you are comitting culture imperialism on behalf of invading barbarians and rascal burglarshops here, which is quite sinful,
It hurts and violates most of all any healtyhy and necessary Scepsis to geophysical research and discussion.
Even Frank Luntz and Ropy Spencer have betrayed your mission.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear JCM,
you said 5 Apr 2023 at 8:20 AM
…Alternative themes centre around overall drying of the continents, directly by human intervention, in addition to feedback effects from trace gas, with particular rapid pace over the most recent centuries. ..
The extent in that the hydrological regime of our planet changed during historical era and, particularly, during the last ca 25 years of the remarkable global warming is one of many important points that I would like to learn more about in the discussion forum
https://orgpad.com/s/6jf-rtG8wUP
that I proposed above.
I have seen some references asserting that changes in the overall intensity of the global water cycle might be inferred from changes in oxygen and hydrogen nuclide ratios in atmospheric (“meteoric”) water. Should it be indeed possible, I would like to see how these changes fit (or do not fit) with changes in the earth energy imbalance (EEI) that may be, at least in last two or three decades, inferred from satellite measurements.
Should the assumption that non-radiative heat flux in form of latent heat plays a more important role than supposed in current climate models be true (see my question asked in my post of 30 Mar 2023 at 11:46 AM with respect to arguments presented in a relatively recent preprint published by Makarieva et al, https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.09998 ), the observed changes in the intensity of the global water cycle should in some extent correlate with the observed changes in the EEI.
So far, it is my feeling that the present climate models suggest that changes in hydrological regime (that may be indeed in some extent deliberately changed by various human activities, independently from other parameters driving the climate, such as GHG concentration or surface albedo) are of minor importance in comparison with the other “independent” variables. The possibility that theoretical present climate models could be perhaps tested experimentally is the idea behind the proposed “urban heat wave mitigation” project.
Please feel free to use the link and add the references you suppose ar relevant in this “discussion forum” orgpage, perhaps with a few cells summarizing your most important conclusions presented in the cited articles, your comments thereon and/or the questions that your reading perhaps raised and that could be hopefully clarified subsequently by other participants in the foreseen exchange.
Greetings
Tom
Barton Paul Levenson says
Is Mike, the guy who used to post year=to-year daily CO2 increases in ppmv, still posting here?
nigelj says
‘”Scary’ new data on the last ice age raises concerns about future sea levels”
Kasha Patel and Chris Mooney
07:50, Apr 06 2023
“At the end of the last ice age, parts of an enormous ice sheet covering Eurasia retreated up to a startling 609 metres per day – more than the length of the Empire State Building, according to a newly-released study.”
“The rate is easily the fastest measured to date, upending what scientists previously thought were the upper speed limits for ice sheet retreat – a finding that may shed light on how quickly ice in Greenland and Antarctica could melt and raise global sea levels in today’s warming world.”
https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/climate-news/300848274/scary-new-data-on-the-last-ice-age-raises-concerns-about-future-sea-levels
MA Rodger says
The ERA5 reanalysis has reported for March with a global SAT anomaly of +0.51ºC, a big rise on the Jan & Feb anomalies (+0.25ºC & +0.29ºC).
March 2023 was the second warmest March on the ERA5 SAT record, below 2016 (+0.63ºC) and above (just) 2019 (+0.51ºC), 2017 (+0.50ºC) & 2020 (+0.49ºC), with 6th warmest 2022 (+0.39ºC), 7th 2018 (+0.27ºC) & 8th 2010 (+0.27ºC).
March 2023 sits 11th in the all-month anomaly ranking.
Despite the big rise in the March anomaly, 2023 still sits as the 5th warmest start to the year, although now closer to 4th-place than to 6th-place. A year-on-year of ERA5 monthly anomalies is posted here Graph 2b
…….. Jan-Mar Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.62ºC … … … +0.44ºC … … … 2nd
2020 .. +0.56ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 1st
2017 .. +0.47ºC … … … +0.34ºC … … … 4th
2019 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.40ºC … … … 3rd
2023 .. +0.35ºC
2022 .. +0.30ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 5th
2018 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 7th
2010 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2015 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 8th
2021 .. +0.16ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 6th
2007 .. +0.15ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 15th
The ENSO predictions are now strongly suggesting an El Niño from July onward with a resulting boost to global temperature anomalies from late 2023. Perhaps 2023 will end up as a top-three warmest year.