This month’s open thread on climate topics. Please try to stay on topic and refrain from posting tedious, oft-debunked nonsense. Look out for more reports of ridiculously high global temperatures and intense rainfall, and more confident predictions of the budding El Niño event and annual temperature rankings…
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
9 Responses to "Unforced variations: Oct 2023"
nigelj says
Michael Mann has an impressive sounding new book on the climate issue.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/sep/30/human-civilisation-climate-scientist-prof-michael-mann
“We’re not doomed yet’: climate scientist Michael Mann on our last chance to save human civilisation. Damian Carrington. Environment editor.”
“The renowned US scientist’s new book examines 4bn years of climate history (including some really interesting factoids) to conclude we are in a ‘fragile moment’ but there is still time to act”
“We haven’t yet exceeded the bounds of viable human civilisation, but we’re getting close,” says Prof Michael Mann. “If we keep going [with carbon emissions], then all bets are off.”
“The climate crisis, already bringing devastating extreme weather around the world, has delivered a “fragile moment”, says the eminent climate scientist and communicator in his latest book, titled Our Fragile Moment. Taming the climate crisis still remains possible, but faces huge political obstacles, he says…….”
IMO Mann seems to have a very sensible understanding of the climate situation from the science to the climate history, the mitigation options, the politics and the realities of human psychology. I’m not sure you will get a better or more rational overview. Of course since when have humanity listened to rational argument…..
Geoff Miell says
nigelj: – ““We’re not doomed yet’: climate scientist Michael Mann on our last chance to save human civilisation. Damian Carrington. Environment editor.””
Climate researcher Leon Simons tweeted on Oct 1:
https://twitter.com/LeonSimons8/status/1708385928153018786
I agree with Leon Simons.
Per Berkeley Earth (BE), the global mean temperature in August 2023 was 1.68 ± 0.09 °C (3.02 ± 0.16 °F) above the 1850 to 1900 average, which is frequently used as a benchmark for the preindustrial period. BE now consider there to be a 55% chance that 2023 will have an annual-average temperature anomaly more than 1.5 °C/2.7 °F above the 1850-1900 average.
https://berkeleyearth.org/august-2023-temperature-update/
And the Earth System is “doomed” to inevitably breach the +1.5 °C longer-term/multi-year global mean warming threshold, most likely before this decade ends.
See Figure 25 in the Hansen et. al. pre-print paper Global warming in the pipeline, version 3 (23 May 2023) at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2212.04474.pdf
That means the purple areas indicated for the +1.5 °C warming scenario, in the animation included in the tweet by Professor Stefan Rahmstorf on May 25, are “doomed” to become no longer habitable (MATs ≥ 29 °C). And as global mean warming continues upwards and onwards as human-induced GHG emissions likely continue, increasingly more areas on the globe will become unlivable.
https://twitter.com/rahmstorf/status/1661450321766371329
nigelj: – “IMO Mann seems to have a very sensible understanding of the climate situation from the science to the climate history, the mitigation options, the politics and the realities of human psychology.”
IMO, Professor Mann’s heavy ‘sugar-coating’ of the dire climate situation is likely to figuratively give one ‘diabetes’.
A different perspective about the dire climate situation is briefly explored in my comments (and included links) at:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/09/as-soon-as-possible/#comment-814795
nigelj says
Geoff Miell,
“Climate researcher Leon Simons tweeted on Oct 1:We are not doomed yet? Define “we”. Define “doomed”. Many of those living below or near sea level realize their land is doomed to end up below the waves sooner or later.“ The world will not end” is a pretty narrow definition of “we are not doomed”.
IMO this is a shallow response. It should be obvious that Michael Mann was paraphrasing and meant modern human civilisation as a whole is not doomed yet. And hes right. We know that at even at current level of warming, some problems are inevitable and baked in, but that is a long way from proving civilisation as a whole is doomed.
“IMO, Professor Mann’s heavy ‘sugar-coating’ of the dire climate situation is likely to figuratively give one ‘diabetes’.”
Surely you are joking. This is the same Mann who just said “We haven’t yet exceeded the bounds of viable human civilisation, but we’re getting close,” says Prof Michael Mann. “If we keep going [with carbon emissions], then all bets are off.”“The climate crisis, already bringing devastating extreme weather around the world, has delivered a “fragile moment”, “. Does this sound like sugar coating the problem?
I think we have a serious climate problem and we should mitigate that problem. But your very one sided relentlessly doomy commentary is at risk of feeding denialists who say its too late to do anything. It also makes you sound like a concern troll. I have never even heard you promote mitigation of the problem.
Geoff Miell says
nigelj; – “IMO this is a shallow response.”
I’d suggest Leon Simons alludes to committed sea level rise (SLR) at current atmospheric GHG concentrations and ocean heat content. SLR certainly won’t stop even if humanity stops GHG emissions ASAP.
Glaciologist Professor Jason Box suggests “… we’ve committed already to more than 20 metres of sea level rise …”
See my comments re SLR at:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/08/the-amoc-tipping-this-century-or-not/#comment-813939
I’d suggest Leon Simons’ statement:
… is much ‘deeper’ than you seem to realize. And regions like Florida, Bangladesh, the Mekong River Delta, Fiji, etc. are already experiencing damaging SLR.
With at least a metre of SLR likely committed by 2100 regardless of any deep GHG emission cuts, with potentially multi-metre SLR in the same timeframe if we/humanity cannot drastically reduce human-induced GHG emissions within this decade, many more vulnerable coastal locations will inevitably go under the waves.
IMO, Prof Mann fails to mention the inevitable catastrophes of committed SLR (within this century to millennia) and the increasingly more areas on the globe committed to becoming unlivable due to extreme heat/humidity (within the next few decades). In my view, that’s ‘sugar-coating’ what tens/hundreds of millions are perhaps already experiencing, escalating into perhaps one, two or maybe even three billion people into the coming next few decades.
nigelj; – “I have never even heard you promote mitigation of the problem.”
You haven’t been paying attention, have you nigelj?
What’s required to avoid worst-case catastrophic conditions for humanity in the coming decades? Reduce, Remove, Repair – see the quote from ClimateCodeRed.org in my comment at:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/08/the-amoc-tipping-this-century-or-not/#comment-813939
I’d suggest it’s still going to be a very rough ride, for some more than others, regardless of any rapid GHG emissions cuts. I think ‘sugar-coating’ the situation is unproductive for avoiding this profound looming existential threat to human civilisation. People need to be aware what’s really at stake – that’s what I’ve been attempting to do here at this blog. The clock’s also ticking.
Giving up is not an option, unless one wishes to condemn billions of people (likely including loved ones and even oneself, depending on age/life-expectancy) as civilisation heads on a path towards collapse from apathy/resignation/denial, with consequent mass sufferings and deaths.
Carbomontanus says
@ Nigelj
You asked last monh “since when did humanity listen to reason?”
There I know an answer.
“Reason is a lonesome thing, one is allways alone with it!”
That is according to Frederik Stabel, cartoonist and sarcastic humorist in Drøbak, where I come from.
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has reported for Sept 2023 with the highest all-time monthly anomaly of +0.90ºC, no surprise given the daily re-analysis numbers have been in up the crazy “scorchyisimoooo!!!!” region since the first week of September. The previous all-time highest monthly anomaly in UAH was the El-Niño-boosted +0.70ºC in Feb 2016, which just topped last month’s +0.69ºC of Aug 2023.
The previously warmest September in UAH was 2019 with an anomaly of +0.45ºC.
The 2023 year-to-date average has now risen to 3rd spot in UAH TLT with a “scorchyisimoooo!!!!” for the 2023 calendar year looking the likely outcome.
…….. Jan-Sept Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.43ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.42ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2023 .. +0.38ºC
2020 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2019 .. +0.28ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2010 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2017 .. +0.24ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2022 .. +0.17ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2021 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2002 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 11th
2015 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 8th
Victor says
nigelj:
The greenhouse effect and anthropogenic warming is based on good evidence. So we cannot just discard it even if it adds another influence to the planets climate, therefore complicating things.
Research on the effects of CO2 emissions on warming goes back over 100 years. Svante Arrhenius found the effect is very significant compared to other factors. Nobody has convinced the scientific community as a whole that his work is wrong.
V: “Recently, Arrhenius has been lauded as the father of the theory of the greenhouse effect, even of global warming. One author
claimed that “Arrhenius had enough spectroscopic information to estimate that doubling the amount of carbon dioxide in the air could warm the world by four to six degrees,” that “the industrial output of carbon dioxide had already reached a level comparable to the amount that circulated naturally,” and
that Arrhenius had “discovered the greenhouse effect in 1896″ [Weart, 1992]. All three statements are misleading and incorrect. The spectroscopic information available to Arrhenius was quite primitive. . . .
Given that the CO2 theory of climate change fell out of scientific favor and was not revived in its modern form until the mid-1950s [Fleming,
1998], it is much easier to argue for a significant intellectual gap between the work of Arrhenius and current climate concerns than it would be for simple continuity.” https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/98EO00310
In other words, Arrhenius’ theory was essentially ignored by the scientific community until it was “discovered” in the mid-1950’s by certain individuals who found it helpful as a basis for their favored agenda.
nigel: And his calculations essentially predicted 1 degree of warming in the 20th century from industrial CO2 emissions which proved reasonably accurate. If the prediction had proven to be wildly inaccurate it would have made me sceptical of AGW.
V: In what sense was it accurate? The warming during the first half of the 20th century could not have been due to CO2 emissions — and there was NO warming to speak of for the next 40 years.
nigel: You dont discard AGW without good cause just because it cannot explain everything easily. You look for cooling factors that explain why there might be a flat period in the temperature record. Remember they are not hypothetical themselves in the sense of things that ‘might’ be cooling factors. They are known cooling factors.
V: Evidence for cooling is NOT and never will be evidence for warming. Sorry. The evidence for a warming trend during the period in question (ca. 1940-1980) is simply not there. The notion that it would have been there if not for various cooling tendencies is purely an assumption with no scientific basis.
nigelj says
Victor
V: “One author claimed that “Arrhenius had enough spectroscopic information to estimate that doubling the amount of carbon dioxide in the air could warm the world by four to six degrees….this is misleading and incorrect…… The spectroscopic information available to Arrhenius was quite primitive.”
N: Using that reasoning many long established and well accepted theories and laws of science are incorrect because they were based on information more primitive than todays standards. But of course they are not incorrect. Better quality more recent information just helped confirm the theories and their methodology.
N: “And his calculations essentially predicted 1 degree of warming in the 20th century from industrial CO2 emissions which proved reasonably accurate. ”
V: “In what sense was it accurate? The warming during the first half of the 20th century could not have been due to CO2 emissions — and there was NO warming to speak of for the next 40 years.”
N: My mistake. Anthropogenic warming from 1980 – 2022 was about 1 degree C. However anthropogenic warming in the 20th century was about 0.7 deg. C, so Arrhenius estimate was not too far off given the limitations of his study..
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate/climate-change-global-temperature
V: “Evidence for cooling is NOT and never will be evidence for warming. Sorry. ”
N: I never said it was.
John Pollack says
Robert Cutler:
(Continued from last month.) I did look at your posting and material on the Soon discussion. Unfortunately, it didn’t help. You seem to be trying to have things two ways in several instances. Foremost, what are you saying about the role of carbon dioxide? You say that you have included a “compensation” in the calculations, yet you also suggest in other places that it is solar magnetic fields that are the cause of recent temperature rises. You say that sunspot data before 1800 are unreliable, yet you extend your “Sunspot Component x2 vs. TSI” graph back to 1750! You say that you are just applying a smoothing filter, but you are clearly concerned with solar cycles, and the only reason for applying filters of those lengths is to deal with a cycle.
“Do you seriously believe that I have enough degrees of freedom in any of the model variants to accidentally predict not just the overall trends, but also a significant number of very distinct features? ” Seriously, yes.
Empirical pattern matching requires statistical testing of the null hypothesis that there is no significant relationship. It is the probability that you are engaged in pattern matching that successfully improved the goodness of fit, but doing so in a way that allows a match from random data. It doesn’t speak well for your statistical abilities that you represented your model as having one degree of freedom. Every potential adjustment that you could make on your model represents at least one degree of freedom.
In this case, you also have the difficulty that you are proposing that energy is being somehow transferred to the Earth’s surface through magnetic effects that manage to mimic the fingerprint of greenhouse gas warming, such as a warmer surface but cooler tropopause. Are you aware that the magnitude of greenhouse forcing now greatly exceeds the fluctuations in TSI? This leaves you in the position of saying that those magnetic fluctuations somehow provide a lot of excess energy to the Earth’s surface and oceans right now, even though we aren’t seeing any large direct effects. This is physically highly implausible, but can be expected from an incorrect empirical model.