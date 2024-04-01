This month’s open thread on climate topics. Lots more discussion about 2023, aerosols, heat content and imbalances to come I expect…
Note, comments should be substantive even if you are arguing with who you perceive to be the worst person in the world. Comments that are mainly personal attacks will just get deleted.
105 Responses to "Unforced variations: Apr 2024"
Piotr says
Paul Pukite: ” -Piotr: Classic Paul Pukite
– Correction. My classic work is in applied math and applied physics, starting from way back in the day.”
My comment was not about that, but about pattern in your response on this forum:
1. Start with a bold claim about your research interest:
– “ [better prediction of the timing of El Nino] can save COUNTLESS lives”; or
– [open ocean internal waves] “have HUGE implications for how fast the SST will change“, and compare their results to … large-scale overturning in lakes.
2. Problems with your claim are pointed out:
– better prediction of the timing of El Nino does not offer much actionable information that “would save countless lives”;
-waves on the top of thermocline do not cause large-scale overturning and without it cannot have “huge” implications for how fast the SST will change.
3. In “response”, you .. ridicule the opponent implying their ignorance: “So you’re really not aware how large subsurface internal waves along the thermocline can get?” even though the opponent was pointing that their size is too small to bring water from deep ocean toward surface (i.e., too small to cause “overturning”)
4. When asked to justify your bold claims on this forum, answer :
“ there is no such thing as a proof in the physical science“,
and go on some tangent about your past work irrelevant to your current claim
5. All the while – patronizingly lecturing the opponent – Nice Piotr, you understand the diff between a lake and an ocean.” even it was me questioning you:
” Why would you [Paul] bring up lakes? There is very little similarity between them and the ocean. MOST of the ocean, unlike your lakes – does NOT overturn” -Piotr Mar. 21.
And that’s the pattern of your behaviour on RC. Given that – I am not that interested in learning more of your “ classic work in math and physics“. Our credibility is like a chain: only as strong as the weakest link.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
From last month’s unforced variations thread, Patrick 27 said:
From that description, the claimed causality chain is :
MJO >>> Wind >>> Kelvin Waves >>> ENSO
But I found clear indications that MJO lags SOI (a measure of ENSO) by 21 days. So that the more likely causality chain is :
Tidal Forcing >>> Kelvin >>> ENSO >>> MJO, winds
This is the chart of MJO (140° series) shifted by 21 days wrt SOI
https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img921/7305/bXNFwm.png
You can do the analysis yourself, and save for some massive screwup on my end, you will see the same result. To substantiate, the following link is a description put together by the NOAA Climate Program Office, where a ship represents ENSO, and the traveling-wave wake from the ship is MJO:
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/blogs/enso/catch-wave-how-waves-mjo-and-enso-impact-us-rainfall
For something this fundamental, there needs to be a consensus. And if it was MJO, nice to have a causal mechanism for that oscillation, unless one believes it’s “unforced variations” all the way down.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Reminder: A solar eclipse is coming up in a few days, April 8 (yawn). I refer to Patrick O’27 doing an analysis on the lunar orbital path — consider that the Draconic lunar month is the same whether one times the path interval between complete cyclical crossings of the equatorial plane OR of the ecliptic plane. What makes it challenging to pin down is that reference texts will define it both ways, with the ecliptic crossing perhaps being a more common def’n. The likely reason for that is that human cognition is so sun-centric, in that everything is defined in terms of what the eye sees, thus the emphasis on behaviors such as the solar eclipse and the full moon. Yet the moon is doing it’s own thing irrespective of the sun. Sure, the moon crosses the ecliptic plane, and that’s what causes eclipses, but it’s also obviously crossing the equatorial plane, and the maximal excursions in latitude are equal and opposite in sign.
https://space.physics.uiowa.edu/~dag/1999-2000/vus/10-29/Vu10-29K.jpg
While the maximum excursion also changes over an 18.6 year nodal cycle, see lunar standstills
So I don’t think Patrick is necessarily making a mistake, but it is being filtered by the wrong optics. No one can see the invisible QBO up in the sky reversing back and forth every few years. I bet if millions more people could see it with their own eyes and ponder over it, then the mechanism likely would have been figured out long ago. But instead, you have gatekeepers such as Richard Lindzen who thought about it for a few years, wrote a thesis and then slammed the door shut. So, I don’t know what’s wrong with re-evaluating the research Lindzen did many moons ago.
patrick o twentyseven says
Quote about Kelvin Waves and MJO is from https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2018JC014838#:~:text=The%20waves%20maintain%20an%20average%20phase%20speed%20of,150%C2%B0W%20and%20minimum%20of%202.35%20m%2Fs%20near%20175%C2%B0W
re https://space.physics.uiowa.edu/~dag/1999-2000/vus/10-29/Vu10-29K.jpg – Great link! Clarification: the nodes (intersections of Moon’s orbit and ecliptic) move westward on the ecliptic as the Moon’s orbital plane precesses around what could be called the axis of the ecliptic (ie Earth’s orbital plane, corresponding to the path of the Sun in the sky), completing a revolution in 18.6 years (relative to the intersections of the ecliptic and equator(ial plane) ie. equinoxes) – this would be more clear if the arrows showing this arced up and down with the ecliptic.
The intersections between the Moon’s orbit and the celestial equator could only revolve completely around the celestial equator (relative to the equinoxes, ie. 360° of RA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right_ascension ) if the Moon’s orbit were inclined from Earth’s orbit at least as much as Earth’s axis tilt (obliquity).
Consider that the Moon is never much more than 5° from the ecliptic. All possible positions form a band centered on the ecliptic; this band only includes segments of the celestial equator. Over 18.6 years, the intersections between the Moon’s orbit and the celestial equator wobble back and forth around the equinoxes; thus the average period of two crossings of the celestial equator = average period of lunar declination cycle = a tropical month.
PS I calculated that the Moon’s crossings of the celestial equator can extend ~ 13.4° (along the equator) to either side of each equinox.
(from arcsin[ sin(Moon’s orbit’s inclination) / sin(Earth’s obliquity) ]
arcsin[ sin(5.30°) / sin(23.44°) ] ≈ 13.43°
Edited+corrected from: https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/science-denial-is-still-an-issue-ahead-of-cop28/#comment-817384 , https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/science-denial-is-still-an-issue-ahead-of-cop28/#comment-817438
I find I can visualize this by mapping the Earth’s equator and Moon’s orbit as great circles on a globe whose own equator is Earth’s orbit around the Sun. The Earth’s equator revolves westward around this globe once per ~26,000 years while the Moon’s orbit revolves westward much faster (≈ 1 / (18.6 yr)). The points where they cross each other wobble back and forth , revolving only ~1/(26,000 yr); if the Moon’s orbit tilted more than Earth’s axis then those points would revolve ≈ 1 / (18.6 yr) and the averages of the [draconic month and period of lunar declination cycle] would be the same.
Also note that the component of solar tidal torque which drives the precession of the Moon’s orbit around the ‘axis’ of the ecliptic goes to 0 whenever the Moon’s orbit appears edge-on as seen from the Sun, and twice per synodic month; the period of the Draconic month is a bit variable.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecliptic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecliptic_coordinate_system
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Celestial_equator
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right_ascension
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Astronomical_coordinate_systems
QBO: https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-jan-2024/#comment-818389 …
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Patrick O27: The tropical lunar cycle is the time it takes for the moon to orbit completely around the earth returning to the same line of longitude (pick one, doesn’t matter). This is extremely close (within 7 seconds) to the sidereal lunar cycle time, which is in reference to the fixed stars. These two are tightly linked to a geographic location on earth and one can use a sextant to precisely time when the sidereal cycle completes. On the other hand, the draconic cycle is independent of longitude and is calculated indirectly from knowledge of the nodal crossings. That’s likely the reason that it’s a more obscure cycle, and why most people don’t have an intuitive feel for it..
Now, think about the QBO cycle — it’s completely independent of the longitude, which is the definition of a wavenumber=0 cycle. Same thing with the SAO cycle (which is higher altitude than the QBO). The QBO aligns with the declination of the moon i.e. the draconic cycle, while the SAO with the declination of the sun i.e. the seasonal cycle. Simple.
Richard Lindzen was ignorant of (astronomy, geometry, trig, orbits, topology, logic, etc) overlooking this connection over 50 years ago, and he’s still ignorant today. It’s not my problem that Lindzen screwed up. His disciples such as Tim Dunkerton realize the mistake but they are trying to be cagey of how to deal with it, because they also bought into Lindzen’s boo-boo.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Since I mentioned Tim Dunkerton, tried to bait him into Tweeting to the above QBO discussion. He always responds by top-level quote tweet, so I gathered these as reply tweets to keep it all in one Twitter thread, which was then unrolled. This should be informative because it puts into perspective what it’s like to argue with someone that has been studying QBO since the late 1970’s.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1776001576856965456.html
As with all scientific disciplines that lack controlled experiments, the only thing that really matters is what model better fits the empirical observations and is measurably predictive. The bottom-line is that Dunkerton still has no predictive model and there is no reproducibility or commonality among other models, so his responses should be placed in that context.
If that thread reads like a stalemate, realize that more of this will come about with machine learning. There’s a recent paper out called “Toward a learnable climate model under the artificial intelligence era” https://www.researchgate.net/publication/379083789_Toward_a_learnable_climate_model_under_the_artificial_intelligence_era
where they state:
patrick o twentyseven says
Note: Limits to predictability are often expected and don’t automatically count as failures.
I skimmed your https://geoenergymath.com/2024/03/16/are-the-qbo-disruptions-anomalous/ ; regarding your “two possibilities” 2.: “There are other observations, say at different altitudes,” – [or latitudes] – “that are out of the ordinary, or that the behavior observed is actually an external transient. That would be similar to a tsunami or hurricane temporarily impacting tidal gauge measurements. In that case, the transient doesn’t impact the long term coherence of the tidal cycles.” – but I believe the wave-driven model suggests that (aside from damping, ongoing momentum advection…) the QBO would tend to pick up where it leaves off (or is left off); whatever the vertical momentum profile, the wave driving will act on it as it is.
patrick o twentyseven says
(PS this thread continued from:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/03/unforced-variations-march-2024/#comment-820653 , https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/03/unforced-variations-march-2024/#comment-820688 , https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/03/unforced-variations-march-2024/#comment-820782 …
and
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/03/unforced-variations-march-2024/#comment-820528 …)
“I calculated that the Moon’s crossings of the celestial equator “…PS view unit sphere of directions along the equinox direction, in orthographic projection; draw a right triangle with one corner at equinox (angle = Earth’s obliquity), hypotenuse along celestial equator, one leg along ecliptic, other leg has length = sin(Moon’s orbit’s inclination) …
“The tropical lunar cycle is the time it takes for the moon to orbit completely around the earth returning to the same line of longitude (pick one, doesn’t matter).” …” These two are tightly linked to a geographic location on earth”…
(PS sorry I have absolutely no experience using a sextant.)
Yes, the Moon returns to the same ecliptic longitude. You seem to be forgetting about the rotation of the Earth, though. Lunar declination (δ) oscillates while ecliptic longitude cycles 360° but the Earth is rotating all the while through the tidal bulges of the perturbed geopotential. Lunar δ cycle (determines (along with phase of anomalistic month) lunar contribution to zonally-symmetric tide and amplitude of the lunar diurnal and lunar semidiurnal tides) is dominated by the tropical month but the draconic month contributes resulting in an 18.6-year modulation of lunar δ cycle.
“draconic cycle” … “That’s likely the reason that it’s a more obscure cycle, and why most people don’t have an intuitive feel for it..” – Seem’s easy enough to understand to me. It helps knowing how tidal effects (variations in Sun’s gravity over the space of the orbit) produce a torque on the orbit, similarly (**to some extent) to how the Sun and Moon exert torques on Earth via its equatorial bulge. (**Big difference: Moon is not spread out into a circular ring around the Earth.)
(Is my passion for geometry noted?)
“His disciples such as Tim Dunkerton realize the mistake” …
Based on?
a = F/m ; pressure gradient, coriolis (+curvature terms), gravity, viscosity; vorticity eqn, etc.; thermodynamics, equation of state, …
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Patrick O’27 said:
4 minutes of time off per day.. Consider the M2 semidiurnal lunar tidal cycle at 12.4206012 hr, which is the strongest. This aliases against the sidereal 1/2 day 23.934477/2 hr => 1/(1/M2-2/day) = 13.66 day Mf long-period tide which is the strongest LOD factor.
If aliased against EXACTLY a half-day instead of the sidereal half-day that is 4 minutes off then the calculation aliases to the 14.765 Msf long-period tide which is a rather weak LOD factor.
The Msf is half the synodic month which is the full-moon cycle. Tides will respond to this sun-moon alignment more than the LOD. The LOD is responding to the torque of the Sun on an annual cycle, not daily.
Have you looked up the symmetry of lunar standstills (max and min separated by 18.6 years) with respect to the Earth’s equatorial plane? They swing + to – and back every
27.2122 days.
zebra says
Is It A Record?
The March UV had 447 comments!! Not to mention other threads had lots and lots of comments (unfortunately many off topic).
Mea Culpa????
In March, Gavin was kind enough to fulfill my request to expand the Recent Comments list, in order to prevent potentially interesting comments from new or infrequent participants getting lost. But it seems just the opposite has happened, and the list is full of the usual suspects, sometimes making 6-8 comments in a row.
Now, as with Chaos Theory, I stipulate that I have no formal training in Sociology, but…. coincidence? Since people here speculate all the time about stuff the actual experts can’t figure out yet, I will suggest that in this case, correlation does hint at causality…. is there perhaps a Territorial Imperative at work??
Well, I have missed my chance to patent the concept, and it is probably in some marketing textbook somewhere anyway, so if the RC folks get some benefit, I’m happy. But I would still like to see some visitors and lurkers participating more actively.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to zebra, 2 Apr 2024 at 8:25 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-apr-2024/#comment-820813
Dear zebra,
Thank you for this comment.
A remarkable record has been achieved by Piotr, by subsequently posting three completely identical comments in a row – wherein all of them appeared in the Recent comment list.
I would therefore propose a new strict rule for the Recent comment list:
If someone will post in one forum (e.g. in Unforced variations) more than one posts within one “moderation run” (sometimes it is a day, sometimes a few hours only, sometimes more than three days), only one of these multiple post of the same author should appear in the Recent comment list anyway.
I would allow “double advertisement” of the same author in the Recent comment list only in case that his / her contributions appeared in distinct fora (e.g. Unforced variations and AMOC..). It should be fully on consideration of moderators which of the multiple posts (if any) appears in the Recent comment list.
Greetings
Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz: Dear zebra, Thank you for this comment. A remarkable record has been achieved by Piotr, by subsequently posting three completely identical comments in a row – wherein all of them appeared in the Recent comment list.
A thief shouts: “Catch the thief!” ?
And if 3 posts in a row are “a remarkable record achieved” , how would you call those “6-8 posts in a row” from zebra’s post to which you supposedly reply? How About “The Super Terrific Happy Hour Remarkable Record Has Been Achieved“?
And the fact that recent comment list has, for example:
-“Susan Anderson on Unforced variations: Apr 2024
– Susan Anderson on Unforced variations: Apr 2024
– Susan Anderson on Unforced variations: Apr 2024”
does NOT mean that Susan has just … littered RC with “ three completely identical comments ” [(c) Tomas Kalisz]
So before you start “proposing new strict rules for the Recent comment list, how about you learn about the thing you are talking about, and do that before imposing your “new strict rules” on the people like Susan (currently 3 posts in a row), or Ray Ladbury (currently – 5 posts in a row).
Susan Anderson says
Thanks. My notes are usually specific and acknowledge my amateur status. I did, this time, pay specific attention to the request above in the hopes of not contributing to the problem about which I regularly complain/whine.
“comments should be substantive even if you are arguing with who you perceive to be the worst person in the world. Comments that are mainly personal attacks will just get deleted.“
Richard Creager says
Actual lurker here. No need for convoluted rules or tortured legislation by the moderators. This comment self-illustrates the type of in-thread interaction that degrades the discussion. You all know who you are. Please sit on your thumbs.
Kevin McKinney says
Picking up from last month’s forum. I have to respond to Karsten, as I think he’s under a very dangerous misapprehension that:
It’s certainly wrong in terms of policy: republicans have, as a group, done just about everything they could aggressively to promote the use of fossil fuels. MAGA types have even resurrected the “Drill, baby, drill!” slogan. Meanwhile, “Sleepy Joe” Biden has managed to shepherd through Congress–and on a bipartisan basis at that–by far the largest package of climate initiatives ever seen in the US, in the form of the Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/08/16/fact-sheet-one-year-in-president-bidens-inflation-reduction-act-is-driving-historic-climate-action-and-investing-in-america-to-create-good-paying-jobs-and-reduce-costs/
https://media-publications.bcg.com/BCG-Executive-Perspectives-US-Inflation-Reduction-Act-16August2022.pdf
https://www.eesi.org/articles/view/how-the-inflation-reduction-act-and-bipartisan-infrastructure-law-work-together-to-advance-climate-action
To be fair, the context of Karsten’s comment wasn’t domestic policy, but the silence of the IPCC on the inadequacy of UNFCCC emissions reporting. But his comment is wrong purely in that context as well. However inadequate or “lukewarmish” one may find the Biden administration’s actions in the fora of the UNFCCC, they indisputably stayed in it, and participated meaningfully (and, I would say, mostly positively). Trump’s MAGA administration actually pulled us out, and would do so again. Just how adequate would US emissions reporting be under Trump, do you think? Read Chapter 10 of Project 2025–basically a wet dream for the fossil fuel industry and allies–and take your best guess as to whether the date would even continue to be collected at all.
https://www.project2025.org/
The choice between “lukewarm” Dems and a denialist MAGA party owned lock, stock, and barrel by the fossil fuel interests could hardly be starker–or more consequential for the entire planet.
Piotr says
Re: Kevin McKinney APR 2
I fully agree with you – Karsten’s equating US dems and republicans – is false equivalency. And a case of “all or nothing” fallacy. Quite common among the “maximalists” – there are so far to one extreme that everybody not there – fuses into one.
And this maximalism is counterproductive:
– cognitively – does not allow one to see significant differences;
– ethically – blurring the boundaries between right and wrong – putting down the US dems by saying they are no better than Trumpists – comes at the price of saying that Trumpists are not that bad – since they are no worse (“the difference is zero”) than the Biden and US dems
– motivationally – instead of mobilizing to fight for a change – it discourages from action, by making the situation feel hopeless – if almost everybody is a denier then we are doomed, so what’s the point of even trying – let’s disengage, “emigrate internally”, and enjoy what we have while it lasts.
Given their unattainable standard of what a success would be, the maximalist are never satisfied with what has been achieved. And they often flame out – having the contempt to most of the people, why would you waste your time trying to help _them_ ? Let them reap what they have sown.
The psychological payout of feeling smarter than everybody else (“ I can see what others can’t” “I have warned you many times, but you are too stupid/corrupted to listen“) may be enough only to some of them.
Ned Kelly says
A distinction without a difference is a type of logical fallacy where an author or speaker (Piotr/Kevin) attempts to describe a distinction between two things where no discernible difference exists.
That you see a difference is THE problem here. And to be expected, unfortunately. People who know, know better.
Both Parties (and the cultural norms of the USA and the Anglo-American White West, first world in particular; are immoral degenerates. Especially when it comes to their collective inaction on climate change for 35 years, the inaction over ecological environmental destruction and loss, finance capitalism and economic norms, plus global civilisational collapse and coming catastrophes (meta-crisis).
nigelj says
NK. Just because the Democrats and Republicans both support finance capitalism in principle and neither party has done great with climate change, does not make them the same party. There are numerous very discernable differences. .The Democrats are much stronger on climate change both in words and legislation, and the two parties are poles apart on taxation, regulation, social issues, attitude to Ukraine, etcetera. These things matter.
Piotr says
Ned K.: A distinction without a difference is a type of logical fallacy where an author or speaker (Piotr/Kevin) attempts to describe a distinction between two things where no discernible difference exists
Except Kevin has put falsifiable arguments for the massive difference between the Biden’s “the largest package of climate initiatives ever seen in the US, in the form of the Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act” and Trump’s and MAGA’s climate change denial, promotion of coal, and other fossil fuels, and resurrecting “Drill, baby, drill“.
Contrast this with the guy who based his derision toward Kevin on own assertion that: “ Both Parties (and the cultural norms of the USA and the Anglo-American White West) are immoral degenerates“.
Ever heard about Hitchens’ razor, Ned? You know: “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence.“?
And since you are so vocal on fallacies – how you going to call the fallacy of being unable/not wanting to see a massive difference between two things,
and lecturing other’s on the imaginary straws in their eyes and missing a beam in own? How about: “Ned’s syndrome“?
Barton Paul Levenson says
NK: Both Parties (and the cultural norms of the USA and the Anglo-American White West, first world in particular; are immoral degenerates.
BPL: Not as much as you, buddy.
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has posted for March with a new record all-month high global monthly anomaly. This means the last 9 months Jul 2023 to Mar 2024 all sit in the top 12 monthly anomalies. This top-12 are tabulated below.
Mar 2024 … +0.95ºC
Oct 2023 … +0.93ºC
Feb 2024 … +0.93ºC
Nov 2023 … +0.91ºC
Sep 2023 … +0.90ºC
Jan 2024 … +0.86ºC
Dec 2023 … +0.83ºC
Feb 2016 … +0.71ºC
Aug 2023 … +0.69ºC
Mar 2016 … +0.65ºC
Jul 2023 … +0.64ºC
Apr 1998 … +0.62ºC
The CFRS re-analysis of SAT is reported showing a drop in the March global SAT anomaly, the webpage also graphing out anomaly series for N & for S polar & mid-latitudes and for the tropics with only the tropics & N mid-latitudes showing an above-trend March 2024 anomaly and the year-on-year anomaly plots showing only the tropics with the hottest March-on-record.
Ned Kelly says
MA Rodger says
2 Apr 2024 at 1:38 PM
This means the last 9 months Jul 2023 to Mar 2024 all sit in the top 12 monthly anomalies.
Seems uncommon, to say the least.
Why is that so Rodger? or iow,
What caused that to happen Rodger?
aka
Why have those anomalies been so high, (been so Hot), Rodger?
and/or iow
What has Changed (Increased) to Cause that to happen these last 9 months Rodger?
Piotr says
Karsten V. Johansen 29 Mar: “ The rise in the atmospheric CO2-level is accelerating. But the IPCC seems to ignore that ugly fact.”
Could you be more specific how IPCC “ignores it”? Projections of the future climate are run from the current baseline – so the PAST CO2 acceleration. is NOT ignored, since it is used as the most current baseline.
The FUTURE acceleration is not ignored either, since there is ,,,,nothing to ignore – IPCC does NOT run a single projection based on ITS PREDICTION of future CO2 – instead IPCC tests range of emission scenarios https://www.climateneutralgroup.com/en/news/five-future-scenarios-ar6-ipcc/
or https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM.pdf
https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM.pdf
ranging from
– the most optimistic: SSP1-1.9: “where global CO2 emissions are cut to net zero around 2050”
– to the most pessimistic: SSP5-8.5: “where current CO2 emissions levels roughly double by 2050”
So you can state that the IPCC seems to ignore that ugly fact.” ONLY if ALL their scenarios were well below the rate you anticipate. In other words, given your confident language ( “fact”) – how confident you are that the emissions of CO2 would MORE THAN DOUBLE between 2015 and 2048?
nigelj says
Jonathan David @ March UV page.
“Nigelj, how would someone like Charles Koch be characterized? Koch is an MIT trained engineer and respects the scientific consensus. However, Koch is opposed to any governmental action to address climate change. Instead he advocates that this problem be address through market-based private sector initiatives.”
I believe Charles Koch should be called a lukewarmer. Charles Koch says he accepts that greenhouses gases are warming the climate but he does everything possible to downplay the severity, and impacts, so I would suggest regarding the science Koch is a lukewarmer at best. Refer his desmog.blog entry:
https://www.desmog.com/charles-koch/
Koch has also poured millions of dollars into organisations opposing the scientific consensus on climate change. So I’m not sure I even believe him when he says he supports that humans are warming the climate, given he funds several organisations determined to prove the opposite. His support looks like a public relations stunt while he secretly does the opposite. But I don’t know for sure, so lukewarmer seems an ok label. Piotr will probably prefer denialist!
I would say Koch is a solutions denialist. Kochs idea that free markets and private investment is enough to fix the climate problem looks completely delusional to me. The free market with its private sector initiatives has value in general terms, but has a terrible historical record of fixing environmental problems. Due largely to the tragedy of the commons issue.
Most environmental improvements seem to have come primarily from government interventions , whether laws, regulations, subsidies, cap and trade schemes or taxes. Court cases have sometimes helped but are very expensive processes and problematic. Obviously farmers sometimes do the right thing environmentally without government pressure but not all do. So because Kochs views are so implausible I would call him a solutions denialist.
People who think we should solve the climate problem mostly not by renewable energy, but by absolutely huge reductions in energy consumption look deluded to me also, but at least they mean well and there is a place for some reductions in energy use.
Piotr says
Nigel: “Piotr will probably [call Charles Koch] denialist”.
Exactly, Nigel – if one denies the need to rapidly reduce our GHG emission then one meets my definition of the denialist. And by their fruits, not their noble declarations about themselves, you shall know them: what Koch SAID – that he “respects the scientific consensus ” and that he “accepts that GHGs are warming the climate”, has to be tested against what he DOES – his foundation supports climate change denialist think-tanks and politicians, both in the US and abroad.
For example, his foundation is one of the major funders of a Canadian Fraser Institute – a right-wing think tank that has the Canadian denier Ross McKittrick , as a senior fellow, and which “institute” vehemently opposes Canadian revenue-neutral carbon tax, i.e. the most conservative solution to GHG emissions of them all:
Traditional liberal economy has a blind spot for things it can’t put price on – the “ priceless“for the market is “worthless“. Thus putting the price on emissions – fixes it, thus allowing market to find the most cost-effective way to reduce these emissions. Of the two main market-based strategies – carbon tax is:
– more universal – the alternative – cap-and-trade – applies only to the big centralized emitters, thus misses the consumption emissions – you can’t cap and trade household emissions. Carbon tax, OTOH, can be used for both the production part (the big emitters) and for the consumption end as well, or in hybrid solution – with carbon tax for most and cap and trade where it makes more sense.
– simpler to administer – much less bureaucracy, you just slap the tax at the source of energy, and whoever uses more pays more. i.e. you don’t have to come to each entity and measure how much emissions they produce during a year.
– revenue-neutral nature means that there is no net cost to the people everybody gets the same rebate, but those who use less FF than average, pay less tax and therefore turn a net profit, while those who use more than their fair share of FF – pay tax, but are not ruined since it is still partly offset by the rebate. This tax does what any good tax should – reward the good choices and penalizes the bad ones, And here, the good choices are rewarded from the pockets of those making bad choices. And the higher the tax – the bigger the net benefit to those making good choices
– leaves much less room for government interference – if your company uses more fuel – you just pay proportionally more tax. In the cap-a-trade – the politicians/bureaucrats would decide what’s the reference level emission for each factory from which the reductions will be counted (e.g. 90% of what?). If you just grandfather in the preexisting emissions – you will be rewarding the bad ones – those who haven’t done a squat to reduce their emissions in the past – and as a result their reference emissions would be inflated and thus more “forgiving” than their competitor’s, who have done the right thing and already reduced their emission – so their low-hanging fruit was already gone before we set the reference emissions – so their getting to 90% of their much tighter reference emissions would be much more expensive. And how big a quota you assign to the new entries that don’t have pre-existing emissions? In this situation, there will be pressure to adjust the individual factory quota allocation, thus opening the room for conflict of interest, corruption, industry lobbyists, and for the government choosing the winners.
All that – an anathema to somebody believing in the “market-based private sector initiatives.” And yet Charles Koch foundation has been one of the largest donors to the organization that tries to discredit this the most market-based, the least government regulation and intervention, solution. Therefore, I won’t be calling Koch “lukewarmer” – in my book he is denialist – by their fruits, not their declarations, you shall know them.
Susan Anderson says
Jonathan David could avail himself of Jane Mayer’s Dark Money, Chris Mooney’s Republican War on Science, DeSmog, Skeptical Science, or one of the many valuable evaluations of the network of doubt sellers allied to Republicans and the world of ‘woke’ science denial, a cancer which is spreading throughout our society. Mike Mann, James Hansen, and many many others have delved into the wealth and power at the root of short-term gain at the expense of our future. A quick look at Project 2025 should give anyone with five senses and a brain a cauld grue.
Mal Adapted says
Charles Koch may be an MIT-trained engineer, but his vast wealth is the result of his and his energy industry associates’ freedom to charge all the traffic will bear for fossil carbon while socializing its climate-change cost. Of course he’s opposed to collective (i.e. government) interference with his revenue streams. He’s the model of the profit-motivated climate-change denier (which includes lukewarmers). I’m not prejudging him just because he’s rich, either. Take a look at this item on forbes.com (erstwhile motto: “Forbes, the Capitalist’s Tool”) from 2012: Inside the Koch Empire: How The Brothers Plan To Reshape America:
Snort! And here’s Jane Mayer (“Dark Money”) on newyorker.com in 2019:
Sometimes it’s hard to know a denialist’s motivation; not with this guy, though. And it’s a sad fact of life on Earth that Charles Koch’s personal and family wealth, including his late brother’s legacy, gives him political power far greater than non-profit decarbonization advocates can muster. What a world.
Mal Adapted says
Shoulda linked to Jane Mayer’s book review, “Kochland” Examines the Koch Brothers’ Early, Crucial Role in Climate-Change Denial. I’d buy the book by Christopher Leonard, but I’d probably throw it down furiously before finishing it. Meh, I’m already quite willing to believe the worst about the Kochs! The question is, how can high-quality investigative journalism like this reach a wider audience?
Barton Paul Levenson says
Koch is a hypocrite and a liar. He’s always on about reducing taxes and regulation, but it was his organization that influenced the Oklahoma state legislature to put all kinds of restrictions and extra regulations on wind farms. He also stole oil from federal and Indian lands:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/07/22/kochland-excerpt-senate-investigation-oil-theft-native-american-tribes-227412/
Ray Ladbury says
Charles Koch is a Vulture capitalist. He has his fortune and doesn’t give a tinker’s damn about the rest of humanity. He is also a glibertarian–one whose idea of libertarianism is that he can do whatever he wants, damn the consequences.
Jonathan David says
Of course, Koch’s political activities are well known. What I find interesting about Koch is that even if he excepts the reality of climate science projections he still obstructs any viable solution. His greed for continuing revenue offsets any long term concerns he might have about the realities of climate change. I suppose from that point of view I would prefer a word like “obstructionist” not simply “denialist” to categorize him. Dealing with some one like Koch requires more than simply a presentation of the facts since he appears to simply not care about the consequences of his actions. His positions are fundamentally irrational.
nigelj says
Jonathan David. After suggesting Charles Koch as a solutions denialist I thought solutions crackpot was probably better.
Charles Koch is driven by libertarian ideology. This belief system is so extreme I wonder if its a mental disorder of some sort. However it provides a pseudo intellectual justification for greed and minimal laws so that’s maybe partly why Koch subscribes to it.
I’ve noticed that libertarians are often utter hypocrites, same as BPL mentioned.
Am amusing real world example of why libertarianism doesn’t work: “How a New Hampshire libertarian utopia was foiled by bears”
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/21534416/free-state-project-new-hampshire-libertarians-matthew-hongoltz-hetling
Mal Adapted says
On the contrary, Jonathan, Charles Koch has demonstrated ample business acumen – hey, if I’m so smart, why ain’t I rich? He may or may not acknowledge anthropogenic global warming privately, but even if he does, his private benefit from the sale of fossil carbon far exceeds his anticipated share of the social costs. Quite rationally, he’s made a clear-eyed benefit/cost analysis. He owes his vast personal fortune, and the political power it gives him, to his choice. His money buffers him against personal climate-related disaster, and allows him to absorb any conceivable cost. He’s already influenced the political trajectory of the US radically. He ‘s certainly got no use for our understanding or sympathy. Nonetheless, “the future’s uncertain and the end is always near” (J. Morrison). Sooner or later he’ll end up dead like the rest of us. It may take a few generations to undo his political legacy, sadly. I hope there’ll be time for that!
Jonathan David says
True, but one would think he would be more concerned about his children and grandchildren. Come to think of it though, looking at the bios of Charles Chase and Elizabeth Koch, I wouldn’t be surprised if they weren’t something of a disappointment to their father and that Koch may very well not have a lot of sympathy for them.
Ray Ladbury says
I do not think it is purely greed that motivates Koch’s position. Rather, I think his libertarian ideology is his religion, and it cannot be swayed regardless of evidence or the long litany of failures whenever libertarians get their way and implement policy or shape society.
The entomologist Edward Wilson after describing the literal selflessness of social insect societies once said, “Marx was exactly right. He just had the wrong species.” Koch and the other glibertarians are wrong on the other extreme–they refuse to acknowledge the importance of commonwealth in the success of the human species.
Radge Havers says
Hmm. Well, if the -ism in ‘denialism’ is indicative of a closed system of thought or a set of political tactics (or both), and Koch is cooking it up and pushing it out on the streets, in one sense or another, it seems to me that he’s a maestro instrumentalist when it comes to thought terminating dogma, whatever his motivation.
zebra says
Radge, and others on this.
In my comment above about comments, I said I hadn’t studied Sociology (or Psychology and other such as well), but I have read a bit, and my observation is that even people who think of themselves as science-oriented have a hard time accepting the realities about human behavior, even when there is good science characterizing it.
I think it’s because it is difficult to accept that we all fall on some spectrum or other, but don’t want to admit to ourselves that swapping circumstance with Koch-types might have led us to the same outcome.
I think I’ve brought up Authoritarian psychology/personality before, and there really is a lot of science behind it, but there is also a lot of denial from, again, people here who are on the “science team”.
Koch, for example, might well be a “True Believer”, to the point of sociopathic behavior. But it’s about the power, and, as difficult as it may be for you folks to believe, it’s even better when you know you are lying and cheating. (Consider Trump, and all those who relate to and admire him.)
So, it really has nothing to do with getting some degrees from MIT… that’s a non-factor, as we can see with numerous politicians with even more credentials, on whom reality and facts have no observable influence.
Radge Havers says
Zebra,
What you’re saying isn’t so hard to accept. Intuitively, human behavior isn’t so far off from the way chimps behave, after all. But there are many different angles and approaches as to how you examine it: social, psychological, economic, political, cultural, biological, historical…
Much of the discussion of what constitutes a denialist is categorically descriptive for the sake of clarity. That’s how I see it, anyway. For instance a troll and a denialist are not necessarily interchangeable terms. Sometimes a troll is just a jackass with no particular ideology or agenda other than perhaps nihilism, and maybe not even that– just channeling their inner chimpanzee: hooting, shaking trees, and otherwise indulging in basic dominance displays.
Does it matter? Maybe. It might change how you choose to handle (or ignore) them.
Jonathan David says
Nigelj, good reply. My point is not that Koch is really a nice guy that is simply misunderstood (or some such silliness). But rather that I am a little uncomfortable with various individuals all being labeled as “denialists” despite appearing to have somewhat differing motivations. This is not because I think this does them a disservice, I believe they can all be classified as opponents in some sense. However, the strategies for countering their arguments cannot all simply be reduced to the same rhetoric. For me, this ties in somewhat to the previous conversation on the effectiveness of rational argument. Some opponents may be susceptible to rational argumentation whereas others are not. It could presumably be a considerable waste of time and effort to not know which is which.
nigelj says
Jonathan David. I agee labelling everyone denialists regardless of motivation seems wrong, but Im not sure what else you label them as. For example some people diismiss climate science and solutions because they genuinely believe it will hurt poor people, and so have more nobel intent than Charles Kochs motivations. Labelling them denialists does seem quite harsh and blunt however 1) I can’t think of another useful term 2) They are still spreading denial and thus undermining the consensus 3) Their arguments aren’t very convincing. There are obvious ways to make sure low income people dont get hurt by mitigation costs.
I still believe the main problem is labelling everyone a denialist regardless of the extent or scale of their objections to the climate consensus. It seems crazy to me. I mean I think thats why we have the lukewarmer term.
The problem I have is its hard identifying which denialists, luke warmers, etc, are amenable to rational argument. In most cases I just keep my rebuttals facts based and polite and hope it might convince a few of them, and a few other rational people reading along, or at least get them thinking. I also enjoy the mental exercise. So if its wasted time in terms of the specific denialist I dont mind too much.
And fine tuning the communications methods is easier said than done. You can try to word things in terms that resonate with peoples political ideologies but its hard work and they might think they are being manipulated. Being emotive can also have unpredictable results.
Piotr says
Jonathan David APR 4: “ I am a little uncomfortable with various individuals all being labeled as “denialists” despite appearing to have somewhat differing motivations
By their fruits you shall know them. The lowest common denominator of all subtypes of denialists is their “fruit” – support for continued use of fossil fuels by disparaging the current actions to reduce GHG concentrations.
Now, if you want distinguish the paths in which denialists converge at the same “fruit” – you can subdivide them into the 3 subgroups:
1. GW denialist (no Global Warming)
2. AGW denialist (Humans not responsible)
3. GHG-denialists urgent reduction of GHG is pointless (not needed because of “1” or “2”,
or too little too late so no point to bother^*)
—-
^* the last includes both extremes – George W. Bush who in the span of a few years went from – we don’t need to do anything , to it’s too late to do anything now, so let’s concentrate on adaptations, as well the ‘ all-or-nothing’, ‘no point in good unless it is perfect‘, and/or I told you so, but you never listen and never appreciate me for the prophet I am‘ fundamentalists like Ned Kelly and Killian.
===
But since that “1” leads to “3” (GHG reduction not needed) , and “2” leads to “3”, and by definition “3” leads to “3” – so I don’t think this distinction would be needed very often.
Particularly, that your proposed reason for such a distinction – tailoring your counterargument to the path that brings a denialist to “3” – would be relevant ONLY if they were open to being convinced. However, almost without exception, they are not:
because of their financial, ideological, religious or psychological needs, they believe a-priori that, to paraphrase Gordon Gekko, “Fossil Fuels, for lack of a better word, are good“, and then only look for the justification of this conclusion after the fact.
But if you still hope to convince them with a rational argument tailored to the specific path they chose to achieve the common “fruit” then my distinction into the 3 subtypes of denialist seems preferable compared to “denialist” vs. “lukewarmer” division: since “lukewarmer” seems poorly defined and subjective:
– Nigel considers Koch “lukewarmer”, Ned or Killian likely considers Nigel, you and me lukewarmers too. And Koch certainly would not call himself a denialist… ;-) So this word hides more than it illuminates.
Mr. Know It All says
Fellow space travelers,
I hope you are all well, and enjoying the spring weather. I hope also that you all dodged the winter storm that dumped up to 12 feet in California accompanied by 190 mph wind gust:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/03/03/blizzard-pounds-california-sierra-nevada/72830152007/
That’s not quite world record territory, but it’s getting up there:
https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/mount-washington-world-record-wind-april-12/
We do have good news on the climate change front. Disasters, and deaths from weather events are declining:
https://reason.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/09/deaths_from_extreme_weather_1900_2010.pdf
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2022/01/10/why-disasters-have-declined/?sh=6163eab31897
It appears that we may not be getting the bang for our buck we had hoped for the infrastructure bill expenditures. To be fair, I hear the number of new EV charge stations is now up to 4, not 2 as claimed here:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/2-billion-subsidies-only-2-ev-stations-opened-holdup-social-justice
As we go about the important business of educating our fellow space travelers about climate change, it is important to be well prepared to face those who doubt that it is a serious problem;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb8ORrIljuQ
Enjoy the spring, and may we have a mild summer in 2024.
Be strong; be of good courage; God bless America; long live the republic.
Geoff Miell says
Mr. Know It All: – “We do have good news on the climate change front. Disasters, and deaths from weather events are declining: …”
Um, why would you include a link to a study that ends in 2010? Where’s the latest 13 years of data? Can’t you find a more recent one, Mr. Know It All? Or would that be inconvenient for your ideological narrative?
As for Michael Shellenberger, here’s DeSmog’s extensive background information on him at:
https://www.desmog.com/michael-shellenberger/
Meanwhile, on 19 Mar 2024, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) published its latest report titled State of the Global Climate 2023. On page 23 begins a section titled Extreme weather and climate events with the lead key points:
On page 26 begins a section titled Socio-economic impacts with the lead key points:
In the sub-section labelled FOOD SECURITY, included:
https://library.wmo.int/records/item/68835-state-of-the-global-climate-2023
Mar 2024 came in at +1.68 °C relative to the 1850-1900 pre-industrial baseline, making it the 10th consecutive month at an instrumental record high, and the 9th consecutive month breaking the ‘Paris 1.5°C limit’.
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1775118948117426364
Global warming is accelerating.
https://twitter.com/DrJamesEHansen/status/1773706310812598486
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1775275383593795997
A final word from the WMO’s Mar 19 publication announcement:
https://wmo.int/publication-series/state-of-global-climate-2023
Is the WMO’s State of the Global Climate 2023 too inconvenient for your “good news on the climate change front” narrative, Mr. Know It All?
Susan Anderson says
We are pretty much stuck on our decreasingly habitable and finite planet earth, despite science fiction dreams of ‘escaping’ since space is not a hospitable place. Fixing our bad habits doesn’t come cheaper, but it is orders of magnitude easier, cheaper, and less dangerous than providing life sustenance outside our inner atmosphere.
As a plain matter of fact, the assertion that disasters have diminished is simply not true. It is true that we have better warning and rescue systems, and to some extent, ways to manage consequences such as heat and A/C (which increase the cause while remedying the symptoms).
I checked the first two references: the first is out of date (2010) and the Forbes one relies on Roger Pielke Jr., who is a well know luckwarmer with a degree in political science. The YouTube is a grilling from Republican MAGA collaborator Senator John Kennedy.
With regard to data on disasters here is one of many useful factual records: A record 63 billion-dollar weather disasters hit Earth in 2023: Seven nations had their most expensive weather disaster on record, and the continent of Africa suffered two of its deadliest
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2024/01/a-record-63-billion-dollar-weather-disasters-hit-earth-in-2023/
It is now 2024, so records which stop at 2010 are suspect.
Mal Adapted says
Thank you, Susan, for calling out or the arch-lukewarmers Shellenberger and Pielke Jr., both frequent subjects of discussion on RC, e.g. this superb, definitive rebuttal by Michael Tobis of Shellenberger’s 2020 book “Apocalypse Never”. MT has a very clear mind, IMHO. Yet “a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on” (variously attributed). Especially when the lie is being supplied with fresh horses by self-interested parties.
A lukewarmist claim is that aggregate tragedy from climate-related weather disasters is declining, due to advances in forecasting and early warning systems, and other cultural adaptations that have saved millions of lives in recent decades. What’s not mentioned is that in the absence of anthropogenic climate change, the same cultural evolution would have saved even more lives; and that the total cost, in money and tragedy, of adaptation will be open-ended until the global economy is decarbonized.
If one seeks a rigorous, peer-reviewed estimate of the costs of extreme weather changes to date, try The global costs of extreme weather that are attributable to climate change in Nature Communications last fall (open access). Abstract:
I wonder how lukewarmers will react to it.
Ray Ladbury says
Thank you for the weather report and the view into the rightwing nutjob fever swamps. You rot your brain so we don’t have to.
Killian says
As I predicted back in 2007-2010, this is doubling in nearly a decade. That rate of doublings in any area of the climate system = global disaster/collapse by 2100, and we are seeing these kinds of doublings all over the system.
Thread: https://x.com/LeonSimons8/status/1767509577656856739?s=20
Ned Kelly says
https://nitter.poast.org/LeonSimons8/status/1774005639573848209#m
https://nitter.poast.org/pic/orig/media%2FGJ6IudoWAAMx7pv.jpg
https://nitter.poast.org/LeonSimons8/status/1775160466366489087#m
https://nitter.poast.org/LeonSimons8/status/1773739983016231004#m
https://essd.copernicus.org/preprints/essd-2024-42/
Hansen et al discussion Nov 2023 0 really good details even in Q&A section
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXDWpBlPCY8
Interesting times. This “accelerated warming / aerosols argument” is going to blow up in someone’s face in due course.
IN other news:
https://phys.org/news/2024-04-atmospheric-scientists-link-arctic-sea.html
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adk3990
Arctic sea ice–air interactions weaken El Niño–Southern Oscillation
Using deductive reasoning to assign meaning, this concludes that loss of arctic sea ice will tend to stronger El Nino responses. Meaning: Future Climate chaos driven extreme weather events during El Nino periods including more record temperatures such as in 2023 …. accelerated warming leads to accelerated arctic sea ice loss leads to lower albedo leads to stronger el ninos leads to accelerated warming leads to ……. stronger el ninos leads to greater arctic sea ice loss leads to ………..
MA Rodger says
If the entirety of the Leon Simons 12th March 2024 twitteration is considered (as it should), he begins boldly telling us:-
And, given this Leon Simons is but an internet blogger insinuating himself into the scientific firmament, he ends his twitteration with a DJTrumpian-like statement:-
He is, of course, himself managing to ignore a big disparity in time scales. The arrival of “absolutely gobsmackingly bananas” temperatures occurred thro’ the summer of 2023 while his doubling of EEI occurred over a decade-long period.
Ned Kelly says
MA Rodger says
3 Apr 2024 at 2:51 AM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-apr-2024/#comment-820843
1) “given this Leon Simons is but an internet blogger insinuating himself into the scientific firmament”
Leon Simons is a multi-published author of peer reviewed climate science papers.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Leon-Simons
https://nl.linkedin.com/in/leon-simons-b715989
Rodger, instead of displaying your own ignorance, pushing ad hominem insults, could you stick with the data, the science, and the arguments please? I expect no change unfortunately, but may as well ask one more time.
2) “while his doubling of EEI occurred over a decade-long period.”
Not really true, quite exaggerated straw man there – but please explain why you have problems with the data and analysis provided by NASA CERES and EBAF displayed in the EEI and ASR graphs?
And I expect no improvement here either.
That you have no rational science based retort to Hansen’s papers, articles, nor Simon;s comments and input is clear. I conclude it’s because you, much like Victor, cannot understand it, and/or have never actually read their output. There can be no disagreement with things you are unaware of; therefore you naturally have no arguments to make beyond grasping at straws and online ridicule. Normal people would be embarrassed, but not you. Again I expect no change.
The wise will actually investigate the scientific work themselves while ignoring the output of internet trolls.
nigelj says
I think that the point MAR is really making is that its not tenable to blame the particularly high temperatures of 2023 – 2024 on an EEI that doubled over a period of about a decade, as opposed to a doubling or having sharp increase over just the last couple of years. However the accelerating EEI trend is very concerning.
Ned Kelly says
IF you assume what Rodger is claiming was true, and that that is what Simon;s was saying (whne he was not) was also true.
Why are you defaulting to assuming / taking what Rodger said is correct?
I recommend to check the record on twitter/nitter and in the published papers and articles by Leon and Hansen … and ignore what Rodger claims they say – which they do not.
The ASR 12 month global mean in the graph ref doubled in little under 4 years … and ‘appears’ to be accelerating. ASR quadrupled in annual data points in 6 years. The graphs and data on EEI say similar things, go look them up for yourself is my tip and ignore the biased distorted social media “commentary”.
I have no skin in this game. It is not responsibility to fix anything, or change what people choose to believe. eg when it comes to climate change approaches there is no real difference between the two US parties – the outcomes are the very same. Collapse of the US, global destruction and catastrophe. Rhetoric is as vapid as the passing clouds in the sky. Meaningless.
Cheers
Barton Paul Levenson says
NK: when it comes to climate change approaches there is no real difference between the two US parties
BPL: Inflation Reduction Act.
Piotr says
NK: when it comes to climate change approaches there is no real difference between the two US parties
BPL: Inflation Reduction Act.
… vs. “ The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese“
Killian says
To be fair to MA, this has always been his approach: Extreme scientific reticence. He makes Gavin look wildly speculative by comparison.
If memory serves, while the laws limiting shipping emissions have been on the books for a bit, they were made stronger recently and really started to bite in the 2002- 2003 time frame. It takes corporations time to change their systems, as should be obvious.
This likely not a perfect accounting of events, but is close enough. The actual issue in this thread is MA’s hyper-conservative scientific reticence. It’s the worst case of it I have ever come across and is deeply resistent to being educated.
E.g., there is not a single thing I have predicted, proposed, or analyzed over the last fifteen years that has not been proven accurate, yet MA has consistently criticized virtually everything I have ever said. For him, and this is where I give him some slack, it’s all about the numbers that are certain and only about the numbers that are certain. A fair, if deeply flawed, approach. But it ignores other ways of doing analysis that are important to effective systemic analyses.
The thing I don’t give him slack for is the rudeness, the ad homs, etc. Absolutely unnecessary and damaging to dialogue and solutioneering. Many of his posts deserve the Bore Hole for the personal attacks they contain, but are never sent there.
But, meh, all this has been said before, so… let MA do MA stuff. We’re not going to change his views or approach and he will never be disciplined. We’re spitting into the wind here.
Ned Kelly says
Killian says
4 Apr 2024 at 11:00 PM
And got all that correct as well Killian.
MA Rodger says
Ned Kelly,
I fear you trip over your own foolishness, yet again.
(1) Leon Simons has to his name but one actual foray into the scientific world of climatology. That is a 2021 conference presentation, the substance of which is still buried in the conference papers. If he were to write this work up and get it published properly (and given its alleged importance, why has this not been done), its significance could then be assessed. Indeed, the work could be developed by more competent researchers.
One of the big pieces of nonsense being pushed by Leon Simons is the attribution of the last two decades’ increased albedo. A proper assessment of that attribution is a big missing piece in the understanding of AGW. But Leon Simons appears more interested in internet blogging than he does the science.
(2) You appear to dispute my statement that EEI has doubled over the last decade. CERES data indeed shows EEI has been doubling per decade since 2003, this the total of the CERES data. If someone here does “have problems with the data and analysis provided by NASA CERES and EBAF displayed in the EEI … graphs” (although I’m not sure you mean to say “EBAF” [=Energy Balanced and Filled]), it is not me. The ASR graphs are a different matter; not in “the data and analysis but in their employment by Leon Simons.
nigelj says
MAR’s comments.
Leon Simons has been a co-author on several published climate papers as per Ned Kelly’s link.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Leon-Simons
A couple are co-authored with Hansen. They are researchgate publications so not necessarily peer reviewed. However he is clearly more than an internet blogger. Unless there are two Leon Simons.
Regarding EEI here is a graph of the ceres data.
https://climatecasino.net/2023/11/the-keeling-curve-for-the-earth-energy-imbalance/
It does indeed show a doubling per decade. (2003 – 2013: 0.4 – 0.8 & 2013 – 2023: 0.8 – 0.16 approx.) There’s a shallow quadratic acceleration not shown on this graph but the following shows the acceleration for the second decade and it looks like it might extend into part of the first decade:
https://twitter.com/LeonSimons8/status/1767509577656856739?s=20
I dont see any logic in how a doubling per decade and gently accelerating trend over the second decade and perhaps part of the first decade would explain a sudden huge temperature spike in 2023. There is however a significant spike in EEI corresponding to 2023 but there are several other spikes of similar scale in 2018, 2016 and 2012 and 2008 approx. and this didnt correspond with unusually hot years, apart from 2016. So I’m not sure the spike in EEI in 2023 would explain the unusual 2023 warming.
Therefore 2023 remains a bit of a mystery. Shipping aerosols reductions does seem the obvious suspect given warming is in the northern oceans right where ships travel, but as I said things are often not that simple. The link I posted previously to Carbon Brief showed the drop in shipping emissions happened mainly in 2023, as opposed to be spread out over several years, so its a bit hard to see why it would manifest three years latter and so dramatically. But maybe it just did manifest years later, or maybe that data is wrong. (Clearly the reduction in aerosols will in any event cause some acceleration in warming longer term.)
https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-how-low-sulphur-shipping-rules-are-affecting-global-warming/
I do accept that carbon brief might not have the full picture on 2023 correct as per Ned Kellys comments. But I don’t think anyone has. I don’t have a strong view on what’s caused the 2023 temperature spike. Normally I have a view on things but this one is a bit of a mystery.
If the next two years are is relatively cool it might suggest 2023 was mainly AGW + El Nino + short term natural variation + The tongan volcano. If the next two years are unusually hot it might indicate aerosols are a larger factor than M Mann thinks, and we also can’t rule out a possible step change in anthropogenic warming , and this is a scary possibility. Just my two cents worth.
Ned Kelly says
nigelj says
5 Apr 2024 at 3:24 PM
” ….so its a bit hard to see why it would manifest three years latter and so dramatically….”
Nigelj, Have you read what I wrote elsewhere, or not understand it because it;s so complex and/or I was not clear enough? I will try to explain again fwiw.
If you read Hansen et al Pipeline, and other papers I have posted, you should see that aerosols were noted as decreasing and asr increasing … this all BEFORE the major 2020 decrease instigated by the IMO; which hansen and simons point out subsequently to their Pipeline paper in late 2022.
Hansen and Simon provide the data in graphs etc of the nth atlantic pacific oceans of satelite based data.
I have explained before, as explained in detail by Hansen et al repeatedly and I repeat for you here again, there is a TIME DELAY between heat/energy (eg EEI) being absorbed in the system (as OHC etc etc ) as shown by EEI albedo ASR measures BEFORE it eventually manifests as a specific change in MEASURED OCEAN SURFACE AIR TEMPERATURES being recorded by other NASA/Giss systems equipment… and reported to the world.
ALA in the north Atlantic / Pacific which finally appeared AS A SUDDEN SPIKE in 2023 — that HEAT was a combination of accumulated heat within the System from the 2020 change of SO in shipping over 3 years……. plus the impact of 2023 albedo change specifically (higher atmos temps also causes a decrease in clouds) plus a slight increase in solar radiation, plus 2023 El Nino forcing, plus whatever the ocean currents were doing as natural variability ……. READ THEIR PAPERS – ARTICLES – OFFICIAL DATA VIA SOCIAL MEDIA
POST their 2022/2023 published paper which only has data up to 2019/2020– Hansen/Simons specifically point out the total additional heat/temps in the nth atlantic/pacific oceans from SO changes up to 2023 specifically as an EFFECT/FORCING plus global SO changes / reductions incl CHINA … whereas Mann etc only ref MODEL outputs for ASSUMED SO changes calculated globally to 2018/2019 as a minor 10% impact which is patently wrong – but they are blind from their own cognitive dissonance and their entrenched view that HANSEN is a disreputable unhinged science troll these days….
All these things came together in 2023 ….. whereas before they were “hidden” not showing up clearly in temperature readings …. the exceptional year brought all these things to the surface at once ….. but they still need more detailed info records because what we have is not enough to be totally 100% convincing … but this is coming soon!!!!!!!!!
Hansen et al apply Deductive Reasoning to the KNOWN Data (incl Paleoclimate ECS and more) to arrive at rational conclusions — Gavin Mann et al refuse to accept this SCIENTIFIC LOGIC … because “their precious models” have not yet been able to tell them what to THINK ….. it’s sad, but true.
READ THE PAPER! IN detail.
You (and others) need to make up your own mind, which entails either looking into the DETAILS of what I say Hansen et al say …… of course I could be wrong, and so might they ….. but at present it is also clear that Gavin says he has no idea, and Mann is distorting everything, as is Hausfather Dessler etc etc etc because (?) they outright REJECT HANSEN out of hand.
Their minds are closed and stuck in DENIAL / Cognitive Dissonance iow. I don;t care if you agree or not, but that is what I hear see Hansen Simons et al saying over and over and over again. I posted refs. Everyone here clearly has ignored them and or does not understand them like I do, and Hansen does.
Oh well, whatever. Leave you with it, there is nothing else for me to say on the matter. Good luck.
Ned Kelly says
RE – Killian says
2 Apr 2024 at 7:14 PM
As I predicted back in 2007-2010, this is doubling in nearly a decade.
Thread: https://x.com/LeonSimons8/status/1767509577656856739?s=20
— and related comments by Rodger that refs the same thread content —
—
For those without twitter/X account use this work around to see the thread posts / all graphs in full
https://nitter.poast.org/LeonSimons8/status/1767509577656856739?s=20
Ned Kelly says
NIGELJ,
Any idea why Rodger is making an issue of Leon (and holding him to account) for something Killian said which is far from clear what he even thinks was “doubling”?
Leon is not responsible for either Killian or Rodger’s comments. Nor am I. (smile)
Cheers – have fun working that out.
Susan Anderson says
I found this plain language description of one of our modern dilemmas well worth repeating. It comes from the main body of the most recent Masters/Henson YCC Eye on the Storm blog, from Dr. Marshall Shepherd: https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2024/04/how-might-the-next-super-tornado-outbreak-play-out-in-tomorrows-world/
“Targets”—i.e., humans and their possessions—of geophysical hazards are enlarging as populations grow and spread. It is not solely the population magnitude that is important in creating disaster potential, it is how the population and built environment are distributed across the landscape that defines how the fundamental components of risk and vulnerability are realized in a disaster.
I’m not sure why this seemed so important to repeat, but so be it.
Barry E Finch says
Just glancing at comments on RealClimate not studying it I suggest that “overturning” and “large scale” must be defined in worthwhile terms if not already done. There’s an (ahem) slight difference between large scale overturning between surface and a depth of ~400 m in the tropical Pacific and another large scale overturning between surface and a depth of ~5800 m in most of the global ocean (pushed by the Antarctic AABW which I figure lifts the permanent, maybe also seasonal, thermocline by 1.8 M / year, so replaces the permanent thermocline every 650/1`.8 = ~360 years with the 5.0 degrees water just below it). The fight between the AABW high-pressure Antarctic pumps wedging under the ocean and trying to make the tropical and sub-tropical ocean be at -0.5 degrees from 5800 m depth to surface (fought to ~0.0 degrees by a couple thousand years of geothermal) and the sunshine trying to make the tropical and sub-tropical ocean be at 27 degrees from 5800 m depth to surface results in the Mexican Standoff that’s the permanent thermocline warm-water lens within the top 11% of ocean depth and is separate from ENSO overturning.
Barry E Finch says
I’m hugely insubstantial so permitted as 2nd comment by the Boss. “this is doubling” (singular). “That rate of doublings” (plural). Just showing off my British education with advanced wordology.
Victor says
https://youtu.be/pf0oAaVwaXc?si=U2ixD2FMhtO8Oi-L&t=1172
Susan Anderson says
FLAG! “Evidence that we are living in the last days” from someone who believes in the Rapture does not belong on RealClimate. I hope others will not elevate this delusional material with a response.
Kevin McKinney says
Oh, puh-leez!
“Only true Scotsmen,” much?
Ned Kelly says
@ John Pollack says (to tomas last month)
30 Mar 2024 at 11:47 PM
The same applies to warnings about climate change. Those caught up in disputes about uncertainties in the correctness of the climate models will always be able to find something to pick at. Similarly, observations are never perfect, and can often be interpreted various ways. However, climate history is telling us that something very big is in the process of happening, well outside of human experience.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/03/unforced-variations-march-2024/#comment-820738
Hi John, I wanted to say that whole comment was excellent, and good to see. I think it was you who also mentioned the aerosol issues / debate about last year – differences from Mann vs Hansen / Leon Simons etc? Like what happens here all the time they are imho talking past each other. and as shown above in one of the links https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-apr-2024/#comment-820841 M Mann is pushing the “narrative” that Leon is a liar who cannot be trusted because Mann is claiming Leon is not a member of the Club of Rome. It gets very pathetic very fast in these “so-called debates” (unfortunately).
Anyway, Mann and others are pushing their opinions X science data reports/papers debunk what Hansens Y science reports/papers say — and they even use the same data from the same satelites …. go figure. And people complain the “public” are useless don;t have a clue about “the science”? Whose Science?
All I wanted to point out because of what I think you were saying last month, is that Hansen, Simons etc have mentioned the (post-2020) eg 2024 reduction in aerosols in the ocean regions from shipping (based on measurements/calculations of traffic) matches up with albedo reduction (measured by satellites), the reduction is actual cloud cover there (as measured by satellites) matches the increased heating/warming of that very same ocean regions (as measured by satellites)…… and that when all that data was collated together it MATCHED their “theory/output” indicated in their 2023 science Paper of an acceleration in Warming due to an increase of EEI, due primarily to decrease in aerosols, coupled with a higher than accepted ECS of GHGs, …. and that once one adds in the underlying El Nino spike that the record 2023 temperatures are “explained”.
So what’s my point? I understand ( I think-as best I can ) what they mean by this is that the reduction of SULPHUR aerosols over the OCEANS with very high Shipping TRAFFIC is a critical factor in the overall warming response versus what happens if those aerosols were reduced (or increased) over Land. Mann et al all ignore this “fact” (?)
Because there was a massive reduction over the oceans, the impacts of the albedo change from Suplhur alone, plus the decrease in cloud cover over the oceans specifically, has led to a significant increase in heat absorption by the Oceans in those regions — and that it is that mechanism which has driven temperatures much higher on top of the El Nino impact.
iirc a temperature spike in 2023 about 0.2C from the massive aerosol change and 0.3C from the El Nino globally.
These combine to make the effect greater/more powerful in some other scenarios of changes in Albedo and Aerosols. I may not be able to explain the science myself, but I can understand what they are SAYING about these matters, which they say is based upon genuine scientific Data (and mechanisms) used by everyone else in the climate science community.
Plus the (physics) impact of Sulphur aerosols (plus or minus) is much more “powerful” than alt increase of aerosols, such as from wildfires over land which I think you mentioned last month as well. iow the effect of Suplur of reflecting incoming SW solar radiation, PLUS it’s a capacity to generate more highly reflective Cloud cover than other aerosols combines to be a powerful imapct on warming across the oceans — which simultaneously absorbs radiative heating much more than the Land does …. eg 89% of all heat uptake is via the oceans (yes) not the Land, including that Forest and other vegetation are relatively less absorbing of Heat (a higher albedo rating) than the oceans are (yes?)
There are nuances in the Hansen et al paper and their followup info data to 2023 heating spike that are being ignored by those who present them as “outlier extremists and/or unscientific trolls” to be totally ignored. Which is extremely unfair and misrepresents their actual work , their findings and what they have said.
Do you see what I mean? I have obtained the above info (understanding) by reading / listening to them (directly first person) for months now. eg Hansen’s latest which a missed posting above in that collection of links
Global Warming Acceleration: Hope vs Hopium
29 March 2024
http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2024/Hopium.MarchEmail.2024.03.29.pdf
Gavin disagrees, is unconvinced wants more research done. But Gavin does not write an article like he does against Soon and others that shows Hansens Warming in the pipeline paoer is incorrect. Gavin says he doesn’t know what the “cause is” becasue at present nothing does – NASA’s Gavin Schmidt explores off-charts heat and climate science gaps – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYknM2qtRp4&t=238s
and yet Hansen (and Simons et al ) ARE VERY EMPHATIC the numbers/data all add up to show it is El Nino and the mass reduction in Sulphur aerosols combined.
Mann does not show why that 2023 paper is incorrect either, but simply dismisses it (and aerosols) out of hand relying on “data” from other sources that do not in fact undermine Hansen’s paper at all.
Mann (and several others) says the claims by Leon and Hansen for 2023 heat spike are more or less ludicrously flawed, and yet does not prove it or show why that is so …. in writing beyond “verbal social media dismissals” claiming they are just wrong.
Poor old Leon Simons is an unknown online, with next to no social media presence, and is being drowned out by everyone else rallying to the call of Mann et al. Hansen as well has next to no media presence anymore, and he does not use Twitter like Mann and Gavin do …. M Mann has made 180,000 posts to date btw – impressive Data that.
My overall point is this: discussions and arguments spiral out of control all the time, and very quickly they SOURCE DATA and scientific points being made, the nuances of specific scenarios/events eg 2023 and post-2020 sulphur changes and where they specifically occurred , and all the accumulated climate Data and knowledge at hand …. far too often it deteriorates into nothing more than an ego / spitting contest instead.
I personally HATE it with a passion!
Hansen shows how that should be done here: he sticks with the SCIENCE and the DATA they have collated and rely upon. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXDWpBlPCY8 Nov 2023
Geoff Miell says
Ned Kelly: – “M Mann is pushing the “narrative” that Leon is a liar who cannot be trusted because Mann is claiming Leon is not a member of the Club of Rome.”
I’d suggest that would be a stupid narrative to propagate if one wished to remain credible.
https://twitter.com/MichaelEMann/status/1731050558201454727
If M Mann had clicked on the “National associations” tab (instead of the “Members” tab) he would have found:
https://www.clubofrome.org/about-us/national-associations/
Leon Simons is listed as the Executive Director of The Netherlands Association for the Club of Rome (Erasmus Liga).
https://www.clubofrome.org/associations/club-of-rome-dutch-association/
Ned Kelly: – “Mann (and several others) says the claims by Leon and Hansen for 2023 heat spike are more or less ludicrously flawed, and yet does not prove it or show why that is so …. in writing beyond “verbal social media dismissals” claiming they are just wrong.”
Zeke Hausfather comes out in support of Hansen & colleagues with a piece published by Carbon Brief on 4 Apr 2024 headlined Factcheck: Why the recent ‘acceleration’ in global warming is what scientists expect. It included:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-why-the-recent-acceleration-in-global-warming-is-what-scientists-expect/
Hansen & Co have been saying climate sensitivity is higher for more than a decade, so I’d suggest the Carbon Brief piece is another confirmation of his extraordinary skill in climate science.
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rsta.2012.0294
Ned Kelly says
Thanks for the info with refs.
https://twitter.com/MichaelEMann/status/1731050558201454727
https://www.clubofrome.org/associations/club-of-rome-dutch-association/
https://www.carbonbrief.org/factcheck-why-the-recent-acceleration-in-global-warming-is-what-scientists-expect/
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rsta.2012.0294
I quite like this “quote” which is found via the link provided in the ZH article
https://twitter.com/MichaelEMann/status/1773827951051554937/photo/2
But I’m not buying into Zeke Hausfather’s rhetoric/narratives (bothsidesism aka speaks from both sides of his mouth) – from one day to the next – it does not match his Twitter rhetoric nor what he and Dessler have been saying on their substack pages – https://www.theclimatebrink.com/ and here https://substack.com/@hausfath
– SEE https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-how-low-sulphur-shipping-rules-are-affecting-global-warming/ and see Hansen here – http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2024/Hopium.MarchEmail.2024.03.29.pdf ,
Nor his conclusions or title of the article – and his cherry-picking of Hansen et al and misrepresenting the whole of what his paper provides… which is not what ZH writes / claims in this CB article.
ZH does not mention ECS and other major issues in Hansen’s paper and his Hopium article in late march. I do not believe ZH – it’s biased spin imo, It’s Ideological not scientific, more like a defense lawyer summing up their case in court or on the steps to the credulous Media outside.
But not for me to defend Hansen etc, they’ll have to do it for themselves.
Also my initial review suggests ZH comments are (from memory almost?) the complete opposite of Gavin said here as well:
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00816-z
Others can read what is out there and make up their own minds of course. For good or ill. It won’t change anything though.
Ned Kelly says
Re post above to Johnathon and aerosols etc ….. fwiw this is Mann’s position via twitter
Quote:
Prof Michael E. Mann
@MichaelEMann
Planet is warming ~0.03C/year. Aerosols (see below) account for ~1/8 of that, i.e. ~0.004C/year. La Nina/El Nino transition led to ~0.5C warming during past year, 100 x as much warming as aerosols.
It is absolutely absurd to attribute the warming spike to aerosols.
To summarize:
1) Aerosols have little if any role in the recent warming
2) The claim that IPCC climate models underestimate that warming is equally false (see below)
3) Using unsupportable claims to campaign for geoengineering is (dangerous) advocacy, not science.
The models and observations are quite consistent–little if any acceleration (technically there’s a bit because aerosols have slowly been decreasing while greenhouse warming is steady–but this is captured IN the models).
https://nitter.poast.org/MichaelEMann/status/1774438094688653680#m
cheers
PS I may have got my comment wrong re
“iirc a temperature spike in 2023 about 0.2C from the massive aerosol change and 0.3C from the El Nino globally.”
Please refer direct to Hansen et al for what they were saying. eg SEE
QUOTE
Fig. 3. Percent of sulfate from ships prior to IMO regulations on fuel sulfur (Jin et al.3)
Global warming in 2010-2023 is 0.30°C/decade, 67% faster than 0.18°C/decade in 1970-
2010 (Fig. 1). The recent warming is different, peaking at 30-60°N (Fig. 2); for clarity we
show the zonal-mean temperature trend both linear in latitude and area-weighted. Such an
acceleration of warming does not simply “happen” – it implies an increased climate forcing
(imposed change of Earth’s energy balance). Greenhouse gas (GHG) forcing growth has been
steady. Solar irradiance has zero trend on decadal time scales. Forcing by volcanic eruptions
has been negligible for 30 years, including water vapor from the Honga Tunga eruption.4 The
one potentially significant change of climate forcing is change of human-made aerosols. The
large warming over the North Pacific and North Atlantic (Fig. 1) coincides with regions
where ship emissions dominate sulfate aerosol production (Fig. 3, from Jin et al.3)
AND
The 2021 IPCC report (AR6) pegs total aerosol forcing as
1.06 W/m2 in 2019, with 0.22 direct aerosol forcing and 0.84 the indirect effect on clouds. A
2021 update16 reduces the aerosol forcing to 0.98 W/m2 (0.21 direct, 0.77 indirect). Based on
this small aerosol forcing, Hausfather and Forster17 obtain a forcing of 0.079 W/m2 for 100%
implementation of 2020 IMO18 ship emission limits. Our estimate of 0.5-0.7 W/m2 refers to
the actual (~80%) reduction of sulfates from ships. The difference with the Hausfather and
Forster value is so large that it must be possible to resolve this issue within a few years.
AND
Decreased aerosol forcing since 2010 accelerates global warming and, in combination with
a moderate El Nino, accounts for the magnitude and geographical location of unusual 2023
warming. There is no need for concern that the physics of the climate system has changed. .
( and the rest as well )
http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2024/Hopium.MarchEmail.2024.03.29.pdf
Look for the phrase “model fog” — I recommend reading the whole thing verbatim, slowly and carefully, in conjunction with the science explained in the Pipeline paper from 2023. Hansen’s discussions are of a higher order than what flows across social media posts … Watts per sq meter changes (vs temps), impacts of underestimated climate sensitivity when aerosols decrease, problems with IPCC and Models eg “no group had realistic aerosol-cloud modeling”
Everything is connected — even the higher CO2 rate increase up to +5ppm in 2024 has had an impact on 2023 and 2024 temps even if only slight it is additive — the Hansen accelerating global warming naysayers on the other hand are imho Cherry-picking while relying upon rhetoric, ad hominems, and not all the known science as it stands.
And it is nt as if they only thought of it yesterday ….. SEE
Climate Impact of Decreasing Atmospheric Sulphate Aerosols and the Risk of a Termination Shock
November 2021
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/356378673_Climate_Impact_of_Decreasing_Atmospheric_Sulphate_Aerosols_and_the_Risk_of_a_Termination_Shock?channel=doi&linkId=619775253068c54fa50008bb&showFulltext=true
Gavin’s input refs (missed above)
https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/abs/sc02900o.html AND
CERESMIP: a climate modeling protocol to investigate recent trends in the Earth’s Energy Imbalance
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fclim.2023.1202161/full
These matter will be resolved in good time…. in the meantime be careful whose side you’re on and why you’re choosing that side versus choosing Science instead.
Ned Kelly says
Article
Open access
Published: 03 April 2024
Recent reductions in aerosol emissions have increased Earth’s energy imbalance
Øivind Hodnebrog, Gunnar Myhre, Caroline Jouan, Timothy Andrews, Piers M. Forster, Hailing Jia, Norman G. Loeb, Dirk J. L. Olivié, David Paynter, Johannes Quaas, Shiv Priyam Raghuraman & Michael Schulz
Communications Earth & Environment volume 5, Article number: 166 (2024)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-024-01324-8
Abstract
The Earth’s energy imbalance is the net radiative flux at the top-of-atmosphere. Climate model simulations suggest that the observed positive imbalance trend in the previous two decades is inconsistent with internal variability alone and caused by anthropogenic forcing and the resulting climate system response. Here, we investigate anthropogenic contributions to the imbalance trend using climate models forced with observed sea-surface temperatures. We find that the effective radiative forcing due to anthropogenic aerosol emission reductions has led to a 0.2 ± 0.1 W m−2 decade−1 strengthening of the 2001–2019 imbalance trend. The multi-model ensemble reproduces the observed imbalance trend of 0.47 ± 0.17 W m−2 decade−1 but with 10-40% underestimation. With most future scenarios showing further rapid reductions of aerosol emissions due to air quality legislation, such emission reductions may continue to strengthen Earth’s energy imbalance, on top of the greenhouse gas contribution. Consequently, we may expect an accelerated surface temperature warming in this decade.
>>>>>> Oh, it’s only one paper. /s
Intro–
Recent estimates for the 2010–2022 period give a value of 0.89 ± 0.26 W m−2 (ref. 2), increasing from the value of 0.79 ± 0.27 W m−2 for 2006–2018 reported in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Report 6 (AR6)3. The mean EEI from the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) is constrained by adjusting SW and LW TOA fluxes within their ranges of uncertainty such that the mean EEI from CERES for 07/2005-06/2015 is consistent with EEI from in situ observations for the same period4,5. Variations in EEI from CERES are independent of in situ data and have been demonstrated to be especially useful for examining trends in EEI6. Two decades of satellite observations are now available from CERES, and show a positive 2005–2019 trend in the EEI of 0.50 ± 0.47 W m−2 decade−1 (ref. 6). The CERES trend is in agreement with ocean-derived trends1,2. Single climate model simulations indicate that the recent trend is only explained when anthropogenic forcing and response are included7.
The EEI can be seen as the sum of effective radiative forcing (ERF), which includes rapid adjustments to natural and anthropogenic instantaneous radiative forcing, and the radiative response to the forcing, which is the result of global mean surface temperature change (ΔTs) and associated climate feedbacks (α)3,7. Thus, a positive EEI confirms the lag of the climate system in responding to forcing and implies that additional global warming will take place even without further forcing changes8. On shorter time scales, EEI is modulated by internal variability such as the El-Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)9.
(snipped – while they mention CERESMIP – per Gavin’s call for an urgent update in mid-2023 )
results gets interesting in various places especially their last conclusions
QUOTE
We find good agreement between GCMs and CERES in terms of changes in outgoing SW fluxes and net downward fluxes over the stratocumulus-dominated eastern Pacific region (Fig. 4a; Supplementary Fig. 8), similar to Loeb, et al. 10. Part of the large reduction in outgoing SW flux off the west coast of North America has been linked to reductions in low cloud cover following surface warming after 2014 10,23, and the models in our study do indeed show reduced total cloud fraction in this region, consistent with MODIS.
A main finding from our model results is that the forcing due to aerosol emission reductions has led to an approximate doubling of the trend in EEI over the 2001–2019 period (Fig. 1a, b). We find that the large positive trend in all-sky net downward SW flux, which drives the positive EEI trend, is due to approximately equal contributions from ERF aero and total radiative feedback. Our result showing a negligible impact on EEI of using an emission inventory that better accounts for the decline in Chinese aerosol emissions, illustrates that further research is needed to fully understand the impact of aerosols on EEI.
While aerosol emission reductions are needed to improve air quality, they have added considerably to the amount of global warming we can expect without any further changes in forcing. This is likely partly responsible for the unprecedented rate of human-induced warming in the last decade2. Most future scenarios show rapid reductions of emissions of aerosols and their precursors 25, and it is therefore likely that such emission reductions will continue to strengthen the Earth’s energy imbalance, on top of the greenhouse gas contribution. Consequently, we may expect an accelerated surface temperature warming in this decade.
Enjoy,
Cheers
Ned Kelly says
IIRC M Mann has said that changes in aerosols could not have made any difference (beyond very minor hardly noticeable impacts to temps) – I saw a post where he referenced aerosol data across the last 2 decades — Could M Mann be wrong?
Here is another report on that paper posted above in Nature by the AUTHORS —
Figure 1: Satellite observations (CERES) vs. three different model simulations showing contributions to the 2001-2019 trend in Earth’s energy imbalance.
See Hodnebrog et al. (2024, doi: 10.1038/s43247-024-01324-8) for details.
Cleanup of air pollution heats the Earth
Recent reductions in emissions of tiny particles, the major cause of air pollution globally, have led to more heat in the Earth’s climate system. This is shown in a new international study led by CICERO and published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment.
https://cicero.oslo.no/en/articles/cleanup-of-air-pollution-heats-the-earth
Publishing date
3.4.2024
Published by
Øivind Hodnebrog
Gunnar Myhre
Caroline Jouan
Satellite measurements clearly show that more heat is entering the Earth’s atmosphere from the Sun compared to the amount of terrestrial energy escaping to space. This so-called Earth energy imbalance leads to accumulation of heat and warming of the Earth’s surface.
It is well known that man-made emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases have been the major cause of global warming in recent decades, and that emissions of particles have masked part of this warming. Most of the particles, especially sulphate, reflect sunlight and therefore act to cool the planet. In the last couple of decades, however, this cooling effect has reversed and now contributes to a warming due to extensive measures to improve air quality in many regions worldwide.
The authors found that the recent reduction in man-made particle emissions needed to be accounted for in order for the models to reasonably match the satellite measurements (see Figure 1; black vs. orange line).
“Our study makes novel use of models and observations to explain why the Earth’s energy imbalance is increasing so much. This is of utmost importance because there has been a lot of debate about what is causing the observed doubling in imbalance, which is what drives global warming, sea level rise, extreme weather events, melting of snow and ice, and other aspects of climate change,” explained senior researcher at CICERO Center for International Climate Research, Øivind Hodnebrog, who is the lead author of the study now published in t Nature Communications Earth & Environment.
“Our study underscores the importance of having continuous satellite measurements of the Earth’s energy budget,” says senior technologist at NASA, Norman Loeb, who is co-author of the study.
Another co-author of the study, research director Gunnar Myhre at CICERO, says that “the additional warming effect that comes from removal of cooling particles is something researchers have anticipated would happen for a long time, and do not come as a surprise in that sense, but now we have the evidence. Also, the strong impact that the particle emission reductions had on adding to the Earth’s energy imbalance in the past two decades was an eye-opener.“
“Continued reductions of particle emissions may lead to an accelerated surface temperature warming already in this decade,” Hodnebrog adds.
NOTE- This study only goes to 2019 before the massive (80%) reductions in shipping sulphates by the IMO were introduced in 2020 … and subsequent impacts after the Covid transport downturn circa 2021 has passed – (as indicated in various graphs already shared here)
study link – https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-024-01324-8
Ray Ladbury says
A plea for understanding:
Last month saw a lot of diatribes castigating climate scientists for not predicting the “bananas” temperature trends seen in 2023. The denialist nutjobs claim that this failure means that we understand nothing about science, so the greenhouse effect must be wrong–this, despite the fact that pretty much all the errors argue against their pleas for sanguinity. The pro-action contingent are a little less nutty, but also fail to understand the critical fact that climate scientists are first and foremost scientists and not policy wonks.
Isaac Asimov said: “The most exciting phrase to hear in science, the one that heralds new discoveries, is not ‘Eureka!’ but ‘That’s funny…’”
The failure to fully understand why last year was so hot represents an opportunity to increase our understanding. And since the goal of science is not simply explanation, but prediction, the advances in theory will give us tools that will help us do far more than simply avoid being surprised the next time temperatures go “bananas”.
At the same time, the failure to understand the exceptional behavior seen last year does not invalidate what we already understood, and part of that is the role of greenhouse gasses in explaining the warming seen over the past 50 years. That, in itself, was a prediction–one going back all the way to 1896. The overwhelming confirmation of this prediction is just one piece of the overwhelming evidence that supports our current model of Earth’s climate.
This model is not perfect. There are uncertainties. However, it is the best theory we have to date for understanding ALL the aspects of Earth’s climate (not just the surface warming or ice melting, but all the climatic data for the whole planet!). There simply is NOT a better theory out there, and you can’t just tweak a knob here or flip a switch there to match a single trend. There has to be evidence that a change to the model actually improves its predictive power over all.
And having a model is essential to the scientific process, because scientific empiricism is model driven. You need a model to find the weak points in your understanding, so you can gather more data to improve your understanding most efficiently. You cannot discard a model simply because it fails to perform in some aspect. Those failures are key to improving the model.
The job of climate scientists is not to persuade corrupt, stupid politicians of the urgency of our situation. Arguably, if one is not convinced by the overwhelming evidence to date, no additional evidence will suffice–and science does not and cannot deal with propaganda or appeals to emotion.
So, you can either try to understand what is going on and enjoy the excitement that will unfold as we start to understand last years “bananas” behavior, or you can continue to feel morally superior in your poutrage.
Kevin McKinney says
Correct. the job of persuasion falls to folks who do deal in one way or another with “appeals to emotion”–journalists, writers of all other sorts, media people, artists of multiple stripe, musicians, actors, culture workers writ large, basically. And teachers. Especially teachers, and at all levels.
I’m trying, FWIW:
https://open.spotify.com/track/076Gcsyk57oxpqs4UgBpOu?si=6ab8ff7cfc404d10
https://open.spotify.com/track/076Gcsyk57oxpqs4UgBpOu?si=31c28bbd1a744081
https://open.spotify.com/track/70g0jkLSSohW5ckGMVzmeb?si=ffcc721e9dc548de
https://open.spotify.com/track/3NhWNTejCxRSFkmiGCzjER?si=ca312c9c4adc4ced
We–by which I mean all of us; everybody–need to hear and see the facts, and we also need to understand in as visceral a way as possible what those facts mean in human, personal terms–how and why they matter.
Jonathan David says
Well said Kevin. It seems unseemly to have to resort to tactics beyond the providing of factual information. However, the fossil fuel side does this extensively. Without a proper and commensurate response very little progress can be made.
Syd Bridges says
From today’s Guardian as the next storm is about to drench the UK.
England saw a record amount of rainfall in the 18 months to March.
Figures released this week showed that 1,695.9mm of rain fell from October 2022 to March 2024, beating the previous record of 1,680.2mm, which had been set only the month before and covered the 18 months from September 2022 to February 2024.
This is the highest level for any 18-month period in England since comparable data began in 1836, according to analysis by the PA news agency of Met Office provisional statistics.
One wonders whether this new record will survive any longer than its predecessor.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/apr/04/storm-kathleen-to-bring-unseasonably-wet-and-windy-weather-to-uk-and-ireland
Adam Lea says
As a resident of SE England the weather has been appalling for months. Virtually every week if I am going outside for more than ten minutes I have to take full body waterproofs with me like I am about to hike up Ben Nevis just so I don’t get soaked. I’m sure this super-persistent cloudy and wet weather (amongst other things) is having a negative impact on the mental health of the population.
It should be noted that the rainfall anomaly has so far had a strong South to North bias. Southern England has been notably wet, recording double the normal rainfall in February and March combined in places, whereas northern Scotland has been drier than normal in over half of the last 12 months. The Western Isles (off the NW coastof Scotland) have just had their sunniest March on record in contrast to most of the rest of the UK which had a dull month.
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadukp/charts/hadukp_daily_plots.html
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-actual-and-anomaly-maps
Barry E Finch says
My daily permitted insubstantial comment is Victor my Evidence That I Am Living In The Last Days mostly involves my feet and (in)digestive system. Also, all of you unstudied pseudo-scientists keep forgetting It’s Not You !! It’s Not CO2 !! It’s The Sin !! I’ll throw in that you’ll never see this comment sequence in GoogleyTube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD-szQI_MhQ
@grindupBaker Shows at 12:20 a February-only global GMST 1850 -2024 with drawn trend line of:
0.196 / decade 1975-2015/18
0.284 / decade 2015/18-2024 (2015/18 is the trend turn-up curve)
while stating that annual global GMST is 0.300 / decade 2009-2024. Should show annual global GMST instead of February-only global GMST and prove 0.300 / decade 2009-2024.
—————-
@gilbertsatchell6866 Like watching an All Star game, the heavy hitters are here. These are the voices I have learned to trust, together, talking to each other. Can we do this again real soon? I have questions concerning the reduction in cloud cover. More CO2 means less clouds, I get that but where is the tipping point for no clouds? CO2 at 1200ppmv as projected or is there a lower value we aren’t aware of yet?
—————-
@andrewfinlay5160 Young people do not trust or believe these rwo pale faces .be an environmentalist and live your life.
——–
I’m banned from commenting a few years (I dunno I duncare) on GoogleyTube “Channels” “Paul Beckwith”, “Heartland”, “Climate Emergency Forum”, “Jordan Peterson”, “Nick Breeze”, “Simon Clark”, “ClimateAdam”, “Doctor Glibz”. I’m not banned from commenting (zero or hugely rare) on “Sabine HossenFelder” “potholer54”, “Mister Think” (English bloke with shiny bald head).
I’m seriously building up to finding which carboard box from Vancouver in 2018 has my plots & notes on envelopes in it and doing a plot of maybe SLR, maybe GMST, maybe EEI and looking at it for an hour but my energy last 17 minutes and it takes me 1.5 hours to find a carboard box.
Kevin McKinney says
And speaking, as some of us were, of impacts… how about climate change impacts on chimpanzees? We don’t hear as much as we should about the threat to biodiversity. Here’s an instance:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/apes-climate-change-impacts-1.7127745
nigelj says
Regarding Ned Kelly’s useful information above on the effects of the 2020 decrease in shipping aerosols, with Hansen arguing they increase warming quite strongly longer term, and are a major factor in the 2023 temperature spike, and Mann suggesting the effects are not very strong ( this is my understanding of the debate). The following detailed analysis by carbon brief also suggests the effects of aerosols decreasing are not so strong and can’t explain the 2023 temperature spike:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-how-low-sulphur-shipping-rules-are-affecting-global-warming/
As a layperson I’m not sure who to believe. Both Hansen and Mann are people I respect. My initial impression was it does seem very suspicious that the decrease in shipping aerosols is right in the area of the atlantic where sea surface temperatures are unusually high and this strongly suggests cause and effect, but one thing I’ve learned reading this website over the years is things are often not that simple!
Ned Kelly says
nigelj says
4 Apr 2024 at 4:11 PM
Quote- “one thing I’ve learned reading this website over the years is things are often not that simple!”
Yes indeed. aka the devil is in the details?
This Carbon Brief article, btw, is from July 2023, and is by Dr Zeke Hausfather, Prof Piers Forster, who Hansen specifically mentions in my quoted comments above, where he essentially states they are wrong for several reasons, especially their “assumptions” that underpin their “output”.
Subsequent peer reviewed Papers, Hansen and Øivind Hodnebrog et al and others show there are “issues” with what Hausfather Forster are claiming. H&F do not show their “work” in the Carbon Brief article so how can anyone raise an argument against what they say and present? You cannot. They do not specifically address Hansen’s data in his Nov 2023 Pipeline paper, nor his March 2024 Hopium vs Hope article nor Hodnebrog’s peer reviewed paper (pre-2019 data) which includes updated Data since this CB article.
AS you say Nigelj “things are often not that simple” and this July 2023 CB article doesn’t really help, except to inform people of another example where the key differences might lay between competing (ideological?) groups of climate scientists.
Where is the “proof”, the undeniable data, that shows the post-2020 reductions of IMO/ Ocean SO only amounts 10% of a global SO reduction – as claimed in the CB article? I have seen no such evidence, only these “claims”. What are their assumptions, the numbers? They claim maybe the shipping companies are not fully compliant – but how would they know that? They do not – it is a guess, yet another assumption absent all evidence to support their claim/s.
I’ll add that Hansen is working from a position where ECS is not centered on 3C but on nearer 4.8C – which means the impact from removing aerosols is far greater than what the “mainstream defenders” are saying.
Hodnebrog’s Paper directly counters some of the data and claims made by H&F in their paper, and the CB article. As does up-to-date satellite Data as mentioned above, undermines H&F and M Mann;s claims to date.
Hodnebrog’s Paper still does not include the massive SO reductions starting in 2020 — nor the cumulative effects on the ocean (OHC) during the following 3 years. Nor the EEI and temps of 2023
Hansen et al speak about a delayed effect of increasing heat before showing up as Temperatures – that fits what happens with ocean warming patterns – heat gets absorbed and then later it shows up as surface temp increases but not immediately a forcing changes. H&F ignore all these issues by the look of it.
H&F and Mann focus only on “global” analysis ignoring any specific (more dynamic?) impacts of the SO reduction in compact ocean regions as presented by Hansen et al driving ocean warming due to aerosol albedo ASR changes and cloud cover over the Ocean … vs over land and globally averaged. Oceans absorb far more heat than on land. Aerosol reductions over the ocean must absorb even more heat than normal … and store it before showing up in actual Temperature increases … yes?
If ECS is closer to 4.8C then all of H&F and Mann calculations/assumtpions are wrong, as are the Models.
Then there is the issue of global aerosols from wood burning that Hansen raises — he puts that at -0.5C (or is that W/sqm? I can’t recall, see his article refs above – check it for yourselves).
Hansen is stating clearly that number of a cooling effect from wood burning has never decreased since 1750 to today — iow it has been a constant Forcing — but that this 0.5 is NOT included in any GCMs anywhere. See “model fog” — Hansen is saying clearly that the under-reporting of the impact of wood burning Aerosols has been covered over by making GCMs FIT THE OBSERVATIONS – and they are wrong.
And again the issue of 3c vs 4.8C for ECS is problematic in all these issue if Hansen et al are correct.
And again that no one is actually including real world Aerosol/Cloud behavior in the GCMs either.
Rather than ridicule or insult people, Hansen simply says these issues are so clearly out of order (EEI, ASR, Albedo measurements by satellites now and the difference in climate scientists views) they will readily be resolved by the coming evidence in the next few years, or sooner.
Hansen says the DATA the PHYSICS will actually decide what is true and false … and so does Leon Simons say the same thing.
But nigelj thanks for the CB article, I had seen that myself months ago, saved in my bookmarks, but it’s good to have it here in writing what people are actually saying and claiming.
Here is a reminder of comments by Gavin I may have missed above – he is more tempered than his peers in his comments (?)
19 March 2024
Climate models can’t explain 2023’s huge heat anomaly
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00816-z
(I think Hansen is specifically addresses these issues in his late March Hopium article commentary)
AND this quotes Gavin
https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/why-is-the-sea-so-hot
I’m with Hansen will sit back and wait to see what else arises. My guess there will be more Papers coming out soon that support his views and evaluates the 2020-2023 period better, which will further undermine H&F and Mann’s opinions of “reality”, and the ECS and what the GCMs have been telling us.
nigelj says
Ned Kelly.
“If ECS is closer to 4.8C then all of H&F and Mann calculations/assumtpions are wrong, as are the Models.”
Thats the problem right there. There is no consensus on climate sensitivity being that high, or on aerosols, or the cause of 2023 temperatures. You put a good argument that Hansen is right and Carbon Brief are wrong, but a whole lot of other scientists disagree with Hansen, and probabably see problems in his calculations that lay people just don’t.
Yes shipping aerosols reductions would cause oceans to warm and that heat might manifest several years later through el nino, but we have a moderately strong el nino not a record setter. So hmm.
I agree with Hansen that that the next couple of years data will narrow the possible causes for the spike in 2023 temperatures.
Ned Kelly says
There is no consensus on climate sensitivity being that high, or on aerosols, or the cause of 2023 temperatures.
nigelj, you are of course correct.
On the other hand Consensus does not get to decide what the actual reality is.
Your challenge is to actually go see what Hansen’s arguments is actually based upon.
Or sit back and accept that others say he is wrong.
He is either right or he is wrong.
And if he is right nigelj, then what?
Will you believe him then? :-)
Have you read his Pipeline paper in full nigelj? Do you understand his many very complex points?
Whether you agree with them or not …. do you at least know what it is he is saying AND WHY?
If not, why are you asking so many questions, or pointing out problems and sowing so many doubts? ;-)
Hansen has already answered these issues a hundred times over. He is either right or he is wrong.
cheers good luck
Susan Anderson says
Nigel, Mike Mann imho feels very strongly that action requires a sense of proportion and perspective. He seems carried away with trying to get us to calm down and get to work, rather than fight and panic. He’s so used to being the target of hate and violence from real fakers he seems to be missing the fact that this supposed argument is setting us in opposition to each other [people of good will and understanding].
My rather simplistic understanding of this follows the main articles here and a lot of weather detail, and the way various inputs like the Hunga Hunga extra water vapor, shipping aerosol reduction, the timing of the El Nino and approaching La Nina have skewed short term data to an extreme [and a number of other inputs, cycles, what have you that are above my ability to fully appreciate and understand]. Meanwhile, nearly half a century of kicking the can down the road has brought us to this dangerous present. On the whole, I’m expecting from my close attention to weather effects that we will see a slight drop in the extremes rather than an over the top acceleration. (see SkepticalScience escalator for the stepwise nature of all this: projecting from highs and lows misses the gradual longer-term trends) This is not good news, but the extreme stuff, as Mann tries to point out, isn’t quite as off the charts as it appears to be, at least for the moment.
Meanwhile, genuinely dishonest and evil people are exploiting the conflict to bring us to a permanent state of violence, greed, and stupidity. Then there are people like Ned Kelly who are dedicated to trying to set us at enmity with each other. I don’t think he’s wrong on the dangers we face, but he appears to be addicted to a very narrow unhelpful desire to be the guru of catastrophe. He may not be aware he’s doing this.
I do long for RealClimate to return as a place where scientists discuss science and policy without all this fringe material and bickering. [not to say scientists don’t bicker, but at least they work from a place of common knowledge]
Jonathan David says
Nigelj, sorry, but this is not an election or popular poll, all we need to “believe” in, is the integrity of the on-going scientific investigatory process. As lay persons or non-specialists we don’t have the resources or experience to make such a determination. As more data becomes available, it will become clear who’s position is closer to reality.
Ned Kelly says
At the end of the day it all comes down to credibility, accuracy, and competence. Yes? No?
Will global temperatures exceed 1.5C in 2024?
With a growing El Nino event next year is shaping up to be a record-breaker. But by how much?
Zeke Hausfather
May 01, 2023
https://www.theclimatebrink.com/p/will-global-temperatures-exceed-15c
How well did he do? In 2023 and so far in 2024 with only a short lived ‘moderate-strong’ El Nino in 2023?
Ned Kelly says
Everyone wants a piece of the action …. you can decide for yourself who is credible and who is not based on the data and the cumulative science knowledge / physics.
How extreme was the Earth’s temperature in 2023
If 2023 Earth were a chicken tender, would it be mild, medium, Caliente!, Mui Caliente!, or Fire In The Hole!
Andrew Dessler
Apr 01, 2024
In this post, I compare the observational temperature record to an ensemble of state-of-the-art CMIP6 models to see exactly how unusual 2023 was. It turns out that 2023 is just not that unusual when compared to the model ensemble.”
https://www.theclimatebrink.com/p/how-extreme-was-the-earths-temperature
Zeke H — “Given the warming rate of 0.2C per decade since 1970, and the fact that a super El Nino event can add up to 0.2C to a specific year’s global temperatures through natural variability, ”
https://www.theclimatebrink.com/p/will-global-temperatures-exceed-15c
Any questions as to why Zeke H never mentions the acceleration of warming in the last 10-15 years in this article which he mentions elsewhere?
Barry E Finch says
A small thing is that the “3 degrees” being mentioned I’ve understood for ~6 years as 3.3 degrees ECS since I heard Andrew Dessler say on Greenman post “We’ve settled on likely 3.3 degrees”. Also 25 of the 31 PALEOSENS proxy analyses have 2.2 to 4.4 degrees range for CO2 doubled. So 3.3 not 3.0 is my understanding of median consensus.
Victor says
https://youtu.be/pf0oAaVwaXc?si=U2ixD2FMhtO8Oi-L&t=1172
Susan Anderson says:
FLAG! “Evidence that we are living in the last days” from someone who believes in the Rapture does not belong on RealClimate. I hope others will not elevate this delusional material with a response.
V: I’m not surprised to see you’re not getting it, Susan. as there is so much else you’ve failed to get. There’s a lot in that video you, along with all the other climate alarmists, need to seriously contemplate. Unfortunately this preacher loves to hear himself talk, so it takes him forever to get to the point. To make things easier to understand, I’ll skip ahead to the segment where he finally gets down to the four “irrefutable” evidences that we are living in “the last days.”
Listen carefully, because this message concerns YOU:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pf0oAaVwaXc&t=1947s
And no I am NOT attempting to convert anyone reading here, far from it. What you need to understand from this example is NOT that we are in the biblical “last days” (God help us) but that the message this delusional preacher is presenting parallels very closely the message we are getting from those climate alarmists preaching a very similar message, only based on equally “irrefutable evidence” predicting the coming disasters of climate change. In both cases very similar “evidence” of increasingly disastrous events is used to convince true believers to repent and change their ways — or else.
I posted this link to hold a mirror up to those of you so eager to interpret any and every sign of coming disaster according to an untested and extremely dangerous dogma.
Ray Ladbury says
Of course Weaktor believes that if some threats prove to be bogus, all threats must be bogus. I worry that some time I’ll find him playing hackeysack on the Jersey Turnpike when it’s actually moving.
Radge Havers says
I’ve always wanted to play hackeysack in Hackensack on the Erie Lackawanna from Hoboken to Albuquerque without going screwy in St. Louie, of course.
Susan Anderson says
V. I can’t even …
Everybody else: DNFTT, please!!!
Mr. Know It All says
RE: Discussion above about Mr. Koch not considering AGW an “emergency”. He is not alone. Many recognize that AGW exists, but do not believe it is an emergency. There is a lot of evidence for their thinking. Fact is that old photos of the sea level on rocks and structures at the waterline, show the sea level is not discernably different today. Also, many high temperature records have held from the 1800s, early 1900s, etc.
https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/there-is-no-climate-emergency-say-500-experts-in-letter-to-the-united-nations/
https://www.newsweek.com/yes-climate-changing-no-its-not-emergency-opinion-1615632
Part of the reason so many do not believe AGW is an emergency is because the people who say it is are not serious people – they don’t have the slightest inkling about the science:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxF_rrJUlSU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJfrKNR3K2k
In other news, if you’re traveling to New England, be careful – big snow storm up there:
https://www.boston.com/weather/weather/2024/04/02/4-maps-showing-how-much-snow-new-england-will-get-from-this-weeks-noreaster/
Ray Ladbury says
Mr. KIA claims there is a “lot of evidence” but then cites none of it–just 500 self-proclaimed experts and the James Taylor you’d actually be disappointed to meet. Meanwhile in the real world, people are already dying, others are emigrating and conflicts are raging.
I would note that you can probably find 500 self-proclaimed experts who will tell you the world ids flat.
nigelj says
“Fact is that old photos of the sea level on rocks and structures at the waterline, show the sea level is not discernably different today.”
The so called fact is misleading for two potential reasons. TIDES affect sea level and its likely the photos were taken at different times of the day! . So you are not comparing like with like. Secondly some places show no SLR because local land is uplifting due to local geology. but the whole world is not the same. References:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/04/23/fact-check-water-level-photos-dont-disprove-climate-change/7333921002/
Barton Paul Levenson says
KIA: Many recognize that AGW exists, but do not believe it is an emergency.
BPL: They’re called “short-sighted idiots.”
Karsten V. Johansen says
My critics here are (of course) ignoring the facts I referred to:
1) The big greenhouse gas emitters (companies and states, especially big oil, China and the US) are systematically lying about their emissions, meaning they systematically underreport them:
https://e360.yale.edu/features/undercounted-emissions-un-climate-change .
“They are supposed to be the climate-savers’ gold standard — the key data on which the world relies in its efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions and hold global warming in check. But the national inventories of emissions supplied to the United Nations climate convention (UNFCCC) by most countries are anything but reliable, according to a growing body of research.
The data supplied to the UNFCCC, and published on its website, are typically out of date, inconsistent, and incomplete. For most countries, “I would not put much value, if any, on the submissions,” says Glen Peters of the Centre for International Climate Research in Norway, a longtime analyst of emissions trends.
The data from large emitters is as much open to questions as that from smaller and less industrialised nations. In China, the uncertainties around its carbon dioxide emissions from burning coal are larger than the total emissions of many major industrial countries. And companies preparing data for its carbon-trading system have been accused of widespread data fraud.
In the United States, an analysis published this month of the air over the country’s oil and natural gas fields found that they emit three times more methane — a gas responsible for a third of current warming — than the government has reported.”
Has the IPCC in any way protested against all this blatant lying? If so they have hidden it completely from the public. What is the result if someone for more than thirty years mumbles that there there maybe is a growing fire threat, at last, after thirty years of empty talks, dithering, delay and no action, says somewhat louder that now it’s closing in (but always being surprized by it’s advancing consequences), and then engages with the arsonists in talks about outsourcing the remaining fire service to them?
Will the public take this as a confirmation that the warnings are correct? Really? Your proof being Trump’s popularity?
Why has Biden done nothing about his government’s grotesque lying about methane emissions? Don’t tell me that Trump would do exactly the same, as if that makes Biden’s lying less dangerous.
In fact, it’s the other way around: Why is AGW still in doubt among many people? Why is the use of fossil fuels still relentlessly growing? Is it mainly because of the open and absurd lying about the facts from Trump, Putin, the saudi murderer in chief (Salman) etc.? Because of Trump saying nonsense like “there is no climate, it’s called the weather, it changes all the time” etc.?
Historical experience will tell you, that around the 25 pct. of any population are always diverse kinds of ignorants, believing absurd and often barbaric nonsense one way or the other. The percentage of americans voting is seldom higher than around 50 pct. Since Trump like his ideological and denialist predecessors – Bush the second, Reagan etc. inevitably get around 50 pct. of the votes, the conclusion is obvious: their support comes mainly from the abovementioned around 25 pct. inevitably ignorant people. If anything is going to change in american politics, it’ll have to come from the other 75 pct. of americans, the huge not actively and obsessively ignorant majority. Why isn’t that happening?
The short answer is that the american political duopoly makes real change impossible. In fact it works as a much smarter version of an open one-party dictatorship, because the leaders of the “progressive” part of the duopoly will almost always (there has been no Roosevelt since he died, and *he was exceptional by not surrendering to the inevitable republican slur of being a covert devilish bolshevik*) be saying that they have to get votes from the reactionary idiots to win – because they wouldn’t dream of mobilizing the 50 pct. who aren’t voting, on the contrary: they fear the poor people.
They wouldn’t even dream of changing the absurd electoral system which belongs in the dustbin of history. Clinton thought he won because he was “the better” reaganist etc.: the result was Bush II, absurd lies, climate ignorance de luxe, and more fatal wars for oil, culminating in the subprime financial collapse. Obama lied about “change” and (together with the hyper-arrogant Clinton II and her gossiping court ), talked and talked his empty talk from the golf course, gave all the money to the hyper-rich, did zero about fossil fuel rise – and led to Trump. The legacy of Obama was the Paris “agreement”, which James Hansen correctly characterized as “pure bullshit” (november 2015). It has led to exactly nothing but fossil business as extremely usual hidden behind false promises and blatant lies about greenhouse gas emissions.
As Carter said 2004: the US is an oligarchy (I would call it oiligarchy together with Russia and the other feudal oil fiefdoms who are now in complete control of the COP “process” towards hothouse earth) with it’s super-PACs (a plutocratic institution created by Clinton I), it’s gerrymandering, it’s corrupt non-parliamentary system: the president is a kind of “elected” half-baked dictator – what would you say if say the germans had a president whith this amount of power and being called “the commander in chief” in german? Wait – didn’t they have that once? His name was Paul von Hindenburg, he was corrupt and because of that he paved the way for Hitler in january 1933. Think about it. The senate is a roman copy, an antidemocratic club of multibillionaires (soon to be trillionaires). The supreme court is a corrupt club of appointees of the half-baked dictator presidents, and *that* is ridiculously presented as a “balance of powers”… If that’s a balance, Stalin was a democrat. The US constitution belongs in the late 18th century, it’s the inherited illusion of democracy created by slaveowners and since changed only superficially, because it’s being worshipped as if it came from God himself and not from humans, now being published by Trump together with the presbyterian Bible… while Biden sends still more military equipment to Netanyahu’s mass murder in Gaza, and has still less to Ukraine? You find that a proof of wisdom from the Democrat elite? As the former soviet foreign minister Litvinov wrote in his secret diary about the Stalin-Hitler treaty 1939: “If this is diplomacy, what is idiocy?”
2) https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/renewables-growth-did-not-dent-fossil-fuel-dominance-2022-statistical-review-2023-06-25/
“Renewables Growth Did Not Dent Fossil Fuel Dominance in 2022, Report Says, Reuters, June 26, 2023
Global energy demand rose 1% last year and record renewables growth did nothing to shift the dominance of fossil fuels, which still accounted for 82% of supply, the industry’s Statistical Review of World Energy report said on Monday.
Last year was marked by turmoil in the energy markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which helped to boost gas and coal prices to record levels in Europe and Asia.
The stubborn lead of oil, gas and coal products in covering most energy demand cemented itself in 2022 despite the largest ever increase in renewables capacity at a combined 266 gigawatts, with solar leading wind power growth, the report said.
“Despite further strong growth in wind and solar in the power sector, overall global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions increased again,” said the president of the UK-based global industry body Energy Institute, Juliet Davenport.
“We are still heading in the opposite direction to that required by the Paris Agreement.”
The annual report, a benchmark for the industry, was published for the first time by the Energy Institute together with consultancies KPMG and Kearny after they took it over from BP (BP.L), which had authored the report since the 1950s.”
In 1975 global fossil fuel consumption amounted to 75 pct. of the global total. Now it’s hovering above 82 pct.
There is no “green energy change”, “green new deal” etc. There is only a thinning propaganda of empty green symbolism being spread in order to hide the relentlessly rising fossil fuel consumption and the accelerating climatic destabilization. Do you really think this vague greenwashing of fossil business as extremely usual convinces anyone that the scientific warnings are being heard and taken seriously? By Biden? By any leading politicians?
What did Einstein say again about people doing the same mistakes again and again and every time still expecting a different outcome?
3) “A mere 57 oil, gas, coal and cement producers are directly linked to 80% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions since the 2016 Paris climate agreement, a study has shown.
This powerful cohort of state-controlled corporations and shareholder-owned multinationals are the leading drivers of the climate crisis, according to the Carbon Majors Database, which is compiled by world-renowned researchers.
Although governments pledged in Paris to cut greenhouse gases, the analysis reveals that most mega-producers increased their output of fossil fuels and related emissions in the seven years after that climate agreement, compared with the seven years before.” https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/apr/04/just-57-companies-linked-to-80-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions-since-2016
Why is this happening? Any suggestions? Is it – forgive my bluntness – connected with the american-global oiligarchy, the american constitution and the american way of life? Could it be that this is why Trump is on course to win again in november, because it’s impossible for american voters to chose anything but the same old shit, and not even in new wrapping? Why is Biden against James Hansen’s idea: carbon fee and dividend? Could it be because Biden and his lame duck “altenative” is being sponsored mainly by the same oiligarchs as Trump? Because no politician ever speaks the truth about the driving social and economic forces behind fossil fuel “economics”?
“Senior executives from the UAE’s national oil company are working with the Cop28 team as the country ramps up its PR campaign ahead of the major UN climate summit later this year, leaked internal records show.
Two PR professionals from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) are identified as providing “additional support” to the team running the summit, according to a Cop28 communications strategy document obtained by the Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR) and the Guardian. It adds to growing evidence of blurred lines between the UAE’s Cop28 team and its fossil fuel industry (…)
“The meeting at the UN will “set the tone, inform the climate agenda and *shape the climate narrative* (my exclamation marks, KJ) in the lead up to Cop28”, the document states.” https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/sep/22/uae-oil-company-executives-working-with-cop28-team-leak-reveals
Good morning my bare ass, as we say in Norway.
5) A newly released NOAA report noted that CO2 levels are: (1) 50% higher than pre-industrial (2) the highest in the modern atmospheric record (3) the highest in the paleoclimate records over the past 800,000 years.
You often read statements like this one from the NOAA about paleoclimatic CO2 levels. But this only what you get from the airbubbles in the deepest ice-cores from Antarctica. There are other paleoclimate records going much further back into the deep past.
Why does the NOAA, IPCC etc. never mention this?
In fact *present CO2 levels are probably higher than anytime in at least 23 million years*, according to this research:
https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article/48/9/888/586769/A-23-m-y-record-of-low-atmospheric-CO2
“Across the past 23 m.y., CO2 likely ranged between ∼230 ppmv and 350 ppmv (68% confidence interval: ∼170–540 ppm). CO2 was found to be highest during the early and middle Miocene and likely below present-day levels during the middle Pliocene (84th percentile: ∼400 ppmv). These data suggest present-day CO2 (412 ppmv) exceeds the highest levels that Earth experienced at least since the Miocene, further highlighting the present-day disruption of long-established CO2 trends within Earth’s atmosphere”, “A 23 m.y. record of low atmospheric CO2”, Cui et al. 2020.
This deserves much more attention than it gets.
Furthermore, *the present rise in CO2-levels is probably at least ten times faster than anytime before in the known geological record*. Could this be the reason for the climate modelling being unable to grasp the looming dangers? The calibration of the models is probably based on unrealistic assumptions, not taking into consideration that they are supposed to model something that has never happened before in the known geological history? That the optimistic bias of a smooth development is simply wrong? You don’t have to go further back in time than to the Younger Dryas to detect that even very slow gradual natural global warming can lead to sudden jolts in the climate system:
“The last two abrupt warmings at the onset of our present warm interglacial period, interrupted by the Younger Dryas cooling event, were investigated at high temporal resolution from the North Greenland Ice Core Project ice core. The deuterium excess, a proxy of Greenland precipitation moisture source, switched mode within 1 to 3 years over these transitions and initiated a more gradual change (over 50 years) of the Greenland air temperature, as recorded by stable water isotopes. The onsets of both abrupt Greenland warmings were slightly preceded by decreasing Greenland dust deposition, reflecting the wetting of Asian deserts. A northern shift of the Intertropical Convergence Zone could be the trigger of these abrupt shifts of Northern Hemisphere atmospheric circulation, resulting in changes of 2 to 4 kelvin in Greenland moisture source temperature from one year to the next.” https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.1157707
As Wally Broecker said: “The climate is an angry beast, and we are poking it with sticks”.
Ned Kelly says
Karsten V. Johansen — Why is this happening?
You may find some of the answers as to why, here
https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/
and here
https://metacrisis.org/META-CRISIS/00.+%F0%9F%91%8B+About/Start+Here
or here
https://read.realityblind.world/view/975731937/
Good luck finding fellow travellers
Barry E Finch says
“Fact is that old photos of the sea level on rocks and structures at the waterline, show the sea level is not discernably different today” == Far beyond pathetic. It’s like I’ve been punished by being thrown back into GoogleyTube comments. I know I’ve been naughty but shouldn’t punishment to me be commensurate rather than I’m subjected to the “thought” equivalent of being water-boarded ?
JCM says
De Hertog and co attempt demonstrate the effects of land management on the atmosphere:
https://esd.copernicus.org/articles/15/265/2024/ 20 Mar 2024
Effects of idealized land cover and land management changes on the atmospheric water cycle
“”””From a biogeophysical perspective, LCLMC leads to changes in the albedo, aerodynamic conductance, and the partitioning between the sensible and latent heat flux, which has an impact on atmospheric temperature and moisture content (Bowen, 1926; Wang et al., 2009; Cui et al., 2022). For example, tropical deforestation is expected to further dry and warm the regional climate (Bonan, 2008; Akkermans et al., 2014; Spracklen et al., 2018; Smith and Spracklen, 2023). In contrast, irrigation expansion can cause a local to regional cooling and moistening of the atmosphere (Mahmood et al., 2014; Thiery et al., 2017, 2020; Hauser et al., 2019; Tuinenburg et al., 2014).””””
“”””ESMs generally show a decrease in evaporation over land due to cropland expansion and an increase in evaporation due to afforestation and irrigation expansion (Fig. 2).””””
“”””Here, we assess the atmospheric water cycle responses to idealized LCLMC scenarios using global simulations of three different ESMs (De Hertog et al., 2023). The simulations comprise different idealized LCLMC scenarios – from afforestation, over cropland expansion to irrigation expansion – and have been implemented in a chequerboard pattern.””””
It is worth noting that these simulations are not directly comparable, as they each implement their own schemes for handling of surface properties. In general, they are all dealing with the issue in terms of a conductance “forcing” (I think), not in terms the drainage/channelization/erosion, i.e. the moisture depletion per unit area which exists in reality. Additionally, the simulations exhibit dramatically different control conditions. Almost nightmarish and highly inconsistent…
anyway, very roughly:
As a guide to aid in consistency, land is producing about 40 W/m2 latent flux from https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-014-2430-z
and from NASA, continental evap is about 70,000 km3
https://phys.org/news/2015-07-nasa-liquid-assets.html
That is
1750 km3 per W/m2 as a rough guide.
Using Figure 8 from De Hertog and co:
Crop-CTRL in CESM was listed as -6000 km3/yr, while in MPI-ESM this magnitude was about -4000 km3/yr. That is 6000 and 4000 cubic km missing continental evaporation annually in Crop vs Control.
I have omitted the EC-Earth owing to missing parameters and quite bizarre results.
Noting possible issues in the data Table F1, I interpret:
CESM listing continental evap as about 65,000 km3 (CTRL)
MPI-ESM listing continental evap as about 45,000 km3 (CTRL)
In summary:
In CESM this gives 3.4 W/m2 missing LE from land in Crop compared to CTRL
In MPI-ESM this gives 2.3 W/m2 missing LE from land in Crop compared to CTRL
Accounting for differences control conditions, I estimate roughly 3 W/m2 missing in “Crop” compared to “Control” as a rough approximation across CESM and MPI.
This paper makes clear the quite large uncertainty in the surface energy budget (or water budget constraints).
Recognize also, ocean is always working at maximum. Only an increase in temperature can result in a compensation of missing LE from land. In doing so, the global relative humidity must decrease. The authors of the study only discuss the issue in terms of the water cycle, without reference to temperature. It should be kept in mind prior to attempted distortions that climatology does not deny the influence of land surface hydrologies in the dynamics of climate.
This discussion is meant to highlight the utility of ESMs, and the non insignificant aspect of land surface disturbance / configuration in affecting climate sensitivity to trace gas forcing.
Previously, using the results of Lague, I estimated about 0.1K GLOBAL temperature increase per W/m2 suppressed LE from land. With some difficulty to compare, the ESMs yield significant climate influences from the scenarios of CTRL, CROP, FOREST, and IRRIGATED CROP.
This highlights to utility of Lague’s “Simple Land Interface Model” to aid in such ESM intercomparison, which is very difficult otherwise. I think it is obvious how the ESMs are showing strong compensating errors in hydrologies as they strive to fit within the bounds of expected ECS. In reality, however, there can only be one hydrological truth.
JCM says
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-apr-2024/#comment-820984
PS I should revise the wording to clarify instead that the different modelling groups strive to adhere to the historical temperature record or another constraint in terms of globally averaged climates, and/or the observable aspects of climate sensitivity. In doing so, they are using a great deal of freedom in hydrological conditions which must result in compensating errors. The previous wording was sloppy and it was not my intent to suggest there is a future target they are shooting for. I know that’s not how it works even if it’s somewhat implied in the CMIP perspective of Bjorn Stevens https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2023AV001086
Ned Kelly says
REPOST LINK
An Intimate Conversation with Leading Climate Scientists To Discuss New Research on Global Warming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXDWpBlPCY8
nov 2023
Ahead of the upcoming COP28, renowned climate scientist, Dr. James Hansen, and his co-authors present the novel findings of his new paper “Global Warming in the Pipeline.”
Read the paper: https://academic.oup.com/oocc/article/3/1/kgad008/7335889?login=false
The event was moderated by Professor Jeffrey Sachs and features interventions by the following individuals:
– Dr. James Hansen, Lead Author and Director, Climate Science, Awareness, and Solutions, Columbia University Earth Institute
– Leon Simons, The Club of Rome Netherlands, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands
– Dr. Norman G. Loeb, CERES Principal Investigator, NASA
-Dr. George Tselioudis, Author and Research Physical Scientist, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies
– Dr. Pushker Kharecha, Author and Associate Research Scientist, Director, Climate Science, Awareness, and Solutions, Columbia Climate School
Read the Paper in full, watch the presentation, think about what is written and said or don’t. Your choice.
Ned Kelly says
Mauna Loa CO2
March 2024: 425.38 ppm
March 2023: 420.99 ppm
March 2014: 399.77 ppm
Last updated: Apr 05, 2024
The annual increase for March 2024 is at 4.39 ppm.
This is the highest ever recorded monthly rate increase.
It is also the highest CO2 monthly average on record.
The increase rate is also by far higher than the expected rate which should be (linearly fitted 1958-2024) at 2.54 ppm/a.
Atmospheric CO2 drives global warming doesn’t it? CO2 concentrations appears to be accelerating of late. But I could be wrong.
Mr. Know It All says
In the above discussions, there seems to be a desire to understand WHY there was a temperature spike in 2023. Apparently, the UK Met office claimed 2023 was the second hottest year in the UK since 1884, right behind 2022. Of interest to climate scientists, the article below describes in some detail HOW they came up with the temperature data that resulted in their claim. According to the article, THEY MADE UP QUITE A BIT OF THE DATA. Is it true? I have no idea, BUT if it is even slightly true, and IF a lot of other nations did similar magic tricks to get their numbers, then that would seem to me to be a problem. Article:
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/was-2023-really-second-hottest-year-1884
Others are also saying the data is bad:
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/trillions-spent-climate-change-based-faulty-temperature-data-climate-experts-say
BUT if 2023 WAS the hottest, maybe this is the culprit:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/worlds-coal-fired-power-generation-hit-record-high-2023
Someone above said something about Native Americans. They are in the climate news:
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/judge-orders-wind-farm-dismantled-win-tribal-sovereignty
Lots of folks are concerned about the real intent of the globalist climate change folks. They’ve seen this movie before:
https://media.gab.com/cdn-cgi/image/width=568,quality=100,fit=scale-down/system/media_attachments/files/157/290/790/original/2468db5bb6104da8.png