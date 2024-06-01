This month’s open thread on climate topics. Please stay focused, minimize repetitive comments, and maintain a half-way decent level of decorum. Thanks!
David says
From an article at phys.org on June 1st: “Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science have figured out how to take a miracle material, one capable of extracting value from captured carbon dioxide, and do what no one else has: make it practical to fabricate for large-scale application. The breakthrough from chemical engineering assistant professor Gaurav “Gino” Giri’s lab group has implications for the cleanup of the greenhouse gas, a major contributor to the climate change dilemma. It could also help solve the world’s energy needs.“
Links to the phys.org story and the findings published in American Chemical Society journal Applied Materials and Interfaces are below:
https://phys.org/news/2024-06-genius-scale-material-earth.html
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsami.3c12011
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to David, 2 Jun 2024 at 4:48 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/06/unforced-variations-june-2024/#comment-822531
Dear David,
As a chemist, I am quite embarrassed by chemists and chemical engineers who present various ways of reducing CO2 back to carbon or hydrocarbons as a possible measure against global warming caused by the increasing concentration of CO2 in Earth atmosphere.
The reason is the inherent inefficiency of all these complicated processes. Saving the valuable “clean” energy extracted from renewable energy sources this way equals wasting most of it as a useless reaction heat. Moreover, should the obtained carbon-based fuel be used for electricity production in conventional facilities that simply burn the fuel, conversion efficiency of the released heat to electricity is also maximally 50-60%.
I am afraid that if a technology for saving renewable energy has to bring a real benefit, it must be based on a direct electrochemical process, because only such processes enable the desired high energy conversion efficiency.
Greetings
Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz: “If a technology for saving renewable energy has to bring a real benefit, it must be based on a direct electrochemical process, because only such processes enable the desired high energy conversion efficiency.”
The problem of these “wonder materials” that remove CO2 from air is more fundamental – it’s not efficiency of electrochemical process, but the fundament thermodynamics, and the question of scale.
Thermodynamics: the more oxidized is the carbon – the less Gibbs free energy it contains – that why to GET energy from fossil fuels we oxidize C (coal), CH4 (methane in natural gas), or hydrocarbons (in oil) – to CO2.
Therefore, the proposed partial reversal: CO2 -> CO requires input of energy – which until we have a 100% decarbonized electricity generation – means it will come directly, or indirectly, from additional fossil fuel burning, thus undermining claims of net CO2 mitigation.
CO is also not way to SEQUESTER atm. carbon, because either:
– it is to be stored as gas, the same way as CO2 – so no net advantage there
– nor can we count on channeling ENOUGH of this CO to the industrial uses of CO to make a difference: – the article listed by David states that:
“CO is a chemical that is valuable for manufacturing fuels, pharmaceuticals and other products”.
but these uses of C – are a tiny, tiny, fraction of the ~10 Gt of carbon emitted in form of CO2 each year – hence it will have completely NEGLIGIBLE effect on the global CO2 fluxes.
So it is just another miraculous technical fix, breathlessly promoted (“genius”; “wonder material, which could do wonders for the Earth) by the editor of phys.org/news who didn’t bother to do a back-of-the-envelope calculations to see how check the scales – how the industrial CO demand compares to the magnitude of global CO2 emissions.
John Mashey says
1) Materials science is an important area, with much potential.
2) But when breathless announcements happen, one needs to calibrate them versus the realities of actually getting to deployment at scale (D4 in post below).
3) Many years ago, I wrote a long comment about R&D processes, which Andy revkin promoted to a blog post. It was written in irritation at people who just thought throwing a lot of money at problems guaranteed breakthroughs,
whereas Bell Labs mantras were “never schedule breakthroughs” and “ship what works”.
https://archive.nytimes.com/dotearth.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/12/12/r2-d2-and-other-lessons-from-bell-labs/
Always ask “how far along in the stages described there is this thing?”
Also relevant is the effect sometimes called the “MIT grad student effect” (although substitute Stanford or other favorite engineering school…)
Q: what can you build in the lab with a bunch of MIT grad students?
A: anything … but you can only build one of it :-)
The same thing even applied to small groups of researchers at Bell Labs, but we had well-organized mechanisms for progressive commitment to expand research (R1/R2) that seemed promising, and people in development organizations whose jobs included watching Research for good stuff and moving it along.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
A wrench in the works for understanding sea-level variability. RD Ray is a foremost tidal analysis expert at NASA and his team has determined that ocean stratification can encourage larger swings in sea-level, which was only apparent after years of data collection
https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-024-01432-5
Tides being zero=sum won’t impact secular trends but this can impact extremes :