This month’s open thread on climate topics.
MA Rodger says
UAH has posted its TLT July anomaly as +0.85ºC, up on June’s +0.80ºC. This is also up on July 2023’s +0.64ºC, making UAH’s July 2024 TLT anomaly the hottest July on record.
Some SAT records may also manage to show July 2024 as ‘hottest on record’ but so far the re-analyses (CDAS and soon ERA5) are/will-be showing July with a higher anomaly than June’s but below July 2023.
[Response: This is a little interesting. We know that MSU TLT has a larger fingerprint from El Niño than the surface records (cf. 1998 etc.), and so this is evidence that the spikes seen in the surface records last summer/fall were not (wholly) driven by the emerging El Niño… – gavin]
Don Williams says
1) Re recent arguments that we can feed 10 billion people and hence can be indifferent to population growth, a recent article in Nature notes how large amounts of greenhouse gases are produced by the production of the synthetic fertilizers that modern agriculture uses in massive amounts. I.e., the creation of agriculture’s inputs are a problem, not just agriculture’s own emissions.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-18773-w
2) Plus the last time I checked those massive farming machines don’t run on sunlight.
3) The US Midwest feeds much of the world — but the huge Ogallala Aquifer used for irrigation is being depleted — which will put us back into the Dust Bowl.
4) Good intentions are no substitute for knowing how the chainsaw works.
Secular Animist says
Don Williams wrote: “the last time I checked those massive farming machines don’t run on sunlight”
Tractors and other farm equipment can easily run on electricity generated by sunlight. Some reading for you:
https://www.monarchtractor.com/blog/electric-tractors-farming
https://springwise.com/innovation/agriculture-energy/solar-powered-micro-tractors-for-sub-saharan-africa/
Mal Adapted says
Tom Fuller, in last month’s UV thread:
“That 50% seems a bit high. Only 32% of American voters are registered Republican. Not all Republicans are MAGA-heads.
Still far too many, of course.”
Well, Tom, at least we know you’re not a MAGA-head, although I presume we’ve all figured that out by now, despite your penchant for picking fights. But seriously: it looks to me like Nigel’s “50%” was his way of saying “about half”. He’s right, as today’s poll results all show Harris has wiped out the lead Trump held as late as last week (LMGTFY: https://www.google.com/search?q=harris+trump+poll&tbs=qdr:w). Bloomberg.com (paywalled) calls it a “dead heat”. I, for one, am taking heart from the news!
And while not all registered Republican voters may be MAGA-heads, any of them who don’t vote for Harris will effectively be voting for Trump nevertheless. That’s a problem only because there are far too many people, indeed about half of the voters, who will vote for him affirmatively, whether or not they’re registered Republicans or call themselves MAGA-heads!
You know how our system works, Tom. Most of our elections are decided on slim margins, easily reversed in the next cycle. What still puzzles me, is how Americans let ourselves be divided so neatly down the middle. It seems comparable to the blue and green factions at the Byzantine chariot races – a marketing strategy that resulted in deadly confrontations (https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/blue-versus-green-rocking-the-byzantine-empire-113325928)!
Radge Havers says
“…neatly down the middle…”
Well, wandering off topic, I’d say it could be that political strategists and analysts are all operating at the bleeding edge of their field, sort of like the Olympics where winning can come down to hundredths of a second.
But, to continue the olympic analogy, perhaps Republicans are like the Russians, in that they’re not competitive unless they cheat.
Thomas W Fuller says
At this point I’m not thinking about elections, I’m thinking about the make-up of the American adult population. Don’t worry, I’ll be obsessing about the election soon enough. And yes, I do know how ‘our’ system works.
I left America because the atmosphere had grown too toxic for me. However, I don’t for one minute think that half of Americans are infected with the MAGA disease. Maybe a quarter.
Sadly, a quarter is enough to ruin a country.
Kevin McKinney says
It may be a skitch better than that; a good chunk of Trump’s support comes from ‘low-propensity voters.’ And his plan for getting them out seems a bit reminiscent of, say, his efforts to fight Covid:
https://washingtonmonthly.com/2024/07/30/what-trump-meant-by-you-wont-have-to-vote-anymore-is-weirder-than-you-think/
But it’s still crazy, and deeply unsettling, how much support he and the GOP have, even though literally every ‘theme’ of their coronation–er, convention–was based on a false premise. Denialism isn’t just for evolution, smoking, and climate change any more.
So if you American, please get out and Vote Climate in November!
Barton Paul Levenson says
Does Russell Seitz still post here?
Piotr says
JCM “ [patrick’s] 0.3K guess could represent (0.3K/1.5K) 20% of human-caused global warming to date. A significant figure”
No. the human changes in the water cycle are not significant compared to the human emissions of GHGs. I have already explained to you before, but since you behave as if this wasn’t said, here is a summary:
1. I have shown that patrick “+0.3K” is major OVERestimation: he calculated it for the maximum theoretical effect: that during the fallow season the evaporation from croplands is ZERO (i.e. “desertland”). Since the real croplands during the fallow season is not as dry as a “desert” – the resulting drop in evaporation is only a fraction of the calculated one, and therefore 0.3K becomes a “ fraction of 0.3K”
2. Furthermore, patricks 0.3K did not account for the human irrigation of the crops. The resulting increased evaporation COUNTERS the reduction of evaporation from croplands during the fallow season, i.e. causes a COOLING – that counters all or part of your fraction of 0.3K warming from p.1.
Your best counter to the 2 points above was to … dismiss the value of the climate modelling as: “ imaginary process mechanisms” with “rules about how things ought to be ” according to their authors. Since I have not done either – it must apply to Lague et al. whose modelling paper your brought up, and to climate models in general.
As for your claim of the significance of the human changes in water cycle to the rate of AGW – your warming by a fraction of a fraction of 0.3K happened over …. MANY THOUSANDS OF YEARS, while the current warming by the GHGs levels happens at the rate of about 0.2C/DECADE. So the RATE of global warming caused by reduction of evaporation from croplands is ca. 3 orders of magnitudes LOWER that the rate of warming from human-emitted GHGs.
Unlike you, I don’t consider something that is 3 ORDERS of MAGNITUDE smaller – “ A significant figure”.
JCM: “ Adding in a 5% loss of soil organics and the missing atmospheric carbon sink increases the ecological destruction to roughly 25% of global warming by including major trace gas effects ”
Don’t you even read your own posts??? Your entire claim to fame is that it is “ mindboggling” that the climate scientists in the world continue ignore, what you, a layman in his free time, has been able to figure out – that the RELATIVE importance of the human changes in the water cycle are “significant” COMPARED TO the effects of human changes in GHGs, say:
“ hard to imagine denying or actively minimizing the consequences to realclimates due to an artificial fixation and overemphasis on the outputs of trace gases (c) JCM
And now you use the same “outputs of trace gases” to … beef up the importance of the water cycles change over …. the human-caused increase in “trace gasses” ????
You see the logical problem in that, right?
Atomsk's Sanakan says
The RealClimate page for “Climate model projections compared to observations” says:
“If you have suggestions for additional comparisons, stylistic changes, clarifications etc., please leave a comment on the latest open thread.”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/climate-model-projections-compared-to-observations/
The link for “open thread” comes to this page. So I’m suggesting a comparison to warming projections in the IPCC’s 1990 First Assessment Report.
Information on the projection from that report:
– projected warming: figure A.9 on page 336, top-right of page xi, bottom-right of page xxii
– projected radiative forcing: figure A.6 on page 335
– projected greenhouse gas increases: figure A.3 on page 333
https://web.archive.org/web/20190314070419/https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/03/ipcc_far_wg_I_full_report.pdf
[image for figure A.9: https://archive.is/QXJ0k/afe22294895246faa7202d65f0e4fdd185aa8635.png ]
Prior assessments of that 1990 report:
– https://doi.org/10.1029/2020EO151822 (figure 1)
– https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GL085378
– https://doi.org/10.1038/nclimate1763
IPCC 2021 Sixth Assessment Report’s assessment of that 1990 projection:
“Under these actual forcings, the change in temperature in FAR [IPCC 1990 First Assessment Report] aligns with observations [page 186].”
https://web.archive.org/web/20230930165550/https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_Chapter01.pdf
[image on page 185: https://archive.is/aySSt/9d56525f6ba5a9ef23995280531220ad89daf7d4.png ]
Barton Paul Levenson says
Does Russell Seitz still comment here? I need to get in touch with him.
jgnfld says
Re. https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/06/unforced-variations-july-2024/comment-page-2/#comment-823530…
Some trenchant points. One thing I must disagree on. Cooling was NEVER an equally regarded hypothesis.
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/bams/89/9/2008bams2370_1.xml
Jim Galasyn says
This Scientist Has a Risky Plan to Cool Earth. There’s Growing Interest.
Edward Burke says
I beg indulgence here for a c. 900-word essay (with apologies here for formatting irregularities):
Now that we’ve managed to enter the second half of 2024 CE, it might have become time to consider our overweening reliance on electricity for living our contemporary lives.
Insofar as the politics of energy and energy supply, generation, and distribution require more and more political dithering globally and within domestic polities worldwide, citizens who might decide they can no longer rely entirely on political action from the top-down in fact have a practical response to the creeping onset of Technogenic Climate Change.
My simple idea achieves a dual function: while it can help people lessen contributions to the onset of Technogenic Climate Change, it also can help alleviate personal participation in the maturing global dominance of “tech totalitarianism” (the global ubiquity of technology, tech gadgetry, and tech-driven consumer commerce) and help citizens carve out for themselves hours each day unalloyed with the imposed tyrannies and mandates of “mediated existence”.
“Mediated existence” is exactly what the name says: it is a human life divided into sequences of twenty-four hour days, eight of which optimally might be devoted to sleep, eight of which might be devoted to work/career/labor, and the remaining eight to alimentation and digestion, hygiene and personal grooming, tending to domestic and personal responsibilities and obligations, managing desired economic, social, political, physical, and spiritual affairs, and all other minutes and hours devoted to mediated existence by living passively in front of some kind of screen—participating in “life” via some appliance of mediation, “keeping in touch with the world” via some appliance of mediation . . . “living”, that is, one’s few remaining hours each day via some helpful, marketed, and sold (or subscription-supplied) appliance of mediation.
I call my simple proposal “Unplug-8”.
“Unplug-8” consists of the following: apart from c. eight hours of sleep per night (which is still possible without assistance from any mediating appliance) and apart from work or career (which entails obligatory interactions and interfaces with technologies of numerous kinds for various and numerous purposes), the meagre eight hours a day that any citizen has to call his or her own can be lived, whole and entire, without the first contribution of mediating devices and appliances.
In its extreme form, my simple notion means: unplug your mediating devices and appliances for the eight hours a day you might reasonably be permitted to call your own (or: unplug yourself from them). Do not use or consult your mediating devices for a full and entire eight hours a day: instead, live an unmediated life, an unmediated existence, in touch with the palpable reality of your immediate surroundings, your actual domicile (not the virtual one), your actual physical neighborhood (not your virtual neighborhood), in the city or rural setting where you actually dwell, in the actual hours of your actual life.
No doubt, many will shudder. “Detach myself from internet and cable and streaming fare? Rely on my own cognitive and sensory resources?” What fearful, dread, and daunting prospects!
—but be of good cheer: Unplug-8 is not proffered with any dogmatic or ethical imperative, and realism (even in an age of mediated human existence), when invoked, has to concede that few
will feel psychically fit or psychologically ready to undertake such an about-face. Unplug-8 has to be understood as a voluntary (but viable) option. Even if commitment to a full eight hours-a-day unplugged from mediating appliances and devices seems impractical, remember that mediated existence (with its ubiquitous and continuous commercial prodding and cajoling) is neither aesthetically attractive nor spiritually hygienic. At least at first, Unplug-8 can surely be practiced for just a portion of the eight hours out of twenty-four that modern allowances of “free time” permit: if not “Unplug-8”, then “Unplug-6”—if not “Unplug-6”, then “Unplug-4”, “Unplug-2”, or “Unplug-1”.
The facts remain: electronic technology proffered by its inventors, engineers, and marketeers has become so ubiquitous across the face of the entire planet as to begin to take on the aspect of “tech totalitarianism”. The prospects of mediated existence—run according to the schedules and calendars of tech tyrants—have begun turning the entire globe into a planetary, motor-driven treadwheel, in which all of us are acquiring the aspects of panting lab rats, racing in our endless circles, only to die of exhaustion at the very end of all our circular labors.
Unplug-8 is thus a sound response to both the advent of Technogenic Climate Change (less electricity consumption) and to whatever threats we may take to be posed by the rival advent of ubiquitous, global tech tyrannies. While “Unplug-8”, being voluntary, does not entail any ethical or dogmatic imperative of its own, it does give cause for pause and offers breathing room for harried humans who have been taught and trained to jump through the numerous colorful hoops of vacuous consumerism almost wholly for the sake of terrestrial consumer activity alone.
Unplug-8 at any level of adoption can offer small oases in the deserts of time and history for people to catch breath, to encounter ephemeral existence at least briefly without any interventions of mediation, and can permit moments for other reflections and thoughts on how we may want or care to live our short lives on this hurtling globe, no matter the future of tech tyrannies, no matter the extents of oncoming Technogenic Climate Change.