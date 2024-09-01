This month’s open thread on climate topics. Try to be constructive!
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
9 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Sep 2024"
Don Williams says
Meanwhile, back at the Ranch:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/vp-harris-as-president-i-will-not-ban-fracking-165710122.html
Nigelj says
From last months UV thread posted by CJ on 1st September: Holly Buck says (my paraphrasing) that people are genuinely worried about whether renewables will work, and that we should listen and not claim their concerns are all all a result of denialist missinformation / disinformation, and that we should do something about addressing their concerns. This sounds right in principle, because many people would have had these thoughts because they are natural concerns (although some people might have raised the issues after reading denialist websites). And if we say the general publics concerns are a result of missinformation, they might prefer to believe the missinformation, because this is easier than admitting to themselves they were fooled.
However millions of words have already been written in many forums answering questions about renewables and showing problems are over stated, and all this based on careful peer reviewed studies and experts views and without referencing denialist views. Despite this some people refuse to accept that renewables are the best solution overall. You can lead a horse to water….But fortunately polling shows the majority of people support renewables:
https://www.pewresearch.org/science/2023/06/28/majorities-of-americans-prioritize-renewable-energy-back-steps-to-address-climate-change/
https://www.renewableuk.com/news/672538/Polling-shows-strong-support-for-pro-renewables-policies-as-RenewableUK-launches-manifesto-.htm
Escobar says
Housekeeping to clear up other people’s confusions
[Response: Seriously, what are you even talking about? What new physics do you think we have invented? Radiative transfer? Conservation of energy and mass? Heat capacity? Navier-Stokes? Stefan-Boltzmann? Henry’s Law? Thermal expansion? Seems like pretty standard stuff to me… – gavin]
Yes, you don’t understand so try reading it again – it is you not me at fault here https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/08/unforced-variations-aug-2024/comment-page-2/#comment-824223
If you wanted to understand what I was talking about you could. It’s not complicated nor a trick. I’m not talking about any “new” physics, I never used that term, so why did you strawman me?
I was obviously speaking to THE different physics of different drivers/forcings that produce past and present climate change. The same as climate scientists and the IPCC address such things all the time when trying to explain what THE PHYSICS of Different Forcing over Time and Space are behind climate science is all about in the past VERSUS the present and the future.
Yes, THE PHYSICS of the pattern of regular Ice Ages across Millions of Years is NOT THE PHYSICS of the forcing producing global heating and climate change today. It is a different dynamic – it is not new physics – it is a different kind of Physics in play forcing heating and climate change responses.
I say that as per the IPCC reports and climate research papers.
And that is still changing faster than the climate models and the research papers can keep up with. Obviously, or you would have known what was happening in 2023 during or before 2023.
Climate scientists know the physics of meteor hits and flood basalts and variations in orbits and insolation and continental shelfs (everything) were forcing and produced a paleo / ice ages climate very different from the physics of shipping sulfur emissions, the sea level and land use, the amoc, the volume of global ice that are forcing and impacting the climate dynamics of today.
I repeat, if you, Radge or anyone else wanted to understand what was being said then you could. You appear to chose not to.
…………………….
and then Radge — – was addressed to CJ.
I have thought and/or said almost the exact same things about this aspect (was it posted?) and wasn’t paying proper attention, Mea culpa for being ‘confusing’ this time. 1 time out of a 100 isn’t a bad result.
But I can’t compete with your wild judgements about ‘why” X happens so make up your own as usual. You’ll never believe me anyway because you do not care in the least.
Escobar says
FOR Radge: Quoting
Escobar says
30 Aug 2024 at 5:59 PM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/08/oh-my-oh-miocene/#comment-824178
Anyone suggesting global heating can be stopped by unfounded unproven net zero theories (opinions & beliefs) and the proposed ‘actions’ globally by 2050 is overtly saying:- “global heating is no big deal” – if it is that easy and so quick to stop.
Beliefs like this are much closer to schizophrenia delusions than a science based material reality.
Good paper ref. It is obvious and undeniable what is happening today is nothing like what happened in the past (causes and outcomes) and is orders of magnitude faster.
As well as totally out of control with a body of climate science unable to explain what is happening and what is coming with any degree of intelligent physics based logic or certainty.
Escobar says
For Radge and Gavin – everything is connected, what I post now is connected to what came before – on this forum. If you wanted to understand what I and others are talking about, you could. But you choose not to understand and then blame others for what you do not know or remember.
Karsten V. Johansen says
29 Aug 2024 at 9:51 AM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/08/oh-my-oh-miocene/#comment-824109
The reasons for this is obvious: over millions of years other external factors like plate tectonics, changing volcanism etc. play a bigger role, difficult to quantify.
The main characteristic of our human “global climate experiment” is that we are changing the tropospheric greenhouse gas content *at least an order of magnitude – ten times or more – faster than during any known comparable event from the whole geological history*, fx. the end permian basalt volcanism creating the siberian traps 252 m. yrs BP and the PETM 56 m. yrs BP.
This means that we should not only be extremely reluctant continuing along this path, in fact we would be better off, the sooner we manage to put an end to this global experiment, which was unconsciously startet by our ancestors a couple of hundred years ago.
Our climate models of course may all be very sophisticated mathematically etc., but they clearly have this serious weakness: because our “experiment” lacks parallels in the geological history, we really can’t calibrate the model results with anything known. Compared to the reality our models are indeed very simplistic.
…………………………….
Some people are allowed to use the word uncertainty, while others are not and automatically condemned as “deniers” or climate science illiterates.
From late last month
1 Sep 2024 at 3:11 AM
Obsessing Over Climate Disinformation Is a Wrong Turn
By Holly Buck
Much of the climate movement is now pouring its energies into combating disinformation. But this focus fails to address real concerns about a green transition and obscures what is needed to win the public over to effective climate action.
from https://jacobin.com/2024/08/climate-disinformation-green-transition-workers
The people who really need to act on this info / research will not read it, and if they do I suspect they will not know what it is talking about!
Escobar says
“I never suggested that the rate of change would somehow represent a change in (The Laws of) Physics! – was another example of me discussing these related issues on the Miocene page:
JCM says
30 Aug 2024 at 8:27 AM
The headpost article attempts to demonstrate that the climate sensitivity of the distant past, when including factors like solar forcing, topographic configuration, and minor trace gases, is directly comparable to today’s conditions, with a fast ECS estimated at only 3.5°C.
However, this could be misleading. Left unperturbed, the paleo Earth had total freedom in biogeochemical and biogeophysical response. As you noted, as the CO2 rose, it’s likely that life diversified, soils enriched, and nutrient cycling intensified.
Today, the situation is markedly different. As humanity artificially drives up CO2 levels, life is being drastically diminished, soils are actively eroded, and biodiversity is in sharp decline. This by direct ongoing intervention. This is the exact opposite of what occurred in the past. Today’s unnatural and unprecedented combination of rising CO2 and declining biosystems suggests that paleo climate sensitivity estimates may not be directly comparable to those of today. Alarmingly, this implies that today’s climate sensitivity is likely higher than in the past.
REPLY – Escobar says
30 Aug 2024 at 6:10 PM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/08/oh-my-oh-miocene/#comment-824179
Climate science keeps on saying and implying and suggesting that they know things they do not know. Then basing their recommendations out of the IPCC and other bodies based on this not knowing unproven guesswork and assumptions, guesses and opinions of the most outspoken who declare they are certain about things when they and the science is clearly uncertain and unproven.
Resulting in – “it’s ‘easy’ to stop global heating, just hit zet nero (sic) emissions by 2050 and the warming will be stopped! The UNFCCC agrees.” That isn’t science. Or real.
[end quotes]
There would be far less confusion if people read what had already be said and remembered it better and were better equipped “to connect the dots” and not rush to judgement. There would be far less posts required to FIX other people’s ERRORS and ignorance of what recently happened.
Paying attention in the first place, not making assumptions, and asking questions respectfully is a far better approach. Oh, did I mention this new article yet? I think maybe I did.
https://jacobin.com/2024/08/climate-disinformation-green-transition-workers
Escobar says
Another reference for good measure:
Mal Adapted says
29 Aug 2024 at 1:55 PM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/08/oh-my-oh-miocene/#comment-824116
We’re talking about changes occurring over millions of years. Species evolved and went extinct as CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere and oceans rose and fell. Continents were moving. The Antarctic Circumpolar Current formed.
Climate is changing orders of magnitude faster now. We know with more than adequate confidence that ~300 years of economically-driven (i.e. anthropogenic) transfer of fossil carbon to the atmosphere is the principal driver of the contemporaneous rise of global heat content.
[end quote]
Nothing I have said contradicts Mal, nor does he contradict what I said yet many have found “wanting” here.
As Weird as Trump!
David says
JCM, I’d read your comments to Tomáš in the August UV on the 30th and 31st regarding the land/soil’s part in the C cycle, mankind’s impacts upon them, and your views on climate change modeling choices (or lack of) regarding this piece of the cycle as continuation of your discussion with others here:
.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/08/unforced-variations-aug-2024/#comment-824195
.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/08/unforced-variations-aug-2024/#comment-824227
.
While working in the yard this afternoon, I vaguely remembered I’d come across the following I’ve linked below somewhere sometime. If you have time/inclination to look at:
.
https://climate.ec.europa.eu/system/files/2016-11/soil_and_climate_en.pdf
.
Does this “The Hidden Part of the Climate Cycle” document address (in whole, in part, or not at all) your position?
BTW, if you or someone else here was the original source for this item previously, please forgive my memory lapse. I’d do a little digging to see how/when I came across this, but frankly Im too tired and hungry :-)
Mal Adapted says
CJ, quoting one Holly Buck last month: That’s because the focus on “climate disinformation” sets up a negative feedback loop. No one doubts that misinformation is often an issue in today’s politics, especially around climate. But instead of focusing on misinformation alone, we should think of the challenge of engaging the public with climate as a triangle with three points: misinformation, conflicts over values, and distrust of elites.
Ms. Buck said some wise things in her Jacobin piece. By definition, I’m one of the online climate commentariat, though not one anyone else listens to. I’m certainly not a politician, but I’m sure reminding Americans that their addiction to fossil carbon is the principal cause of global warming, that the warming is a predictable result of the free market’s propensity to socialize every transaction cost it can get away with, that only collective (i.e. government) action can decarbonize the US economy, and only by either taxing carbon, subsidizing renewables or regulating emissions, is a hard sell with the 28% who are still disengaged, doubtful, or dismissive of the inconvenient truth.
Conflicts over values? You’re referring to the values of resolute culture warriors who equate all collective action with Communism. They’ll never admit that climate change isn’t just a liberal preoccupation. Thankfully, we don’t have to persuade those people, we just have to outvote them! For the 57% of us “concerned” or even “alarmed” about climate change, the choice of whom to vote for is a no-brainer. Trump and the Republicans will return the US government to a state of denial, leaving the costs of anthropogenic global warming open-ended. Harris and the Democrats will try to enact stronger decarbonization policies, although those are as yet unspecified; why should the Democrats propose a plan to get us to zero emissions, when the Republicans will throw every obstacle they can in the way from sheer spite, and reverse any previous, painful progress when they regain office? I’ll settle for a series of market interventions until nobody wants to buy fossil carbon anymore. Let the market do the hard work. Meanwhile, more doubters become believers whenever weather records get broken again. I’m optimistic climate realists will soon have a solid majority. Then it will be time to talk about a long-term plan.
You and Ms. Buck are entitled to your opinions. But distrust of elites? How come the documented funding of decades of official denialism by carbon capitalists doesn’t piss off the dimissives, CJ? Maybe angrily calling out mercenary denial won’t win the upcoming elections, but denying denial won’t either. I take seriously Dark Money author Jane Mayer’s remarks about a book by another business journalist, tracing the history of the Koch family’s long-term profit maximization strategy (my bolding):
If there is any lingering uncertainty that the Koch brothers are the primary sponsors of climate-change doubt in the United States, it ought to be put to rest by the publication of “Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America,” by the business reporter Christopher Leonard. This seven-hundred-and-four-page tome doesn’t break much new political ground, but it shows the extraordinary behind-the-scenes influence that Charles and David Koch have exerted to cripple government action on climate change.