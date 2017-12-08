Fall AGU 2017

It’s that time of year again. #AGU17 is from Dec 11 to Dec 16 in New Orleans (the traditional venue in San Francisco is undergoing renovations).
As in previous years, there will be extensive live streams from “AGU On Demand” (free, but an online registration is required) of interesting sessions and the keynote lectures from prize-winners and awardees.
Some potential highlights will be Dan Rather, Baba Brinkman, and Joanna Morgan. The E-lightning sessions are already filled with posters covering many aspects of AGU science. Clara Deser, Bjorn Stevens, David Neelin, Linda Mearns and Thomas Stocker are giving some the key climate-related named lectures. The Tyndall Lecture by Jim Fleming might also be of interest.
As usual there are plenty of sessions devoted to public affairs and science communication, including one focused on the use of humour in #scicomm (on Friday at 4pm to encourage people to stay to the end I imagine), and a workshop on Tuesday (joint with the ACLU and CSLDF) on legal issues for scientist activists and advocates.
AGU is also a great place to apply for jobs, get free legal advice, mingle, and network.
A couple of us will be there – and we might find time to post on anything interesting we see. If any readers spot us, say hi!
I hope this isn’t off topic, but in terms of public affairs and science communication, I recently came across a brilliant article on how to convince people to change their minds, based on some robust research. It confirms some obvious things, but has some real surprises and interesting findings.
Obviously it’s applicable to persuading climate denialists. The article is as follows.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/how-to-convince-some-to-change-their-mind-according-to-science-a6867291.html
No use of FFs to get to Nalens.
:)
I always thought collecting thousands of geoscientists on a famous fault line showed a certain amount of chutzpah so, in these days of concern about climate change, moving the meeting to New Orleans seems like a good idea … ummm.
Our session on climate sensitivity and feedbacks has really great contributions, both talks and posters. I’m excited!
https://agu.confex.com/agu/fm17/preliminaryview.cgi/Session23637
So collect them all in the path of a river that could be changed violently by the New Madrid fault! Perhaps that is also chutzpah….
Mark R,
The link you gave only takes me to the titles of the presentations. Is it possible to see the abstracts and whether a presentation is a talk or poster?
Funny to see Dan Rather on the list of highlights. He is stuck with the famous George Bush national guard letter. The letter was a fake but never the less it was accurate according to Rather. Reminds me of the Hockey Stick.
Hope that not all scientists see this as a highlight but many will.
“I always thought collecting thousands of geoscientists on a famous fault line showed a certain amount of chutzpah so, in these days of concern about climate change, moving the meeting to New Orleans seems like a good idea … ummm.”
I think one of the significant recent findings in geophysics is the influence of lunisolar forcing or tidal stress on the triggering of earthquakes.
Initiation of Plate Tectonics on Exoplanets with Significant Tidal Stress
This idea is going beyond earthquake triggering to other events, such as SSW
SA13A-2269: Relationship between lunar tidal enhancements in the equatorial electrojet and tropospheric eddy heat flux during stratospheric sudden warmings