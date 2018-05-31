Unforced variations: June 2018

This month’s open thread. We know people like to go off on tangents, but last month’s thread went too far. There aren’t many places to discuss climate science topics intelligently, so please stay focused on those.
And to round off the month, HadCRUT is reporting April 2018 with an anomaly of +0.63ºC making it the warmest anomaly in HadCRUT since last August, but only just as it was only a tiny increase on March’s +0.62ºC. (GISS & NOAA both recorded a slight fall for the April anomaly, BEST a slight rise.)
It is the 7th warmest April in HadCRUT (GISS had it 4th, NOAA 3rd, BEST 4th), sitting below 2016, 2017, 2010, 2015, 2014 & 1998. April 2018 is 45th in HadCRUT’s all-month rankings (GISS was =25th, NOAA =27st, BEST 16th).
With a third of the year complete, 2018 sits 8th in the HadCRUT year-so-far table below (4th in GISS, 5th NOAA, 4h BEST). It is possible that the full calendar year will see 2018 jump above 2010, 2002, 2005 & 1998 as these years were boosted in their early months by EL Nino.
…….. Jan-Apr Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +1.02ºC … … … +0.80ºC … … … 1st
2017 .. +0.80ºC … … … +0.68ºC … … … 3rd
2015 .. +0.69ºC … … … +0.76ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.63ºC … … … +0.56ºC … … … 5th
2002 .. +0.63ºC … … … +0.50ºC … … … 12th
2007 .. +0.62ºC … … … +0.49ºC … … … 13th
1998 .. +0.61ºC … … … +0.54ºC … … … 7th
2018 .. +0.58ºC
2004 .. +0.53ºC … … … +0.45ºC … … … 15th
2005 .. +0.53ºC … … … +0.55ºC … … … 6th
2014 .. +0.53ºC … … … +0.58ºC … … … 4th
@ 229 JRClark
ASI – Arctic sea ice concentration on May 09:
https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/data/amsr2/asi_daygrid_swath/n3125/2018/may/Arctic3125/asi-AMSR2-n3125-20180509-v5_nic.png
UAH is reporting May 2018 TLT with an anomaly of +0.18ºC, a little down on April’s +0.21ºC. It is the 10th warmest May in UAH TLT after 1998, 2016, 2017, 2010, 2002, 2001, 2003 & 2014. April 2018 is the =118th warmest month on the full all-month UAH TLT record.
In the UAH TLT year-to-date table below, 2018 sits =6th. .
…….. Jan-May Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.68ºC … … … +0.51ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.60ºC … … … +0.48ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.44ºC … … … +0.33ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.33ºC … … … +0.38ºC … … … 3rd
2002 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.22ºC … … … 6th
2007 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.16ºC … … … 10th
2005 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.20ºC … … … 7th
2003 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 8th
2018 .. +0.22ºC
2015 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 5th
2004 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 15th
Re Alf @2,
Your comment has been migrated fron the May UV thread and although not posing an explicit question, it did recieve a follow-on comment (@237) or two in that UV thread.
Judith Curry continues her outreach work amongst the denialists with an attempt to encapsuate “the fundamental disagreement about the causes of climate change” on a single powerpoint slide. In her “first crack” at this task, her description of denialism appears to be based on a very simplistic descriptive analogy of climate variability and climate change provided by Tim Palmer – (see this video 11:40-16:30).
The source of her denialist model may be seen as a little odd as Palmer in that same video states (58:30) that portraying AGW as having two sides, Believer-&-Denier, is not what he considers a good way to consider the problem. He effectively dodges the Believer-&-Denier issue.
Palmer then continues using the ‘insurance of your home’ as an analogy. We may not believe we will be burgled but we are happy to mitigate the unlikely risk by paying an insurance premium. Of course, this is not a very good analogy as it is redolent with the idea that AGW may not happen in a do-nothing-to-prevent-it world (and there are some other parts of the video that would surely raise a few eyebrows here). However, in another videoed talk a few months later Tim Palmer uses Fred the Ice-cream Seller as an anaolgy which is I think a far better analogy. Indeed it suggests to Palmer that the world should be planning for ECS=3.6. That was enough to upset one of the Gentlemen Who Prefer Fantasy and that’s always a good sign.
My city of Salem Oregon is under a drinking water restriction right now. Our primary water source sits behind a dam in the hills that is growing toxic algae.
This water source has always grown algae this time of year, but it has been getting worse each year as water temperatures rise. This is the first time it ever resulted in drinking restrictions.
The explanation staff have offered is climate change, but some politicians are unhappy with such a response, and are asking for funds to have the issue thoroughly investigated.
https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/2018/05/29/salem-drinking-water-contaminated-children-advised-avoid-tap-water/654066002/
Folks, Carrie’s right. The IPCc report is NOT “shouting from the rooftops”. It’s sticking yet another huge stack of paper on a shelf in the library’s basement.
Here’s an idea: climate scientists (and other prominent realists) should refuse to go on shows or contribute in other venues IF the show has deniers AND the ratio of realists to deniers doesn’t approximate 97:3 (or at least something within a factor of five)
And for God’s sake, get emotional. Debating like a stump is neither entertaining nor effective.
“SHOUT it from the rooftops”
Solar Jim,
Einstein works whether you’re nuking s city or growing a plant. Burn some fossil fuel and the end products will have the teensiest bit less mass.
And then there are those “We’re gonna get arrested” protests. 97 climate scientists should get themselves arrested at each one. There’s lots of you. One arrest each goes a long way while giving each of you a microphone.
“Shout it from the rooftops” by giving Joe Sixpack a visual. Never the same scientists, just never ending platoons.
I was extremely interested by Gavin’s tweets recently about modelling the Younger Dryas. If you haven’t read it you should!
https://twitter.com/ClimateOfGavin/status/1001535980246102022
It brings up so many things but the obvious one to me is that if you tweak the model
(I assume slightly) something very different can happen.
I am not a scientist but I am familiar with stability of weather forecast – run the model many times with slight different start variables and results can converge or diverge.
I feel I have been lulled into a assumption that we have a good handle on ‘we put out X amount of carbon and will get Y amount of temp increase’ But Gavin has just shaken my confidence with this.
Any comments?