Does a slow AMOC increase the rate of global warming?

Established understanding of the AMOC (sometimes popularly called Gulf Stream System) says that a weaker AMOC leads to a slightly cooler global mean surface temperature due to changes in ocean heat storage. But now, a new paper in Nature claims the opposite and even predicts a phase of rapid global warming. What’s the story?
By Stefan Rahmstorf and Michael Mann
In 1751, the captain of an English slave-trading ship made a historic discovery. While sailing at latitude 25°N in the subtropical North Atlantic Ocean, Captain Henry Ellis lowered a “bucket sea-gauge” down through the warm surface waters into the deep. By means of a long rope and a system of valves, water from various depths could be brought up to the deck, where its temperature was read from a built-in thermometer. To his surprise Captain Ellis found that the deep water was icy cold.
These were the first ever recorded temperature measurements of the deep ocean. And they revealed what is now known to be a fundamental feature of all the world oceans: deep water is always cold. The warm waters of the tropics and subtropics are confined to a thin layer at the surface; the heat of the sun does not slowly warm up the depths as might be expected. Ellis wrote:
“This experiment, which seem’d at first but mere food for curiosity, became in the interim very useful to us. By its means we supplied our cold bath, and cooled our wines or water at pleasure; which is vastly agreeable to us in this burning climate.”
In 1797 another Englishman, Count Rumford, published a correct explanation for Ellis’ “useful” discovery:
“It appears to be extremely difficult, if not quite impossible, to account for this degree of cold at the bottom of the sea in the torrid zone, on any other supposition than that of cold currents from the poles.”
Thus the thermohaline overturning circulation was discovered. The deep sea is kept cold by what we now call “deep water formation”: the sinking of cold, dense water in the subpolar Atlantic and Antarctic oceans down into the deep, where it spreads around the globe. In equilibrium, the temperatures of the deep ocean are kept constant by the balance of two opposing trends: a warming tendency by turbulent diffusion of heat from above, and a cooling tendency by the inflow of cold water from the poles, i.e. deep water formation.
The global thermohaline overturning circulation (from Rahmstorf, Nature 2002)
If the rate of thermohaline overturning slows down, then heat diffusion gains the upper hand and the deep ocean warms. If it speeds up, the opposite happens and the deep ocean cools. Model simulations show that this is true for decadal variability (e.g. Knight et al. 2005) as well during global warming (e.g. Liu et al. 2017). Knight et al. found that decadal variability of the AMOC can cause small variations in global mean surface temperature, with a strong AMOC linked to high global surface temperatures. Liu et al. found that their climate model warms less under the same greenhouse gas scenario when the AMOC is weakened more.
It is surprising, then, that today a paper was published in Nature that claims the exact opposite: namely that a strong overturning circulation warms rather than cools the deep ocean. The idea is that the increasing heat accumulating at the surface through the increasing greenhouse effect is brought down into the ocean depths by deep water formation, thus reducing warming at the surface. But is this true, and what is the evidence for it?
The evidence
The great Carl Sagan once said that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, so we approached the paper by Chen and Tung with considerable curiosity. We were soon disappointed, however. The only evidence presented is the putative coincidence of two phases of slow global surface warming (1942-1975 and 1998-2014) with strong AMOC (i.e. Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation), and a phase of more rapid warming (1975-1998) with weak AMOC (their Fig. 3). There is no statistical examination of this supposed correlation. A number of further graphs showing various spatial patterns do nothing to support the new hypothesis: these graphs just show well-known patterns like the interhemispheric see-saw effect of AMOC variations and the Zhang fingerprint (also shown by Caesar et al. in Nature earlier this year), which are fully consistent with the established view of the effect of AMOC variability on ocean temperatures. Indeed one of us (Mike) has co-authored the paper by Knight et al. showing that natural variability in the AMOC sometimes called the “Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation” or “AMO” (a term originally coined by Mike) demonstrates an in-phase relationship between large-scale surface warming and the strength of the AMO, i.e. the opposite of what the present authors claim. The peak impact on global mean temperature, incidentally, is found to be only ~0.1C, calling into question any claim that trends in global mean temperature will be substantially influenced by the phase of the AMO.
And as our regular Realclimate readers know very well, the distinction of phases of fast global warming up to 1998 and slow warming from 1998 is highly questionable. First of all, 1998 is the year with the strongest upward spike in global temperature and the strongest El Niño event on record. Second, the supposed “warming slowdown” after 1998 is known to be largely an artifact of the HadCRUT temperature data, because these do not cover the Arctic which has warmed the most in this period. Other data – HadCRUT with infilled Arctic temperatures (Cowtan and Way), GISTEMP, NOAA, Berkeley – do not show this. (Guess which global temperature data set Chen and Tung exclusively used.) And the little variation in the global warming rate since 1975 which remains in these other data sets is strongly correlated with El Niño. Model simulations with the correct El Niño phase reproduce the observed global temperature evolution (Kosaka and Xie 2013), and if the El Niño effect is removed from the global temperature time series the rate of warming is steady (see next graph). There is thus much stronger evidence for an El Niño effect than for the AMOC hypothesis. The well-established explanations for the variations in global warming trend are unfortunately not discussed in the paper.
The mechanism
On the mechanism for why a strong AMOC would heat rather than cool the deep ocean, Chen and Tung write: “Deep convections can now carry more heat downward.” (Deep convection is the vertical mixing process at the beginning of deep water formation.) That should make anyone familiar with the conditions in the subpolar Atlantic stop. Isn’t deep convection thermally driven there, by surface water becoming colder and thereby denser than the deep water? After all, this is a region of net surface freshwater input, from precipitation, river runoff and ice melt, so in the convection areas the surface water is fresher than the deep water, which inhibits convection. Thermally driven convection moves heat upwards, not downwards.
To be sure, Realclimate asked veteran sea-going oceanographer Igor Yashayaev of the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Canada, who has decades of experience studying convection in the subpolar Atlantic, whether there is any evidence for salinity-driven convection there which could carry heat downward? Yashayaev’s reply:
“In the polar and subpolar regions, under no circumstances we saw convection bringing warmer water down deep.”
Chen and Tung do not show any models simulations either to provide evidence that their mechanism can actually work, neither do they discuss the various published model results that have come to the opposite conclusion. Fig. 2 of their paper shows coherent subpolar temperature anomalies over the top 900 meters of water column – but that corresponds to the depth of the Gulf Stream, rather than that of deep convection, so in our view is more likely simply a result of the established fact that a stronger AMOC transports more warm water into the subpolar North Atlantic. That graph also shows that the surface Atlantic is in that case anomalously warm, going right against their hypothesis that the surface is made cooler by a stronger AMOC.
Anthropogenic AMOC slowdown
The abstract of the paper states that
“Our results, based on several independent indices, show that AMOC changes since the 1940s are best explained by multidecadal variability, rather than an anthropogenically forced trend.”
The phrasing of this as an either-or question is odd, given that most modern climate time series show a mixture of both: a long-term climate trend plus variability on different time scales. This is also what models predict for the AMOC, and there is considerable evidence in observational data that this is indeed the case (see Rahmstorf et al. 2015, Caesar et al. 2018 and this Realclimate article). So we were curious what analysis this statement in the abstract is based on. Unfortunately, no analysis about the presence or absence of a climatic or anthropogenic trend in the AMOC is found in the entire paper.
The paper does show the AMOC index attributed to Caesar et al. 2018 in its Fig. 3a, and Caesar et al. reported an anthropogenic AMOC slowdown. However, for reasons that we were unable to clarify in correspondence with the authors, the AMOC index they show is quite different from the one reported by Caesar et al., as a comparison with Fig. 6 of the latter paper immediately shows. In the version by Chen and Tung, the index is lacking the downward trend which was the main result of Caesar et al.
The forecast
The one feature of the paper that is likely to raise most media interest is a forecast for the coming decades. The authors predict “a prolonged AMOC minimum, probably lasting about two decades” which “will manifest as a period of rapid global surface warming”.
The prediction of an AMOC minimum lasting two decades is merely based on their assessment that a previous AMOC minimum lasted two decades, thus the next one should do the same. Neither Caesar’s AMOC index starting in 1870 nor the long proxy-based AMOC time series we presented in Rahmstorf et al. (2015) nor model simulations support the idea of such regularly repeating AMOC cycles. In addition there is forcing, e.g. from the increasing meltwater from Greenland, which will affect the future AMOC. And as discussed above, the idea that a weak AMOC promotes rapid global warming is in itself not supported by any convincing evidence.
It is difficult not to think of the prediction by Keenlyside et al. in Nature in 2008. These authors made headlines around the world by predicting a phase of global cooling, ironically also largely based on a prediction of weak AMOC but, based on model simulations, finding the opposite effect on global temperature as Chen and Tung claim. Back then the Realclimate team had solid reasons to predict that the forecast would turn out to be wrong – which indeed it did. This time, we once again do not doubt that rapid global warming will continue until we strongly reduce greenhouse gas emissions – but for reasons that have nothing to with the AMOC.
It appears to me that any slow down would result in less water pumped through the conveyor belt. Subsequently this would mean less warm water is transported, but it also means it flows slower, and general Ocean surface layers heat faster, unless disrupted by more pole ward moving storms. Additional, increased meltwater could also provide some sort of lid for warmer surface water to prevail, as has been observed in Antarctica in a slightly different configuration – again altering deep water formation. Just in the Arctic it keeps the warmer waters longer afloat, or for a longer duration in a zone where it acts as an agent of deglaciation.
Hansen: And what we discovered in our modeling was that fresh water that is put on to the surface of the southern ocean makes it more stable. Normally you have deep water formation Antarctic bottom water formation around the coast of Antarctica and that process allows heat from the ocean to be dispelled to the atmosphere into space but if you put more fresh water on the surface it it prevents or reduces that overturning because the water is less dense and so it doesn’t sink as easily and that then causes the heat in the ocean to instead of coming out it’s used to melt the ice shelves so it’s an amplifying feedback. https://youtu.be/HG599TJpF_0?t=4m39s
Unfortunately there are enough different forces acting on the AMOC to make it quite complicated, and I’m having trouble thinking up a short-form common-sense description for pubic use. A crucial but too-seldom emphasized feature of our situation is that noticeable atmospheric global warming is delayed because so much of the increased greenhouse-effect energy input goes into warming the oceans (Charney Panel 1979). Chen & Tung emphasize this in their abstract. Following them, naively one would think that a stronger AMOC would remove more heat from the atmosphere and thus further delay global warming. Is there a short intuitive counter-argument or are we stuck with “models show…” ?
(Also impeding public discussion, by the way: most publicity about a possible AMOC slowdown has centered on the strong regional effect on climate around the N. Atlantic– where so much of the media resides– rather than global means.)
[Response: That makes sense because the regional response is large, the effect on global mean temperature very small. -Stefan]
Imagine there is a collapse of the West Antarctic Ice sheet that leads to an expansion of a much cooler and less saline Southern Ocean till the southern tip of Africa. What would be the influence on the AMOC in the Atlantic Ocean? And on the deep water production(s). ???
So, should these issues have been raised by pre-publication reviewers? Nature of course enjoys a strong reputation generally. Should they have done better in reviewing this effort? Or are there ‘redeeming features’ to the paper that should be discussed or acknowledged here?
[Response: In my understanding it certainly is the reviewers job to make sure that the evidence presented is sound and the published relevant literature – including contrary evidence – is properly discussed. -Stefan]
Got looking at the temperature record in the context of this post, using the woodfortrees tool. Interestingly, if you analyze the 30-year record–I used HADCRUT 4 in this case–in terms of decadal trends, you find that the first decade trend is insignificantly different from the trend in the ‘slowdown’ decade beginning in 1998, with both rounding to 0.12 C/decade. By contrast, the most recent decade clocks in at 0.33 C/decade.
http://woodfortrees.org/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1988/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1988/trend/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1988/to:1998/trend/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1998/to:2008/trend/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:2008/trend
Stefan, you have argued that ocean heat content is an extremely unresponsive policy in comparison with the goal of limiting global warming to below 2°C, because while the increase in global temperature could be stopped within decades by reducing emissions, ocean heat content will continue to increase for at least a thousand years after we have reached zero emissions.
Victor, Kennel and this writer, have argued the opposite.
You base your argument on physics. The average depth of the ocean is 3700 meters deep and is heated at a power level on the order of ~1 Watt per square meter of the surface. Also, it is heated from above. Warm water floats and thus hinders the penetration of heat into the ocean. Therefore, it will take the ocean thousands of years to fully catch up with the surface warming we have already caused.
Ocean heat, however, can be converted to work and moved with heat pipes that counter your concern about the physics of ocean heat penetration. From a depth of 1,000 meters, it takes 250 years for the residual heat not converted to work by ocean thermal energy conversion to resurface, given Munk’s estimation of the diffusion rate of 4 meters/year.
Heat penetration of this magnitude extends the warming lead time from as little 32 years to 250 years and extends the surface cooling by the same amount, with a commensurate warming of the 1,000-meter-long water column. Once back at the surface the initial residual heat can be recycled another 13 more times (the thermodynamic efficiency of heat pipe OTEC is 7.6%) thus deferring the impact of global warming to the year 5,300.
The attenuation of sea level rise, storm frequency and intensity and impact on coastal infrastructure and the abatement of global warming, desertification and ocean acidity accompanied by the transfer of trapped warming into the deep is climate and energy policy worthy of pursuing.
Just as the previous AMOC minimum lasted two decades, the “hiatus” lasted about 15 years. The depth of heat penetration, in that case, was about 250 meters and was accompanied by a thickening of the thermocline.
Movement of heat four times deeper, below the thermocline, extends the cooling benefit over 10 times longer.
Levitus et al. estimated, “if all the heat the oceans have accumulated was instantly transferred to the lower 10 km of the global atmosphere it would result in a volume mean warming of this atmospheric layer by approximately 36°C.”
Why would we not want to prolong this transfer as long as possible, and allow for the gradual transfer of this heat back to space, in order that the planet can return to the pre-industrial temperature?
The headlines have said that the Gulf Stream is collapsing and the Ice Age is coming sooner than scientists think,” Prof Ka-Kit Tung from the University of Washington told BBC News.
“The air temperatures globally will be warming and there’s no barrier for that so there won’t be much cooling in the UK, you will probably still see the normal global warming,” said Prof Tung.
bbc .com /news/science-environment-44875508
Zhou, Zelinka & Klein (2017) doi: 10.1038/ngeo2828
Cloud pattern changes caused ~0.35 W m-2 net cooling *increase* during the 2000s.
Chen & Tung give 89 ZJ heat uptake below 200 m for their period, similar to 0.35 W m-2. But if isn’t all an increase relative to pre-2000, then there’s no net flux change and how does this explain surface T variability?
Yuan et al. (2018) doi: 10.1029/2018GL077904
Say the Pacific explains about 150 % more variance than the Atlantic with regards to cloud changes.
Looks to me like the evidence suggests Pacific-driven changes in cloudiness would explain more of the difference between higher/lower surface temperature sensitivity periods than the Chen & Tung AMO argument.
This article is exactly what I’ve been waiting for. Thanks a lot.
This excellent article of yours does confirm many of my thoughts when I read the abstract of the discussed paper. My first suspicion was raised by the oversimplification of the problem, the second by the obvious holes in the knowledge about the historical discussions about THC and AMOC, and the third by the uncritical use of the myth about the “hiatus”.
[Response: Exactly. In essence this paper is an attempt to explain the so-called ‘hiatus’, but that never existed (I could list a whole collection of peer-reviewed references here which show that, e.g. Rahmstorf et al. 2017 and references therein). And whilst all previous evidence shows that to explain a cool anomaly in global temperature with the AMOC you need a weak AMOC, the authors just do the opposite because that appears to fit the data. Of course, given the hiatus never existed it doesn’t actually fit those data, and while the pre-1970’s interval of constant global temperature is real, that one has an established explanation by the increasing cooling effect of aerosol pollution. That is why climate models reproduce that earlier plateau, as is shown in the IPCC reports. -Stefan]
Thank you! Really nothing else to say, except as a human being affected by all this, I deeply appreciate the continuing focus on this problem, and the way it is exploited to pretend that things are not as they are. My personal opinion, as someone who lives near the boundary of effective sea level rise in the new few years (few being less than two decades) is that knowledge is power
“This time, we once again do not doubt that rapid global warming will continue until we strongly reduce greenhouse gas emissions – but for reasons that have nothing to with the AMOC.”
Note: We have prepared a multi-part rebuttal to the long critique posted by Drs. Rahmstorf and Mann. Dr. Rahmstorf suggested that we post our document as a Reply here. But we found that figures and formats do not appear when we paste our document here. We contacted Realclimate and Dr. Rahmstorf to allow us post our rebuttal in the same format as in original post (it is only fair). While waiting for their reply an abridged version is posted below without figures and without the text that rely on the figures.
Part 1. Anthropogenic forced decline of AMOC or multidecadal variability?
By Ka-Kit Tung and Xianyao Chen
Dr. Stefan Rahmstorf, co-author of this Realclimate blog, is also a co-author of a paper (Caesar et al, 2018) that appeared in April of this year in Nature. They used a subpolar SST gyre proxy to show the variation of AMOC back in time. They found a 15% decline (3 plus minus 1 Sverdrups) of the AMOC strength since 1950s, and concluded “the AMOC decline since 1950s is very likely to be largely anthropogenic, given that it is a feature predicted by climate models in response to rising CO2 levels”.
The evidence provided by Caesar et al (2018) is that it is “predicted by climate models in response to rising CO2 levels”. This evidence was also laid out by Dr. Rahmstorf in a previous Realclimate blog in support of the interpretation of anthropogenically forced decline of AMOC. In the model experiment, CO2 is increased, and the SST pattern associated with a declining AMOC is found, which is called a “fingerprint”. What is it a “fingerprint” of? The title of their paper correctly states that it is a “fingerprint of a weakening Atlantic ocean overturning circulation”, but later it is used to imply that it is a fingerprint of CO2-induced weakening. That “fingerprint” is not unique to CO2-forced weakening AMOC. Spatial pattern similar to theirs (or opposite in sign when AMOC strengthens) have been found in model simulations of internal variability where CO2 concentration was kept constant (the so-called Preindustrial runs), and in AMOC perturbation experiments where the depth was deepened in a small region was changed (see the GFDL model runs in Zhang 2008, GRL, Zhang et al. 2011, JGR). When AMOC weakens, whether forced by CO2 or unforced, the reduced transport of heat by its upper, northward branch from subtropical to subpolar Atlantic leads to a cooling of the SST in the subpolar region and warming in the subtropical region, a dipole pattern identified by Caesar et al as the “fingerprint”. It is not justified to conclude that the observed recent decline in AMOC is CO2 forced just because its spatial pattern is similar to that “fingerprint of weakening Atlantic Ocean overturning circulation”. That fingerprint does not tell us about the cause of the weakening; just that AMOC weakened.
Our paper (Chen and Tung, 2018) published on July 18, used several proxies and measurements. These proxies, with minor differences, are consistent with each other, and reveal a multidecadal variability since 1950s. Our subpolar salinity proxy, calibrated with the SSH-deduced AMOC strength, shows that the recent decline of around 3-4 Sverdrup (around15%) is from a recent peak in 2005. But from 1993 to 2005 there was a speeding up of AMOC of comparable magnitude, 4 Sverdrups. This speeding up was first reported by Willis (2010, GRL) using satellite altimetry measurements of sea-surface height (SSH), from which he could calculate the geostrophic northward volume flow. From the earlier peak in 1960s, AMOC first declined, by 3-4 Sverdrups, leveled off at a flat trough and then sped up since 1993 before declining again. This behavior is not consistent with a long-term trend due to CO2 increase; the latter should be largely monotonic. We did not base our conclusion on Caesar et al.’s subpolar gyre SST index, for reasons that will be discussed later in this piece. It may help improve the tone of this exchange to point out that despite our concerns about that proxy, we did not criticize Caesar et al. (2018). It was included for completeness late in the review process, after our conclusion had already been reached. The appearance of their paper in April (our paper was submitted in January) did not alter our conclusion.
In the Abstract, we stated that this behavior, with ups and downs on multidecadal time scales, is “best explained” by multidecadal variability.
“Our results, based on several independent indices, show that AMOC changes since the 1940s are best explained by multidecadal variability, rather than an anthropogenically forced trend.”
Drs. Rahmstorf and Mann criticized the phrasing as “odd”:
“The phrasing of this as an either-or question is odd, given that most modern climate time series show a mixture of both: a long-term climate trend plus variability on different time scales.”
We both know and agree that the climate time series in question contain an anthropogenically forced trend and a multidecadal variability. But the question was not one that demands an “either or” answer. The question was what “best” explains the observed variation. Similar mixed (not either or) phrasing was used in Caesar et al. (2018): “Although long-term natural variations cannot be ruled out entirely, the AMOC decline since the 1950s is very likely to be largely anthropogenic, given that it is a feature predicted by climate models in response to rising CO2 levels. This declining trend is superimposed by shorter-term (interdecadal) natural variability.”
While we both agree that there is an anthropogenically forced trend, the argument presented in Chen and Tung (2018) suggested that this trend is small, as predicted by most IPCC models. The observed “trend” since the peak in 2005 measured by RAPID is 10 times larger because it contains a large multidecadal variability.
The subpolar gyre SST index used as a proxy for AMOC was defined by Caesar et al (2018) as the mean SST in a specified region of the subpolar gyre minus the global mean SST. We were skeptical about this definition, and that was the reason we did not use it to draw any conclusion. We are supposed to define a regional index about AMOC in the Atlantic, but the global mean SST includes contributions from other ocean basins. And so this index includes negative of the variations in other ocean basins and hinders interpretation, such as the negative of the ENSO variation, and a negative of IPO (Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation).
There is a deeper concern. The mean SST in the subpolar gyre has no trend since 1945. The global SST has an upward trend due to global warming. (The trend is larger in the November-May average used by Caesar et al. than annual or two-year mean.) The proxy used in Caesar et al. (2018) is a difference of the two, giving a downward trend. It is so by construction. Their conclusion that the downward trend in AMOC is caused by global warming is now seen to be a circular argument. The same circular argument was used in an earlier paper by Rahmstorf et al. (2015) Nature Climate Change. A millennium long AMOC proxy was constructed using the same procedure, except the global mean SST was replaced by reconstructed Northern Hemisphere mean temperature using paleoclimate multi-proxy records (the so-called Hockey Stick). The subtraction of the Hockey Stick gives a negative Hockey Stick in their AMOC index and the conclusion of “exceptional twentieth slowdown in Atlantic overturning circulation” from global warming. The argument may not be wrong, but it is circular.
We have been in contact with Dr. Rahmstorf since July 15, 2018, when he wrote that he read an advance copy of our paper and wonder why our figure looks different than the Figure 6 in Caesar et al. We produced a comparison of the two curves and showed to him. We were still trying to pinpoint the minor differences near the peak around 2005 and requested more information from him (so far not received), when their blog appeared. Nevertheless the difference around 2005 does not affect the conclusions of our paper. The 2005 peak was not involved in either our or their argument. For our argument it is important to note simply the ups and downs that are inconsistent with a monotonic anthropgenically forced trend. The large 15% decline can be measured from either the 1950s peak (1960s in other proxies) or the 2005 peak.
The Caesar et al.’s subpolar gyre SST proxy used seven-month average (November to May). Our reproduction following their definition but in monthly time scales (as requested by a reviewer, who wanted to see the “unfiltered time serious”) was shown as Extended Data Figure 1 in Chen and Tung (2018) for 1945 to the end of 2016. A two-year running mean using all months was shown in our Figure 3a. Although Caesar et al. (2018) provided to Nature the digitized data for the blue curve, they did not provide enough detail for others to reproduce it.
The monthly time series shown in our Extended Data Figure 1 covering the period 1945 to the end of 2016 does not have a trend, but the November-May average has a small downward trend. Our monthly, seven-month and two-year averaged time series all show that the index turned up since January 2016. The upturn is rather large in the monthly and 2-year running smoothed time series. It is smaller in the November to May seven-month average because of the months in 2016 that are not used in that average, but the upturn should still be there. This, combined with other indicators noted in our paper, suggests the AMOC’s decline is ending. Curiously, for some reason AMOC proxy’s latest speeding up is missing in their time series.
Some of the rest of the difference may be due to different treatment of polar data with ice cover part of the year. This may affect the global mean SST, which was subtracted from the gyre SST to arrive at that index.
That we could not reproduce Caesar et al.’s proxy exactly (ours having a lower linear trend since 1950s) did not impact our conclusion that the recent variation is best explained as a multidecadal variability with downs as well as ups. We agree with Dr. Rahmstorf when he told us that if we could not reproduce their proxy we should not have included it in our paper. We regret it, because now it becomes a distraction in this Realclimate exchange. We hope this does not distract from our argument and conclusion presented in our paper based on our own proxies.
We will rebut the other comments in the next blog.
[Response: Dear Ka-Kit, thank you very much for stopping by and presenting your arguments! There is not much that I disagree with here. I am glad that you acknowledge that there is a human-caused weakening trend in the AMOC, so we indeed fully agree on this issue – including on the fact that this is much less steep than the short-term weakening since 2004 seen in the RAPID data, as also mentioned in our paper (Caesar et al. 2018), but rather only as large as predicted (on average) by the IPCC models. So this point seems to have been mostly an issue of unfortunate wording in your abstract which gave the impression that you disagree there is a human-caused downward trend.
We did nowhere imply that the Zhang fingerprint pattern points to an anthropogenic cause, but rather only say that it is a sign of weakening since the beginning of the 20th Century. This pattern shows clearly in the linear temperature trends since the beginning of the 20th Century. That this trend is likely anthropogenic is what we concluded from the fact that it is of the magnitude predicted by a suite of climate models in response to anthropogenic forcing (as you cite above). In addition, in Rahmstorf et al. 2015 we found from proxy data that this modern weakening is unique in at least a millennium, which argues against it being part of normal, natural variability.
And of course there is nothing circular about our arguments. The subpolar Atlantic is the only region of the globe which has not warmed despite rising greenhouse gases, and the most likely explanation for this is that the AMOC has weakened, thus bringing less heat into this region and thereby counteracting the greenhouse warming there. This is exactly what has been predicted by climate models. What is circular about that argument?
Regarding the curve of Caesar et al: if you present the index of Caesar et al. and cite us as the source of the curve, it would have been good scientific practice to present it as we published it. As you say, the data for that curve are publically available at Nature and if you had any problems with those data, you could have contacted us and we would have been happy to help. Publishing a different curve but presenting it as if that is the curve from Caesar et al. is not OK. Of course you can do your own recalculation of our AMOC index and publish that, but then you have to say that this is what you have done, and you should have first found out why you got different results. Since all authors involved from our side in this index calculation are in their summer holidays now (including myself), we can’t resolve this on the quick now. The time for that would have been before you publish your paper with the misleading claim that this is our curve. Regards, Stefan ]