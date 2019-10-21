Do you want to share your views on climate change and reading blogs?

A survey is conducted by researchers of Cambridge University and Wageningen University. They have asked us to post information about it. Please share your views on climate change and reading blogs by filling out this survey. The data will be used to get a better understanding of climate change blog audiences’ views on climate change and their blog reading behavior.
What’s in it for you?
- You have a chance on winning a $20 gift card of Amazon;
- You will get a sneak preview of the preliminary results;
- You will contribute to research on climate change blogs.
Participation is anonymous, and your answers will be handled confidentially. The data is only used for research purposes.
The Cambridge University and Wageningen University team highly value your input. Please fill out the survey by following this link.
Well, I was going to…but the third (I think) question stopped me. “How serious a threat to you think climate change is to the natural environment.” Or something like that. Do they really think that climate change is not part of the natural environment?
I quit after the third page of questions, some of which were ambiguous or requiring the responder to make
assumptions about what the pollsters were asking. E.g., does nuclear power contribute to global warming? The answer could be either yes or no. Same for acid rain as a contributor.
Some of the questions are as tendentious as The Guardian’s new climate emergency style manual.
Too long. Too long.
Not many people are going to go through that many questions. It should have 20-30 max. Two or three screens.
That i snot what the question is asking. everything is pasrt of teh natural environment, but that does not mean they are not a threat to it. What a bizarre reason to not participate… a little childish perhaps?
Surveys are intended as data collection exercises, not to make some peevish point, by participating we can help refine the emergent picture. If people take issue with semantics, they are simply missing the point.
Of course they are, they are trying to elicit a reposnse from a range of respondents, they must be clear, concise and leave no room for doubt or ambiguity in their wording. the wuestions examine a spectrum of opinion, unless they are phrased so as to ‘trigger’ responses all the way to the extremes, they would only ever elicit ‘middling’ scores… what use is that?
If we try to evaluate the strength of feeling, will we succeed by putting questions in bland, conciliatory terms, or do we seek to trigger the full range of responses?
Awww for Pete’s sake! That is the whole point! If asking “do you like blue or red” people have a bninary choice, when asking “How much do you like blue vs. how much you like red” we HAVE to also ask a question that reveals whether the respondent is colour blind!
By asking “do you think nuclear power/acid rain are contributing factors” the desiner is establishing just how clueless, or anti-science, or anti-technology the respondent might be. And even how mischievous.
For example, if in a survey about LGBT rights we ask “do you think that ginger-haired people should be treated as likely to be gay” and we find a respondent says “yes”, this may tell that a) s/he is a bigot, who takes the term “ginger’ in its old latent meaning (UK) and is therefore likely to be prejusdiced; or b) they are taking the mickey (making fun of…) out of the questionnaire. Either way, we can then weight the responses accordingly.
Perhaps reading-up on the subtlties of formulating questionnaires might help?