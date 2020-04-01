Unbelievably, this is no April’s fool joke

Last week, a colleague shared a tweet with a link to a very unusual paper. I first thought it must be a joke, but then realised that since it was the last days in March when I read it, it could not be an April’s fool joke. It seems to be a serious paper.
So I thought it would be perfect to share the reference McCarthy et al. (2020) today. The paper has a few useful take-home messages, such as the C.R.A.P. framework.
References
- I.P. McCarthy, D. Hannah, L.F. Pitt, and J.M. McCarthy, "Confronting indifference toward truth: Dealing with workplace bullshit", Business Horizons, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.bushor.2020.01.001
In the light of US experience over the last 3 years, and especially over the last 3 months, this seems to me to be a completely valid academic field.