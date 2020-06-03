After an absurd period with a real-life gloomy corona pandemic, lock-down and unrest, it was quite refreshing to see visions for a sustainable future in a new documentary ‘2040‘ (link to trailer). Its message, through the voice of Damon Gameau, is about hope and is based on rational thinking.
The video takes us to twenty years fast-forward to an imagined future. It makes good use of effects that communicate. For instance, Damon Gameau speaks with children about green and sustainable solutions and then makes the time travel to show what such a future may look like when climate change has stopped.
The documentary also makes use of some cool effects to demonstrate how things work. But it is mostly about a positive message on solutions rather than emphasising climate science and harmful consequences of climate change.
There is an interesting timing with the release of ‘2040’, and hopefully it will contribute to discussions about new solutions and how we can make use of both technology and new behaviour to improve our lives and the health of the planet. This is something that is already being discussed in Europe.
I thought the documentary made some interesting points about energy production, how to make agriculture more sustainable through mixed crops and good soil health, and how to use ocean resources. Another important point is the importance of empowering girls and women. However, I’m not in the position to say how successful the suggested solutions would be. I guess we may know answers in 2040.
There is nothing wrong with describing a hopefulfuture. But to do so without articulating the obstacles to achieving it is meaningless and makes the film just distracting propaganda. The public is entitled to know what stands in the way and also to get guidance on how to overcome the obstacles.For example, the underpricing of energy and the failure to include negative externalities in the price of energy and goods are major barriers to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Continuing subsidies and tax breaks and other incentives for Business as Usual are also ill advised and should be ended. Without a serious
comprehensive view of how to save the planet the film is just another feelgood attempt that might just as well be used by corporations who want to distract the public from their destructive anti environmental policies and their refusal to assume responsibility for curbing climate change.
I cannot envision a prosperous world not powered primarily with mineral energies. Renewables had a 100% market share for 99.99 percent of human history; dense, storable, portable energies are still quite young. Surface land quality issues will bring about ‘peak green’ by 2040, I predict.
So, would it be your opinion that this film is a good rebuttal to the Michael Moore produced, misinformation-laden, and rather gloomy “Planet of the Humans” which is currently available for viewing for free on YouTube?
Thanks, very much interested to check it out!
What an utterly ridiculous way to release a supposedly important film. Unfortunately, Hawken gets soooo much wrong about what regenerative and sustainable are. He gets the overall solution set completely wrong.
Raworth gets closer than most to what a regenerative economy would be, but still falls far short. She does not grasp that an economy is a human creation and as such is a flawed idea that is at odds with the functioning of Nature. Because she does not begin with nature and adhere strinctly to the principles and functions found therein, Doughnut Economics ends up being non-regenerative.
Given the absurd approach to releasing the movie, the fact it turns out to be an exercise in cheerleading for Drawdown and includes not one person in it that understands and *does* regenerative systems, it’s ultimately going to mislead a lot of people.
Rasmus, I’ve been discussing regenerative systems and how to create one for over ten years on this site. You may want to pay attention to what’s in front of you.
Robert Bradley: “I cannot envision a prosperous world not powered primarily with mineral energies. Renewables had a 100% market share for 99.99 percent of human history; dense, storable, portable energies are still quite young. Surface land quality issues will bring about ‘peak green’ by 2040, I predict.”
Oh, well, Robert Bradley cannot envision it. Therefore it must be impossible. I mean there can’t be any other explanation for why Robert can’t envision it, can there? I mean it couldn’t be possible that Robert is a blinkered fool, could it?
RB 2: I cannot envision a prosperous world not powered primarily with mineral energies.
BPL: This is called an “argument from incredulity,” and is a logical fallacy.
Who are you Killian and why should anyone listen to you? What is your actual expertise and educational background?
Why do you hide your identity when it harms your integrity and credibility?
Robert Bradley @2 “I cannot envision…”
There’s your problem right there.
Time to get out of the road if you can’t lend a hand.
RE. Robert Bradley
For those unaware–Robert Bradley honed his ethics and morals at Enron. He spent 16 years as their corporate director of public policy analysis and as a speech writer for Kenneth Lay. Now he is just a free enterprise/fossil fuel shill.
https://www.desmogblog.com/robert-l-bradley-jr