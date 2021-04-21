Two graphs show the path to 1.5 degrees

In the Paris Agreement, just about all of the world’s nations pledged to “pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels”. On Saturday, the top climate diplomats from the U.S. and China, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, reiterated in a joint statement that they want to step up their climate mitigation efforts to keep that goal “within reach”.
But is that still possible? Here are two graphs.
The first graph shows the global temperature trend. Warming has progressed essentially linearly for fifty years in response to increasing CO2 emissions. Although the latter accelerate the rise of CO2 in the atmosphere, on the other hand, radiative forcing (which causes warming) increases only with the logarithm of CO2 concentration, and therefore roughly linearly since the 1970s. Any acceleration of warming over the last decade is not a significant trend change. It is linked to two El Niño events in recent years, but that is part of natural variability. Does anyone remember the discussion about the supposed “warming pause” in the early 2000s? It also never was statistically significant, nor did it signify a trend change.
Therefore, if emissions continue to grow, we expect a further roughly linear increase in temperature, which would then exceed 1.5 degrees around 2040. If we lower emissions, the trend will flatten out and become roughly horizontal as we reach zero emissions. Therefore, these observational data do not argue against the possibility to still keep warming below 1.5°C.
The second graph shows global CO2 emission trajectories with which we can still limit warming to 1.5 °C, at least with 50:50 probability. This means: given the uncertainties, this could also land us at 1.6 degrees, but with a bit of luck, it could land us a bit below 1.5 degrees. The core conclusions:
- It is not yet impossible to keep warming below 1.5 °C.
- This requires roughly a halving of global CO2 emissions by 2030 (as already stated in the IPCC 1.5 degree report).
- If the world dithers for another ten years before emissions fall, it will no longer be possible (red curve).
It should be noted that I have not assumed net-negative emissions here. Many scenarios assume that we first emit too much and that our children then have to pull CO2 out of the atmosphere after mid-century – I think this is not very realistic and also ethically questionable. I think we will probably not be able to achieve more than reducing global emissions to net zero. Even that would require CO2 sinks to compensate for unavoidable residual emissions, e.g. from agriculture.
Conclusion: The limitation to 1.5 degrees is still possible and from my point of view also urgently advised to avert catastrophic risks, but it requires immediate decisive measures. I am curious to see what the climate summit scheduled by US President Joe Biden will bring in the coming days!
Fact check by Climate Analytics to the claim that we can no longer limit warming to 1.5°C.
This article originally appeared in German at KlimaLounge.
Posts like this only further reduce the scope of the meaning of the word “possible,” a disturbing trend in climate science. Here “possible” means only whether warming has continued beyond the point that the IPCC’s CO2 emission budgets even apply.
In the real world, “possible” must also include an evaluation of whether those sample emission budgets can be achieved given the social and geopolitical realities and vastly disparate levels of resources across the globe.
When half the politicians of the richest country do not even think that climate change is a problem, then the extraordinary conclusion that it is possible to follow those IPCC budgets requires extraordinary evidence. I have not seen that evidence.
[Response: The argument here is not about politics, and not about whether we can cut emissions to zero by 2040. To understand the background to this, have a look at the Climate Analytics document linked below. It is a response to the claim that even if the world cut emissions to zero by 2040 we would certainly breach the 1.5 °C limit. That is simply not consistent with the evidence and it is based on flawed reasoning, as the colleagues from Climate Analytics detail on 10 pages with all the references to the scientific literature you need. -Stefan]
1. Assuming the ENSO effect is limited to those two events in effect and will not affect future warming doesn’t fit with what happens when you goose systems. El Nino tends to accelerate effects long-term because it increases the amplitude of extreme events.
2. We have signs of accelerations all over the climate map. Downplaying that overall reality is maybe not the best idea. For example, in the last five years we’ve had years with no El Nino yet very low ASI levels.
There is little or no hysteresis in the system, so each “goose” of the system is a potential trigger of tipping points. Bear in mind the Texas corals…
I am also disappointed in this post. Is it not possible for the planet to reach 1.5C increase from pre-industrial just with our present 500 ppm,equivalent or even the actual 420 ppm or so concentration of carbonic acid gas? We are now at about 1.25C.
I think some climate scientists, whom I wholeheartedly support as a category, get too far ahead of themselves and can be found to contradict, disregard or be unaware of other considered analyses (such as life sciences).
It is the year 2021 and we are still only talking about global reductions, while financiers, corporations and nation-states are constructing massive fossil buildout or otherwise proping up the status quo. Temperature is only one indication of our peril (and the trend is very bad).
it was +1.2ºC in 2020 with a cooling La Niña and the Sun near the minimum of its 11 year cycle. Part of the high temperature during the COVID year may be due to reduced manmade aerosols cooling the planet. This points to the important but still relatively unknown amount of “Faustian” warming we will get when we eliminate fossil fuel burning. Another important factor is the Earth Energy Imbalance (warming in the pipeline) as well as warming from the emissions between now and whenever we stop burning fossil fuels & creating land use changes that contribute to warming.
On the good side, we can also greatly reduce short-term GHG such as methane, NOx, CFCs, etc. and that should contribute to a lower temperature. But that is countered by emissions from permafrost, shallow Arctic clathrates, soils and forests, as well as Arctic albedo changes, etc.
And I’m talking about the literal definition of “possible”. I agree with Richard (#1) that possible should also include what is practically possible. But in either case, it seems we are past +1.5(C) and likely +2ºC as well.
And even if we can avoid going much over +2ºC, the question is is that even an “acceptable” outcome for our children or is it a catastrophic outcome that we should be avoiding at all costs. I come to the conclusion that we should be investing heavily in NET R&D right now.
Thanks for this post Stefan.
In regards to the criticisms already posted, it is important that people working for positive change don’t engage in a ‘circular firing squad’ against others doing or thinking things differently.
It is clear your post is focused on the physical science, not the immense political and social challenges to achieving the 1.5C goal.
As a lawyer working on climate litigation (and not a climate scientist), I found your snapshot analysis helpful and thought-provoking in the context of the current public and policy debates.
Thank you for your ongoing research and public education on RealClimate.
I think the most disheartening thing is seeing the amount of decrease in CO2 emissions because of covid. We shut large portions of the world economy down, massively changed how we live and work, and the CO2 emissions decrease is only a blip to where the world was 5 years ago. Now we’ll have to do that every year for a decade. I’m feeling like the guy who starts training the week before the marathon.
“Possible” is a somewhat detouched word, I would prefer “success probability for a certain action by a certain set of determined people”.
If this set of people are not homogenous in their will, as is the case for “mankind”, i.e. they are, as a group, not determined, “possible” or “impossible” is not the right term.
What remains is a success probability 0 < p < 1 for those who really want us to stay below +1.5°C. That means act in spite of uncertainty.
Re: Richard Yates(1) and Solar Jim(3).
You seem to imply that the authors somehow accept, or even provided cover for, the further emissions. I, on the other hand, read it the same way as Gavin did, i.e. the opposite – as a statement about the cuts and timeline that NEED TO BE IMPLEMENTED IF we are serious to stay within +1.5C.
And it counters the claim that it is already too late (i.e.it is physically impossible to achieve it), which is used, among others, by the deniers who
smoothly transit from “there is no need to do anything” to “it’s already too late to do anything, so let’s concentrate on the adaptation”, or, in effect, go full Mme Pompadour: “After us, Deluge!”, just without putting it in such honest way.
I get that this is a theoretical discussion of what is physically possible based on physics. I very much appreciate the author’s stellar credentials and clear thinking. Unfortunately this analysis is purely theoretical and not applicable to the real world. You cannot leave human needs and politics out of the analysis of reducing emissions without eliminating reality from the analysis.
I read the “Fact Check” analysis and it did not give me comfort that +1.5ºC is still possible in a real-world way. But putting aside the details (such as do the models really include all appropriate Earth system feedbacks?), the real issue, as I see it, is the question is framed incorrectly.
The authors of the Fact Check say since the Australian authors stated it was “impossible” to avoid +1.5ºC, that the onus was on them to show there was zero probability of staying below +1.5ºC. Well, OK, but I think the Fact Check authors are missing the point.
Since we are literally talking about the lives of our children, we should instead be asking:
1) What is the temperature that has a 95% chance of not being exceeded under each scenario? Who would put their child on an airplane that only had a 50% or 66% (or even 95%!) chance of reaching its destination without crashing? Why is the 50%/66% temperature even being discussed?
If the 95% temperature even under the most optimistic plausible emissions scenarios is greater than +1.5ºC (which I’m sure it is), then we must *assume* we are going to breach +1.5ºC and act accordingly.
2) Is +1.5ºC an “acceptable” outcome for our children? What is the societal outcome of a +1.5º and +2ºC world? How many people would die? How many failed states would there be? How many cities destroyed by SLR? Again, apply a 95% (or 99%) confidence of safety to these estimates.
When I ponder these questions, I come to the conclusion that we must push for immediate reduction in emissions *plus* massively scale up R&D on carbon dioxide removal (CDR) techniques of all types. No matter what temperature we reach when we finally stop emitting, it will be a better world if we *also* remove massive amounts of excess CO2 from the atmosphere.
I’d support the opening comment and go further. It seems incredible that Stefan make two almost opposite points:
A halving of emissions by 2030 is impossible, given the way humans have behaved since the science clearly showed a serious problem 30 years ago. It is pointless to say that, if humans did everything needed to stay within 1.5C then that goal would be achieved. We’ve seen that humans will not do what is needed so it would be better to say that 1.5C is not achievable but we must at least try to limit global heating as much as we can.
A dose of realism is required by climate scientists.
This also doesn’t factor in any estimate of warming between 1750 (the start of industrialization) and 1880 (the start of global temperature records). Michael Mann estimated, several years ago, that the northern hemisphere warmed 0.2C in that time. I haven’t seen an estimate of a global figure but, if it were 0.2C, then that drastically reduces the time before we see 1.5C globally. Nor does it factor in the extra short term heating likely with reduction in the aerosol effect.
The sooner we stop pretending that limiting heating to 1.5C is possible, the better because we can then concentrate on limiting heating to well below 2C (which I also have serious doubts about).
Solar Jim @3,
You ask “Is it not possible for the planet to reach 1.5C increase from pre-industrial just with our present 500 ppm,equivalent or even the actual 420 ppm or so concentration of carbonic acid gas?”
The 500ppm(eq) value is indeed the 2019 value given by the NOAA AGGIndex and that is 86% of the forcing of a doubling of CO2 which has an attached ECS = ~3ºC. While this AGGI measure concerns only positive GHG forcings and there are negative forcings from the likes of aerosols, the net value is usually not seen as halved when the net forcings are totted up (eg here).
However it does take many decades for the equilibrium entailed in the ECS to be achieved and only 40% of these positive GHG forcings are more than 40 years old. This would suggest there is some measure of time available because once we stop emitting the GHGs, their concentrations will drop reducing that AGGI number, hopefully quickly enough to prevent serious warming. Whether a +1.5ºC is achievable will depend on humanity getting its act together to cut those emissions, although this is something we have entirely failed to manage so far.
Anybody polled Kevin Anderson on “possible” lately? That’s where I go for my Doom ‘n’ Gloom anytime hope strikes me.
I completely disagree that it would be in some way unethical to pull CO2 out of the air–am I misinterpreting what you said here? I think we have to do that, and as soon as possible.
KIA 5,
Nobody, outside the circle-jerk of right-wing politics in this country, cares what Thomas Sowell has to say about a science issue.
What I like about this post is the 1.75 degree scenario.
Every sensible and informed person (a minority to be sure) knows that 1.5 degrees is posturing, it won’t happen. So it’s good to have a subtle reminder that there are scenarios that are actually possible. Realistically to even stop at 2 degrees will need either political miracles or technological miracles (which do happen) plus good luck in not being in the upper range of model sensitivities. But we need to avoid thinking, Oh we can’t hit 1.5 so let’s not think about it.
I think a few folks are expecting a bit too much from two charts. However, the post is quite useful in terms of presenting the magnitude of the task before humanity. If you add two additional trends for context, it’s pretty easy to see that the best we can hope for is the red curve.
First, the past 40 years of inertia have left us sorely lacking in the infrastructure required for sustainability. Decarbonizing just the energy sector of our economy would require massive spending in a very short time to make up the deficit. And making up the deficit will not be cheap in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, either. Steel and concrete are going to be needed to build out energy infrastructure, whether the solution is renewable, nuclear or fusion. Charging stations are going to be needed in much higher numbers than at present. R&D is going to have to increase and probably become more directed for the foreseeable future. All of that is going to require us to use lots more energy, not less.
We can perhaps offset some of the increase through regenerative agriculture, low-hanging fruit (e.g. capping methane leaks and sources), allowing more telecommuting… All this does, though is buy a little additional time.
The recent COVID pandemic has also revealed some important truths. Left-leaning governments and societies, even fairly authoritarian ones, such as China, were much more effective at doing what was needed to contain the pandemic. Right wing and conservative regimes failed miserably at this–as illustrated by the huge case numbers and death tolls in India, the US, Brazil, Turkey etc. The US provides an illustration of both trends–failing miserably under the right wing previous administration and vastly improving the situation when the left-center Biden administration took over. Left and left-center governments responded with effective strategies, while rightist regimes responded with conspiracy theories and snake oil. This should not be too surprising to those of us who have been following the climate wars over the past 40 years. And then there are the kleptocracies (Russia, N. Korea…), who will not only fuck up things for their own countries but for everyone else as well.
On the other hand, market economies were more effective at generating treatments, vaccines and other innovations–viz. the differences in the success of the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines and mixed-at-best results for the Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines. This suggests that perhaps public-private partnerships may be an effective mechanism.
And then we have the fatigue factor. Less than 18 months after the onset of the pandemic, fatigue is leading folks to do really stupid things even as workable solutions are being realize. Even during the crises of global wars, 4 years of concerted effort were about all the world could muster. Here, we are talking about efforts that could take 4 decades. And it is inevitable that people are going to resent the fact that with an effort of this magnitude, some folks are going to get filthy, fricking rich out of this, even as the rest of us endure hardship
Maintaining public support is going to take the promise of something more than survival. People are going to want to know that the world that comes out of this will be better than the one we currently live in. The war to end all wars didn’t. The war to make the world safe for democracy made the world more dangerous. What will we have to promise the world’s population to retain their support for decades?
Bart Verheggen made the point a decade ago that the idea of a ‘tipping point’ is misleading, in that we must carry on our efforts if we pass a tipping point and we must carry on our efforts if we avoid passing it.
I think the same applies to concepts ranging from 2C (which morphed into the current 1.5C), 350 ppm and other lines in the sand that were drawn without analysis of impacts accepted and avoided.
Don’t worry about the goals set by politicians. Keep your head down, do your part and encourage others to do theirs.
It seems to me if you scientists knew how to read charts (try https://history.aip.org/climate/xMethane.htm), you would know that with every 100 ppm increase of CO2, there is a corresponding 5 – 10 degrees C increase in temperature. Since the current CO2 level is more than 100 ppm higher than previous peaks (over the past 500k years), the “normal” position for temperature is around 5 – 10 degrees C above previous peaks of around 2 degrees. The ONLY force that is capable of holding the temperature down like this is the amount of ice held in the polar ice caps, and as the ice slowly melts, the temperature is slowly increasing, and the faster the ice melts, the faster the temperature will increase. If we cannot stop the ice from melting, we cannot stop the temperature from rising. Therefore, it is a delusional fantasy to believe we have ANY chance of keeping the temperature rise below 2 degrees — it’s lunacy to think we have any chance of keeping the temperature increase under 5 degrees, which will be disastrous for humans.
Dear Real Climate, I respect and have no quarrel with your latest report on the possibility of our being able to hold down the current increasing global mean temperature to about 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, I still see no consideration of the impact (if any) of the Milankovitch cycles on the Earth’s warming (or cooling) over the next few thousand years. My understanding of the impact of these cycles over the next several thousand years would normally be to cool (and thus counter the heating from our rising CO2 levels) our planet(although perhaps???? not sufficiently to prevent catastrophic warming. I would appreciate your thoughts regarding this possibility.
in the second graph, the label “67% chance < 1.5C" should instead probably read "33% chance < 1.5C".
It really doesn’t matter that we all know it’s problematical to enact appropriate action while the evidence mounts up and reality breaks in. It’s pretty simple if you look at it this way:
It’s only all our lives. We can because we must &
Despair and apathy are laziness in disguise.
We can write and write – and write and write – about how bad things are, but that’s a substitute activity for what must be done, which is to get a grip.
Showing that things can be done is worthwhile. A gold star to Stefan for putting this out there.
Antivaxxing has the same problem of excessive false information and lack of universal quality education: people prefer what comforts them or confirms their bias, and there’s far too much false information out there. But we must soldier on regardless. I give you Mike Mann and the other great folks here at RealClimate as leaders in action.
Mr. Dingman, this is a quality science site. Time to educate yourself and wake up. You really mustn’t think that you and your preferred distractionalists have the holy grail while people who give their lives and considerable intelligence and skilled, hard work to these problems – which threaten all of humanity’s future – are ignorant of the obvious historical data. Also, try checking out world weather lately, if you don’t like “the science” and think you are uniquely well informed. Reality does not lie.
Here’s a good place to start:
https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/
R. Colombe (21) It seems to me if you scientists knew how to read charts (try https://history.aip.org/climate/xMethane.htm), you would know that with every 100 ppm increase of CO2, there is a corresponding 5 – 10 degrees C increase in temperature.
It seems to me that if you non-scientists (?) knew how to read you own graphs you would not be so arrogant to ridicule scientists for their presumed imagined inability to do what … you failed:
You lecture the scientist on their inability to read graphs by claiming that in the graph https://history.aip.org/climate/xMethane.htm you were able to see that “ with every 100 ppm increase of CO2, there is a corresponding 5 – 10 degrees C increase in temperature”
Your fallacy is in the words “ with every“: there is no “every” in your graph: the 5-10 C increase for 180-280 does not carry over even to the next “100 ppm increase” – the 277 to 377 ppm increase in pCO2 is associated with the temperature increases by some 0.8C.
There could be several reasons for that: the saturation of the absorption windows of CO2, different strength of feedbacks at different pCO2 levels and v. different timescales, but these are not excuses for _you_, since you implicitly decided to IGNORE, in favour of just “reading the graph“. In other words – you failed even WITHIN your own argument.
0.8C INSTEAD of “5-10C”, in your own graph. “It seems to me if you scientists knew how to read charts ….” eh? The bigger their ignorance, the more galling their arrogance.
(Although, I would be careful with extrapolating _your_ slope of arrogance vs. ignorance onto the slopes of others …. ;-))
So while you heart might have been in the right place: the real concern about the human impact on the climate, but it is all undone by your arrogance, and in fact you may be giving the fossil fuel lobby a tool to dismiss all environmentalists and climate scientists – through guilt by association – by painting them all with the single ignorance/dishonesty brush you have just provided.
In fact, if ignorant, arrogant “alarmists” like you didn’t exist, the fossil fuel lobby would have to invent them.
C. Wesley Dingman (22): However, I still see no consideration of the impact (if any) of the Milankovitch cycles on the Earth’s warming (or cooling) over the next few thousand years.
Two reasons.
First, wrong time-scale – the glacial cooling stage usually takes of order of 100,000s of years to fully develop so if our civilization collapses in the next 100 or 200 years, it would not be much of a consolation, that 10,00 later Milankovitch cycle + feedbacks reduced the temp, by say, 1C from the human-made highs.
Even that rest on the assumption that Milankovitch would work – which is far from sure, see:
The second reason why we don’t care about Milankovitch is that it works NOT by changing the total amount of solar radiation reaching Earth, but by making the summers in the Arctic warmer or colder ENOUGH that some of the last years ice/snow does or does not survive the summer. This then translates into changes in the albedo, which then starts the multiplication of the initial small change by the cycles of the positive feedbacks of CO2, CH4, albedo and water vapour.
However, in the world with a lot of heating in the pipeline – the Milankovitch dropping the summer radiation in the Arctic would not change much: in the hot world the slight cooling from Milankovitch would not be enough to let ice and snow to survive summer, and therefore it would NOT be able to start the vicious cycle of positive feedbacks that the glaciation cycles require. So with the current CO2 and heating, we may have postponed the ability of Milankovitch to trigger planetwide cooling for 10,000s (?) years.
To sum it up: “Milankovitch?” “Meh: too little too late, if anything at all.”
====
P.S. And if you insist on the really long-term look – we still should stop burning fossil fuels short-term, so if humans were to survive to the NEXT Milankovitch cycle – they would still have some accessible fossil fuels left for them to avert THEIR ice age…