Why is future sea level rise still so uncertain?

Three new papers in the last couple of weeks have each made separate claims about whether sea level rise from the loss of ice in West Antarctica is more or less than you might have thought last month and with more or less certainty. Each of these papers make good points, but anyone looking for coherent picture to emerge from all this work will be disappointed. To understand why, you need to know why sea level rise is such a hard problem in the first place, and appreciate how far we’ve come, but also how far we need to go.
Here’s a list of factors that will influence future regional sea level (in rough order of importance):
- ice mass loss from West Antarctica
- ice mass loss from Greenland
- ocean thermal expansion
- mountain glacier melt
- gravitational, rotational and deformational (GRD) effects
- changes in ocean circulation
- steric (freshwater/salinity) effects
- groundwater extraction
- reservoir construction and filling
- changes in atmospheric pressure and winds
And on top of that, the risks of coastal flooding also depend on:
- tectonic/isostatic land motion
- local subsidence
- local hydrology
- storm surges
- tides
If that wasn’t bad enough, it doesn’t even get into why some of the bigger terms here are so difficult to constrain – but more of that below.
Meanwhile, note that the factors listed above involve the whole Earth system: the oceans, the cryosphere, the atmosphere, the solid earth and lithosphere, and a full range of scales, from the city block and shoreline, to ice dynamics that change over kilometers, to GRD footprints, to the whole global ocean. While each of these elements has a devoted scientific community, sea level rise cuts across all the disciplines. And similarly, while each of these elements has a specialized modeling capability, there is no single model that encompasses all of this (not even close – as yet).
What this means is that estimates of future sea level rise are mixes of information from multiple sources, tied together in more or less sophisticated frameworks (this is the approach in the IPCC SCROCC report and the upcoming AR6) that attempt to build a full uncertainty range from all the disparate sources of information (coupled ocean-atmosphere models, hydrology models, ice sheet models, solid earth models etc.). To reiterate, there is no ‘climate model’ prediction of global sea level rise, though the climate models we often discuss here (the CMIP-class of models), do provide some of the inputs. This means that links and feedbacks between these different elements are not always coherent – e.g. the estimates of groundwater depletion (used for irrigation) or glacier melt might not impact the soils or the freshwater budget of the downstream rivers and ocean.
Yes, but what about West Antarctica?
The West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) is the elephant seal in the aquarium. Ever since the 1970s it’s been suspected that it was prone to rapid collapse because the bedrock on which it sits is below sea level (and in some places, thousands of meters below sea level). More recent research constraining Eemian sea level (~125,000 yrs ago) has confirmed that WAIS collapsed at that time, adding 3 or more meters of sea level rise to the contribution from a much reduced Greenland Ice Sheet. Moreover, present day observations from gravity sensors (GRACE/GRACE-FO) show large ice mass losses from WAIS – dominated by the rapid retreats of the Pine Island Glacier and Thwaites glacier, and concomittent decreases in ice sheet elevation (from IceSat2).
There are many interesting observations and non-observations from WAIS that make this a challenging problem. First, the melting of the ice shelves and the retreat of grounding line is being driven from below as slighty warmer circumpolar deep water (CPDW) has been pushed onto the shelf. The CPDW is thought to be affected by the shift in the westerly winds around Antarctica which have increased in recent decades due to a combination of greenhouse gas forcing and the polar ozone hole (Miller et al, 2006).
Additionally, it looks like the anomalous meltwater from WAIS is causing the local ocean to freshen, stratify and cool (see Rye et al. (2020) or Sadai et al. (2020). Both of these effects make a straightforward connection between global mean warming and WAIS mass loss tricky.
But there is more. For instance, the bedrock topography under the ice sheet is still being refined. The last major revision (BedMap2) was in 2013 (Fretwell et al., 2013), but many areas remain without good data and important revisions are still being made (Morlighem et al., 2020). Also, the topography of the ocean bottom under the ice shelves is still being discovered using autonomous underwater vehicles, for instance, under the Thwaites last year. Meanwhile Bedmap3 is underway...
Furthermore, one important factor in how WAIS will affect sea level is how fast the lithosphere will respond to changes in the ice loading (part of the GRD effects mentioned above). If the mantle is very viscous, then the response is slow and it doesn’t add much to the global sea level change. But if it’s less so, then uplift is more rapid, and it can add more SLR, faster. Unfortunately, It turns out that the specific conditions under WAIS are less viscous than was thought (Pan et al., 2021).
Recent advances
Given, then, that we don’t have a suite of models with all the effects that we can analyze to give us a measure of the uncertainty, what can we do in the meantime? First, we can analyze the models we have and estimate the structural uncertainty among them – for the processes they include. This is what Edwards et al., (2021) do. Using the ISMIP6 and GlacierMIP simulation data and a statistical emulator they map out the responses of these models to the global mean temperature change and ocean-driven melting in Greenland and Antarctica. The nice thing about this is that you aren’t tied to the emission scenarios that were initially used in the MIPs, but you can’t independently calibrate the projections to paleo-climate changes, and you are stuck with the models that were used, some of which are a little out of date.
Alternately, you can take a single ice sheet model with better calibration to paleo-climate changes and drive it with climate model-derived boundary conditions as is done by DeConto et al., 2021. This doesn’t give you an estimate of full structural uncertainty (which is high), but perhaps is more internally consistent. However, the calibration that has been done on this model is (a little) controversial, and it’s worth discussing why.
Back in 2015, Pollard et al. (2015) found that their ice sheet model was overall too stable in that it wasn’t able match the large sea level changes that have been inferred for the Pliocene 3 million yrs ago (~20 meters)
Eemian 125,000 yrs ago (6 to 9 meters). They added two destabilizing mechanisms, hydrofacturing of ice shelves and something called marine-ice cliff instability (MICI) and tuned the parameters to match the target. They then used this tuned version for future projections. However, the number of potential issues in the model (or any model really) is large – from uncertainties in the bedrock topography, the boundary conditions at bedrock itself, grounding line parameterizations, the resolution, the ice rheology, the lithospheric response etc. And MICI itself is quite uncertain Clerc et al., 2020 and as Edwards et al note, no model that contributed to ISMIP6 included a MICI-like mechanism. There is no guarantee that the specific destabilizing mechanisms used were the actual mechanisms at play in the warmer period. There may be other (unexplored) variations in the ice model that could have provided as good a match and that would have different sensitivity in the modern.
To their credit, DeConto et al. have extended the calibration to Pliocene sea level, the Eemian and the rate of change observed since 1992, though the Eemian constraint is the most important. And they did vary the mantle viscosity in the sea level calculations consistent with the Pan et al values. Even better, they also explored the sensitivity to a southern ocean response to Antarctic meltwater based on Sadai et al. (2020).
The question then is whether these two approaches are consistent and/or complementary.
So what do they show?
As one might expect, there are a lot of moving parts in these results. Many things have been varied. But there are some notable contrasts. First off, the main results for Antarctica in Edwards et al surprisingly suggest very little sensitivity to forcing scenario – basically just a continuation of the current rates of melt, which contrasts strongly with the DeConto et al result suggesting a threshold effect by 2060 between SSP1-26 (consistent with 2ºC) and SSP2-45 (or higher). Edwards et al. also look at some more ‘low probability/high impact’ runs (their ‘simulations for the risk averse’) which are more similar to the DeConto et al. results (around 20 cm from WAIS by 2100).
Remember that the biggest uncertainty is still the emission scenario, and the higher the scenario in terms of global warming, the more uncertain the ice sheet contribution is. Another key point made by DeConto et al. is that the world doesn’t stop at 2100. The consequences of even stable temperatures post-2100, has very large long term implications for sea level. For instance, even a 2ºC eventual warming is associated with around 1 meter of SLR just from WAIS by 2300.
Work to be done
These two papers illustrate the fundamental ingredients that will (eventually) get us to a more reliable estimate of SLR. The structural uncertainty explored by Edwards et al is broad, still incomplete, but essential. The calibration against past change in DeConto et al is also essential, even if the structural uncertainty they explore is narrower. A combined approach would be enlightening – using the DeConto et al model for the current ISMIP6 protocol, and extending that project to include the Eemian as an out-of-sample test might help.
Ice sheet science and the consequent sea level rise, like many cutting-edge topics, generally has a widening of uncertainty when the tools and theory start to really kick off. It is only later that this uncertainty is constrained as more observational data is brought to bear. Then, and not before, will projections start to narrow.
Until then, the most productive way to reduce uncertainties might just be to reduce emissions.
References
Shorter term uncertainty in SLR has a lot to do with uncertainty in predicting ENSO. In many places one can track El Nino La Nina cycles via tidal gauges.
I like the “list of factors that will influence future regional sea level” particularly with their order of importance. A few comments/questions:
– “ steric (freshwater/salinity) effects” – a new rejoinder to MA Rodger’s “the dissolving of salt into water has zero direct impact on volume”, but this time from somebody he does … NOT dismiss for his “pedantic nonsense” ;-)
– “changes in ocean circulation” vs. “changes in atmospheric pressure and winds” – wouldn’t most of the ocean circulation be wind-driven? Or do you, by “atmospheric pressure and winds”, mean ONLY effects of these on the storm surge, i.e. excluding their effects on currents ?
If the latter – then “atmospheric pressure and winds” may indeed be at the bottom of the ranking for the influence on the average SL (as their effect would mostly average out) – but LOCALLY and in the short term (weather) – THIS IS the one type of SL rise that we will be noticing the MOST:
– it was the storm surge that drowned New Orleans, not the mean SLR
– future storm surges may be higher (stronger hurricanes), the hurricanes may be moving slower (=>bigger chance that storm surge is there during the high tide),
AND the storm surge+high tide will ride on top of the already elevated mean sealevel.
Great article!
Just what I’ve been saying all along!
KIA 4: Just what I’ve been saying all along!
BPL: At no point does that article say sea level rise isn’t happening, isn’t going to be very large, or isn’t going to be a vast and destructive problem. So it isn’t what you’ve been saying at all.
Why has the rotation speed of the earth increased when the research papers predicted the opposite?
Just in case this is unclear to anyone:
If someone has your head in a vise, and efforts to remove your head from the vise are failing, and your enemy closes the vise a quarter turn each day, and you’re not sure whether they may increase that rate, it’s not a whole lot of comfort to think “hey, maybe they’ll just keep it at the daily quarter turn”. That’s already bad enough. One day your skull will crack.
Regional variations in sea level, land subsidence, etc are well known. In the many places where the sea is winning, the current rate is already too costly to bear much longer. The homes and infrastructure already in place near sea level are “your head”. A rising sea will damage or destroy it, or impose costs that increase implacably. The current rate of rise is already too much, and any more will just be worse.
Similar reasoning applies to wildfires, droughts, floods, bad weather of various kinds, stress on agriculture, and hot days that just kill outright. (I feel that last one is underappreciated.) Not to mention all the other human factors, conflicts, and resource problems not falling directly under the climate heading.
And, they don’t come at you one at a time like Bad Guys in a cheesy movie. They gang up unfairly, interact, and play dirty.
I had a condo on Little Gasparilla Island that was only assessable by boat, private ferry, personal etc. The complex was built in an ancient coastal intrusion watercourse and in a Coastal Barrier Island Protection Zone therefore the owners didn’t qualify for FEMA flood insurance. I saw frequent storms that pushed bay water 3/4 of the width of the island. Everything was on 15 foot stilts but still. It will go under easily.
As a related aside, could someone describe what happens to the underwater ice immediately below a marine ice cliff when the 100m+ ice cliff above it collapses, as in the MICI scenario. I just can’t quite visualize what happens next. Thanks
Since ice (water in a solid state) can exist at any temperature from 0°C (32°F) down to absolute zero, does anyone know if the Antarctic ice cap (over a mile thick on average) is warming internally, i.e. heading upward toward 32°F?
Gavin, a minor correction. Pollard et al. 2015 really didn’t use the Eemian as a calibration target, because we don’t actually know for certain (though I agree it’s virtually certain) that the WAIS Collapsed at that time. Their calibration was to the Pliocene, when we have more confidence that the WAIS was gone. This raises the problem, though, that the uncertainties in forcing are larger. Deconto and Pollard (2016) actually found for the Eemian that WAIS didn’t collapse in their model set-up, even with MICI, unless significant ocean thermal forcing occurred (equivalent to warming CDW by 2-3°). All of which to say is that your bottom line is correct: reducing emissions is the best way to reduce uncertainties.
[Response: I think the graph in the SM in this paper shows that the Eemian constraint is important: – gavin]
[Response: No disagreemnt from me. The Eemian is the most important paleo constraint we have, in my view. – eric]
R.M. DeConto et alia discuss sea level rise here:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/guest-post-overshooting-2c-risks-rapid-and-unstoppable-sea-level-rise-from-antarctica
Some very sobering sea level rise predictions buried in the text.
a 6: Why has the rotation speed of the earth increased when the research papers predicted the opposite?
BPL: WHAT research papers? [CITATION NEEDED], as it always says in Wikipedia.
The rotation speed of the Earth would have sped up as more mass from the melting polar caps moved toward the equator. What’s more, this would have been predicted ahead of time.
RM 7,
That’s an excellent, if chilling, analogy. May I use it?
aden @6,
You ask “Why has the rotation speed of the earth increased when the research papers predicted the opposite?”
I think you need to be a bit more precise as to the period of this rotational acceleration and perhaps also the particular research papers you say predicted deceleration.
The planet Earth’s rotation is decelerating, this due to the tidal forces acting as a brake (which also results in the moon moving into a more distant orbit). This is surely a wondrous development. The original rotational speed of planet Earth gave a Length Of Day of something like 6 hours. So without deceleration, the terrestrial day would have remained a quarter its actual present length, the sun would rise and you’d hardily have brushed your teeth before night falls and its time for bed.
The present rate-of-shrinkage in the LOD has been assessed at roughly 0.02 seconds per millennium which is roughly what the tidal forces should deliver. I think folk see a potential wobble in that rate with LOD roughly static for 1000 years then shrinking by 0.03 seconds over 500 years. (See for instance Fig 2 from Nelson et al (2003) ‘The Leap Second: Its History and Possible Future.’)
Note that Nelson et al (2003) does project a future with an increasing LOD, suggesting we would need 2 leap second per year by 2100 to cope with this deceleration. But also note in that Fig2 that we are potentially in one of the periods when the LOD is increasing less dramatically than the average.
Over a shorter period, the wobbles of LOD have been showing a decreasing trend (thus the spin of the planet has been accelerating) as shown in this Wikithing graphic of LOD 1962-2018 and we haven’t needed to add a leap second to the calendar since 2016. We even hear said “Before 2020, the shortest day occurred in 2005. However, this record has been broken 28 times in the last 12 months.” and also that 2021 will see further acceleration apparently suggesting the need to enact negative leap seconds, not positive ones. However this record-breaking-speak applies only over 60 years of LOD measurement. The predicted -0.05ms average LOD for 2021 compares with annual averages of perhaps -0.5ms back in the 1940s [as shown in Fig 19 of Stephenson et al (2016) ‘Measurement of the Earth’s rotation: 720 BC to AD 2015’].
This account may explain why you have found some contradiction between LOD and ‘predictions’ of LOD. But without knowledge of the actual research papers and the period of ‘rotation speed of the earth’ you have in mind, it isn’t possible to give a more direct answer to your question.
Robert Bradley:
Again with the luckwarmism. Sorry, but uncertainty still isn’t our friend.
If anyone is wondering why Dr. Bradley keeps posting zombie denialist memes here, the most likely explanation is that he’s paid to do it.
