Unforced variations: Nov 2021

This month’s open thread. The first two weeks will be dominated by COP-26, and various science updates that will be announced there, including this year’s Global Carbon Project report. Curiously, there is some archival interest in the climategate affair possibly in connection to COP-26 (a BBC dramatization “The Trick“, a BBC radio series on the security aspects “The Hack that Changed the World”, and a couple of months ago, a podcast episode of “Cheat!”). Please stick to science-related topics on this thread.
nigelj says
Killian @ last months UV page. At no time did I criticise the paper on wooly mammoths or not take its hypothesis seriously. The paper on mammoths going extinct due to climate change looks fairly well researched and convincing to me, and by implication obviously other herbivores at the time may have gone extinct for the same reason. It would flow onto affect their predator species. I agree the paper has wider implications.
My response was entirely that your WORDING about “Human-caused extinction of megafauna is pretty much… extinct ” suggested you might be referring to all megafauna everywhere in all time periods. At the very least its ambiguous what you meant. Its like when the media say “scientists say xyz123abc” and you find its only two scientists out of thousands. And clearly Piotr and Thomas Fuller thought something similar, given their responses.
Carbomontanus says
Nigelj
The megafauna at any time, be it Dinosaurs or Mammuts and mastodonts, seem to have come up at extreemly warm ages with very high CO2 and consequent high moisture and heavy rainshowers. But Humans were not yet “Primates” that is the ruling species..
The mammuth is a closest relative to the indian elephant and has been able to adapt to sub- glacial forest steppe and river landscapes in Eurasia and north america.. It is drawn in the cro magnon caves together with the large woolen rhino and a mega- bison. And Auerochs and horses.. H.Neanderthalis did not take them but H.Sapiens seems to have much of its early success by being able to organize socially and tell the children how,, and to draw it and count it and write it up ,,m and make intelligent lures and traps. and organize the hunt, that may be necessary for very large prey..
As elephants have survived in India and Sumatra, I can hardly immagine that warmth following the ice ages has killed them, and there were a few even warmer periods between then ice ages. It seems that if only let in peace and allowed to migrate also, the animals manage and adapt very well, but H.Sapiens seem like the most efficient and dangerous predator.
Reality Check says
Greenland ice melt at RCP8.5 levels ( Is it ??)
What if you don’t need RCP8.5 coal burning to get RCP8.5 impacts?
Given impacts are already noted as being worse than expected for X temp increase @1.2C already.
Kevin Anderson Nov 3
Fascinating & deeply disturbing talk by @climate_ice (Jason Box) & @twilamoon (Twila Moon) detailing mechanisms of ice melt in Greenland, many important ones are not yet included in ice-melt (& hence sea level) models. Empirical ice melt for Greenland is now at or greater than was estimated for RCP8.5!
https://twitter.com/KevinClimate
“The removal of the aerosol masking effect is one of the very alarming effects of having cleaner energy” —@climate_ice (Jason Box) on Greenland & several feedbacks not included in current models
Twila Moon, PhD Nov 3
Sea level rise from ice sheets is tracking higher than paired for given emissions pathway projections. I.e., work urgently for low emissions, plan/build for SLR on high end of projections. Scientists continue work to narrow projections!
–
We already know there are permafrost processes not included in current climate models used for IPCC. Follow @queenofpeat (Dr. Merritt Turetsky) for excellent #permafrost content.
https://twitter.com/twilamoon
COP26 talk – Greenland’s Tipping Point/Thresholds
International Cryosphere Climate Initiative
with Jason Box & Twila Moon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAIzJd6qQKs
@57:00 mins- the projections of the future, brace yourselves they’re like this …
the paris scenario is the lower curve and the business as usual is the upper curve
this is what negotiators here need to make sense of what is at risk is basically a governable society
——————
Paul Maidowski
Agree, very clear and eye-opening (COP Greeland Ice Melt) presentations. Mind-boggling changes happening. Here is good ref to “models can’t predict Greenland ice melt as high as observed” @glacierandy
Andy Aschwanden
A roadmap towards credible projections of ice sheet contribution to sea-level June 2021
https://tc.copernicus.org/preprints/tc-2021-175/
The inability of models to reproduce historical observations raises concerns about the models’ skill at projecting mass loss. Here we suggest that the future sea level contribution from Greenland may well be significantly higher than reported in that study.
Finally, we note that tremendous government investment and planning affecting 10s to 100s of millions of people is founded on the work of several tens of scientists involved in a significantly volunteer effort. To achieve the goal of credible projections of ice sheet contribution to sea-level, we strongly believe that investment in research must be commensurate with the scale of the challenge.
——
Find the live and recorded #cryosphere events on YouTube
– https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpj1q59mrsT5cOuyagk97Q
State of the Cryosphere Report 2021
http://iccinet.org/statecryo21/
Mr. Know It All says
Monster page of AGW info:
Interesting earth temperature and CO2 graphs for last 500,000,000 years:
Ed Davies says
George Monbiot writes [¹] “For example, the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), which delivers heat from the tropics towards the poles, is being disrupted by the melting of Arctic ice, and has begun to weaken. Without it, the UK would have a climate similar to Siberia’s.”
Am I alone in thinking this is a huge exaggeration? My understanding is that without the AMOC the UK (and most of the rest of northern Europe) would still have a large mass of water upwind to moderate its climate and would “only” suffer a few degrees of cooling (which would be serious enough). I’m thinking that maybe the Alaska panhandle would be a better comparison than Siberia. I’m sure I’ve read some discussion of this on RealClimate but a quick search didn’t bring up anything specific.
[¹] https://www.monbiot.com/2021/11/02/surface-tension/
lucien locke says
Data for use of explanation regards my question/questions:
Figure 1. Annual Wildfires and Acres Burned, 1991-2020
Source: NICC Wildland Fire Summary and Statistics annual reports.
Note: Data reflect wildland fires and acres burned nationwide,
including wildland fires on federal and nonfederal lands.
Also, more-data…
Destructive wildfires raged across the West Coast this summer, destroying towns and chewing up millions of acres in the process. As of September 15, 5.6 million acres — an area about the size of New Jersey — burned in wildfires, according to data compiled by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Wildfires from the last 10 years burned more than twice as many acres on average as fires in the 80s.
Which leads me to my enquiry: Mr. Gavin Schmidt, is there an easy manner one can relate CO2 and other bi-products of these events (thinking mostly of loss of CO2/Oxygen plant breathing mechanism)?
Any other climate aficionados of climate science can jump in on this, if so inclined?
Chuck says
Wow! No comments yet?
Mr. Know It All says
Chuck says
Carbomontanus says
Carbomontanus says
@ Realitycheck & al
I must write it here as ann unforced variation and to the opposite side of the globe.
James McDonald says
During an online (layman) discussion about the end-Permian, I was presented with a laundry list
of papers seeming to claim that the extinction event actually happened due to dramatic cooling
just prior to the heating event, as evidenced by a dramatic sea-level drop.
Most of those papers seem to be written by Chinese connected to SINOPEC, which raises serious
red flags, and few have any citations, another red flag.
But this paper seems to at least pass the few-red-flags test, although peer review at Scientific
Reports seems to be problematic at times::
Baresel, Björn, et al. “Timing of global regression and microbial bloom linked with the
Permian-Triassic boundary mass extinction: implications for driving mechanisms.”
Scientific Reports 7.1 (2017): 1-8.
So my question to any experts here is whether global heating from CO2 released from Siberan
Traps is still the generally accepted reason for the extinction event, or whether some debate
about that is still going on.
And what can be said about the paper I cited? It was long on details and jargon that probably
endear it to a geologist but made it rather opaque for anyone else.
Bottom line, I’m just trying to stay abreast of the current thinking among experts about the cause of
the extinction event. I’d thought that question was largely settled a decade ago, but maybe not?
Thanks for any insights.
Reality Check says
Dr. Zeke Hausfather – Big news: recent CO2 emissions have been revised notably downward in the just-released @gcarbonproject dataset. The revisions – due to a major reassessment of land-use – suggest emissions have likely been flat rather than increasing over past decade
https://twitter.com/hausfath/status/1456048962012471301
There’s a simple graph there showing CO2 emissions are essentially Flat from 2011 thru 2021. Sounds great.
Then how come the atmospheric Annual Mean Global Carbon Dioxide Growth Rates here https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/gl_gr.html have continued to rise faster than ever at ~2.5ppm -y over that same period ??
Any ideas? It’s above my pay grade, so I am genuinely asking. Yes I know there’s a difference between “from fossil and land-use change” emissions and atmospheric concentrations. I can only assume at this point they are only estimating man-made / driven emissions.
Noting that physics drives global heating by the atmospheric levels of ghg / co2 etc. So if this only captures man-made emissions, and they are down or flat the last decade but atmospheric CO2 levels are actually still rapidly increasing then we have bigger problems on our hands already … don’t we?
Any ideas how a climate scientist like Hausfather wouldn’t automatically spot the gross inconsistency here? Then at least mention it, explain it, and possibly even seriously question those new results he is publishing on Twitter? Because I do not get it.
Get what? Pushing surface good news stories while ignoring the bottom line bad science based reality of ever increasing CO2 concentrations during the same time period.