Climate impacts of the #IRA

With the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) on Tuesday Aug 16, the most significant climate legislation in US federal history (so far) became law.
Despite the odd name (and greatly overused TLA), the IRA contains a huge number of elements, totalling roughly $350 billion of investment, in climate solutions over the next ten years. This is an historic effort though it falls short of the broader ‘Green New Deal‘ goals that were proposed in 2019, and doesn’t include all of the elements that were in the proposed 2021 reconcilliation package (the American Jobs Plan in “Build Back Better“) that ultimately floundered.
As befitting an omnibus reconciliation package (of which there can only be one in each Congressional session), there are many different elements that have various pedigrees, magnitudes and likely impacts. There have been a number of good explainers about what is in the IRA, and what is not, and discussions about those climate impacts:
- The RepeatProject’s detailed analysis by Jesse Jenkins et al
- The David Roberts Volts podcasts here, and here with Jesse Jenkins and Leah Stokes, and again.
- Paul Krugman on why it doesn’t include a carbon price (though there is a methane fee)
- The New York Times visualization of the spending and revenue elements in the bill is useful:
As you can see there are tax credits and subsidies for electric vehicles, renewable energy, nuclear energy, transmission, hydrogen, air pollution reduction, energy infrastructure, climate resilience, rural development, residential buildings, etc. etc…. On the revenue side, the largest element is the proposed methane fee, followed by the reinstatement of the Superfund, a renewed tax on coal mining for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, and controversially, $0.5bn in anticipated revenue for oil and gas leases.
Modeling the impacts of all this is hard. The net effects will depend on how people and enterprise respond to these incentives, what technological improvements occur, how fast we learn to do better etc. and so it’s not sensible to expect too much precision. Nonetheless, the projections from the ReadyProject (linked above), or the Rhodium Group suggest that the impacts on US net GHG emissions will be substantial:
It’s not enough to meet the US Nationally Determined Contributions for 2030 under the UNFCCC or the Paris Agreement goals, but it definitely accelerates progress compared to the current trajectory.
The biggest unknowns are the geopolitical implications. Now that the US federal government is finally acting on climate, what impact does that have on the eagerness of China or India to fulfill their pledges or even increase their ambition? How much global technological innovation will be spurred by these investments? Historically, these estimates have tended to be conservative (i.e. the indirect impacts have generally proven to be much larger than anticipated). Thus predicting the eventual impacts on temperatures and other climate variables is fraught with uncertainty – not that that will prevent some folks from making all the minimizing assumptions and ignoring any follow-ons and international impacts…
However, the key point to remember is that global warming will only stop once we get to global net zero CO2 emissions (with minor caveats related to methane and aerosol levels). So estimated changes in US emissions on the order of 40% is very significant and, for the first time, commensurate with the size of the problem. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, this might not be the beginning of the end for climate policy, but it is likely to be the end of the beginning – at least at the federal US level.
7 Responses to "Climate impacts of the #IRA"
DS says
This is a gift link which will provide free access to the New York Times visualization for non-subscribers until around August 27, 2022
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/08/13/upshot/whats-in-the-democrats-climate-health-bill.html?unlocked_article_code=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACEIPuonUyYiZ_tU1Gw5CRWySB4B99Fre1b-Wm_shnmT-KzTSVjZL0_9QAo7F50fAIKZuYtw4xT2HX5pKNL4qTeB_i-9SNkhxS0yio5-A3pQZJiF_4aSCYlQL5bOfF7Yp7W2tKWi_NOplzbajvgyLd2TqDazdgnYiOAky8pF6cQ35jWhYz6_CDrJy3dN-26twU5t6FSwSJ3Xf54meABp7MN2FbRjX-1N2D7kfAWeP6Ibav7EQcwxSCkbERWd84ws_7dBbPdAXP8XvPkJqOZq-0fhKVDsefMr-DIYxRoPUi7xgrbXIzBSKw8awzP42f75GDrEbL-DgY-o3somEkF1aeg
It will revert to the usual pawall behavior thereafter.
Brett says
The solar and wind subsidies do not kick in until a huge amount of federal land and sea areas are opened up for new fossil fuel projects, so these downward-curving graphs are hugely misleading.
Barton Paul Levenson says
I only worry that the GOP will repeal it as soon as they get back in power.
They must not get back in power.
Herb says
Isn’t it more accurate to say that the increase in temperatures will stop when we reach zero emissions but that the elevated temperatures and most other climate impacts will remain for additional decades?
Dominik Lenné says
I wonder what impact the program will have on the sense of urgency and the determination to do what’s necessary in the wider public. For those already on board it will surely be an uplift in morale. For the die-hard deniers it will make no difference. But what about those in the middle, the “climate change is real but I want to keep on doing things like always / accept some but not the full scale of change” – faction, or the “climate change might or might not be real and we might or might not have an influence on it” – faction.
I m o it is important to implant the “zero-emission society image” into our minds and work it out. Stop just thinking in “improvements” and go back from the goal, gauging every decision, small and large, against this goal. Then things fall much easier into places.
Lorna Salzman says
If we are talking about NET energy, why are the energy and resource inputs to a renewable energy economy not being included in these calculations? We are starting to comprehend the environmental and energy impact of exporting and developing renewable energy technology. We need to continue and face the conclusion. No one has yet done this since we don’t know the scale and speed of the transition to 100% renewables and wont know for a long time. Whatever the quantity of energy is required for renewables development, or the extent of
mining, deforestation and habitat degradation/destruction, we will not know if these will wipe out the decrease in energy consumption from the various incentives and disincentives. We KNOW that all production and development will require fossil fuels and will themselves produce CO2. How can we conduct an informed discussion or make credible predictions unless we include these factors? Where is the scientific community, which should be raising these issues publicly and weighing in on the discussion?
Karsten V. Johansen says
The amount of money used here is just a few percent of the enormous US military budget. And why did it get the vote of Manchin the coal-lobbyist (paid by the coal-lobby)? Because there is a lot of fossil subsidies in this.
And still: no carbon fee and dividend. But, as said years ago by James Hansen, just throwing more money at renewables will just lower the general energy price, and thus mean even higher total energy consumption, leaving the proportion of fossil energy use unchanged (around 85 pct. as it has been since 1975, as Wally Broecker noted 2013 in a lecture, here https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5NxyPWPl8FA&t=7s ).
https://csas.earth.columbia.edu/sites/default/files/content/Fee-and-Dividend-Miller-Hansen-20191110-1.pdf