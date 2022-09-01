Unforced variations: Sep 2022 1 Sep 2022 by group Leave a Comment This month’s open thread on climate topics. Check out the new State of the Climate in 2021 report from NOAA and BAMS. A blast from the past, though yamal-age may vary… As always, please stay civil, on topic, and limit comments to one a day.
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.