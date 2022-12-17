The water south of Greenland has been cooling, so what causes that?

Let’s compare two possibilities by a back-of-envelope calculation.
(1) Is it due to a reduced heat transport of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)?
(2) Or is it simply due to the influx of cold meltwater as the Greenland Ice Sheet is losing ice?
The latter is often suggested. The meltwater also contributes indirectly to slowing the AMOC, but not because it is cold but because it is freshwater (not saline), which contributes to the first option (i.e. AMOC decline).
AMOC heat transport
For that we take the AMOC flow rate times the temperature difference of 15 °C between the northward upper branch and southward deep return flow to obtain the heat transport.
17,000,000 m3/s x 15 K x 1025 kg/m3 x 4 kJ/kgK = 1 PW (1)
(Here, 1 PW = 1015 Watt and 4 kJ/kgK is the heat capacity of water.)
An AMOC weakening by 15 % thus cools the region at a rate of 0.15 PW = 1.5 x 1014 W and according to model simulations can fully explain the observed cooling trend (2). Of course, this slowdown is not only due to Greenland meltwater – other factors like increasing precipitation probably play a larger role, but the impact of Greenland melting is not negligible, as we argue in (3).
Greenland ice melt
Here we start by taking the Greenland mass loss rate into the ocean, times the temperature difference between the meltwater and the water it replaces. Note we are interested in the longer-term temperature trend over decades over the region with the meltwater properly mixed in, not at some temporary patches of meltwater floating locally at the surface.
Total Greenland mass loss has been on average 270 Gt/year for the last two decades (4).
Most of that evaporates though, and what ends up in the ocean of this, according to a recent study by Jason Box (5), is around 100 Gt/year, about 30% of which in form of ice and 70% in form of meltwater.
100 Gt/year = 3000 tons/second – that sounds a lot but the AMOC flow is more than 5000 times larger.
Assuming the ice and meltwater runoff occurs at 0 °C and replaces water that is 10 °C (a very high assumption corresponding to summer conditions and not the long-term average), the cooling rate is:
3,000,000 kg/s x 10 K x 4 kJ/kgK = 1.2 x 1011 W
So in comparison, the cooling effect of a 15 % AMOC slowdown is over 1,000 times larger than the direct cooling effect of the Greenland meltwater.
For the part entering the ocean as ice, we must also consider that to melt ice requires energy. The heat of fusion of water is 334 kJ/kg so that adds 900 tons/s x 334 kJ/kg = 3 x 1011 W.
So it turns out that those suggesting that ‘cold’ meltwater might cause the cold blob in the northern Atlantic are doubly wrong: if we talk about the direct impact of stuff coming off Greenland, than ice is the dominant factor and the energy that’s required to melt the ice. But both the direct effect of meltwater and of icebergs entering the ocean are completely dwarfed by the weakening of the AMOC (regardless of whether we take the numbers of Box et al. or other estimates). And Greenland’s contribution to that is not because the meltwater is ‘cold’, but because it is fresh – it contains no salt and dilutes the saltiness of the ocean water, thereby reducing its density.
As an additional observation: the cooling patch shown above often vanishes in summer, covered up by a warm surface layer – just when the Greenland melt season is on – only to resurface when deeper mixing starts in autumn. Which again supports the idea that it is not due to a direct effect of cold meltwater influx. Also compare the temperature change directly at the Greenland coast, where the meltwater enters, in the image above.
Finally, some have suggested that the cold blob south of Greenland has been caused by increased heat loss to the atmosphere. That of course is relevant for short-term weather variability – if a cold wind blows over the ocean it will of course cool the surface – but I do not think it can explain the long-term trend, as we discussed earlier here at Realclimate.
Perhaps it is the vortex effect raising deeper ocean waters to compensate for the summer melt of all of the above impacts of global warming.
The only problem is that the heat transport into the Arctic doesn’t seem to be declining – at least according to recent measurements at Svalbard where the heat transport is increasing significantly:
“Increased ocean heat transport into the Nordic Seas and Arctic Ocean over the period 1993–2016”; Takamasa Tsubouchi, Kjetil Våge, Bogi Hansen, Karin Margretha H. Larsen, Svein Østerhus, Clare Johnson, Steingrímur Jónsson, Héðinn Valdimarsson; Nature Climate Change, vol. 11, 2021; DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-00941-3; online: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-020-00941-3 (08.15.2022)
What puzzled me about science is that often a discussion was going on which theory is the right one, when in reality several theories had been the right ones and contributed to a trend/event etc. together.
But I’m really curious when this riddle will be solved…
It is caused by the actions of methane hydrate.
Alternative climate textbook editor Sterling Burnett has moved to simplify this complex question with a map of the Western Hemisphere that entirely redacts Greenland Iceland Great Britain,Scandinavia, Antarctica and the Black Sea.
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2022/12/heartland-geographic-special-exposes.html
Rahmstorsfs Blaupunkt, Hamborgs point of wiew on the worlds maps
(I have wondered for a long while whether it is just Rahmstorfs Blaupunkt or something real and to be taken for serious.
If to be taken serious, it must also have a natural explaination, and I have tended to believe in freshwater from the increasing meltoff of the Grønland Glacier,…. that covers the warm and highly saline Gulfstream water, that also travels through that area.
Its consequenses for the temperatures in the northeast atlantic and “norwegian stream” are obvious and possibly dramatic.
Rahmstorfs Blaupunkt is quite threatening because of that.
I look after the Mackerel and bluefin Tuna fisheries in the area, that is clearly increasing, entailing warmer waters. Grønland suddenly had their first, sudden, and record mackerel fisheries. a few years ago.
Then we must look after the Barents sea ices and especially Severnaya Zemlya that is suddenly ice free in recent years
The discussion, and what peo9ple may suggest to all theese things, will be interesting
@ Stefan says: – ” The key question thus is: what explains this cold blob? ”
ms: — Somebody forgot to close the fridge door…every time I defrost my fridge I see the same symptoms. A large cold puddle forms on the kitchen floor.
The powerful, unstoppable and constant transport of energy from the tropics to the poles takes place almost exclusively via the element of water. There is no other element better suited to absorbing, transporting, distributing and dissipating thermal energy. Not only the huge masses of water that move the Gulf Stream and other ocean currents, but also the transport of water vapor and clouds through the atmosphere are involved in this transport service.
The loss of tropical, low clouds but also higher climate gas concentrations are mainly responsible for the fact that the amount of energy to be transported between the tropics and the poles should actually increase. Even the southern hemisphere, which absorbs much more energy than the NH, contributes to the fact that our northernmost refrigerator (Greenland / Arctic) is melting away.
Certainly, the “cold blob” and slowdown of AMOC and thermosiphon is more of a worrying signal, reflecting the rapid, high rate of warming in the Arctic region.
My home recipe for getting the “arctic fever” under control consists, in addition to the global reduction in climate gases — (which unfortunately is currently out of stock in pharmacies) —, in cold calf wraps for the Sahara, the subtropics and all the land area up to at least the ~50th degree of latitude.
~ 4-6000 km³/y of artificial irrigation for a revegetated Sahara (14 million km²) and spread over 50 million km² of global agricultural land would be an amount of energy dissipated upwards through evaporation & clouds, which then makes the amount of energy transported horizontally towards the poles much more efficient.
It makes a big difference whether this amount of heat energy arrives on the top of Greenland glaciers in the form of snow or in the form of cooled down hot air. with rain.
6000 km³ is also approximately the accumulated amount of evaporation capacity that has been lost annually over global land surfaces since ~1750 (back to 10000 years BC) due to human land use change and the loss of evaporative landscapes.
Increasing greenhouse gases and a global relative humidity drop of ~1.3% mainly explain the “cold blob”.
Karsten V. Johansen says
Interesting. “Climate models have increased in complexity and spatial resolution since IPCC’s 2001 report. None of the climate models contributing to the IPCC’s 5th model intercomparison (CMIP-5) show a shut-down of the AMOC, but most still show a slow-down, which is greater with a faster rate of global warming. What such changes to the AMOC means for regional climate and climate prediction is still a topic of active research.” https://rapid.ac.uk/background.php
One other and contrasting development, though, so far seems to be that Europe is heating up at twice the speed of the average for the rest of the globe. Very strange indeed, but maybe having something to do with the general tendency with the global heating for lesser precipitation and thus more and often severe drought over all continents, in Europe strengthened by it’s position just to the north of the Sahara and the northwest of the Middle Eastern deserts, when the subtropical highs are spreading northwards in the northern hemisphere. Especially the Middle East seems to be heating up very fast indeed.
Stefan, while you have correctly dismissed atmospheric cooling of the sea surface as a source of the long term SST trend south of Greenland seasonal cooling may have accelerated since your 2018 discussion here.
The North Atlantic has always been rough in the winter, but only in the last few decades has real-time imagery of wave amplitude and SST become universally available :
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-75.00,0.00,409
Millions at sea and ashore view it daily, at the opening of the page they use to zoom in to navigate, or view their local weather.
Is there a product that can be used to integrate the area, amplitude and duration of high velocity wind fields in the seas south of Greenland?
I am curious because of the non-linear relationship of wave amplitude , total sea surface area and heat transfer , and the coincidence of high values of each in the extreme sea states arising from the >100 kph winds imaged on many or most days in animated Earth data south of Greenland and the Denmark Strait.
At present the angry red streaks on the linked map correspond to V> 120kph, and wave amplitudes in excess of 14 meters, which is to say the sea state is some two orders of magnitude more energetic than the annual norm.
Paul Roberts says
To the extent that interests you, Stefan, please comment on how these observations might connect to similarities in the onset of what is commonly called the Younger Dryas Ice Age.
Few among us realize heating of the atmosphere likely played some role in Earth’s last major ice age.
And, In my own experience during seven years of recent climate change-related political activism, I never once failed to get peoples’ attention in public presentations when I said this.
Most people (not climate scientists, after all) assume the last ice age happened a very, very long time ago — say, in human pre-history, or maybe in the age of dinosaurs. But I know differently. So, connections between our climate in 2022 and the melting of polar ice fields 11,500-ish years before present are a source of near-daily interest (and alarm).
I will state the obvious — many climate scientists suspect a massive melt-water event in polar regions preceded a catastrophic stalling of the AMOC, and that was followed by the roughly 500-year Younger Dryas — but please take it from there. (Or not!)
How ist it about a combination: Melt water, ice floating southward and AMOC in connection with aerosols?