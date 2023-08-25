The AMOC: tipping this century, or not?

A few weeks ago, a study by Copenhagen University researchers Peter and Susanne Ditlevsen concluded that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is likely to pass a tipping point already this century, most probably around mid-century. Given the catastrophic consequences of an AMOC breakdown, the study made quite a few headlines but also met some skepticism. Now that the dust has settled, here some thoughts on the criticisms that have been raised about this study.
I’ve seen two main arguments there.
1. Do the data used really describe changes in AMOC?
We have direct AMOC measurements only since 2004, a time span too short for this type of study. So the Ditlevsens used sea surface temperatures (SST) in a region between the tip of Greenland and Britain as an indicator, based on Caesar et al. 2018 (PDF; I’m a coauthor on that paper). The basic idea starts with the observation that this region is far warmer than what is normal for that latitude, because the AMOC delivers a huge amount of heat into the area. The following chart which I made 25 years ago illustrates this.
If the AMOC weakens, this region will cool. And in fact it is cooling – it’s the only region on Earth which has cooled since preindustrial times. This is commonly referred to as ‘warming hole’ or ‘cold blob’.
We argued in Caesar et al. that the sea surface temperature there in winter is a good index of AMOC strength, based on a high-resolution climate model. (Not in summer when the ocean is covered by a shallow surface mixed layer heated by the sun and highly dependent on weather conditions.) We checked this across other climate models and found that our AMOC index (i.e. based on SST in the ‘cold blob’ region) and the actual AMOC slowdown correlated highly there (correlation coefficient R=0.95).
There are some other indicators, either using measured ocean salinities or using various types of proxy data from sediment cores, e.g. sediment grain sizes at the ocean bottom as indicators of flow speed of the deep southward AMOC branch. The key point to me is: these different indicators provide rather consistent AMOC reconstructions, as we showed in Caesar et al. 2021. The sediment data go back further in time but are likely not as reliable and don’t reach up to the present.
For recent decades there are potentially better approaches like ocean state estimates, and those are also consistent with the SST fingerprint – but these don’t go back far enough in time for the Ditlevsen type of study. The next graph shows a comparison of different reconstructions for the relevant time period used in the Ditlevsen study.
Reconstructions based on salinity may also be good but they depend on precipitation, a notoriously variable quantity so it is rather doubtful whether analysing variance of salinity is doing any better than the SST signal.
The argument has been made that the ‘cold blob’ might not be caused by an AMOC decline but by heat loss at the ocean surface. That’s easy to check: if that were the case, then cooling in the area would be linked to increased heat loss at the surface. But if the AMOC is the culprit, then less heat should be lost, as a cooler ocean surface due to reduced ocean heat transport will lose less heat. The reanalysis data show the latter is the case.
This was shown by Halldór Björnsson of the Icelandic weather service and presented at the Arctic Circle conference 2016. I discussed this here in 2016 and also in my 2018 RealClimate article “If you doubt that the AMOC has weakened, read this”, together with possible other alternative explanations of the ‘cold blob’. We have recently repeated Halldór’s analysis at PIK and got the same results.
My conclusion: for the past century or so the SST data are probably the best AMOC indicator we have, and I don’t see concrete evidence suggesting that it’s unreliable.
2. The Ditlevsen study assumes that the AMOC follows a quadratic curve when approaching the tipping point.
That’s a more technical criticism. Their assumption follows from Stommel’s 1961 simple model of the AMOC tipping point. It results from the basic idea that (a) AMOC changes are proportional to density changes, and (b) the density change results from a balance between freshwater input and AMOC salt transport to the deep water formation (i.e. ‘cold blob’) region. Combined, these two assumptions lead to a quadratic equation.
These are very plausible basic assumptions, albeit using a linear equation of state, but we all know you can linearize things around a given point to get a first-order estimate. The argument that this is “too simple” doesn’t mean it’s wrong; rather this is correct at least to first order.
In a 1996 study I compared the results of a quadratic box model response to a fully-fledged 3D primitive equation ocean circulation model with nonlinear equation of state, the MOM model of the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Lab in Princeton. It looks like this.
You can’t get a much better fit than that. A similar quadratic shape has also been found by Henk Dijkstra’s group at Utrecht University in a state-of-the-art global climate model, the CESM model (yet to be published). I have not seen any concrete evidence by the critics suggesting the shape may not be quadratic; that seems to be a purely hypothetical possibility. Also, if it is not exactly quadratic, the stated uncertainty range will be larger but it doesn’t fundamentally change the result.
What does it all mean?
An AMOC collapse would be a massive, planetary-scale disaster. Some of the consequences: Cooling and increased storminess in northwestern Europe, major additional sea level rise especially along the American Atlantic coast, a southward shift of tropical rainfall belts (causing drought in some regions and flooding in others), reduced ocean carbon dioxide uptake, greatly reduced oxygen supply to the deep ocean, likely ecosystem collapse in the northern Atlantic, and others. Check out the OECD report Climate Tipping Points which is well worth reading, and the maps below. You really want to prevent this from happening.
We know from paleoclimatic data that there have been a number of drastic, rapid climate changes with focal point in the North Atlantic due to abrupt AMOC changes, apparently after the AMOC passed a tipping point. They are known as Heinrich events and Dansgaard-Oeschger events, see my review in Nature (pdf).
The point: it is a risk we should keep to an absolute minimum.
In other words: we are talking about risk analysis and disaster prevention. This is not about being 100% sure that the AMOC will pass its tipping point this century; it is that we’d like to be 100% sure that it won’t. Even if there were just (say) a 40% chance that the Ditlevsen study is correct in the tipping point being reached between 2025 and 2095, that’s a major change to the previous IPCC assessment that the risk is less than 10%. Even a <10% chance as of IPCC (for which there is only “medium confidence” that it’s so small) is in my view a massive concern. That concern has increased greatly with the Ditlevsen study – that is the point, and not whether it’s 100% correct and certain.
Would you live in a village below a dammed lake if you’re told there is a one in ten chance that one day the dam will break and much of the village will be washed away? Would you say: “Not to worry, that’s 90 % chance it won’t happen?” Or would you demand action by the authorities to reduce the risk? What if a new study appears, experienced scientists, reputable journal, that says it is nearly certain that the dam will break, the question is only when? Would you demand immediate attention to mitigate this danger, or would you say: “Oh well, some have questioned whether the assumptions of this study are entirely correct. Let’s just assume it is wrong”?
For the AMOC (and other climate tipping points), the only action we can take to minimise the risk is to get out of fossil fuels and stop deforestation as fast as possible. One major assumption of the Ditlevsen study is that global warming continues as in past decades. That is in our hands – or more precisely, that of our governments and powerful corporations. In 2022, the G20 governments alone subsidised fossil fuel use with 1.4 trillion dollars, up by 475% above the previous year. They aren’t trying to end fossil fuels.
Yet, as soon as we reach zero emissions, global warming will stop within years, and the sooner this happens the smaller the risk of passing tipping points. It also minimises lots of other losses, damages and human suffering from “regular” global warming impacts, which are already happening all around us even without passing major climate tipping points.
17 Responses to "The AMOC: tipping this century, or not?"
Geoff Beacon says
“as soon as we reach zero emissions, global warming will stop within years,”
Doesn’t this really mean
“as soon as we reach zero emissions, global mean surface temperature will stop increasing within years,”
But after net-zero won’t the Earth’s Energy Imbalance still be well out of balance and ice will keep melting, oceans keep warming and permafrost thawing?
And this won’t stop “within [a few] years”.
Thiemo Kellner says
I am afraid, the difference between global warming and increase of global mean surface temperature. It seems to be too subtle for me, however, as far as I have learnt so far, you are right. The ice melting and sea level rise will continue all the same, and we probably have already committed to a rise of more than 20 m https://www.youtube.com/shorts/w_p_kF9iW3c .
Dave M says
A thought experiment. You’re a benevolent all powerful policy maker optimizing for maximum societal welfare. You read these paper and understand there is a higher black swan risk (or perhaps grey swan since we actually know about this risk) associated with the AMOC tipping. The timing of this event is unknown and the severity of the impacts on human wellbeing is also unknown but potentially “catastrophic.” Total potential damage is a function of physical impacts (sea level rise, rainfall, etc.), x Human adaptation measures x human development by the point of the tipping. The risk level for the first term is to some degree is impacted by transitioning off fossil fuels and reversing deforestation. Also for the foreseeable future you know you can’t immediately stop burning fossil fuels because human development will be negatively impacted, including widespread starvation from eliminating synthetic fertilizers. What do you do? This is the same question as how much insurance should you buy? Insurance companies know how much to charge your premium because they have reams of data on how the risk actually translates to damage. In this case I have no idea what the damage function really looks like other that, “it might be really bad”.
While I appreciate that the tail risk here is probably higher than we’re pricing in, it’s still not clear what it means for policy making. As much as I want to wish away fossil fuel subsidies, most of these are in the form of direct to consumer subsidies in the developing world given the huge benefits affordable transportation brings for human economic welfare and development. I still don’t have enough information to get a good sense of how much insurance to buy, aka how much public investment and behavioral controls I need to maximize some type of net present value metric of public welfare.
And so we’re left back where we started, with a lot more hand wringing to “do something” but not much ability to negotiate how much something we should do along the continuum of abandoning all climate policy to forcing everyone to become organic farmers.
Stefan says
Widespread starvation is another risk increased by global warming, but not by a switch to renewable energy.
I have nothing against subsidising poor people, but please do it by giving them money, so they can afford more expensive fossil transport but have the freedom to spend it in other ways as well. There is no point in specifically subsidising fossil fuel use. It is unjust, because those using most fossil fuels benefit most, rather then the most needy. The huge subsidies that were payed out in 2022 went to huge windfall profits of fossil fues companies, of a magnitude which alone would go a long way to solve the climate crisis.
Ray Ladbury says
Shorter: People are stupid, greedy, cruel and pathetic. Even if we have 100% certainty that an effect will happen and will result in great suffering and economic loss, there will be someone out there who thinks, “Hmm, if I can pocket a little more cash, I can insulate myself from the adverse consequences of our actions.”
The people who killed and ate the last of the great Passenger Pigeons knew that they were killing off the last of the breed. But they liked roast squab.
You claim we don’t know what or how much to do? How about “anything” that makes the situation better.
John Callahan says
Very well written article. Thanks for continuing to provide updates on the weakening AMOC and its potential consequences.
Nick says
Thankyou. Am I correct in stating that the models suggest you need a doubling of freshwater flux to trigger the tipping point? Does that occur because ice sheet melt matches precipitation levels? What drives the ditlesven results? The SST only seems to suggest a +/- 5 % change in AMOC flow/ freshwater flux? I think I read somewhere they used RCP8.5? Also, I think the DO events were rapid warming. So does that mean they were triggered by negative fluxes – like permanent sea ice formation?
Stefan says
The distance to the tipping point varies between models and is likely too large in most models, see point 8 in https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/07/what-is-happening-in-the-atlantic-ocean-to-the-amoc/.
They did not use RCP8.5.
DO events are due to a northward shift of the AMOC flow, into the Nordic Seas (as it is now and has been since the start of the Holocene, see my Nature review linked in the post).
Nick says
Thanks. Reading the paper, they seem to assume a linear trend in lambda which is weakly suggested by the timeseries data (it could arguably be bimodal). Going back to the model, that would be driven by linear increases in fresh water flux. Is it the rate of warming or the level which drives the melting rate? I think its mainly level due to high latent heat capacity?
Jan Umsonst says
Thx a lot Steffan for the nice update, now I can follow your reasoning much better. Especially, that the cold blob is only a proxy for AMOC slowdown in winter, but not during summer – this I did not know – so meltwater is fully out of the game (the last time I studied the AMOC was 2017, since then I just follow the discussion). And the contradictions of measurements of the AMOC come with a much greater uncertainty and the higher number of studies that measurement a weakening of the AMOC are supported by the cold blob during winter – looks now much more robust to me.
I have two related questions:
Could a freshwater release of the accumulated freshwater in the Beauford Gyre into the North Atlantic due to circulatory changes be a viable mechanism for a serious disruption of the AMOC?
If so, could a sea ice-free Arctic during summer cause such a circulatory change as summer sea ice could be lost as soon as 2030 onward?
Because if question A is a yes then the answer of question B should be a research priority…
The latest study on summer sea ice loss I know came to the conclusion via observational constraints (That’s the reason I go with this one). Another recent one projected sea ice loss during summer as early as 2035 and a paleontologic one also..
I just write a chapter on all the feedbacks and developments that are happening in the Arctic concerning sea ice loss and it ain’t look good the more I progress (I structure my knowledge by writing thereby going into the details) – Arctic sea ice loss is one huge feedback cascade of dozens of developments inside and outside the Arctic often mutually reinforcing with sea ice thinning being at the center of it all with some vicious cycles (in itself reinforcing feedbacks) involved…
All the best
Jan
p.s. here are the three studies projecting a sooner complete sea ice loss:
5: “Sea-ice-free Arctic during the Last Interglacial supports fast future loss”; Maria-Vittoria Guarino, Louise C. Sime, David Schröeder, Irene Malmierca-Vallet, Erica Rosenblum, Mark Ringer, Jeff Ridley, Danny Feltham, Cecilia Bitz, Eric J. Steig, Eric Wolff, Julienne Stroeve, Alistair Sellar; Nature Climate Change, vol. 10, 2020; DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-0865-2; online: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-020-0865-2 (06.05.2023)
6: “Probability assessments of an ice-free Arctic: Comparing statistical and climate model projections”; Francis X. Diebold, Glenn D. Rudebusch; Journal of Econometrics, 2021; DOI: 10.1016/j.jeconom.2020.12.007; online: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304407620304012 (10.21.2022)
7: “Observationally-constrained projections of an ice-free Arctic even under a low emission scenario”; Yeon-Hee Kim, Seung-Ki Min, Nathan P. Gillett, Dirk Notz, Elizaveta Malinina; Nature Communications, vol. 14, 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-38511-8; online: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-38511-8 (06.05.2023)
Stefan says
Sea ice melt certainly can weaken the overturning circulation in two ways: by releasing fresh water (we estimated this to be a non-negligible contribution, I think it was in the 2015 AMOC paper) and also by warming the surface waters as a result of the albedo change -> much more solar radiation absorbed.
If sea ice is lost fast, that surely is a concern also for possible ocean circulation impacts.
Adam Lea says
As a resident of the UK I’m curious as to if the AMOC collapsed, would the regional climate cool enough for glaciers to form on the highest Scottish mountains (assuming the cooler climate persisted for a long time)?
Simon McGill says
How granular in detail are the parameters of the cold blob identified? Has there been any direct correlation studies in how much temperature variance has happened by time of year and compared to the freshwater run off from Greenland? It’s only recently that I learned that nearly all existing climate models in use by the IPCC don’t use Greenland freshwater runoff in the models? If true then, given that this melt year looks set to beat 2012 and next year will probably smash the record, this worries me greatly.
Geoff Miell says
Stefan; – “Yet, as soon as we reach zero emissions, global warming will stop within years, and the sooner this happens the smaller the risk of passing tipping points.”
It seems to me your statement contradicts with what is indicated in the beginning of the Abstract of the Hansen et. al. preprint paper titled Global warming in the pipeline (version 3, dated 23 May 2023):
https://arxiv.org/abs/2212.04474
Leon Simons tweeted on Aug 26:
https://twitter.com/LeonSimons8/status/1695158077719289958
And sea level rise (SLR) certainly won’t stop even if humanity stops GHG emissions ASAP.
On 22 August 2022, at the Cryosphere 2022 Symposium at the Harpa Conference Centre Reykjavik, Iceland, glaciologist Professor Jason Box said from time interval 0:15:27:
“And at this level of CO₂, this rough approximation suggests that we’ve committed already to more than 20 metres of sea level rise. So, obviously it would help to remove a hell-of-a-lot of CO₂ from the atmosphere, and I don’t hear that conversation very much, because we’re still adding 35 gigatonnes per year.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iE6QIDJIcUQ
What’s required to avoid worst-case catastrophic conditions for humanity in the coming decades?
http://www.climatecodered.org/2023/06/three-climate-interventions-reduce.html
Stefan says
It is correct that ice melt and sea level rise will not stop for centuries after we stopped the rise in global temperature.
Carbomontanus says
Rahmstorf
Dies ist (sorry…)….
This is!…. a bit better in the direction of what can be undeerstood and taken for serious
I shall keep outlook for tipping points. They are quite common and normal and I am quite experienced but one may overlook and even forget them.
The slipping point of rubber on roads with spikes more or less, that is a fameous one.
Banana shales on the pavement,… they can be foreseen.
Then you have the breaking of thin ice,…. and of thin branches. There may, and there may not be early signals and warnings.
Geoff Beacon says
” ice melt and sea level rise will not stop for centuries”
What about permafrost thaw? Is this a feedback properly accounted for in climate models?
Are other feedback effects likely to be contiuing?
e.g. Forest fires? Albedo changes?