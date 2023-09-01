This month’s open thread on climate science topics. It’s been a warm summer, dontcha know? Expect ERA5, the satellite data and then the surface data products to confirm this in the next week or so. Sea ice minimum in the Arctic will also occur soon, as will a record low maximum in the Antarctic. El Niño still building in the tropical Pacific. Interesting times…
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
18 Responses to "Unforced variations: Sep 2023"
patrick says
First CarbFix Mineralization Summit, 14-15 Sept., Reykjavik. Virtual participation open to all.
https://www.carbfix.com/
Columbia Earth Observatory was one of four founding partners of the CarbFix project in 2007.
https://www.carbfix.com/our-story
Carbomontanus says
@ all and everyone
September here also. It is very fine weather today,. It normally seems to sette a bit and clear up in September here where I live.
We have the first apples and believe it or not, some sweet wine grapes in the sunny wall and there will be a lot more.
But there are high temperatures rather above 20 celsius, that is normal summer warmth and bathing waters, good for the tomatoes and for the wines. The apples can take a bit more harsh autumns and come in any case. But they show red chins on the sunny side now, all over as I only am using wild sorts known as Malus X-domesticus from wild seeds..
There suddenly is Plenty of oaknuts this year on my tiny tree that came by the birds several years ago. .
Wild apples and oaks seeding out is a fameous gardening isoterm in the Köppen climate system.
As other people are discussing Death walley, we are referring to Upstairs at the University of Uppsala in Uppland, U U U U , with Celsius the astronomer and Carl von Linnaeus on this side of the Atlantic.
The UUUU system delivers the Nobel prices.
Moral, Keep up with Celsius and Linnaeus Upstairs at the University in Uppsala in Uppland, not with the Jones.
To think is great marvellous
To think right is higher…
SANN!
(= Motto at Uppsala)
Carbomontanus says
So that everyone gets it
Linnaeus died at last, and his only son linnaeus Jr. was not quite on the levels. He is told to have had more interests in bunny artificially perfumed roses, than in those beautiful natural wild ones in the swedish landscaper uphill and downhill and in between, on the rocks, and in the gardens & underwater and abroad. .
And could hardly state it in binominal LATIN with L. either, as we are brught up to in school..
The new queen of Sweden also had no interest so the King could not spend further money on it .
So after some years all the works of Linnaeus that were packed down,
But, papers and herbariums and everything, was luckily bought up at the flea market next by and sent by horses and togboats via the Gøta kanal over to Gøteborg, and there by sailboat over to London and up the river Thames.
Where they founded https:/The/Linnaean/Society./of/London.
At that society, that must have been tolerant, Charles Darvin was able to proceed his rainworms and finches on Galapagos and claims about the origine of species by struggle for life and survival of the fittest!
That is still forbidden in public school here and there, over there in the US..
Moral:
Linnaeus, Celsius Berzelius and Atrrhenius,…., never forget them!
Linnaeus founded Kungliga Akademin, the royal acdademy, that came to control and deliver the Nobel prices . under which you rather aspire if you want to to score prices.
Today, it is controlled by Kronprinsessan Victoria, who were allways there, interested, at the annual festivals..
I have seen Queen Silvia telling of Baroque royal Theater and Gardening at Haga. Quite good.
……..Fjäriln vingad syns på Haga…….
Comes with notation on swedish Wikipedia,, further on Youtube.
It is about the Lepidopterae L ( about all the butterflies and moths in the real climate at Haga). A very fine song about the climate at Haga royal manshion. .
Tell it and state it so that Victoria also can get it and appreciate it at the Nobel Festivals. Then you can also possibly score a price.
There are important footprints of the Uppsala school over there in the states by a certain Johnny Appleseed, who shows to have been carrying out missions and appleseeds according to https://Emmanuel/Swedenborg., the fameous Swedenborg church.
Whoose marble sarcophag I have seen side by side of Linnaeus in the chorus of the arcbishop see Cathedral Upstairs in Uppsala,
So there is heritage and wild appleseeds of Malus x-domesticus also over there in the states in New England and westwards.
Better look out for that because,
An apple a day also keeps the doctor away.
Today I have shaled the first ones for apple cake and apple pourre for desert to my fameos birthday party every year. As I am grown up in an apple garden and carry out missions here on behalf of that.
And because, we cannot have surrealisms and denialisms in the climate.
Kevin McKinney says
“That is still forbidden in public school here and there, over there in the US.”
Er, no. While wacko creationists keep trying to carve out space for “Creationism” (now re-named “Intelligent Design”) in the curriculum (and mostly failing), there is to my knowledge no place in the US public system banning the teaching of Darwinian principles. (Private ‘Christian’ schools are another story though, I suspect. And then there’s the home-school movement.)
William Geoghegan - New Mexico says
My favorite dumb design is the drainage of the human maxillary sinus. It drains up and not down. An intelligent designer would have designed it to drain down.
E. Schaffer says
How comes clouds are cooling? (NOT talking about feedbacks)
I have my take on it, but just let us discuss it. To arbitrarilly quote the NOAA:
“The figure at right shows that cloud conditions exert a global and annual SW CRE of approximately -50 W/m2 and a mean LW CRE of approximate 30 W/m2. The net global mean CRE is approximately -20 W/m2..”
That seems pretty fair and simple. -50 + 30 = -20
Next we could discuss the exact magnitudes of these figures. The SW CRE may be lower, like 45W/m2, the LW CRE is only 22.5W/m2 in model by Schmidt et al 2010.
“Also, net LW CRF is 22.5 W/m2 compared to the observed estimate of 31 W/m2”
I have no position there, why would I? Let us just assume the LW CRE is 30W/m2, but it could be lower, whatever.
What actually complicates the subject is the term “net LW CRE” as in the quote above, and what it means. If there is a net, there will also be a gross. Alternatively we can use the term SFR and SFA, as otherwise used in the paper. The “gross LW CRF” is about 2.5times larger then the net. In this paper the figures are 22.5W/m2 net, and 56.3W/m2 gross. If we follow the canonical figure of 30W/m2 net, it should be 75W/m2 gross. This perspective alone is interesting, as then clouds in a way would make of about 1/2 of the total GHE.
Either way, the albedo effect of clouds (or SW CRE) is larger than the net LW CRE and smaller than the gross LW CRE. So the question if clouds are cooling or warming will depend on which LW CRE we compare it to. How comes the net LW CRE is used and the gross LW CRE is obviously getting ignored?
MA Rodger says
E. Schaffer,
Concerning your questioning the term “net LW CRE” and what it means.
You are actually mis-reading the term “net LW CRE” although the LW Cloud Radiative Effect is in the context of the two references you appear to be making (the NOAA-GFDL page Cloud Radiative Effect and Schmidt et al (2010) ‘Attribution of the present‐day total greenhouse effect’) the same: LW CRE = net LW CRF.
The term used by Schmidt et al is “net LW CRF” thus Cloud Radiative Forcing and in this form, the idea that clouds warm the planet by blocking the OLR but also are a source of OLR at their upper ‘surfaces’ would lead to a modeler talking of “net LW CRF”. Mind the LW CRE appears as you might expect, always positive (warming) as shown by the graphics of Calisto et al (2014)
Russell Seitz says
I could not resist the low-hanging SchweizerEnglish fruit that appeared alongside Stefan’s Klima-Briefing :
Kipppunke im Klimasystem: Wie ordne ich sie richtig ein?
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/09/meet-zurichs-new-climate-gnomes.html
zebra says
The Other Fossil-Sourced Greenhouse Gas:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/08/28/climate/groundwater-drying-climate-change.html
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2023GL103509
Obviously, this is exacerbating the GHEffect by increasing the intensity of the water cycle:
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/145357/water-cycle-is-speeding-up-over-much-of-the-us
And of course it isn’t just the US, but worldwide… for example India subsidizes diesel fuel so its small farmers can irrigate… a double whammy.
Since increased water vapor accounts for about half of the energy gained by the climate system over the pre-industrial equilibrium, perhaps more attention should be directed to the issue.
Has anyone done modeling on this?
JCM says
Crop termination/drydown is well underway. Buyers in Canada are being encouraged to crack down on certain desiccants popular since 1980s. This has co-benefits for soil organic development. https://keepitclean.ca/tools-resources/pre-harvest-glyphosate-staging-guide/
JCH says
Is the PDO broken?
August 2023 – minus 2.47
July 2023 – minus 2.50
June 2023 – minus 253
MA Rodger says
JCH,
You ask “Is the PDO broken?”
In recent months PDO has been as low as minus 3.07. but the PDO record shows it has been lower in the past, down to minus 3.65 back in April 1859 as it did in July 1950.
Over recent decades, a comparison between PDO & MEIv2 shows PDO doesn’t respond immediately to the arrival of an El Niño. So while MEI has now turned positive, PDO would not be expected to immediately follow suit. And MEI values have been increasing into the coming El Niño from a lower value than has been the case in recent El Niño transitions. So the continued low values in the PDO would not be unexpected.
Carbomontanus says
Ladies and Gentlemen
Now we have it again, the rain in Spain
The internet tells of flood cathastrophy all over, as the surrealists are selling broken water cycles, aridifications , and spraying of freshwater drinkwater on the ground to counterr the politicians and the misconsceptions of the climate researchers and meteorologists.
And if that is not enough, further rumor news of mud cathastrophy in Utah where they should sell a quite safe desert festival.
Thus once again, where does it rain?
I am fed up with all this, having had 2 cellar floods in August 2023, that drank our refrigerator electronics, so I am sawing and building a 30 cm high “CATETER” of choisest, recycled wreckboards and rusty flooded nails for the next one to stand on, It will will come tomorrow evening, they have said.
We were out in the supermarket buying it and my eldest son commented on the climate.. I could sustain that this is just a beginning and early warning, But look at the forest and the trees, it is greener than ever, having had the advantage of it wherever the earth is not flat, Which is mostly not the case..
Let us set on the green values, the photosynthesis that is our only serious carbon sink, and a higher and rougher and wilder vegetation to meet this situation!.
I repeat….!
Who did ridicule Aristoteles and Claussius Clappeyron and the vapour pressure & dewpoint curve of water?
Shame and blame on you, I repeat…
Landcrabs I say, Landcrabs. Flat earthers, blind believers in the scriptures, and desert walkers!
W-W and W, “Wilder Warmer and Wetter! ” That is the formula.
Kevin McKinney says
For the most part, I’m not clear what you are saying–which is usual.
But for the record, Burning Man is in Nevada, not Utah.
Carbomontanus says
Do I allways have to explain my jokes to you Hr. McKinney?
chris says
The domain climatestate.com is for sale. Main reason, there is no longer the need for the site with my limited resources. The site got about 650k views, and went from a basic blog to a sort of video article site.
Today, climate coverage is on ervery channel and usually done by the experts. Perhaps someone with a professional team likes to establish a new beacon under this prime addess, while tapping into a link network grown since 2011.
In the future you will find the 1500+ posts and over 1k videos at my new site earthclimate.tv, where everyone can contribute.
Kevin McKinney says
From the “mitigating emissions” bureau:
https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/04/africa/spiro-battery-swap-africa-electric-bikes-spc-intl/index.html
There’s a certain tendency to think that solutions must come from the ‘enlightened’ West, and that developing nations must be dragged along. Here’s a data point to the contrary.
MA Rodger says
UAH have posted for August TLT with a “scorchyisimo!!” global anomaly of +0.69ºC, up on July’s “scorchyisimo!!” +0.62ºC and only just shy of the highest anomaly on the UAH TLT record, Feb 2016’s +0.70ºC.
The record-breaking July & August anomalies promotes 2023-to-date from 7th warmest Jan-Jun to 5th last month and now to 4th Jan-Aug, this after a particularly cool start to the year in TLT. Further high monthly nomalies like July & August will easily propel 2023 into hottest-year-on-record spot, requiring an Sept-Dec average of +0.54ºC to claim that top spot and +0.42ºC to claim 3rd. The warmest Sept-Dec in UAH TLT has been 2019 which managed +0.40ºC.
…….. Jan-Aug Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.44ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2023 .. +0.31ºC
2010 .. +0.27ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2019 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2022 .. +0.16ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2002 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 11th
2018 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 10th
2021 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2015 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 8th
2007 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 15th
The boost to temperatures from the coming El Niño is being cited as the major factor of the “scorchyisimo!!” of recent months. The last couple of weeks (so at time of writing, yet to be worked into the ENSO forecasts) has seen SOI & NINO3.4 looking a bit more like a proper El Niño is upon us.