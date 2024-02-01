Unforced variations: Feb 2024

This month’s open thread for climate topics. This month’s climate highlight will likely be the PACE launch at some point between Feb 6th and Feb 8th, that will hopefully provide information on aerosols and ocean color with more detail than ever before. Fingers crossed!
A few notes on the blog and commenting. We have an open thread (this one!) for random discussions or new topics. Comments on specific posts should be related to the topic. Random contrarian nonsense is just going to get deleted (as are the complaints about it). Additionally, excessive and argumentative commenting is tiresome – remember this is a blog and (almost) no-one reads the comments, but they never will if it’s dominated by only one or two people shouting past each other. Please stick to the one substantive comment per day rule if you can (and the moderation will help if you can’t).
Secondly, there have been some complaints about the lack of comment previews (which we used to have) and the lack of ability to move nonsense to the Crank Shaft or Bore Hole threads. This functionality was provided by old plugins that worked really well until they didn’t. The ‘Ajax Comment Preview’ plugin hasn’t been updated in years and no longer works at all, and the move comment plugin we used has been identified as being a security risk. If readers know of alternatives that are being actively developed and keeping up with WordPress versions, please let us know, we will be happy to try them out.
Thanks for continuing to engage with the topics and ideas here.
Piotr says
JCM Jan 31: “irrespective of the emotional outburst of Piotr, if one diminishes moisture limitation at the surface, there is a corresponding increase of LE and decrease of H in turbulent heat flux partitioning.
Let’s sum up this “discussion”, in a symbolic notation:
– Tomas K: X and not-X
– Piotr: You can have both X and not-X
– JCM: Most of Piotr’s confusion can be explained by a lack of understanding. The discussion of … Y should really not be butchered to such an extent as displayed above. Piotr’s impassioned responses clearly lack any foundation in knowledge on the issue.
– Piotr: I showed contradiction WITHIN Tomas’s argument. Tomas didn’t invoke Y. Consequently, neither did my response. So my “impassioned butchering of Y” is only in your head.
– JCM: irrespective of the emotional outburst of Piotr, let me explain Y, I have provided other more introductory resources elsewhere to assist with this foundational concept.
Unless you find some introductory resources on effective discussion (like “read the post you are answering to, BEFORE you start making patronizing comments”) and take this advice to heart, I don’t plan to waste more of my newly-reinstated 1 comment per day limit – on you.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-feb-2024/#comment-818853
Dear Piotr,
The fictitious “Tomas K”, asserting opposites (“X and not X”) in parallel, is nothing else as your own strawman, I am afraid.
Let us imagine that part of the Earth area occupied by land sinks and is replaced by ocean. It undoubtedly increases water availability for evaporation. I think that it would result in global water cycle intensity increase, which could be measured as an increase in global annual precipitation and expressed as a latent heat flux increase.
I the previous discussion
https://orgpad.com/s/7zfynb_y5o7 ,
I finally agreed to JCM’s objection that a such latent heat flux increase cannot be simply added to previous value of the sum of latent and sensible heat fluxes (that is often called “turbulent” or “convective” heat flux). This assumption served as the basis for Barton Paul’s calculation of the influence that the assumed change in global water cycle intensity might have on the global mean surface temperature.
JCM convinced me that the increase in latent heat flux will primarily result in a significant decrease of the sensible het flux. The exact partitioning between these two parts of the entire “turbulent flux” is crucial for quantitative estimation of the resulting cooling effect. Unfortunately, we have not arrived at any simple formula yet, enabling to compare Barton Paul’s estimation with this physically more realistical model.
For this reason, I cannot say if the direct cooling effect of improved water availability for evaporation will remain significant even in the (still sought) improved model better reflecting the physical reality, or if the average temperature decrease computed on the basis of a physically realistical model perhaps becomes significantly smaller. In this sense, I admit that Barton Paul’s analysis cannot be taken as a support for claims that anthropogenic interferences with global water cycle intensity might have contributed to the observed climate change, or as an estimation that an artificial improvement of water availability for evaporation might be considered among “geoengineering” tools for climate change mitigation.
On the other hand, I still do not see any reason for assuming, analogously as Barton Paul, that the intensified water cycle resulting from the imagined land flooding must be accompanied by a commensurate increase in the average global specific air humidity.
If we assume that in a steady state of Earth climate, global speciffic average air humidity is basically commensurate to the global mean surface temperature, and if we will agree that the imagined land flooding should no way increase the global mean surface temperature but rather decrease it, then I do not see any discrepancy in my assumption that it may be well possible that, in fact, no average global air humidity increase assumed by you and Barton Paul must accompany the expected water cycle intensity / latent heat flux increase..
I am fine if you still see such thoughts as a kind of a surprising paradox. I just do not see any logical fallacy therein.
Anyway, it would be very nice if you could desist from further asserting bad will and/or character faults on my side.
Sincerely yours
(real) Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomáš Kalisz 1 FEB 2024 “ Dear Piotr, The fictitious “Tomas K”, asserting opposites (“X and not X”) in parallel, is nothing else as your own strawman, I am afraid. Sincerely yours” (real) Tomáš
I am afraid it is you who is the fake, not him. See the list of the 3 internal contradictions ( (“X and not X”): I have shown to the real Tomáš K., several times already, e.g. :
=== Piotr Jan. 12 ===
1. I asked you about your “ 12% increase in global absolute air humidity”, you answered about “12.6% increase in …latent heat flux”. Wasn’t the decoupling of humidity from the latent heat flux (that doubling latent heat flux won’t increase humidity), your main argument here?
2. If evaporation on land does not change humidity over the ocean, this implies NO horizontal transport of air masses, with their extra humidity, from land onto the ocean, thus contradicting your claim: TK:” your assertion, that I required that water vapour coming from land staying above land, is incorrect ”
3. And IF there was no movement of air masses from land to sea (point 2), how could
the increased latent heat flux above land – force “the entire Earth surface” to cool?
====
The real Tomáš K knows perfectly well what has been posted to him, he even post the links to his archives of the responses to him. Furthermore, he repeatedly thanked for my posts that pointed to the above contradictions.
Ergo – the very opposite to your claims that TK has NOT been confronted about the above contradictions.
Therefore, I must conclude that it is you who is the imposter. One who tries to
discredit the real “Tomáš K”, as either:
– somebody with serious memory problems (despite archiving them – not remembering several of my and his posts a mere couple weeks ago) OR:
– a dishonest troll, who, unable to own up for his contradictions, pretends ignorance,
and goes further – employs hutzpah – accuses … the very opponent who pointed to these contradictions … of intellectual dishonesty (“ nothing else as your own strawman “).
Please release the real Tomáš K.
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-feb-2024/#comment-818917
Dear Piotr,
In line with moderator’s plea that we focus on the merits, I would like to desist from justifying my first sentence of the previous post and just remember you of the rest thereof that you have skipped.
I am aware that you think that any increase in water evaporation rate must result in a nearly commensurate increase in the average absolute air humidity and that you perceive an opposite as an absurd paradox.
The opposite view may, however, be valid. It is based of the dependence of the absolute air humidity on the average surface temperature. I tried to summarize it again in my previous post. For these reasons, I believe that the alleged contradictions to that you repeatedly pointed may in fact not exist.
Greetings
Tomáš
JCM says
To Piotr,
my goal is to get to the heart of the issue of a scenario in which ET is allowed to increase from the landscape. I have remained steadfast in that. It is ultimately a question of how the surface-atmosphere system organizes in response to that surface energy re-partitioning. A scenario with increased ET and the associated reduced H flux exhibits a shallower boundary layer, for example. Considering I don’t know exactly what you are protesting it might help me to understand more about your motivations to distort the established and widely understood principle that moisture laden landscapes partition more surface energy to latent fluxes and less to sensible heat flux in closing the surface energy budget. An inability to move past this is not founded in honest inquiry and discourse.
Piotr says
JCM Feb1″ “Considering I don’t know exactly what you are protesting”
… and your ignorance in that matter .. didn’t stop you your accusations toward me of:
– aiming “to distort the established and widely understood principle”
– lacking “honesty”
-“a lack of understanding ”, “lacking any foundation in knowledge on the issue”
– an attempt to “ butcher the discussion”
– and worst of all: being emotional about my butchering and distorting (“ Piotr’s impassioned responses”, “protestations” )
If this is what you do to the people you don’t understand, I’d love to see what would you do to the opponents whom you would understand… ;-)
Iam not sure whether I could make it MORE simple, than I have already did in the post you are replying to:
===Piotr Jan.31 (1st post in Feb UV=====
“In a symbolic notation:
-Tomas K: X and not-X
– Piotr: You [can’t] have both X and not-X
– JCM: Most of Piotr’s confusion can be explained by a lack of understanding. The discussion of … Y should really not be butchered to such an extent as displayed above. Piotr’s impassioned responses clearly lack any foundation in knowledge on the issue.
– Piotr: I showed contradictions WITHIN Tomas’s argument. Tomas didn’t invoke “Y”. Consequently, neither did my response. So my “impassioned butchering of “Y” is only in your head.
====
Which part my last point continues to be inscrutable to you?
JCM says
To Piotr,
yes I think inscrutable might be a good description. I must admit that the subject has become so distorted that it has effectively undermined discussion about the landscape moisture relations to climates. If that is a deliberate strategy then I will follow from Tomas and request to desist from that because it is hindering genuine advancement. I have no particular interest to engage in counterproductive and convoluted distractions. Certainly we can all agree to that. If you have a clearer perspective and wish to engage in good faith perhaps you can help us refocus.
cheers
Julian says
Since the last comment I made back in the November last year, I’ve decided to learn more about paleobiology. I’ve come to understand the gravity of the situation and I’ve more or less accepted that the civilization is heading for, at the very least, a substantial decline (climate is one thing, economic and unsustainable practices that aren’t likely to change without major shocks are another). However, one thing keeps me up at night, and that is the possibility of human extinction over longer (i.e. several centuries) timescales.
From what I understand, current policies (or lack thereof) are based on models crafted by the IPCC that run up to A.D 2100. However, the world won’t end by that date – if Hansen’s correct, the eventual ESS is 8-10K of warming over several millennia, which just isn’t survivable for homo sapiens. So, given all that, I have a few questions:
1. How good are the models? I know the “all models are bad, but some are useful” mantra, but given the amount of effort that went into CMIP, they must be at the very least somewhat accurate, right? Also, are the assumptions about carbon sinks realistic, i.e. that they’ll survive a warming of 2K by 40s?
2. How likely are temperatures to decline in the future (several centuries) if we stopped emitting by mid-century? I’d say this emissions scenario is quite likely, because of declining EROI for fossil fuels, especially oil used for transportation, let alone any catastrophic event like societal collapse or another world war.
3. This is a bit unrelated, but what’s the state of the permafrost research? Some people are making headlines by saying ice-free Arctic or “carbon bomb” in ESAS or clathrates will get us all killed by 40s, but is this a realistic time frame? What about the bigger timescales? I know there are articles about permafrost even on this blog, but they are a bit dated.
4. Lastly, what do? On the geological timescales we would go extinct either way, but I sure hope homo sapiens will stick around for at least a while longer and perhaps learn how to tend to the Nature.
Geoff Miell says
Julian: – “Since the last comment I made back in the November last year, I’ve decided to learn more about paleobiology.”
I presume this was you – see link? There’s an extensive comment thread that follows…
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/11/unforced-variations-nov-2023/#comment-815434
Julian: – “1. How good are the models? I know the “all models are bad, but some are useful” mantra, but given the amount of effort that went into CMIP, they must be at the very least somewhat accurate, right?”
Reality is happening faster than most models have forecast.
Models don’t do well with non-linear phenomena.
https://johnmenadue.com/humanitys-new-era-of-global-boiling-climates-2023-annus-horribilis/
Julian: – “2. How likely are temperatures to decline in the future (several centuries) if we stopped emitting by mid-century?”
I think one cannot dismiss what Professor H. J. Schellnhuber CBE said on 17 Dec 2018 in delivering his Aurelio Peccei Lecture, titled Climate, Complexity, Conversion, which can be seen/heard in the YouTube video titled Keynote Debate Can the Climate Emergency Action Plan lead to Collective Action? (50 Years CoR), duration 2:23:08. I’d suggest the relevant statements by Prof Shellnhuber that may answer your question begin from time interval (bold text my emphasis):
0:20:56: Schellnhuber: “So, some people have speculated the next ice age will be next week. I can tell you: It’s not true! Don’t believe that! [audience chuckles] It will happen… I blow it up… Actually, never again! That’s why we are in the Anthropocene. Remember, if the blue line is crossing or cutting the black line, from the left, there will be another glacial inception. Now this is a hundred-thousand years into the future, and if you look where, in fifty-thousand years, there would be another ice age, but only if the CO₂ would not be influenced by human intervention. Actually now, the atmospheric content is, according to the orange line, and you see, the lines are not crossing anymore, but we will add another billion, and hundred-billions of tonnes CO₂, where rather we will have to use the brown line, so there will be no ice age anymore. The human impact is so powerful already – that’s why we talk about the Anthropocene – that we have suppressed the Quaternary planetary dynamics already.”
0:22:15: Schellnhuber: “This is a fact… but let’s see what will happen in the future beyond that. So, just for you to remember, the Holocene… Holocene mode of operation, the last twelve-thousand years where human civilisation was created, will not come back, not for the next millions of years. It’s just… done!”
0:46:12: Schellnhuber: “Ja. OK, let me answer it directly, because it is such a rich question, ja? So I will not take others for the time being, but of course later. Now first of all, we are not mixing-up timescales. We have to consider all of them in parallel, unfortunately, ja? And I just introduced the Pliocene and the Miocene and all these, ah… stupid names, er… geologists have developed, ja, simply because this is our reality lab, ja? I mean, if I cannot see under comparable conditions, a major shift in the state of the planet, in the back, er… in the… in the… back in fifteen-million years, when I have no evidence, actually. So, this is just in order to underpin some of the things. And looking forward, I mean, I excuse for… I apologise for that, but… we have actually ended the ice age cycle, the, er… the glacial dynamics for good, or for bad, or for whatever – that’s how it is. But your question is of course extremely important, because… I… I once coined… We had a meeting at the Belgian Academy of Sciences and I coined this expression, which became quite… quite, er… sort of seminal, actually: ‘Avoiding the unmanageable and managing the unavoidable.’ So you see, avoiding the unmanageable would be three, four, five, six degrees. I’m, I’m pretty sure we cannot adapt to that. But if the world warms by one… it has warmed already by one degree, and actually half of a degree is masked by air pollution. So if you would clean the air over China and India and so on, you immediately would… you get another half degree. So, one-and-a-half degree – we are there already, ja? But if we stop it at two, er… two-point-five degrees maybe… and actually CO₂ stays within the carbon cycle for more than twenty-thousand years. People think this is a matter of a hundred years. Yes, it goes into the sediment, but it’s re-mineralised and goes back into the air, and so on. So it’s longer lived than plutonium, actually, ja? Atmospheric CO₂!”
0:48:29: Schellnhuber: “So, yes… can we survive those five-hundred years, if we… hold the two-point-five- or two-degrees line? Yes, we could – not everybody. But we would need to introduce real instruments for adaptation.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QK2XLeGmHtE
I’d suggest you see/hear the full Schellnhuber address and Q&A that follows.
What I find astounding is this session occurred more than 5¼ years ago, and it seems to me the mainstream media still haven’t reported what was known then. IMO, the media has a lot to answer for…
Julian: – “4. Lastly, what do?”
Reduce. Remove. Repair.
Paul Beckwith uses the analogy of the three-legged bar stool – without all three legs in place (i.e. “slashing fossil fuel emission, carbon dioxide removal, that includes methane removal; and solar radiation management“) the bar stool (i.e. a habitable planet for civilisation) will fall over.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-jan-2024/comment-page-2/#comment-818785
Julian says
Geoff Miell: “I presume this was you – see link? There’s an extensive comment thread that follows…”
Yeah, that’s me. I wrote this post in distress, because I felt utterly hopeless that anything can be done at the time. Frankly, now whenever I hear more bad news I just fall back to nihilism – I just can’t constantly worry about things outside of my control, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to do something about them.
GM: “Models don’t do well with non-linear phenomena.”
Seems like the mantra was correct yet again.
GM: “and actually CO₂ stays within the carbon cycle for more than twenty-thousand years. People think this is a matter of a hundred years.”
If I’m not mistaken, this is sometimes called the long tail or the forever legacy of climate change, i.e. there’s a fraction of CO₂ that will sink immediately (on geological timescales) after the emissions cease and then there’s a fraction that will last for some eternities.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2005/03/how-long-will-global-warming-last/
GM: “Reduce. Remove. Repair.”
While I agree that we should cut emissions as fast as possible (I still hold the opinion that Business-As-Usual, i.e. neoliberalism, won’t continue past 40s, simply because there’s not enough cheaply recoverable oil), I have a really hard time believing efficient (and scalable!) CDR and SRM methods will exist, let alone be deployed in the future; not only once you start them you have to do them essentially forever, but also because they require cheap energy that we’ll no longer have. I’d like to be proved wrong, but on geological timescales it’s looking quite hopeless.
Either way, thank you for your reply. I’ll watch that keynote when I have some time.
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-feb-2024/#comment-818872
Dear Geoff,
If professor Schellnhuber indeed compared carbon dioxide with plutonium, then he makes a poor service to the general public and to a reasonable debate about human influence on Earth climate, I am afraid.
Such comparisons can create a false impression that carbon dioxide is something very endogenous, something completely unnatural, dangerous and harmful. I do not think than an “education” like this is helpful.
Greetings
Tomáš
JCM says
to Barry https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-jan-2024/comment-page-2/#comment-818814
You highlighted complex process based logics with mm and micron scales to debunk an alternative simpler rational approach. I will re-iterate the logics of the simple.
Assuming the change in ocean heat content is a measure of EEI (which I think is the convention):
The summarized simplifying hypothesis is that Ts – Tr is bound to sustain maximum thermodynamic power * (that is, an optimum – not too much, not too little – a T dependent limit).
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-jan-2024/#comment-818113
The rate of radiative cooling to space is bound to Ts and the slope of the vapor pressure saturation curve. This is normally expressed as a somewhat linear relation between Ts and Tr^4. Exceptions occur, as you have noted.
Ultimately, atmosphere finds a configuration to optimize Ts – Tr in such a way that emission to space increases with Ts in a fairly predictable way. That is, in a way which is linearly correlated to the change in Ts.
The rate of OLR change is about 1 or 2 W/m2 per K Ts (or something). Specifics are unimportant, rather, that it must be positive relation. Without a positive OLR with Ts, the maximum power limit could not be optimal *.
Models unable to show this behavior (increasing OLR with Ts), irrespective of initial forcing, should be tossed out of practical application according to the summarized hypothesis. The complex internal processes of those models must be wrong automatically, and from that learning could occur.
Irrespective of the initial radiative force, Ts – Tr maximum power optimization continues. EEI can then be thought of as a consequence of that, i.e. the nature of the maximum power optimization schema; those underlying processes in mm, microns, and surface skin ins and outs..
In the current forcing regime – with radiative force, drying, and associated atmos temperature profile – cloud fraction or thickness seems to be decreasing, Ts is increasing, and OLR is increasing too.
It will get me boatloads of flak here, but the initial forcing effect appears to be cancelled by increasing planetary emission. However, it is that force response which sustains the EEI planetary configuration.
Ultimately, the anomalous accumulation of heat as EEI (the ocean heat uptake) must be in the SW. The Ts – Tr surface-atmos max makes it so; there is no getting around it when using these simpler logics. The actual atmos LW effect must appear negative because it’s bound to Ts – Tr. Only SW could be a positive contributor to EEI aka ocean heat uptake. FOr this reason people like Clauser must be automatically wrong.
As a PS – the Ts should be thought to be somewhat distinct from EEI, especially on shorter scales; the EEI is that which is not involved in the Ts – Tr max. The Ts response associated with the EEI depends on how that ocean heat content is mixed over time. I think this is what is called the surface climate response function.
Radge Havers says
patrick o twentyseven,
From the January UV thread
Generally kind of a blank area for me and out of my depth, but you piqued my curiosity about what happened and when on the ground, and I found this. Maybe I should have looked harder, but it included the shift from anoxigenic to oxygenic photosynthesis so…
Graph
https://journals.physiology.org/cms/10.1152/physiol.00024.2015/asset/images/large/phy0011603120001.jpeg
Source
https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/physiol.00024.2015
Whoever labeled the graph was apparently color blind, the line for oceanic H2S is green (not orange).
patrick o twentyseven says
Re Radge Havers – Thanks, that looks interesting.
Geo Girl has interesting videos (eg.: “5 Times Plate Tectonics Caused Global Climate Change!” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv3zxOiUHl4 (haven’t watched that one yet), “The “Boring Billion”- What Really Happened 1.8 to 0.8 Billion Years Ago?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cb5kOjTFIE ); Alexis Dahl talks geology in some of hers, too (eg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yu-4L_MLY5Q – Although, offhand, I don’t recall a climate connection in that one).
—– —–
also
Re Susan Anderson
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-jan-2024/comment-page-2/#comment-818703
Thanks! (I was afraid no one saw it.)
Mr. Know It All says
My fellow space travelers, I hope you survived the cold blast that broke many cold records for the date across North America in January.
Some of the hard hit places were:
North Dakota:
https://www.kfyrtv.com/2024/01/15/records-set-over-weekend-recapping-coldest-part-our-arctic-blast/
British Columbia:
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/17-more-low-temperature-records-broken-in-b-c-on-saturday-1.6725569
Mississippi:
https://www.clarionledger.com/story/news/2024/01/17/mississippi-weather-cold-temperature-records-broken/72252826007/
Now, the Pineapple Express is poised to dump up to 7 feet of snow in the mountains of California. Be safe out there, particularly if you are less than 7 feet tall! :)
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/multiple-rounds-of-rain-and-mountasin-snow-moving-into-california
Check out these wild 100 degree temperature swings in Montana. That is 100 degrees during the month, not in one day, but still, pretty wild weather:
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/montana-cities-saw-100-degree-swings-in-january
Even wet, mossy, Juneau got in on the fun:
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/alaska-capital-breaks-january-snow-record
It reminded me of the Arctic blast of ’21:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/February_2021_North_American_cold_wave
However, it is warm down in Vostok. On December 5th it got up to -11 F, and on January 31 it got up to -18 F. Toasty for Vostok! But it is the height of summer there…..
https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/antarctica/vostok-station/historic
mkia out!
prl says
mika has noticed once again that in late January/early February, it’s winter in the northern hemisphere and it’s summer in the southern hemisphere. Will wonders never cease?
On the topic of Vostok station, -11ºF (-24ºC) is a little above the average range for December, when the temperatures are expected to range between -35ºF and -15ºF (-37ºC to -26ºC). As for January, -18ºF (-28ºC) is in the expected range, -37ºC to -26ºC. It’s cold at Vostok, even in summer.
https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/antarctica/vostok-station/climate
Adam Lea says
Due to weather systems, Arctic air sometimes gets advected south and tropical air sometimes gets advected north. People notice one or the other when it happens over populated landmasses.
Here in the UK we’ve just smashed the record high temperature for January, aided by a foehn effect in the Scottish highlands on top of a very mild tropical maritime airmass:
https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-warmest-ever-january-temperature-record-rises-to-nearly-20c-13059503
In Spain, they have recently had a ridiculous 30.7C:
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/spain-temperature-january-record-climate-change-b1134970.html
Lavrov's Dog says
Ha! Test it against reality and abandon it and construct another if it didn’t match the observable facts?
Yeah whatever, I’d like to see that!
The key was to have a “bold conjecture” to test it against reality and abandon it and construct another if it didn’t match the observable facts. This was the progress of scientific knowledge, said Popper. Not a matter of certainty or absolute truth, but of what “worked” in the real world.
Popper famously wrote: “Science does not rest upon solid bedrock. The bold structure of its theories rises, as it were, above a swamp. It is like a building erected on piles. The piles are driven down from above into the swamp, but not down to any natural or ‘given’ base; and if we stop driving the piles deeper, it is not because we have reached firm ground. We simply stop when we are satisfied that the piles are firm enough to carry the structure, at least for the time being.”
In other words – and I think this is a key insight – you can be rational without being certain.
While for most people it comes much easier to be certain and yet be totally irrational while doing it!
But there is a problem. Philosopher and historian Thomas Kuhn explored how scientists actually behaved, and found that they did not meet Popper’s ideal of rational behaviour. They clung to their theories long after anomalies and problems had emerged.” […]
Eventually, problems emerge – phenomenon that don’t fit the theory. Usually, these will at first be dismissed as mistakes on the part of the researchers. Gradually the tensions increase to a point of crisis. Then, there will be revolutionary science, and a new theory will replace the old.
Which is exactly what is happening now!
MA Rodger says
UAH has posted its global TLT anomaly for January at +0.86ºC, this a rise on December’s +0.83ºC but below Sept-Nov of last year (+0.90ºC, +0.93ºC & 0.91ºC), these five months Sept-Jan head-&-shoulders above the first eight months of 2023 (which ran -0.04ºC, +0.08ºC, +0.20ºC, +0.18ºC, +0.37ºC, +0.38ºC, +0.64ºC, 0.69ºC).
The previous record January anomaly in UAH TLT was jointly 2016 & 2020, both with +0.43ºC.
The SAT re-analyses suggest a significant fall in the SAT anomaly.NSEP CFSR show January dropping closer to the Jul-Aug values and the ERA5 daily numbers are showing similar – with a handful of days yet to appear in the UoMaine’s graphs, the Jan anomaly would be running at +0.67ºC, this below Jul & Aug 2023 (+0.72ºC & +0.71ºC).
JCM says
Dr Pinhsin Hu shows that high diversity systems stabilize terrestrial climate in a wet and cool state via maximizing terrestrial water recycling.
Assessing the Impact of Plant Diversity on Terrestrial Climate
https://earthsystem.org/2023/12/08/agu23-assessing-the-impact-of-plant-diversity-on-terrestrial-climate-join-us-at-agus-fall-meeting-to-explore-our-poster/
https://agu.confex.com/agu/fm23/meetingapp.cgi/Paper/1344602
“We found that terrestrial climate converges toward a wetter and cooler state with increasing diversity. Because high-diversity ecosystems that naturally have more resource-optimal strategies tend to exploit environmental resources (e.g., water) more effectively, we found that high-diversity ecosystems develop deep roots that secure more soil water and enhance evapotranspiration throughout dry seasons.”