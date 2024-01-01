New year, new open thread on climate topics. Note that summaries and updates to include 2023 data will be posted on the surface temperature graphics page and model-observations comparison page over the next couple of weeks as the data becomes available.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
25 Responses to "Unforced variations: Jan 2024"
Piotr says
Re: Kalisz Dec 31
As usual for a denier – you cherry-pick the information you like and reject, or misrepresent, information you don’t. The latest three examples:
1. a) TK called on Makarieva to justify his claim that his hare-brained evaporation schemes won’t increase air humidity, because the scheme will massively shorten the residence time of water vapour in the atmosphere.
b) I replied that TK’s own source not only does not prove it, but actually explicitly CONTRADICTS IT, as put by …TK himself:
(TK): “Makarieva asserts that the average air humidity depends mostly on the average surface temperature, not on the residence time of water vapour in the atmosphere.”
c) TK replies that the Makarieva paper that he have brought up to support his scheme …does not apply to his scheme:
TK: “ Her works are just about influence of surface water availability on water vapour residence time in the atmosphere / water cycle intensity / latent heat flux”
PIotr: so is … your “work” -since you ALSO want to change “surface water availability” (for evaporation).
So what you are saying is that the residence time didn’t change for a goose, but would change for a gander?
2. TK: I think that it was you who explained to Zebra that isothermal increase of water cycle intensity due to increase of surface water availability is different from the case analyzed by Schmidt.
It’s an “all or nothing” fallacy. From the fact that warmer air has more room for extra humidity, it does not follow that without warming, doubling of evaporation would not increase humidity AT ALL, as you have claimed.
3. “ Originally, you highly appreciated the results of Barton Paul, because they by mistake supported your assertion that water vapour greenhouse effect must overturn the cooling effect of latent heat flux ”
Wrong and wrong. I never argued water vapour warming effect must overturn the cooling effect of latent heat flux – it is enough if it significantly weakens the latent heat warming – say, if it cancels half of your latent heating – you would have to DOUBLE the already insanely-high volumes of human-caused evaporation your crazy scheme requires, doubling along the way the costs and the resulting ecological damage.
Second, I have cautioned BPL many times against being sealioned by you into doing calculations of your scheme, because I predicted that you would use BPL like a drunkard uses a street lamp – not for enlightenment, but for support: e.g.:
Piotr to BPL, Dec. 2:
” Let’s see with which part of your answer [the RC deniers] will choose to run with:
a) that doubling evaporation from all continents is technically, financially and environmentally unfeasible, that even if it were feasible, it would only be a temporary stop gap, and it would address only one of the symptoms,
(global warming, but not ocean acidification) and [discourage from addressing] the cause – GHG emissions
OR
b) that they were right and you, and by extension all the climate scientists, are wrong.
A day later we have had our answer (spoiler warning: it was not “a)”)
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/12/unforced-variations-dec-2023/#comment-816695
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/01/unforced-variations-jan-2024/#comment-817620
Dear Piotr,
Thank you very much for your feedback.
I admit that the explanations I provide may be sometimes complicated or unclear. Nevertheless, I strive to be consistent. I would like to say that the alleged inconsistencies objected by you often do not exist at all, and often arise rather from your own deliberate bending what others said / wrote.
This observation seems to apply to at least one of your “last three examples” quite well:
Example 1
Anybody who read Makarieva’s article can confirm that it deals with the role of latent heat flux in regulation of the Earth average surface temperature. The authors teach that increased global water cycle intensity equals to increased global latent heat flux, and that the increase thereof results in a decrease of the average surface temperature. Oppositely, a decrease in the global water cycle intensity (and a commensurate decrease in the global latent heat flux) will result in an increase of the average surface temperature.
Furthermore, If you try to ask Ms. Makarieva the same question (If the average absolute air humidity on Earth depends rather on the average surface temperature, or on the actual water cycle intensity) as me, you will most likely obtain the same answer as me (that it depends on the average surface temperature).
If you accept this approach of Makarieva et al as a fact, you do not need to wonder anymore why they do not discuss the alleged increase in water vapour greenhouse effect that would have resulted from the average absolute air humidity increase assumed by Barton Paul in his analysis. They do not do so because they think that this assumption is incorrect.
Examples 2 and 3
Please take my sentences merely as a hint that others might also claim inconsistencies in your arguments.
An attempt for a conclusion
I do not see the previous approach to discussion, based on focusing on particular formulations, as productive and would rather desist from further fighting in the style “You have said / I have never said”.
Instead, I would like to propose focusing rather on identifying the substance and dealing therewith.
To be more specific, if I return back to the Example 1, I just came to a different question we (if you would agree thereto) might ask Makarieva (and ourselves as well):
“Basically, you can influence water availability for evaporation on the land (and thus the latent heat flux above it) only.
Provided that an increased latent heat flux above land would force the entire Earth surface to cool, this cooling might perhaps cause a certain decrease in evaporation from the ocean.
Is it possible that the assumed latent heat flux change above land will in fact not change the global latent heat flux, because it will be exactly compensated by an opposite change of the latent heat flux above ocean?”
Greetings
Tomáš
Russell Seitz says
My New Year’s prediction is that the usual suspects will persevere in comparing temperature extremes in Beijing & the Persian Gulf :
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/12/pret-porter.html
Ned Kelly says
The human enterprise is in overshoot, depleting essential ecosystems faster than
they can regenerate and polluting the ecosphere beyond nature’s assimilative
capacity. Overshoot is a meta-crisis that is the cause of most symptoms of
ecosystems destruction, including climate change, landscape degradation and
biodiversity loss.
The proximate driver of overshoot is excessive energy use and material
throughput serving the non-stop exponential growth paradigm underpinning the
global economy. Both rising incomes (material consumption) and population growth
contribute to expanding the growing human eco-footprint into overshoot, but
increasing throughput due to population growth is the larger factor at the margin.
The egregious and widening inequality is a separate socio-political problem but
persists at global scales demanding it also be addressed equitably and morally
based upon already agreed human rights values. Carbon emissions and
overshoot of planetary boundaries are unlikely to decrease as long as energy
consumption, world GDP, and population continue to increase.
Mainstream approaches to alleviating various symptoms of overshoot merely
reinforce the status quo. This is counter-productive, as overshoot is ultimately
a terminal condition. The continuity of human civilisation will require a
cooperative, planned, ethical, evidence based contraction of both the material
economy and human populations over generational timescales.
A systems view of the meta-crisis is essential. Beginning with a personal to
civilisational transformation of the fundamental values, beliefs, assumptions
and attitudes underpinning neoliberal/capitalist industrial society. This
implies that a global civilization paradigm shift is urgently required.
Agree?
Disagree?
Please discuss:-
Particularly the relevance to Climate Change / Science issues, or implications thereof.
Regards
nigelj says
Ned Kelly
” The human enterprise is in overshoot, depleting essential ecosystems faster than they can regenerate and polluting the ecosphere beyond nature’s assimilative capacity….The proximate driver of overshoot is excessive energy use and material throughput serving…. Both rising incomes (material consumption) and population growth contribute to expanding the growing human eco-footprint into overshoot, but increasing throughput due to population growth is the larger factor at the margin.”
Agreed. I found the source of the quote:
https://mahb.stanford.edu/library-item/the-human-eco-predicament-overshoot-and-the-population-conundrum/
“Carbon emissions and overshoot of planetary boundaries are unlikely to decrease as long as energy consumption, world GDP, and population continue to increase.”
IMO carbon emissions could decrease even with more growth in consumption, population etc. . Consider that energy substitution etc, etc would clearly achieve this in theory and we have the technology. It’s really about whether we have the motivation to change the energy system and devote enough money / resources to that, and thus make some sacrifices to other areas of things. It would obviously help make things easier if energy consumption, gdp and population fell. as well.
IMO overshoot of planetary boundaries is incredibly unlikely to decrease as long as energy consumption, world GDP, and population continue to increase. I can’t see how overshoot would decrease. Because we are putting more and more pressure on a finite planet.
“Mainstream approaches to alleviating various symptoms of overshoot merely reinforce the status quo. This is counter-productive, as overshoot is ultimately a terminal condition.”
The limits to growth modelling first done in the 1970s predicted that if population and economic growth trends continue to accelerate following a business as usual trajectory we would see a rather sudden, huge and painful decline in population and industrial capacity before year 2100 as limits are reached. Refer:
https://theconversation.com/what-the-controversial-1972-limits-to-growth-report-got-right-our-choices-today-shape-future-conditions-for-life-on-earth-184920
This sounds convincing in principle, however in the real world since 1970 the population growth trend has slowed, and gdp growth has slowed in developing countries and recoverable reserves of metals have been higher than they anticipated. This suggests we may be facing a gradual and moderate decline in population growth and industrial output per capita rather than a huge abrupt collapse. I hope so anyway.
“The continuity of human civilisation will require a cooperative, planned, ethical, evidence based contraction of both the material economy and human populations over generational timescales”
Agree in principle. However it seems unlikely that governments or individuals would choose a planned low growth or zero growth or contracting economy, given the addiction to consumption and risk of unemployment. I suspect low growth and reduced levels of consumption will be mainly forced on us by circumstances of resource scarcity and demographics, rather than be a planned thing. However people might support stronger environmental laws and that would slow growth as a side effect.
Population growth has already slowed in many places due to government planning generally encouraging low fertility. Family size has also fallen naturally in some places without government planning as such. We appear to be heading to a shrinking global population given preferences for small families. I believe 2 billion people sounds ideal. However some governments are now worrying due to a shortage of young people, but their efforts to then push up family size haven’t worked very well.
Japan has had a shrinking population recently and a very low economic growth economy for decades ( due to a financial collapse) and still have good standard of living. People adapt. But if the economy shrunk permanently it could be painful and chaotic.
“A systems view of the meta-crisis is essential. Beginning with a personal tocivilisational transformation of the fundamental values, beliefs, assumptions and attitudes underpinning neoliberal/capitalist industrial society. This implies that a global civilization paradigm shift is urgently required.”
IMO we need change, but human values are deeply ingrained and capitalism and free markets is the preferred system right now. I think dramatic change of whatever sort will take a while so our efforts to mitigate the climate problem have to be done within the current socio-economic system of free market capitalism and a mixture of competitive and cooperative instincts / values.
Its also proving hard to come up with a genuinely viable alternative to capitalism. I have been critical of capitalism many times, but attempts at collective ownership have generally not worked. There are of course things we can do to make capitalism operate better and more fairly and reduce its environmental impacts. Either way, we need practical and humane changes, and changes that may gain traction with people, rather than dogma and perfection seeking.
Ned Kelly says
Hi,
Would someone please be so kind as to show me, or point me to the page, with the html codes for “quotations” or any other tricky ones. Thank you.
Radge Havers says
blockquote, escape characters, and all the rest
https://www.w3schools.com/html/html_quotation_elements.asp
The comment section here seems to use a subset of standard HTML encodings that includes the most common tags.
It sticks in my mind that someone here figured out how to incorporate LATEX, but I’m not going there…
Kevin McKinney says
Search “html”, maybe “html tutorial.”
Ned Kelly says
Energy Destinies – Part 8: Hurtling towards a pitch-dark future?
Our current civilisation was founded on both the past and the future. It was built on stored energy from sunlight. All of it will soon be consumed and cannot be replaced in the span of our species.
Published: 31st July 2023
By Satyajit Das
Abundant and cheap power is one of the foundations of modern civilisation and economies. Current changes in energy markets are perhaps the most significant for a long time. It has implications for society in the broadest sense. Energy Destinies is a multi-part series examining the role of energy, demand and supply dynamics, the shift to renewables, the transition, its relationship to emissions and possible pathwaysParts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 looked at patterns of demand and supply over time, renewable sources, energy storage, economics of renewables, the energy transition and the inter-action between energy policy and emissions. The last two parts outline the energy endgame. Part 7 examined the framework that will shape events. The final part 8 looks at possible trajectories.
The world simultaneously faces two problems — dwindling fossil fuels and emissions. These can be addressed by reducing demand as well as increasing or managing supplies including the shift to lower emission renewable sources.
Demand modification
Energy demand is function of a number of factors: population, energy consumption per capita, and energy density relative to GDP. A critical externality is the emissions per capital or unit of GDP.
Unfortunately, there is little impetus to manage many of these variables. Political constraints around forced population control and expectation of perpetual improvements in living standards mean curtailing demand is not on the policy agenda.
Fossil fuel driven internal combustion engines have a thermal efficiency of around 40-50 percent for a petrol engine and slightly higher for a diesel.
Land, sea and air transport combined have an average efficiencies of around 20 percent.
Power generation is similarly inefficient. US coal- and gas-fired power plants achieve average thermal efficiency of 32 percent and 44 percent respectively. ……………………….. ?
Energy pathway – Stage 1 deals The emphasis was on obtaining agreement without understanding of energy markets, physics and economics.
Energy Pathway – Stage 2: Disillusion and desperation the lack of progress on slowing emissions and climate change are exposed.
Energy Pathway – Stage 3: Disorder and divides Stage 2 drifts into disorder as the ability to meet expectations of energy supplies and prices fracture. The forces identified in the previous stage intensify.
Energy Pathway – Stage 4: Decline In the final stage, energy demand must fit available supply, from whatever sources are available, as radical conservation is dictated by circumstances.
The dynamics of Stage 4 depend on the speed of implementation and success of earlier actions to secure energy sources, such as nuclear power plants or fossil fuel supplies. To the extent that countries have failed to secure adequate energy supplies, emergency measures to balance supply and demand may entail restrictions on usage or out-right power shutdowns.
If the per capita energy rations are lower than current levels and the cost significantly higher, then living standards and lifestyles will need to adjust.
Whether our national and international political systems are capable of managing such stresses remains unknown.
Endgame
Just as the ready availability of cheap energy underpinned the rapid growth and improved living standards of the last two centuries, reduced supplies and higher costs will force a retrenchment.
At the same time, since the 1970s, modern economies have relied on ever larger amounts of debt. Such borrowings accelerate current consumption and spending against the promise of repayment. As debt levels have risen, more and more future income must be committed to paying it back. Higher levels of debt helped fund demands on available real resources, which are, in some cases, reaching the limits of supply.
The simultaneous pressures from the world’s energy and debt trajectories now shape the future. There is a subtle difference between the resource and financial economy. The former may decline gradually as supplies are used up. In contrast, the financial economy which inherently deals in current values of future cash flows discounted for timing may feel the pressures much earlier.
Author Jared Diamond, writing in 1999, argued that the worst mistake humans made was switching to agriculture. The addiction to fossil fuels and profligate energy consumption may prove equally catastrophic. It benefited a cohort of lucky sperm who were able to enjoy its bounty but leaves behind a toxic and uncertain legacy.
Former malapropism-prone Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdim’s prognosis may be fateful:
“We will live so well that our children and grandchildren will envy us!”
All ages ultimately die by their own hand.
© 2023 Satyajit Das All Rights Reserved
https://www.newindianexpress.com/web-only/2023/jul/31/energy-destinies-part-8-hurtling-towards-a-pitch-dark-future-2600494.html
A very good series which gets to the nettle of energy issues – particularly good for the layman, you may like to share after reading.
Mr. Know It All says
my fellow space travelers! Just a few news items to start out the year right:
Private cars to be phased out in Los Angeles:
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/155/479/158/playable/538d1c73ccf2df64.mp4
New and improved transportation for those attending climate conferences:
https://media.gab.com/cdn-cgi/image/width=568,quality=100,fit=scale-down/system/media_attachments/files/154/926/206/original/d6bf95a30bb560a7.png
Carbon reduction is coming soon:
https://media.gab.com/cdn-cgi/image/width=568,quality=100,fit=scale-down/system/media_attachments/files/155/498/375/original/4cd16d860b27ebff.jpeg
New EV battery factory in Kansas to be powered by COAL-FIRED power plant:
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/fossil-fuels/coal/ev-battery-factory-in-kansas-to-be-powered-by-coal-at-least-temporarily/
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Ned Kelly says
Something for zebra – because it’s in your wheel house –
I believe I’m only beginning to start understanding the P problem.
Overpopulation: From 8 billion to 3 | Phoebe Barnard on Planet Critical
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aC2mEaIZ9sA
Quote-
“we don’t have the luxury of saying first we’ll treat hyper consumption and then
we’ll treat population or um you know it’s okay to bicker and turn on each other
even this past week i’ve had a bunch of colleagues in conservation biology
saying they weren’t going to read a paper by some of my colleagues scientists
warning on population by really respected sociologists ecologists, and you
know eileen christ paul ehrlich bill ripple bill reese – and they weren’t even
going to read it because it was about the p word.
really people? are we going to go down with a bang and a whimper both of
them at once in civilization because we are tiptoeing around issues that we’ve
got to figure out?”
Phoebe Barnard is a biologist, global change scientist, and policy analyst with decades of experience confronting some of the most pressing problems of our time, bridging the gap between academia and government. She’s also CEO of the Stable Planet Alliance, a coalition of scientific, legal, social, health, media, policy, leadership, faith, culture, and grassroots organizations tackling the overpopulation and hyper-consumption problem.
Phoebe joins me to discuss overpopulation—its effects, our trajectory, and the difficult decisions we face as a species. She argues we must reduce our population to 3 billion in the next century if planet earth is to survive, and us along with it, warning that population reduction policies may be forced on citizens in the future if we do not choose for ourselves now.
We discuss the morality and politics of overpopulation, addressing the West’s all-too-recent history of eugenics and ethnic cleansing. We then explore population reduction as an intergenerational right: There may be less of us in the future, but those future people may be better off for it.
Discover Phoebe’s work: https://www.phoebebarnard.com/
For the resilience and stability of our climate and planet, we must stabilize and reduce our sprawling human impact – by accelerating the move away from a rampant growth economy which drives ecological overshoot – and by investing in empowering, rights-based solutions for women and children.
Stable Planet Alliance: https://www.stableplanetalliance.org/
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Thought-provoking paper — “The Weather-Climate Schism”
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/bams/aop/BAMS-D-23-0124.1/BAMS-D-23-0124.1.xml?tab_body=pdf
I’ve further noticed that atmospheric science and ocean science are considered distinct disciplines, even though ocean-atmosphere feedback seems to be the most important consideration in natural climate variation models. Few times I’ve been to an AGU conference, discussions were limited because the person I was talking to either studied atmosphere or ocean but not both. It’s like say you’re a research chemist, you would be severely limited if you got a degree in only liquid chemistry.
Ned Kelly says
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
2 Jan 2024 at 2:13 PM
It’s an ambitious dream to mend that schism. Can’t see it happening. Your ocean/atmosphere conundrum is also a curiosity. The IPCC was setup to help facilitate/bring all the sciences together on the common goal of solving the ‘urgent’ dilemma of a warming planet.
I’d love to see a climate scientist ‘in the house’ anywhere who knows the first thing about market economics, supply and demand, or the global energy industry? Except that if ya burn stuff it makes CO2. They know that but maybe that’s all they know.
Thx for your reply in the Dec thread. Appreciated. But too complex for my slowing mind. Good luck!
Ned Kelly says
How to win and influence people? :-)
Had some afterthoughts on some discussions I was having and thought I’d share them here as well. FWIW MA Roger! :-)
Please be aware I gave up following this topic in detail regularly 4-5 years ago. Why?
Because I believe climate scientists are the worst communicators in all of human history.
I believe 99% of the media’s, business, political and people’s confusion surrounding climate change science, and what best to do about it, is directly their fault and responsibility, and no one else.
They deserve all the approbations and insults they have copped from ‘activist deniers’, and their work output is overwhelmingly not fit for purpose and unreliable. Their proposed solutions, plans and projections are ludicrous.
However, looking past the dross, the essential science is clearly sound.
But the details, the models GCMs output, the x6 IPCC reports ‘overall’ and the projections surrounding Net Zero 2050 and the interim, on energy use, economic and civilization realities, massive renewable energy and DAC as “magic” solutions, and everything to do with these kinds of things are not worth a dime in my view.
It is no wonder then to me that such a large number of genuine serious people today default to not trust them, do not believe them anymore, and/or reject everything any of them now say or publish.
That is totally understandable to me after decades of observation. The cause is 100% that of the climate scientists themselves as a defined group. It is their collective failure alone. Any exceptions prove the rule.
No personal offense intended whatsoever. That’s my objective opinion. FWIW.
Radge Havers says
Hmm, why is my spidey sense telling me there’s some communication trolling in the offing.
Been there, done that, got the tacky T-shirt.
MA Rodger says
“That’s my objective opinion. FWIW.”
An oxymoron? Or just a moron?
Definition of ‘objective’
“Objective means not influenced by personal feelings or opinions in considering or representing facts.”
Piotr says
Ned Kelly: JAn 2. “ I believe climate scientists are the worst communicators in all of human history.
They deserve all the approbations and insults they have copped, their work output is overwhelmingly not fit for purpose and unreliable. Their proposed solutions, plans and projections are ludicrous”
Pontificated the same Ned Kelly, who lectured i>others on Hitchens’ razor:
“What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence .”
and didn’t think this could possibly apply also to … him.
Ned Kelly says
Adding, there are many many exceptions. Just not enough, sadly.
But there is also thing thing known as ‘destiny’. Maybe the world was never meant to solve this ‘problem.’
nigelj says
Ned Kelly
You have tossed a big grenade there. I do find that some climate scientists get lost in details and technical jargon when communicating with the public. The issue is scientists probably don’t get extensive training in public speaking, and are trained mostly to communicate with other scientists. The denialist campaign is also very noisy.
However IMO scientists do discuss the basics of the climate issue adequately, and I cant see that packaging the basics differently would make a HUGE difference to peoples understanding of the climate issue or motivate a stronger response. The problem is obviously that many of the public don’t want to hear the message because it means making changes to their lifestyles, incurring some costs, etc, etc .
What’s your better alternative to renewables? The options are not great. Massive reductions in energy use risk causing massive pain, chaos, and unemployment. If anyone has any doubts about this look at the history of the 1930’s. The cure becomes worse than the disease. The probability of people adopting such a strategy is therefore effectively zero.
Geoengineering is high risk and would need to last thousands of years.
At least renewables are technically capable of reducing emissions and have reasonable, public support. They might themselves cause a reduction in available energy but nothing massive like 90%. We will run out of oil anyway so change to a new energy source is inevitable.
I share some of your frustrations, but there is a famous quote that seems to apply “The perfect is the enemy of the good” (Voltaire).
Martin W Smith says
Question for Rasmus: I go for a cold dip in the Oslo fjord at Tjuvholmen most mornings early. It is getting to be quite popular. A few days ago, the water temp was about 1.0C. Then it suddenly jumped up to 7C, and now it is 8C. And the temperatures from other locations are also very warm. How can the temp jump that much in a short time at this time of the year?
https://www.yr.no/en/water-temperatures/NO-03/Norway/Oslo
MA Rodger says
The UAH TLT anomaly has been posted for December with not great surprises. At +0.83ºC, the December anomaly is a little down on the last three months (which ran +0.90ºC, +0.93ºC & +0.91ºC) but well above Jul & Aug (+0.64ºC & +0.69ºC). Note that with Feb/Mar 2016, the anomalies set at the height of the last serious El Niño (+0.70ºC & +0.64ºC), these last 6 months of 2023 make up the eight highest UAH TLT anomalies on record.
So that means all these Jul-Dec 2023 months are the warmest on record for their month with the last four Sept-Dec staggeringly “scorchyisimmmoooo!!!!!”. The first six months of 2023 were not “scorchyisimoo!!” (Jan-Jun for their month respectively ranked 21st, =11th, 7th, 8th, 4th & 2nd) but nothing-like chilly enough to prevent 2023 gaining top-spot-with-crossed-bananas for the full canendar year.
UAH Warmest Years
2023 … … … +0.51ºC
2016 … … … +0.39ºC
2020 … … … +0.36ºC
1998 … … … +0.35ºC
2019 … … … +0.30ºC
2017 … … … +0.26ºC
2010 … … … +0.19ºC
2022 … … … +0.17ºC
2015 … … … +0.14ºC
2021 … … … +0.13ºC
2018 … … … +0.09ºC
Down at the surface, the EFSReanalysis for December is showing potentially the top-all-month-highest anomaly while the UoMaine daily anomalies plotting ERA5 reanalysis numbers still with a handful of days to go but (adjusting for the strange anomaly base used by UoMaine) suggests ERA5 December a smidgeon down on Sept-Nov (+0.93ºC, +0.85ºC &+0.85ºC) with it currently running at +0.82ºC. A plot of the UoMaine numbers features in the updated ’15th Dec 2023′ graphic HERE.
Ray Ladbury says
One of the consequences of 40 years of obfuscation and delay by fossil fuel interests and their allies is that we no longer have the luxury of a gradual, relatively painless transition. Addressing climate change is going to require an all-out assault on all fronts–reduced consumption, greater investment in technology targeted toward the energy sector and sustainability and rapid reduction in fossil fuel use. None of these actions by itself is going to be sufficient.
Reducing consumption–or switching consumption to less carbon-intensive commodities–cannot hope to meet our needs–particularly when we have 8 billion people on the planet we must feed, clothe, house and care for.. Rather the goal here is to buy time so that technology can be developed to implement a fully sustainable energy and industrial infrastructure.
When we think of technological advances helping us, we tend to think of renewable energy and EVs…perhaps also of storage technologies and smart grids. However, not all of the needed technology is “advanced”. Passive solar heating of water, heat pumps to heat our homes, regenerative agriculture to feed our billions also play a role.
The past 40 years have demonstrated that our political, educational and cultural institutions are inadequate to meet the needs of what is to come. With only modest expenditures, fossil fuel interests have hijacked nearly half the electorate. That has to change. If democracy is to survive, voters have to become smarter and institutions have to become more robust.
These are massive changes, and the dislocations that will occur will be painful–perhaps almost as painful as the losses we will incur as climate catastrophes become ever more common. Unfortunately, the slow kids in the class have made such pain inevitable. The climate has already changed and will continue to change for decades to come in ways that make such losses inevitable. And likewise our own delays mean that societal changes cannot be phased in painlessly.
If I have any optimism left, it is from the past generations who made sacrifices and suffered to combat tyranny and repression. Ultimately, they always emerged victorious even if the victories were not always permanent. They succeeded because they had a vision of a better world that could result from their suffering and struggle. We need to present a similarly compelling vision if we are to win.
Yes, we are asking people to consume less–but that does not mean we are necessarily asking them to live worse. So much of our consumption is wasteful–and so much of it fails to deliver what people crave most–meaningful time with those they care about security for those they love. It is my hope that the world that emerges on the other side of the coming trials will be better for the vast majority of people who make it there. It is my belief that it is possible. It is my commitment to try to envision and build this world.
Mr. Know It All says
WOW! These folks are SERIOUS about Global Warming! Don’t try this at home!
https://media.gab.com/cdn-cgi/image/width=511.1999864578247,quality=100,fit=scale-down/system/media_attachments/files/156/192/741/original/04a5563565f4a3f2.jpg
Ned Kelly says
A ref in support of recent past and future comments
Energy & Environment› Energy
Monthly global liquid fuels consumption 2020-2024
Published by N. Sönnichsen, Dec 12, 2023
Monthly petroleum and other liquids consumption worldwide from January 2020 to October 2023, with a forecast until December 2024 (in million barrels per day)
SEE the GRAPH https://www.statista.com/statistics/859133/global-liquid-fuels-consumption-outlook/
Worldwide consumption for liquid fuels is forecast to reach 103.12 million barrels per day by the end of 2023. Travel restrictions induced by the coronavirus pandemic resulted in consumption of petroleum products falling as low as 81.83 million barrels per day in April 2020, but have since slowly returned to pre-pandemic levels. In 2020, global crude oil demand decreased for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis, falling to an estimated annual average of 91.2 million barrels per day.
[ 2019 was the previous world record demand / consumption of crude oil – 2023 is likely to overtake that ]
Regional variances
Despite the pandemic having found its way to even the remotest corners in the world, not all regions have been affected the same. In China, where the virus originated in late 2019, complete lockdowns of highly impaired areas resulted in a comparatively quick recovery of liquid fuel consumption. When demand crashed in other major economic powerhouses around the world, including neighboring India, China was able to maintain its high petroleum products use.
U.S. still greatest petroleum consumer
The United States remains the largest consumer of petroleum. The fossil fuel serves a great array of functions from being a feedstock in the petrochemical industry to its use as a raw material for transportation fuels. Population numbers, economic size, industry presence, and wealth of its residents all contribute to a country’s need for this commodity. In the United States, petroleum consumption amounted to over 976 million metric tons in 2021, more than the combined consumption of both China and India (with 2.7 billion people).
Ned Kelly says
A really good, lovely, podcast with Rachel Donald with humility and gentleness talking through the notions of trying to get one’s head around the Meta-Crisis. – 13 Questions for 2024
Keep Trying in 2024 | Rachel Donald
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4_ZsrzxPFE
Question 13.
“I listened to your episode with George Monbiot, and you both mentioned the “machine” ratcheting up. This is despite the well-meaning people shouting from the rooftops in protest for decades, if not centuries (if we reach all the way back to, say, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau and John Muir).
“Do you feel that your podcast and similar endeavours from other people (such as George Monbiot, Nate Hagens, Jem Bendell, James Hansen, Resilience.org etc.) make any difference or are you bound to “bark as the caravan moves on”?
“If the latter is the case, are you at peace with it? Is it enough for you that “you tried”, as Louise Harris sings in her song that you’ve shared? Do you think humanity will have a change of heart at the 11th hour or do you think that the “machine” will run until it hits the hard physical, biological and climatic boundaries?”
Planet: Critical investigates why the world is in crisis—and what to do about it. Support the project with a paid subscription. © Rachel Donald
Support Planet: Critical: https://www.patreon.com/planetcritical
Subscribe: https://www.planetcritical.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CrisisReports