Unforced Variations: May 2024

Note that we have updated the data and figures from the Nenana Ice Classic and Dawson City river ice break up pools (the nominal 13th and 5th earliest break-ups (or 15th and 4th, w.r.t. to the vernal equinox) in their respective records)).
Russell Seitz says
Last weeks Washington Post, editorial endorsement of geoengineering R&D inspired a creative riposte:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2024/04/cats-and-dogs-living-together.html
and may revive the thankfully dormant forces of Alt. Atmospheric Chemistry:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2024/04/what-do-nuclear-power-protesters.html
Radge Havers says
Call the Culligan man! Thar’s fluoride in them thar chem trails!
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz April 26: “ Dear Kevin, many thanks for your explanation. It was indeed useful.
… and then the rest of the post is … about me. Strange. You wouldn’t be trying to butter Kevin with compliments into fighting your battles? ; -)
Other denier cliche is the conflation of the role of water cycle as a feedback, with potential of water cycle as anthropogenic forcing, e.g.:
TK: “Lague et al provided a hint that changes in water availability for evaporation may change global climate.”
Lague at al. provided no such “hint”– they have quantified the maximum effect of the water cycle feedback by comparing two extreme cases – all Earth’s land being a swamp vs. being a desert. This says NOTHING about humans being able to alter directly the natural water cycle ENOUGH to make a noticeable difference to GMST.
In fact, Patrick used Lague’s results to show the OPPOSITE – even conversion of ALL Earth’s croplands into swamps would have reduced GMST by a … fraction of 0.3K. I used the same Lague et al. to challenge Tomas Kalisz Scheme -in which the said Kalisz proposed to increase the global desalination of seawater by … 1000-fold, and pump this water over 1000s of km – with the upper limit of cooling being …0.3K, achieved only after THOUSANDS of years of running the scheme.
No wonder that seeing Patricks results, your fellow waterboy, JCM … changes sides – from a promoters of Lague to her harsh critic: disavowed water cycle modelling as “ imaginary process mechanisms [that use arbitrary] rules about how things ought to be”, and called the models “ mental constructs and perceptions” of their authors, offering no insight into the real world.
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to Piotr, 1 May 2024 at 3:51 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-may-2024/#comment-821743
Dear Piotr,
On 26 Apr 2024 at 9:37 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-apr-2024/#comment-821638 ,
I wrote:
“Dear Kevin,
Many thanks for your explanation. It was indeed useful.
Nevertheless, if the “forcing” of the climate system is any parameter (not only external one, such as solar irradiation of the Earth) that can change independently (and in some cases could change as a result of human activity), then I do not understand why Piotr criticizes that I called anthropogenic changes in water availability for evaporation from land as a “forcing”.
It was my understanding that Lague et al
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/acdbe1/pdf
provided a hint that changes in water availability for evaporation may change global climate.
Piotr, on one hand, seems to agree to conclusions made by Lague et al (although he has not answered my direct questions asked in this regard yet). On the other hand, he still repeats that global water cycle intensity and surface latent heat flux are mere “temperature feedbacks”, what sounds to me as a contradiction in view of Lague and of your explanation.”
Let me thank you for your comment and ask a few questions thereto:
1) I am totally confused by your explanation of Lague 2023.
It appears that you do not understand her estimation of the difference about 8 K in global mean surface temperature between her model extremes “swamp land” and “desert land” as a hint that a change in water availability for evaporation from land may change global climate.
You write: “Lague at al. provided no such “hint”– they have quantified the maximum effect of the water cycle feedback”.
I understood Lague 2023 the way that the studied forcing (that, in the used model, caused the said 8 K difference in computed global mean surface temperature) was just the water availability for evaporation from land.
Could you explain why you do not consider the computed 8 K change in global mean temperature as a hint that the “forcing” which caused it (through the water cycle feedback, or whatever) may influence global climate?
2) I think that Patrick’s attempt to estimate possible limits for human intervention in global climate by artificially changing water availability for evaporation from land was in accordance with the said hint provided by Lague et al.
Nevertheless, I think that the chosen example with a switch from wetland to cropland was quite unfortunate, because it comprised lot of additional assumptions that were then fiercely disputed without any clear outcome. I therefore proposed to take into consideration a much simpler example of a thought “switch” of 4 % of average earth land from the “swamp” to the “desert” or vice versa, which should (in accordance with the 8 K estimation for the entire land) afford a global mean temperature change about 0.3 K.
Do you see any reason why we should dismiss this simple estimation as incorrect?
3) I construed the 0.3 K estimation as a hint that human interference with water availability for evaporation may play a role in global climate, and that it can be considered also as an additional option for “geoengineering”.
It appears that your criticism is based mostly on supposed impracticability of this proposal. This is in my opinion a topics which should be, however, discussed in context of (im)practicability of other alternatives for geoengineering, like “direct air capture” (DAC, an artificial carbon dioxide removal from atmosphere by technical means) or intentional atmosphere pollution by artificial aerosols.
Herein, I would like to ask solely a question if I understood correctly your objection that the switch of the desert to the “artificial wetland” considered in my example must be basically permanent, because it may take several thousand years until the global Earth surface temperature reaches the new equilibrium.
If it was indeed your point, I would say that you are, of course, correct.
Nevertheless, I would like to like to add that the Earth is not in a radiative equilibrium now – we do have an imbalance just in several tenths of W/m2. It was my understanding that the idea behind “geoengineering” is primarily that this imbalance could be decreased, or perhaps completely cancelled by artificial means. I suppose that if we manage it, we will slow further “warming in the pipeline” down basically immediately – or completely prevent it, as soon as we re-establish the radiative balance.
If there are no fundamental problems preventing that ANY kind of “geoeineering” is in fact no viable way towards a quick reestablishment of the desired radiative balance, then, I think, we should analyze and discuss pros and cons of available methods and their practicability seriously, including water management.
Greetings
Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomáš Kalisz 2 MAY: ”
“ 1) I am totally confused by your explanation of Lague 2023”
No, you don’t say … ;-)
TK: why the computed 8 K change in GMST that the “forcing” which caused it (through the water cycle feedback, or whatever) may influence global climate?
You are hallucinating. The discussion was about the difference between “feedback” and “forcing”. That the maximum range of the effect of the water cycle feedback (8K) does not prove that humans can change the water cycle enough (“forcing”) to make any significant difference in GMST. Quite the contrary – see your point 2 and 3:
TK: “ 2. Do you see any reason why we should dismiss
this simple estimation [patrick use of Lague’s results to estimate of the effect of crops] as incorrect?
Again, you are hallucinating. My point was based on patrick’s estimate being CORRECT, i.e. not “incorrect”:
P: “ even if we abandoned ALL CROPS on Earth – the cooling from the resulting increase in ET would be TINY (a fraction of a fraction of 0.3K) ”
See?
TK: “3. It appears that your criticism is based mostly on supposed impracticability of this proposal.”
your scheme to increase the current global desalination …. 1000-FOLD, to achieve cooling of maximum …0.3K after THOUSANDS of years of running the scheme? And touted by you as the replacement to reductions of GHG concentrations, thus not addressing the other major impact of Co2 emissions – ocean acidification?
Supposedly impractical ” does not even begin describing my opinion about it – on the scale of idiocy – it ranks just a peg below the Mr. Know It bright idea to the cover the Arctic ocean with Styrofoam boards, reinforced with fiberglass… ;-)
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to Piotr,
Dear Piotr,
Thank you for your feedback. I would like to add a few remarks / questions.
1) I asked my question
“Could you explain why you do not consider the computed 8 K change in global mean temperature as a hint that the “forcing” which caused it (through the water cycle feedback, or whatever) may influence global climate?”
with respect to your sentence
“Lague at al. provided no such “hint”– they have quantified the maximum effect of the water cycle feedback”.
because I spoke about relationship between water cycle intensity and global climate.
Can I now, conclude from your reply that we both, actually, share the same views at least in two points, namely that
(i) the forcing studied by Lague 2023 was water availability for evaporation from land, and
(ii) maximal difference in the global mean surface temperature that may be caused by this forcing was estimated by their model to about 8K?
2) My question
“Do you see any reason why we should dismiss this simple estimation as incorrect?”
pertained to my example of a switch of 4 % average Earth land in Lague’s model from the “desert” to the “swamp” (or vice versa), not to Patrick’s originalů example.
I think that my “thought experiment” is much simpler than Patrick’s attempts to assess the differences between forest and cropland. The simple example showed that (assuming that Lague’s model is correct and accurate), this 4 % switch should cause a 0.3 K difference in Earth global mean surface temperature.
I concluded from this result that Lague et al can be construed as a hint that human interference with water availability for evaporation from land may represent a forcing that deserves consideration in discussions about global climate.
3) I think (and said) that in the assessment of practicability of human interferences with water availability for evaporation from land as a kind of “geoengineering” designed for global warming mitigation, we should be equally cautious and careful as in case of any other theoretically possible geoengineering, including artificial aerosols or artificial removal of greenhouse gases from atmosphere by technical means (known also as “direct air capture” or DAC).
I guess that if it came out from a such evaluation that costs of an artificial removal of one million tons of atmospheric CO2 roughly equal to costs of desalination of 1 cubic km sea water, the latter might be preferable over the first, because DAC does hardly offer any direct additional economical benefit, whereas land irrigation can do so.
Greetings
Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz Dear Piotr, Thank you for your feedback. I would like to add a few remarks / questions.
I didn’t ask you to “add a few remarks” – all what is asked of you is to address the answers to your 3 original points:
re p.1, I wrote: “ You are hallucinating, Tomas. The discussion was about the difference between “feedback” and “forcing”. That the maximum range of the effect of the water cycle feedback (8K) does not prove that humans can change the water cycle enough (“forcing”) to make any significant difference in GMST. Quite the contrary – see your point 2 and 3“. Your current “addition” … does not address any of the above
TK: “ my question 2 pertained to my example [not patrick’s]“.
The same difference: I don’t say that YOUR calculations are “incorrect “, the opposite – my argument is based on that your calculation are correct – that you correctly calculated the cooling effect of your scheme – being laughably small (max. 0.3K for the gargantuan effort and money it would require (see p.3)
3. Your scheme requires a THOUSAND-fold increase in the current global desalination, pumping the water over 1000s of km and spraying it over 5 mln km2, to achieve, after 1000s of years, the maximum effect of 0.3 K cooling.
I can’t think of any LESS cost-effective way to slow down the AGW. Certainly is not a viable alternative to decarbonization of economy, which also helps also with ocean acidification, which your scheme does nothing about.
Russell says
Where the heck does Piotr think he is?
He seems oblivious to the fact that this is neither facebook or TikTok .
Piotr says
Russel May 2: “Where the heck does Piotr think he is?
He seems oblivious to the fact that this is neither facebook or TikTok “
“What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence” (Hitchen’s razor)
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to Piotr, 1 MAY 2024 AT 3:51 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-may-2024/#comment-821743
and in addition to my previous reply of today.
Dear Piotr,
I missed in your post of 25 APR 2024 AT 8:48 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-apr-2024/#comment-821619
that you reasoned your assumption “cooling being …0.3K, achieved only after THOUSANDS of years of running the scheme.”
by the cirsumstance that sands of deserts like Sahara do not contain enough organic matter that is important for keeping water.
This is, of course a relevant objection.
I still think, however, that it may be rather a “technical” problem than a critical issue making the idea unfeasible. I believe that said lack of organic matter can be approached from various directions. I can imagine starting in landscapes that do not have character of migrating sand dunes. Another approach could consist in enhancing biomass formation around roots of planted trees and bushes and grass by “enrichment” of water used for irrigation with algae or fungi cultivated therein. Still another approach could consist in re-cycling water that soaked into underground by drilling wells and pumping it back to the surface…
If people any time gave-up without really trying to solve a problem, we could hardly carry out this discussion per Internet.
Greetings
Tomáš
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz: I still think, however, that it may be rather a “technical” problem than a critical issue making the idea unfeasible.
Increasing current total global desalination THOUSANDS times, and operating it for THOUSANDS of years before you even approach the pitifully small for the effort maximum effect 0.3K cooling – does NOT make your “idea” unfeasible???
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to Piotr, 3 MAY 2024 AT 4:53 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-may-2024/#comment-821777
Dear Piotr,
merely repeating your objection without any substantive reaction to comments offered by your opponents can hardly make your arguments more convincing.
Meanwhile, it came to my mind that fungi are heterotrophic organisms and their large-scale cultivation would have required a commensurate supply of organic matter which we would like actually create. In this respect, likely only the idea with algae cuiltivation as a possible “fertilizer” for sterile sandy soils might perhaps deserve further discussion.
Greetings¨
Tomáš
nigelj says
Tomas Kalisz.
The reason Piotr repeats his objection is probably because you do not seem to understand his objection. The amount of resourcing required is massive for a very small reduction in warming, and you cant get around that. You do not seem understand that no amount of fiddling with the details of the idea like the use of fungi can ever change that or make it practical.
And yes DAC does not look practical either. Vast amounts of DAC are required to sequester even 25% of yearly emissions (I calculated approximately one million DAC instillations using the largest currently operating facility. which is in Europe) This just doesnt look practical.
But your irrigation / solar panel / desalinisation plan in the Sahara looks even worse than DAC, because at least DAC removes CO2, so it is getting to the heart of the problem..
Piotr says
Tomas : “merely repeating your objection without any substantive reaction to comments offered by your opponents can hardly make your arguments more convincing.”
since the said Opponent {Tomas Kalisz] was unable to disprove that argument, and behaves as if it never existed – repeating it is EXACTLY what is needed:
TK: “it may be rather a “technical” problem than a critical issue making the idea unfeasible.”
P: ” Increasing current total global desalination THOUSANDS times, and operating it for THOUSANDS of years before you even approach the pitifully small for the effort maximum effect 0.3K cooling – does NOT make [Tomas Kalisz’s] “idea” unfeasible???”
MA Rodger says
“Many eyes will be focused on whether April temperatures will be the 11th month in row of records…”
April surely will be the 11th ‘scorchyisimooo!!!!’ month in a row.
CFSR is saying it is and the daily numbers (with one day to go) from the Copernicus Climate Pulse web engine show the ERA5 re-analysis April anomaly running at +0.67ºC, the lowest anomaly since last June but still with some serious free-board ahead of previous warmest Aprils; +0.53ºC of Apr 2016 and the +0.52ºC of Apr 2020.
Maybe the TLT numbers will manage something less record-breaking.
Victor says
Sorry folks, but . . .
Forest fires are not created by CO2.
Floods are not produced by CO2.
Droughts are not produced by CO2.
Heavy rainfall is not created by CO2.
Ice loss in the Arctic is not created by CO2.
Ice shelf erosion in the Antarctic is not produced by CO2.
Hurricanes are not caused by CO2.
Heat waves are not caused by CO2.
The AMOC is not being destabilized by CO2.
Sea-level rise is not caused by CO2.
Glaciers are not melting because of CO2.
Etc.
All the above are blamed (rightly or wrongly) on a rising trend in global temperatures that began in 2016, only 8 years ago. A much longer warming trend began in 1910 and continued until 1940. Heat waves of even greater intensity occurred during the 1930s.
Yet rising CO2 levels are being blamed for ALL the unfortunate effects in the above list.
If CO2 were responsible for such rising temperatures we’d have seen a rising temperature trend from 1940 to 1979, when CO2 levels were rising significantly, but that was NOT the case.
John Pollack says
Another “dead parrot” argument
Russell Seitz says
The only thing worse than a dead parrot is a short audio loop of its last squawk.
John Pollack says
“‘Geep,’ whuppled the parrot.” – from The Wonderful O by James Thurber
jgnfld says
More like a dead brain argument.
Jochen says
Even if it likely will fall on deaf ears: please consider watching Sabine’s great video on how the greenhouse effect works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqu5DjzOBF8
It is both more complicated than one typically thinks AND it is really really well understood by physics.
Cheers,
Jochen
Geoff Miell says
Victor: – “A much longer warming trend began in 1910 and continued until 1940.”
Per the paper by Gabriele C. Hegerl et al. (2018) titled The early 20th century warming: Anomalies, causes, and consequences (bold text my emphasis):
https://wires.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/wcc.522
Victor: – “Yet rising CO2 levels are being blamed for ALL the unfortunate effects in the above list.”
Victor, I’d suggest that’s YOUR straw man.
It’s crucial to get aerosols correct in climate scenarios & models.
https://twitter.com/LeonSimons8/status/1785949402965663819
It’s crucial to get ALL factors correct in what’s driving the Earth Energy Imbalance (EEI), including:
* Enhanced greenhouse gas effect;
* Ocean heating;
* El Niño/La Niña;
* Human-induced aerosols;
* Total Solar Irradiance (TSI);
* Volcanic Eruptions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYdvn2pGyOw
See also: https://berkeleyearth.org/september-2023-temperature-update/
And this graph: https://berkeleyearth.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/ForcingSchematic-Sep2023.png
Also see the slide: Where on Earth are We Heading: Pliocene or Miocene?
CORRECTION: Professor H. J. Schellnhuber’s Aurelio Peccei Lecture was delivered on 17 Oct 2018 (NOT 17 Dec 2018 as indicated in my earlier comment).
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/03/more-solar-shenanigans/#comment-821735
Barton Paul Levenson says
V,
I’m stunned. You managed to get 15 wrong statements into one short post. You are a model for crackpots everywhere.
Kevin McKinney says
Victor rebunks his mantra, “…If CO2 were responsible for such rising temperatures we’d have seen a rising temperature trend from 1940 to 1979…”
OK, I’ve already shown that to be a ridiculous cherry-pick. But if Victor can repeat himself, so can I:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/02/new-study-suggests-the-atlantic-overturning-circulation-amoc-is-on-tipping-course/#comment-820451
I really must run up a comprehensive graph of 40-year anomalies, as I suggested at the end of that post. No time right now, though!
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Considering how warm the winter was, the Nenana and Yukon ice-out dates weren’t that early. In Minnesota, this year broke several records https://www.newsweek.com/minnesota-lakes-setting-new-records-early-ice-out-1878331. The sticky year still is the warm 1878 El Nino winter which prevented lots more records from not being set. No data available but I wonder what the situation was that year in Alaska and Yukon ( a few years before the gold rush)?
patrick o twentyseven says
Re my https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/04/unforced-variations-apr-2024/#comment-821677
On second thought, I may have extended the definition of “Doppler effect” too far. The diurnal and semidiurnal tidal frequencies only exist because of the angular velocity of rotation (relative to orbital motions), so the effect of going around the Earth’s axis faster doesn’t seem so Doppler-y.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
The guiding theme is to recall the words of Pierrehumbert in describing how Richard Lindzen “has made a career of being wrong in interesting ways about climate science.”. So that’s why I am revisiting all his early work, where Lindzen essentially closed the book on further research on the tidal effects on climate.
Lindzen, Richard S. “On the theory of the diurnal tide.” Monthly Weather Review 94.5 (1966): 295-301.
Chapman, Sydney, and Richard S. Lindzen. Atmospheric tides: thermal and gravitational. Springer Science & Business Media, 2012.
Lindzen, Richard S. “Tides and gravity waves in the upper atmosphere.”, Dordrecht: Springer Netherlands, 1971.
Lindzen, Richard S. “Thermally driven diurnal tide in the atmosphere.” Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society 93.395 (1967): 18-42.
Lindzen, R. S. “Atmospheric tides.” Annual review of earth and planetary sciences 7.1 (1979): 199-225.
Lindzen, Richard S., and Sydney Chapman. “The application of classical atmospheric tidal theory.” Proceedings of the Royal Society of London. Series A. Mathematical and Physical Sciences 303.1474 (1968): 299-316.
Chapman, S., Lindzen, R.S., Chapman, S. and Lindzen, R.S., 1970. Quantitative theory of atmospheric tides and thermal tides. Atmospheric Tides: Thermal and Gravitational, pp.106-174.
Lindzen, Richard S., and Siu-shung Hong. “Effects of mean winds and horizontal temperature gradients on solar and lunar semidiurnal tides in the atmosphere.” Journal of the atmospheric sciences 31.5 (1974): 1421-1446.
And there are many more. The odds are good that Lindzen overlooked aspects of the physics and leveraged his authoritarian style to push the research in the wrong direction. I asked ScholarGPT as to”Which earth scientist (atmospheric physicist, geophysicist, climate scientist) has written most extensively (over decades) on the role of tides in atmospheric and climate science?”
https://chat.openai.com/share/6a1a7fd3-c114-49fa-b1eb-8e24b1e73a27 Lindzen!
And for one last zinger, I chuckled at what Sal had to say about Lindzen in a recent tweet: https://twitter.com/25_cycle/status/1783287499495981099
MA Rodger says
MA Rodger says
From the Shenanigans page
MA Rodger says
1 May 2024 at 5:30 AM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/03/more-solar-shenanigans/#comment-821729
quote MAR:
“Michael Mann. says
(1) The ‘pipeline’ warming is balanced by the draw-down of GHGs (when we stop emission them)..”
These kinds of pronouncements, of achieving Net Zero by 2050 or anytime this century, about what Mann actually said [ the “zero emissions commitment” or “ZEC” (how much warming is expected when emissions reach zero), is ZERO degrees warming ] ——— based on the current thinking of mainstream science and global economic norms are insidiously deceitful when presented by Climate Scientists and/or the IPCC and other institutions.
They are as FALSE as still saying we can hold temperatures below +1.5C now going forward, or even below +2C – both are impossible under current global economic geopolitical norms with no signs of changing in the slightest.
It is FALSE – DISHONEST to be suggesting NET Zero with a ZEC is achievable at all this century. It’s a fantasy. It is not scientifically valid at all. It’s a totally unrealistic impossible assumption.
It is NOT Science. It is NOT credible. It is POLITICAL IDEOLOGY, not climate science!
This is not real genuine Science — it’s ideology and propaganda and gross disinformation packaged as climate science findings. People who still promote or believe this ‘garbage beliefs’ are imho extremely delusional or are being intentionally dishonest, and self-serving bordering on genocidal.
They are a dangerous threat to all of us on Earth…. no better than fanatical climate change agw deniers. Same bone, different horse. (that’s a metaphor) That otherwise “intelligent” people believe this garbage is astounding, however humans have believed far worse in the past.
There IS a very long track record of extreme human gullibility and collective insanity we’ve seen before. So here we are again. On both extremes of the issue.
Ned Kelly says
Why new proposals to restrict geoengineering are misguided
We need more research, including outdoor experiments, to make better-informed decisions about such climate interventions.
By
Daniele Visioniarchive page
Assistant Prof @CornellEAS studying Climate Intervention across disciplines & perspectives.
https://nitter.poast.org/DanVisioni/with_replies
April 23, 2024
To be clear, I’m not a disinterested observer but a climate researcher focused on solar geoengineering and coordinating international modeling studies on the issue. As I stated in a letter I coauthored last year, I believe that it’s important to conduct more research on these technologies because it might significantly reduce certain climatic risks.
https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/04/23/1091604/why-new-proposals-to-restrict-geoengineering-are-misguided/
Susan Anderson says
NK: Please put quotation marks (or some other distinguishing mark) around other people’s writing. Otherwise some casual reader might think you are speaking for yourself. You are quite obviously not a climate researcher yourself, and should admit as much. Your outrage diminishes from rather than adding to the sum of knowledge because you tempt people to ignore the material you spend so many hours posting here, despite the fact that it may in and of itself be worthwhile.
MA Rodger says
While the SAT re-analyses are showing April 2024 as the warmest April but with an anomaly lower than most of the ‘bananas’ anomalies of 2023, UAH TLT has reported an all-month record anomaly for April +1.05ºC, a rise on March’s +0.95ºC which was the previous top “banana.”
The list of top-ranked UAH TLT months run a lot different from the ERA5 SAT top-ranking. While UAH TLT does manage to find a reduced rate of warming (compared with say RSS TLT), the main reason is the extra wobbliness seen through an El Niño within TLT relative to SAT. [Thus in RSS TLT to 2/2024, the 2016 & 1998 months in the top-14 UAH months below aren’t so misaligned.]
UAH TLT highest monthly anomalies
& (ERA5 SAT ranking) & [RSS TLT ranking]
1st … 2024 … 4 … +1.05ºC … (11th)
2nd … 2024 … 3 … +0.95ºC … (6th)
3rd … 2023 . 10 … +0.93ºC … (3rd)
4th … 2024 … 2 … +0.93ºC … (5th)
5th … 2023 . 11 … +0.91ºC … (2nd)
6th … 2023 … 9 … +0.90ºC … (1st)
7th … 2024 … 1 … +0.86ºC … (9th)
8th … 2023 . 12 … +0.83ºC … (4th)
9th … 2016 … 2 … +0.71ºC … (10th)[3rd]
10th … 2023 … 8 … +0.69ºC … (8th)
11th … 2016 … 3 … +0.65ºC … (12th)[8th]
12th … 2023 … 7 … +0.64ºC … (7th)
13th … 1998 … 4 … +0.62ºC … (147th)[17th]
14th … 2016 … 4 … +0.61ºC … (20th)[12th]
Jonathan David says
For those interested in how Wall Street could control response strategies to the climate crisis while continuing to profit from it, an interesting article on Larry Fink and Black Rock is here:
https://jacobin.com/2022/04/blackrock-climate-crisis-finance-fossil-green-esg-investments
Ned Kelly says
This article Jonathon, was old news when it was written in 2022. Not even a tip of an iceberg. Who do you folks imagine wrote the IRA rules for the US? Certainly not the environmentalist Lawyers of the nation.
All of these corrupt practices happen in plain view. They even put it in the news and no one notices. Such as corporation like Black Rock who bought up almost all the agricultural lands of Ukraine after the west forced the post-Coup government to implement urgent reforms allowing non-Ukrainians to buy pristine valuable land for pennies in the dollar.
Subsequent to which What one overarching thing links Alexander Soros., Zelensky, Yermak & Fink in the rape of Ukraine and the fire sale of land to BlackRock, Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF, etc for the dumping of hazardous waste —- UKR Govt gives 400 sq klms prime land to these corporations in perpetuity…
https://twitter.com/DannysInferno/status/1784680430978945290
https://tass.com/world/1714983
“There are too many cemeteries.” – Fink
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/evgueni-kiritchenko-986a763_this-is-not-only-your-land-said-larry-activity-7114932574619082752-oV0v
The deal is officially done now – for 400 square kilometers of land in the Ternopol, Khmelnitsky and Chernovtsy regions “for indefinite and concessional use” by Western companies.
It’s all in plain view … but ignored. Meanwhile in the US by the time (a few decades from now) when the nukes and coal fired stations are shut down, and the population realizes the RE replacements are insufficient to meet demand and the Gas fields output plummets and they will eventually figure out the black outs and massively expensive but unreliable energy supply was predicated on the govt / corporate corruption nexus based on all these lies and outright fraud.
And all in plain view in Laws such as the IRA. But that’s ok, because no one really cares — all that matters today is the nice sounding Narratives of the Future that will never arrive. This is how it is today. And this is what the future foretells – disaster in a rapidly warming world.
David says
In Science Advances May 1st, 2024:
Efficient spin-up of Earth System Models using sequence acceleration
Author Samar Khatiwala
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adn2839
Abstract
Marine and terrestrial biogeochemical models are key components of the Earth System Models (ESMs) used to project future environmental changes. However, their slow adjustment time also hinders effective use of ESMs because of the enormous computational resources required to integrate them to a pre-industrial equilibrium. Here, a solution to this “spin-up” problem based on “sequence acceleration”, is shown to accelerate equilibration of state-of-the-art marine biogeochemical models by over an order of magnitude. The technique can be applied in a “black box” fashion to existing models. Even under the challenging spin-up protocols used for Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) simulations, this algorithm is 5 times faster. Preliminary results suggest that terrestrial models can be similarly accelerated, enabling a quantification of major parametric uncertainties in ESMs, improved estimates of metrics such as climate sensitivity, and higher model resolution than currently feasible.
I’m still trying to digest the article and would welcome any comments from RC’s hosts or any of the commentators that frequent the comments here. If this represents an advancement in reducing the time required to run the Earth Systems Models, I think this would be good news.
Ned Kelly says
India TV News, following on from info posted above on “Future projections for the tropical Indian Ocean” the landmark study on the impact of climate change identified the Indian Ocean and surrounding countries as a region with the highest risk of natural hazards, more intense extreme cyclones, more intense rainfall, and the devastation of corals, marine life, and fisheries may soon be upon us.
Catastrophic Climate Change in the Indian Ocean
Report’s author Dr Roxy Mathew Koll said we are living in a frying pan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-RGGJJSvuE
The world’s scientific opinion extends beyond the USA and Europe after all.
And now even UAH satellites are catching up with the “news”.
The UAH anomaly for Feb’24 was a huge +0.93° above the 1991-2020 mean, equaling the record high monthly anomaly of +0.93 deg. C set in October, 2023.
The Version 6 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for March, 2024 was +0.95 deg. C departure from the 1991-2020 mean, up slightly from the February, 2024 anomaly of +0.93 deg. C, and setting a new high monthly anomaly record for the 1979-2024 satellite period.
UAH April 2024 – Easily records the warmest month record anomaly of +1.05 C
This dwarfs the old 1998 and 2016 super El Ninos of circa +0.6-0.7C
Will May send us Chills as the NH warms towards summertime?
Let’s wait and see before taking action. Let’s continuously keep waiting and seeing what the next sets of Data says in the months ahead, next year, and the year after and the year after non-stop. .
JCM says
To Tomas,
Beyond possible issues with ESM inputs and the shallow representation of Earth System processes in computational contexts, with the associated major downstream consequences in politics, I suspect that at the heart of the matter lies in what I perceive as the outcome of narrow and insufficient teaching.
As an alternative, Jehne has a way of connecting biosystems, soils, hydrologies, and climates for young students, albeit from a somewhat idealistic Naturalist point of view. Here he offers perspective from his local teaching park in Australia.
https://vimeo.com/391991020
Jehne’s techniques could be of interest to you, Tomas, which appear to blend artificial moisture input with ecological synergies to yield beneficial outcomes even in extreme conditions.
While he runs the risk of over-selling his methods, it offers perspective which is sorely lacking in the context of commodification and myopic politicization of environmental principles.
Poignant in Jehne’s discussion is around the 9:30 mark where he reminds that we all have power to nurture our landscapes, down to a single square meter.
Instead of merely airing grievances against politicians and one-another, he advocates for investing time and effort into proactive measures.
Here on these pages the essential connections to our environments are being obscured by inadequate teaching, resulting in a skewed perspective and misguided priorities, along with ignorant arguments and distortions made in bad faith. Quite a lot of misunderstanding.
I hope this helps.
PS – I’d appreciate feedback on whether these videos from practitioners in the field (with quite different perspectives) are aiding or impeding communication here. Please note that I do not necessarily endorse every last word these stewards have to offer, and I don’t align myself with an extremist regenerative ideology advocating for exclusive solutions.
Radge Havers says
JCM,
Some feedback. So I watched the video. In so much as I was somewhat (not a lot) familiar with the material, it looked pretty good to me. The leap to inferring that we could cool the planet this way seemed pretty abrupt if not facile, leaving more questions than it answered.
A couple of observations. Jehne seems to occupy a peculiar niche in world of popular ecology. On a first pass, I’d say he provides a certain type of appealing, easily repeatable language, which IMO can be a double edged sword in politics. Not much more for me to say about that at this point.
I’m absolutely all for restoring degraded land, so as far as I’m concerned, we should do it for a whole host of reasons, including it’s impact on AGW whether or not that happens to include outsized effects of evaporative cooling– which has been a quite a point of contention here.
Of possible interest, an interview (Real Organic Project podcast) with climate activist Bill McKibben which touches on Jehne, putting him in a slightly different frame regarding industrial agriculture, politics and so forth:
https://realorganicproject.org/bill-mckibben-winning-climate-argument-losing-fight-episode-twenty-four/
Also of possible interest:
S.1356 – Healthy Soils Healthy Climate Act of 2021
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/1356/text
USDA Makes $1.5 Billion Available to Help Farmers Advance Conservation and Climate-Smart Agriculture as Part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda
https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/news/usda-makes-15-billion-available-to-help-farmers-advance-conservation-and-climate-smart
2021 op-ed in The Hill
It pays to go carbon negative on America’s soil infrastructure
“FDR once said that a “nation that destroys its soil destroys itself.” Nearly 90 years later, his words could not be more appropriate as the future of America’s climate and economy may literally lie in our soil.”
https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/556751-it-pays-to-go-carbon-negative-on-americas-soil-infrastructure/
Jonathan David says
Interesting piece by Dr. Mann on “doomism” perhaps relevant to the resulting panic over Dr Hansen’s “Pipleline” paper
https://www.crikey.com.au/2021/02/08/new-climate-war-book-extract/
Quote from the article:
“unfocused and diffuse ‘panic’ messaging can lead to counter-productive actions. As we have seen [December 2019 Washington Post op-ed], it has led to support for potentially dangerous geoengineering schemes, which have been sold as a necessary last-ditch means of averting climate devastation.”
Ned Kelly says
One can only hope that a decade or so from now you will recall what you were thinking and posting today Jonathon.
Geoff Miell says
Jonathan David: – “Interesting piece by Dr. Mann on “doomism” perhaps relevant to the resulting panic over Dr Hansen’s “Pipleline” paper”
The Mann article you link to begins with:
What effective climate change action? GHG (e.g. CO₂, CH₄, N₂O, SF₆) levels continue to rise…
https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/global.html
Governments around the world continue to encourage and facilitate more fossil fuel projects, which I’d suggest is contributing to an observed acceleration of global warming.
https://apnews.com/article/climate-change-hot-world-meteorological-organization-6096b3b604025aea9dee07a653907b55
See the table under the heading Key Data Points Show Accelerated Warming at:
https://parisagreementtemperatureindex.com/1000-day-climate-graphic-design/
On Apr 17, over the previous 365-days the planet’s GMST averaged +1.60 °C relative to the 1850-1900 baseline.
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1781284909333794919
Global sea surface temperatures keep on setting records with no end in sight.
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1784966473469071510
I’d suggest this is reality; not ‘doomism’.
I’d suggest, based on the paleo-historical data presented by Schellnhuber in 2018, and the current CO₂ equivalent atmospheric level, the Earth System is currently on a trajectory towards a Miocene-like climate. I’d suggest Reduce, Remove, Repair is non-negotiable.
https://www.climatecodered.org/2023/06/three-climate-interventions-reduce.html
Jonathan David, are you denying reality? Are you denying the evidence/data in Schellnhuber’s 2018 presentation? Would you prefer ‘hopium’? I’d suggest ‘hopium’ and ‘magical thinking’ lead to complacency and inaction.
In the YouTube video published on 8 Jun 2023 titled A True Paradise: WHERE WE ARE HEADING – Kevin Anderson, duration 0:16:25, climate scientist Kevin Anderson warns that continuing on our current path could result in a 3-4 °C temperature rise by the end of the century, a catastrophic outcome to be avoided at all costs. Kevin Anderson says from time interval 0:00:52 (bold text my emphasis):
“If we think about where we’re heading, let’s be clear, we are over 30 years, 32 years now, since the first major scientific report on climate change that came out in 1990, and so I think when we judge where we are heading, we have to say, what have we done since 1990, where we’ve watched emissions go up year after year after year. They’re now over 60% higher per year than they were in 1990. So, there is lots that you will hear, lots of rhetoric, lots of good words, lots of optimism about the future. But given we’ve known about this subject, and apparently been working on it for 30 years, the trend line tells us that we are heading towards 3 to 4 degrees Centigrade of warming across this century – an absolute climate catastrophe, and it’s a catastrophe for all species, including our own. And so that’s the direction of travel. Now, that direction of travel does not have to continue, but the current trend line tells us that all we are doing so far is giving rhetoric and optimism and greenwash, and not driving the levels of change that are necessary to stay within the 1.5 to 2 degrees framing of the ‘Paris Agreement.’”
Kevin Anderson then says from time interval 0:02:52:
“When we think about 3 or 4 degrees Centigrade, let’s be clear: We have no historical precedent in human history for these sorts of temperature changes, and they are occurring overnight, and they don’t just occur across this century. Firstly, we know that things like sea level rise will keep going for hundreds of years after that, and that we are locking-in, absolutely locking-in really high levels of sea level rise, maybe 7, 8 or more metres. So we may only across this century see one or two metres, which will be devastating for many of our coastal cities. And of course, most of the population of the world live near the coast. So that will be devastating for our existing communities. But we are locking-in this devastation for centuries to come, but we are also changing very significantly how we will produce our food, whether we will produce enough food, where will our food be produced, and that’s because we’re changing the complete weather patterns of our society, of our Earth. We’re changing rainfall patterns. We’re changing insect pollination of our crops. So all of this plays out, one disaster after another. So any single one of them we might think, oh, we can resolve, we can deal with that, but when you bring all of these together, occurring almost overnight, you’re talking about the collapse of our modern society. You’re talking about the collapse of most of our sort of emblematic ecosystems. So this is not a future that we should be in any way be, we should be heading towards, and we should be doing everything we can to avoid it. The sad state of affairs is, though, that we’re doing nothing to avoid it. There is plenty of talk, but no action. And what we have to bear in mind is the climate only responds to action. The physics responds to how much carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases we put in the atmosphere. So we can talk about efficiency, we can talk about green growth and all of this stuff. It’s meaningless! What really matters is keeping the emissions out of the atmosphere.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_FtS_HNbkc
Jonathan David, are you rejecting Kevin Anderson’s presentation/messages?
Jonathan David says
You’ve missed the point Geoff. The inference of the piece by Dr Mann is that the climate crisis will be seen as a source of potential profit by investment capital interests such as Black Rock. Such investments are much more profitable in crisis (disruptive) situations. If a sufficient level of panic can be generated by “doomers” we will reach a situation where trillions of dollars of capital will be desperately thrown at anyone claiming to have a quick fix. I find the implication of seeking profit in such a desperate and serious situation to be highly offensive.
To conclude on a lighter note. I am reminded of a classic New Yorker cartoon by Bob Mankoff actually published in 2002. To me, this cartoon perfectly captures the venture capital mindset.
https://ritholtz.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/mankoff.jpg
Pete best says
Doomisn is based on humanity bothering to do anything about it. So far I’d say that all available fuels and fuel sources are being expanded to keep up with our demands globally. I know due to Paris 2015 agreements if trying to limit emissions to 1.5/2C is what everyone aspires too but the facts presently arnt looking great. Sure we have 5-8 years to avoid 1.5C and x years after that to avoid 2C but as we haven’t as yet mitigated our carbon emissions at all globally the jury is out on achieving 2.5/3C let alone lower levels. Therefore doomism isn’t a great take but you can see why some people see it
Personally I’d say let’s keep trying but we say that at every climate summit
Ned Kelly says
Most of the labor done in the global economy is not done by humans at all but by fossil
coal, oil, and natural gas, and it’s done thousands of times cheaper. At 4.5 years per
barrel and 105 billion barrels per year of coal oil and natural gas, human economies
are currently supported by a fossil army equivalent of 500,000,000,000 human workers
(eq. the work energy output of 500 billion people, or about X 100 times the amount of
work done by real human workers)
This is why fossil fuel energy use has been and still such a success story, and why fossil
fuel energy demand continues to increase despite the availability of alternative energy
sources. Energy Supply which do not have an equivalent energy output capacity, low
cost, or level of delivery convenience.
The world’s energy and climate path has good reasons for being like it is: fossil fuels are
what powered the industrial revolution and raised living standards dramatically. They
also empowered nation states and empires to become much more powerful and expand
their national wealth and geopolitical strength on the back of economic and military
power.
Fossil fuels still provide most of the world’s energy but unfortunately produce most CO2
emissions. Much of the world is still in early or middle stages of economic development.
Energy is needed and fossil fuels remain the most a convenient, affordable source of
energy for the developing world.
One gallon (3.8 l) of gasoline (petrol) provides the work equivalent in energy of more than
400 hours of manual labor by a healthy adult. These benefits are the basic reason for the
continued high emissions and consistent growth in fossil fuel supply and demand. The
global reliance on fossil fuels is not because the fossil fuel companies lied or denied or
manipulated the climate science or corrupted the political processes of the world. The
demand of fossil fuel energy supply is purely on the basis of what fossil fuel energy is
able to provide the entire world – inexpensive, readily available and convenient Energy!
The Covid pandemic dented emissions in 2020, but 2022 global emissions were again at
a record high level. Fossil fuel emissions from mature economies are beginning to fall
slightly due to increasing energy efficiency, introduction of carbon-free energies, and
exporting a significant amount of manufacturing to the emerging economies like China.
However, at least so far, those reductions have been more than offset by increasing fossil
fuel use and their accompanying GHG emissions in developing nations.
Consider that one gallon (3.8 l) of gasoline (petrol) sells for somewhere between $4 to
$10 a gallon at the pump. Where the current market price for a barrel of Oil is around
$80 US.
That one gallon of gasoline provides the work equivalent in energy of more than 400
hours of manual labor by a healthy adult. The value in Hourly pay rates varies across a
wide range.
That $10 worth of gasoline at the high end equates to a human energy equivalent :
$ 800 @ $2 per hour manual labor
$2,000 @ $5 per hour manual labor
$4,000 @ $10 per hour manual labor
$8,000 @ $20 per hour manual labor
This is what alternative Renewable Energy supply is competing against. Not climate
science denial or politics.
nigelj says
Ned Kelly.
You mention the importance of fossil fuels in the development of the economy etc, etc which is all true of course, however these are all common climate denialist talking points, repeated all over the internet to imply fossil fuels are essential , so you make yourself sound like a denier.
You do not mitigate that problem by giving an explanation of what your basic position is. The bit at the end “This is what alternative Renewable Energy supply is competing against. Not climate science denial or politics” is not really sufficient. By the time people read that they have probably decided you are a denier. And yet you lecture everyone else about their poor communications skills. So not your best work today :)
The statement “This is what alternative Renewable Energy supply is competing against. Not climate science denial or politics” is also only half true, because renewables are competing against misinformation about renewables, with much of it originating with fossil fuels companies and certain politicians eg Donald Trump.
You also don’t propose a better solution to renewables. Of course you are not obliged to but it doesn’t help your point of view,
Ultimately I believe its about promoting the best solution with the most chance of success and of being adopted. I believe this is renewables and electric transport. The chances of a massive degrowth or simplification agenda being adopted look like near zero given peoples goals in life and sense of priorities and also the potential downsides of degrowth, and its hard to see that changing. The chances of renewables continuing to expand and replacing fossil fuels by 2050 or about then look at best 50 / 50, but is way higher than degrowth.
Could renewables leave us short of energy? Its possible in theory, but if problems emerge its not as if we wont modify the plan as we go along, if necessary. Several countries are managing with a large part of their energy coming from renewables. I’m a bit optimistic we will cope and I don’t think there’s a better alternative to renewables, ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Ned Kelly says
It will not be possible to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius without major
interventions by nations. This means that in addition to (theoretically) rapidly lowering the
global greenhouse gas emissions, by rapidly decreasing fossil fuel use, ruminant emissions,
and through large land use changes along with various forms of solar radiation management ,
greenhouse gas removal and permanent long term storage will be required.
It will not be possible to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius this century with the same kind of
interventions. Nor is it possible to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050 or anytime between
now and 2100 without doing the above. The Zero Emissions Commitment (ZEC) is not
achievable this century on current Paris Agreement and IPCC recommended mitigation
Modeling parameters and prevailing economic assumptions.
The SSP scenarios are unachievable theoretical modeling. As are the ESM and the various
economic pathways assumptions because they are not grounded in the real world. Ignoring
the proven credibility of the Limits to Growth models while promoting hyperbole assumptions
for the future is not a viable solution to any of our global meta crises.
The current global economic system is unsustainable. It cannot survive without low cost
abundant fossil fuel energy supply. Irrespective of actions to curtail ongoing global warming
this period of cheap abundant conveniently available fossil fuel energy supply is coming to
an end anyway.
Nor can the economic system survive implementing the goals and plans of the UNFCCC Paris
Agreement and ongoing COP negotiations without a complete makeover of the goals and
expectations of what the economic system is required to provide the people of the world.
The theoretical assumptions that 100% clean and renewable wind, water, and solar energy
supply are achievable will not come to pass. Not without a massive reconfiguration of the
worlds economic systems and what it is designed to do. This will undoubtedly entail a root
and branch reconfiguration of business models, economics and politics which must include
the significant rapid and sustained reduction in global material, economic, agricultural and
energy consumption.
Along with the restoration and regeneration of essential ecosystem services along the lines
of the reduce remove and repair model. Our current trajectory only leads to catastrophe and
global scale disasters.
Consider Kevin Anderson’s most recent commentary as to the scale and urgency of what is
now required to avoid a prolonged climatic catastrophe from unstoppable global warming
and enable global equity at the same time. The advanced economies of the world, the OECD
and so on, need to bring their fossil fuel emissions to zero by 2030. Unfortunately, of course,
this will not happen. One reason is that empire colonialism never ended.
This is a class war founded on the inequities of Wealth Concentration and their abuse of power.
It has always been a Class War of the Wealthy versus Everyone else. There are of course real
solutions but they have been constantly blocked from being aired or considered as viable.
Non-solutions win approval instead at places like the IPCC and COP meetings, at the UN and
in parliaments and governments all over the world.
Our globalized economy is based on Financialization which is the opposite of an economy
that is productive and benefits people. This present civilization is finished. Slowly at first and
rapidly it will collapse because it is no longer sustainable. Everybody everywhere is fudging,
cheating, obscuring, pretending, living in denial and avoiding reality.
If you think there is a solution you are part of the problem. This level of denial is one of the
joys of privileged self-delusion and the arrogance of concentrated excessive wealth.
Jonathan David says
Oddly, Ned, I largely agree with your comment. In my view, AGW is only one aspect of the broader problem of over-consumption of resources within the context of a finite planet and resource base. It’s true that a rapid draw-down of GHG emissions may present a possible solution to that particular problem. However, per the video of Kevin Andersen this is probably unlikely to happen. In any case, the abandonment of the perpetual growth paradigm is inconsistent with Capitalism, for one problem, so any real solution seems unlikely.
I very much disagree, though, that technological fixes such as “solar radiation management” would be part of any solution (such as is). The fundamental problem would be the introduction of moral hazard into the mix. There is ample precedent in how this would play out.
Consider the financial markets post the 2008 crisis. Once it became accepted that the Federal Reserve would step in and intervene with “whatever it takes” to prevent a major melt-down, the concept of risk flew out the window.
Techno-fixes solve nothing, the real requirement is the continued reduction of GHG emmissions. The “hopium” is that these fixes will somehow “give us more time” to solve the underlying problems. It won’t and cannot work this way, especially if Wall Street investment capital is driving their introduction. Moral hazard would allow emitters to delay or ignore continued reductions in GHG emissions by pointing out that a “fx” is in place and rapid reductions of GHG emissions are no longer necessary. The inevitable result would be to make the problem worse. This is a very obvious insight which I would imagine you would arrive at yourself.
I am also somewhat puzzled, that if your philosophical positions reflect those of the Club of Rome, that you have chosen Dr Hansen as a guiding light. Dr Hansen is rather undeniably pro-growth, pro-development and pro-increased resource exploitation and energy utilization. Read what you yourself have posted in his list of “required” actions particularly his point (2). There are many other examples in his writings.
David says
Came across the following this evening (my apologies if this was previously addressed here in March)…
From Univ. of Columbia:
https://climate.law.columbia.edu/content/noaa-budget-cuts-proposed-fy2025
NOAA Budget Cuts Proposed for FY2025
On March 11, 2024, President Biden released his budget proposal for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025. The proposed budget would decrease overall funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) by 2.4% from FY24 and drastically cut several key programs.
While the budget proposes increases in funding for weather satellites, marine and aviation operations, and programs to support climate resilience, these come at the cost of significant cuts elsewhere. Notably, the proposed budget includes severe cuts to research and educational programs, a 42% decrease in funding for the coral reef program, and the termination of community project funding and NOAA special projects.
The shift in funding priorities strengthens the federal government’s ability to predict and respond to extreme weather events. However, many of the proposed funding levels for research and other programs are the lowest seen in decades – and, in some cases, the lowest ever seen.
I realize a proposed budget is just that and likely not the end result following legislative committee markup and so forth, but I confess I am surprised and disappointed. As a conservative, I’m not prone to always lobby for bigger is better, but I feel funding the science NOAA does has been and remains critically important given what’s at stake.
Time for a cocktail ;-)
NedKelly says
The denial and narrative management continues unabated.
First – But when he and his colleagues compared the observed summer warming in Europe between 1980 and 2022 with the projections of global and regional climate models, they found the regional models underestimated the actual warming by more than 1°C, on average. The global models did better, only underestimating by an average of around 0.5°C.
and then become – It has been suggested that falling air pollution is partly responsible for the record-smashing global temperature rises in the past year or so, which were even higher than expected due to rising greenhouse emissions. Schumacher says the team’s study doesn’t shed any light on this question, but that other studies presented at the meeting found this isn’t the case.
And why did these European regional models underestimate warming?
THIS –
“The key reason why these regional climate models failed to reproduce this human-induced warming is that most of them assume that air pollution is constant,” says Schumacher, who presented the finding at a meeting of the European Geosciences Union in Vienna, Austria.
This means the regional models are underestimating how much warmer European summers will be by 2100 by more than 2°C, the team concludes. The underestimation of heatwaves is even greater, because during heatwaves there are usually clear skies and even more sunshine than normal, says Schumacher.
Regional models will now all be altered to take account of falling air pollution, but this will take time, he says.
BUT apparently Europe is not part of the world now. The global models were out 0.5C for some other unknown reason? And it’s round and round we go.
“We say don’t know but then we say we do.” :-)
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2428124-european-summers-will-be-hotter-than-predicted-because-of-cleaner-air/
and
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg26234873-400-old-fashioned-pessimism-might-actually-help-us-fight-climate-change/
Nah, that can’t right.
So if we don’t do what Michael Mann has been telling the world to do since his Hockey Stick paper what happens to global temperatures, agriculture, ocean acidification, extreme weather events and sea level rise and global civilization by 2100 along with them?
Aaaah people’s narratives say so much :-)
Ligerstripe says
No i’m not a scientist or in any of the fields. Just a layman who’s read a lot, sees the science from what i can understand is sound. I’ve had this on my mind for a while now because i see both sides of the debate.
The pro side for which i’m for, the opposing side for who i want to vote for, for other reasons.
As things are going right now from what I’ve seen, if you continue on this path, you’ll lose the debate. May even lose it so badly, people who are doing honest science may face ‘legal’ consequences to appease the more vocal critiques in the opposing camp for a unifying mentality in the opposed camp.
Which if i am being honest, doesn’t surprise me due to our stone-age brains and lack of evolutionary precedent for dealing with global systems. Thus there’s a baseline of IQ and education needed to pass before one is even able to understand the phenomenon.
(insert popular meme about understanding ‘statistical averages’ and if someone tries too, the person they’re talking to says ‘what about X outlier example’ that they just admitted they don’t understand the concept.)
“The enemy is within the gates; it is with our own luxury, our own folly, our own criminality that we have to contend.”
No scientist, nor advocate gate-keeps nor police’s this side of the debate. Unintentionally giving ammo to the opposing camp, which you must view as the opposing camp. I understand many scientists and those in adjacent fields are not people persons. thus they think this is mainly just a lively debate.
It’s not, at least not anymore. Because you’ve let people into your camp who are following the old maxim. ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’
If they were, there wouldn’t be such a need for poor to bad scientists like neil-degrass or bill-nye who’s only job is to further along the cultural myth that if you’re a scientist, you must know everything about science no matter the field.
Which is the first part of the gate-keeping and policing.
No one in the pro camp gate-keeps ‘who’ can speak for them, along anyone from the a-fore mentioned ‘scientists’, to random media hacks to do stuff like. It give’s ammo to the critics, giving them sound bite media ‘slam dunks’ to the general populace.
claim eclipses are caused by climate change.
claim earthquakes are directly caused by climate change. (ones theoretically caused by the earth rebounding from the weight of ice sheets non withstanding as those may not happen unless there’s a ‘movie’ style collapse of a major ice sheet in our lifetime.)
claim the existence of, or the severity of ‘weather event here’ was caused by climate change. When in fact it’s more about the over all trend over time and the day to day variations across the planet are impossible to either prove and have no method of to try and disprove, thus are not scientific statements.
claim (insert other phenomenon OR not even tangentially related thing) is caused by climate change. Just to get attention and or funding.
example: Methane produced by cows are part of the problem so people should give up meat to fight climate change. When in fact it’s due to what the bovines are ‘fed’ by the industrial farming method. Corn and bonemeal when they evolved to feed on grass and low hanging leaves. Once fed a proper diet, they cease ‘producing’ excess methane. Also there’s other methods to curtail this than giving up meat. I mainly see this message pushed by pro-vegetarian / vegan groups.
Not controlling the public message is overall harming the movement and without some serious work to fix this, it’s going to be the one of the two main torpedo’s that sinks it. Ensuring the worst possible outcome.
Now as for policing, I’ll re-post the old quote ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste’
This is the hardest, and possibly the part that you’ll attack me on the most on. But you need to clean house, because there’s those who ‘claim’ to be in the pro camp, who are in it for nothing other to USE the real crisis as a way to further their own agenda.
Politicians to a certain extent, though that’s a bit of the devil you have to work with. No it’s the rich with nothing better to do that want to reshape the world in their image. The ‘you’ll own nothing and be happy’ etc etc. crowd
No ‘that’s’ not fake, he wrote an entire book that lays it out plainly. The fourth industrial revolution.
For the worst thing you can do as a movement is let those who wish to use it to curtail freedoms and liberties the populace is used to having, in the name of solving it, to run free and control the narrative. Because as a simple matter of fact, it’s easier for the ‘average’ person to understand the against camp’s message in such a situation vs. the pro camp, when the pro camp seems to want to; stop people from eating what they want, go where they want(even though that’s ‘not’ what walkable/15-min cities ‘are’. it’s the publ;ic view of them though), drive what they want or how far they want. etc.
It can be solved without curtailing any freedom or liberty, but that means the pro group needs to oust these parasites.