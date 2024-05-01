Unforced Variations: May 2024

This month’s open thread on climate topics. Many eyes will be focused on whether April temperatures will be the 11th month in row of records…

Note that we have updated the data and figures from the Nenana Ice Classic and Dawson City river ice break up pools (the nominal 13th and 5th earliest break-ups (or 15th and 4th, w.r.t. to the vernal equinox) in their respective records)).

And a quick note about moderation: If your comment is a personal attack on another commenter instead of a substantive argument, it will just be deleted. As will your subsequent complaints. Ain’t nobody got time for that.