This month’s open thread on *climate* topics. Obviously, last month’s events lent themselves to broader discussions, but this month (and going forward), we remind you that comments have to be climate-related.
5 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Dec 2024"
Dharma says
Modeling 2020 regulatory changes in international shipping emissions helps explain anomalous 2023 warming Ilaria Quaglia and Daniele Visioni
https://esd.copernicus.org/articles/15/1527/2024/
Dharma says
Backgrounder of Knowledge
Helen Thompson: “Energy Crises & Global Power Shifts: The Struggle for Stability in Israel, Iran, and Beyond”
In this episode of The Great Simplification, Nate Hagens talks with Helen Thompson, a Political Economy Professor, about the critical role energy plays in global politics. They focus on how energy shapes international relations, especially amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and discuss broader geopolitical shifts, including the rise of BRICS and the evolving influence of OPEC. These dynamics intersect with global efforts on climate change, such as the COP agreements and UN policies on greenhouse gas emissions.
Key questions they explore include:
How do resource conflicts drive tensions in regions like the Middle East?
What does the shift from a unipolar (U.S.-led) to a multipolar world mean for global stability and energy policy?
How can societies prepare for future energy crises amid climate change challenges?
Nate emphasizes a focus on long-term, systemic issues rather than sensational news, making this conversation a deeper dive into the historical and current importance of energy in geopolitics. Helen provides insights into the complexities of these conflicts, especially in light of the Middle East’s volatile energy landscape and its potential global ripple effects.
Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIfCEHjVtDk
https://www.thegreatsimplification.com/episode/152-helen-thompson
Dharma says
Question:
In the modern age of climate science and the climate crisis, why do so many people make the simplest questions and solutions so impossibly difficult instead?
Feel free to write a up to 5,000 word essay as a response and link it to here.
My Short Off The Cuff Answer Is:
The climate crisis is a perfect lens through which to examine humanity’s tendency to overcomplicate what should be straightforward.
Here’s why:
Overthinking vs. Action: Many people and governments hesitate to implement simple, proven solutions like renewable energy transitions or reforestation because they overanalyze the costs, risks, and logistics, often ignoring the long-term benefits.
Information Overload and Denial: The sheer volume of information—scientific reports, political opinions, and misinformation—leaves people overwhelmed, confused, or even in denial about what needs to be done. This paralyzing mix makes direct action seem more complicated than it is.
Social and Political Pressures: Tackling climate change requires collective action, but societal and political systems thrive on division and competition. Even simple initiatives, like phasing out fossil fuels, become battlegrounds for political posturing rather than platforms for progress.
Economic Interests: Many resist simple climate solutions because of perceived threats to economic systems or personal profits. For instance, the fossil fuel industry complicates the transition to clean energy by spreading doubt and lobbying against straightforward reforms.
Cultural Narratives: Societal norms often idolize convenience and consumption, making simple sustainable choices (like using public transport or reducing meat consumption) seem more difficult or less desirable than they truly are.
Paralysis by Fear: The enormity of the climate crisis itself can lead to a sense of futility. People feel that no single action is enough, so they spiral into inaction instead of embracing the simple truth: small, consistent steps add up.
Plus in general:
Lack of Critical Thinking: A decline in basic problem-solving skills or over-reliance on automation can leave people stumped by tasks that once required straightforward common sense.
Trolling and Misinformation: Online trolls and misinformers thrive on complicating debates or simple facts, sowing unnecessary confusion to serve their agendas.
Paralysis by Analysis: The tendency to analyze everything in excruciating detail prevents action, leaving simple tasks buried under layers of unnecessary complexity.
Which ends up creating problems that never needed to exist in the first place. Why? Asks Paul Pukite.
In climate science, as with life, solutions often boil down to basic principles—aka Common Sense–reduce emissions, protect ecosystems, transition to clean energy. Yet, humanity has a knack for building unnecessary obstacles, delaying action when what’s truly needed is straightforward courage and commitment.
Dharma says
patrick o twentyseven says
29 Nov 2024 at 7:03 PM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/11/unforced-variations-nov-2024/#comment-827656
Thank you to Dharma https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/11/unforced-variations-nov-2024/#comment-827595 (I didn’t expect I’d be saying that) for addressing the ad hom/argument from lack of authority regarding Lindzen/Dunkerton – there have certainly been other scientists involved as well as science itself.
Well well well, aren’t both just so full of surprises (smile)
I believe this could place us into -the people who actually read and comprehend the posts here- Cohort?
I’m unsure. Yet pleasantly surprised as you appear to be. May God help us. We are so outnumbered and deserve some moral support.
Pete best says
The AMOC is possibly weakening faster than thought.
https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/ocean-tipping-point-climate-change-b2654977.html
But is it ?