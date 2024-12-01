Unforced Variations: Dec 2024

This month’s open thread on *climate* topics. Obviously, last month’s events lent themselves to broader discussions, but this month (and going forward), we remind you that comments have to be climate-related.

Note too that there are plenty of dying websites where you can troll to your heart’s content and post tedious partisan talking points, but here they will be unceremoniously deleted. Similarly, self-indulgent and repetitive comments to make the point that everyone is an deluded idiot except you, will also be binned.

Be substantive, be relevant, be concise, and most of all, be nice.