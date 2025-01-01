Unforced Variations: Jan 2025

This month’s open thread on climate topics. Please remember to be substantive, respectful and vaguely on topic.
Note that we’ll have an update to the various observational datasets after Jan 10th, and hopefully an update to all the model-observation comparisons the week following (depending on other things not getting in the way).
Happy New Year to you all! (Our 20th!).
Mal Adapted says
Chen, on the previous UV: It is all you trolls here talk about, being nobody below is worth taking too seriously–:
Who said anything about taking us seriously? Just why are you here, then? I’m only here for the blog authors’ updates, and playing SIWOTI with the comments. If I thought I was being taken seriously, I’d up my game!
Piotr: In fact, to spur Mr. Chen into action, I will try to start the list of his faves for him:
On the “it’s a game” theme: OMG, man, what a round of whack-a-troll you’ve just launched! Everybody on Chen’s list, grab a mallet!
Mal Adapted says
Folks, if Chen is distinct from the others on Piotr’s list, and is actually grieving a son, I offer my own sincere condolences. I’ll let up on him, and apologize if he or anyone else is hurt by my comments. Happy New Year, everyone, even to those suffering bereavement.
Piotr says
Mal: “ Folks, if Chen is distinct from the others on Piotr’s list ”
I doubt that. The same opinions, the same style, the same enemy list, the same mass productivity rate, the same anti-scientific and anti-Western ideology, and the same contemptuous generalizations about others coming from an anonymous author who supposedly …. have just arrived on RC.
If it walks like a Dharma and quacks like Dharma …
Dec 1 – the last post of “Dharma” on UV
Dec 13 – a “Philly” appears out of thin air on RC and debuts toward one of Dharmas opponents, Nigel : “ As if you care in the least. You do not”. No proof provided. He then defends doomism and tries to discredit Mann by insinuating that he sold his integrity for money. Again, no proof for those accusations provided. When “Philly”s insinuations about Mann are challenged – Philly … disappears after the mere 2 days on RC.
On Dec. 26 appears … “Chen” –
1. in his first post praises the Mann’s critic, Bendell,
2. next despite being on RC only for 11 minutes – he has already diagnosis of who I am as a person
3. picks up where Philly left off – by attacking …Nigel and Mann, praising Bendell, and demanding respect for doomers,
4. joins Don Williams in his attacks on climate science
5. when Don Williams blamed Putin’s invasion on Ukraine on the West, Chen had no problem with that, but he began lecturing on not bringing unrelated to climate topics ONLY AFTER Tomas Kalisz disagreed with the said Don Williams’ blaming the West for Putin’s actions.
6. when Secular Animist asks for a better moderation of the denier trolls – Chen despite being only 2 days on RC – replies with a sweeping generalization claiming that it is the opponents of the denier and doomer trolls, who are the real trolls.
7. defends Don Williams against Kevin’s critique
8. despite being only 2 days on RC produces the long list of people who according to him, do not deserve to be read (some of them did not even post during his 2 days on RC)
9. then he attacks RC, because, based on his extensive reading of this website over the last couple of days, he determined that the site is corrupt? cowardly?, because it does not promote discussion of “ the imperialist structure of the existing world economy” [boldface font as in Chen’s original]
Mal: If Chen […] is actually grieving a son ”
I’ll guess we will see – by whether his 2025 posts will be like his 31 Dec. one, or like all those that came before.
Nigelj says
Piotr, when I read Chens 31 december post about her son, and all the other nice words of advice, it mostly sounded like it was written by a completely different person to our usual Chen. I suspected it was copied and pasted from somewhere so I did a search. Chens post from "As we stand at the threshold of a new year" onwards is largely copied from material written by Errole Gutierrez, on his mindfulness blog.
https://medium.com/@errolegutierrez/heres-to-2024-d7ab1a53fd7f
Of course its possible Chen is Errol, but I just doubt it. Errol looks about 30 from his photo. Chen must be in the 40s to have a 28 year old son, and Chen gave an age of 75 when using the Dharma or CJ handle. Maybe Errol is Chens son, but I doubt that as well. Surely you would highlight this if was his writings. Either way, its poor form to use other peoples words, and not reference the real author..
Susan Anderson says
ah, interesting. This is as good a place as any to put this gem I just found:
“The Flat Earth Society chairman boldly announces: “We intend to become a global phenomenon!” [link not provided]
OTOH, imnsho returning to thos lists amplifies misinformation, even when one criticizes it. Some lurker might notice the lists are of equal size and assume there’s a real discussion, which there isn’t. It is also hard to scroll past the meaningless argument, no matter how precise the debunk might be.
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to Piotr, 2 Jan 2025 at 7:27 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/01/unforced-variations-jan-2025/#comment-828701
and Nigelj, 2 Jan 2025 at 11:48 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2025/01/unforced-variations-jan-2025/#comment-828705
Dear Piotr, dear Nigel,
Thank you for your observations!
Let me add two remarks.
1) “Chen” entered the RC in another thread already 22 Dec 2024 at 5:29 AM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/12/nature-2023-part-ii/#comment-828352 ,
wherein he/she/it wrote:
“Crank pots hey? “It’s pretty much a defining characteristic in climate denial commentarian community.”
Daniel Williams is not a climate-denying commentator. However, when all you have is a hammer, jgnfld, every issue becomes something to bang away at if it makes you feel better. It’s disheartening to see positive individuals putting their shoulder to the wheel, only to be relentlessly trashed by others. You should be ashamed of yourselves—but it seems that’s beyond your understanding.”
2) It came to my mind why people like Yanis Varoufakis or Jason Hickle sound so much like Karl Marx 175 years ago. Perhaps it may consist in similarities in pace of changes the society experienced then / experiences now. I am even willing to admit that globalization started already with building of colonial empires at the end of Middle Age, and that each new stage thereof brings analogously big challenges. Nevertheless, although democratic institutions develop slowly, I still think that history already suggestst that destroying everything a-la Marx in the name of the bright future may not be the best way forward.
Greetings
Tomáš
Nigelj says
Piotr & Susan Anderson, I'm 95% sure Reality Check who posted on this website a couple of years ago is the same person as Chen, Dharma, Ned Kelly and others. This is because they all have the same sorts of views, raise the same issues, post the same sorts of links, and have the same writing and text formatting style.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/08/deciphering-the-spm-ar6-wg1-code/
Peter Kalmus (a climate scientist) may have also used the handle Reality Check, but that doesnt mean he’s the only person who uses that handle. It’s a common phrase. They may also share at lease some similar views.
Susan Anderson says
Nigelj, Reality Chek (note spelling) and I had some exchanges and then he revealed himself as Peter K and left. I followed it closely at the time. I have immense respect for him, and my information is accurate.
I have no opinion about Reality Check, but I found the linked post you provided a reasonable comment. I am too busy to review all posts under that moniker and also lack expertise to evaluate the opinions.
The more you engage in this ‘battle’ the more you encourage it to expand.. My overall feeling about it is impatience bordering on mild nausea, and most will opine that all combatants are guilty. Suggestions: Take a walk. Find something else to occupy your time.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Pete Best says
So 2023 and 2024 are behind us and it was two record breaking years. El Nina/La Nina (ENSO), ships with less pollution (sulphur) and that undersea volcano cant explain it? Can disappearing low hanging clouds ?
Where are we with this unexpected warmth?
jgnfld says
Can’t tell what you are asking…
Which unexpected warmth? The tiny bit extra in 2023-4 over the already large expected amounts of warming over the past decades from CO2? Or are you trying to say most or all the warming to date is unexpected? If the former, people are working on it but it really is at the margins of the general trend at the moment. If the latter, well I guess we have a new troll.
Pete best says
You arnt aware of the ongoing unexplained recent warning ?
ozajh says
I’m not so sure the phrase ‘tiny bit extra’ is warranted here.
I’ve seen charts showing monthly anomalies where there is a significant gap between 2023/24 and every other year for almost every month.
If 2025 stays on the high side of that gap, then maybe we’ve had a step change, albeit relatively small. If that’s the case, then what’s to say we won’t see others?
Mal Adapted says
Dean Myerson, last month: Am I a doomer? It is definitely not too late – technically. But the tools to do something are being destroyed step by step in front of our very eyes, and we seem unable to stop the destructive process, something we just got a huge chunk of proof of.
Well put. I’m not a doomer, simply because it’s never too late to leave the remaining fossil carbon in the ground. That puts the focus on the need to act collectively, at multiple scales, to solve the technical problem of anthropogenic global warming. As you say, the stable institutions of collective action are under assault in the short and medium terms. Here in the US, we just got a huge chunk of discouraging evidence. But it’s not proof of doom for most of the world including RC regulars. Speaking for myself, I’m not dead yet!
In the realm of reason, the arguments for collective intervention to decarbonize the global economy are stronger, in money and grief, every day we delay. Last year’s chunk of bad political news is quantitatively small: the popular vote was 49.9% for denial, but 48.4% for maintaining the Biden administration’s decarbonization initiative. And according to Yale’s Six Americas project, the proportion of Americans who are “alarmed” or “concerned” about climate change has been growing for over 10 years, becoming a majority (57%) in 2023.
Meanwhile, extreme weather keeps getting more extreme, with local records being exceeded annually. The last few years have evidently overcome the doubts of some previously “cautious” Americans. I, for one, find that perversely heartening, along with the knowledge that it’s only four years until the next Presidential election. Slim hope, perhaps, but sufficient to fend off certainty of doom. That’s essential for collective action to keep doom from being real!
Ray Ladbury says
I am afraid that 2024 has moved me into the doomer column. Humans are simply too stupid to perceive the threats we face and act to address them. At this point even if Americans suddenly became sane and realized the severity of the threat, the actions of the upcoming administration will place legal and administrative barriers to effective action that will likely take a generation to overcome. And we don’t have a generation to address the problem.
It doesn’t matter the the majority of Americans view climate change as a threat. The majority have favored common sense reforms to gun laws for a generation, and we see how far we’ve come there. It doesn’t matter that the vast majority of humans on the planet perceive the threat. Americans will stubbornly resist effective action until the last fossil hydrocarbon molecule has been burned and the last CH4 molecule has outgassed from the permafrost.
At this point, it’s a matter of finding a relatively safe vantage point from which to observe the unfolding of Earth’s 6th Mass Extinction event. It will be quite a spectacle if you can will yourself to stop caring. With luck, humans will be among the first to go–before we totally muck it up for the rest of life on the planet. Then life can get back to the business of evolution. And maybe in a few hundred million years or so, intelligent life can give it another go. The cephalopods look like they could be a good bet–lots of brain power, but without those social mammal impulses that tend to make us collectively stupid. I wish them luck and hope we don’t wipe them out before they get their chance.
So, as you can see, I still have hope. It just isn’t for the human species.
Kevin McKinney says
And only two years to the midterms…
Piotr says
Dean Myerson, “Am I a doomer? It is definitely not too late – technically. But the tools to do something are being destroyed step by step in front of our very eyes, and we seem unable to stop the destructive process”
A discouragement that things don’t go the way they should have – does not make one automatically a doomer. The necessary condition is the “all-or-nothing” thinking – if we can’t [return to the preindustrial world/stabilize CO2 at 350 ppm/limit AGW to 1.5C/ etc. ] then the game is over, the humanity is done, kaput.
Contrast this with realists – who while seeing the problems ahead, don’t give up – when the going gets tough, the tough get going and because for them it’s NOT “all or nothing” – a world with 500ppm will not be as bad as the world with 800 ppm.
In the taxonomy of doomers, we can distinguish several types:
1. the deniers using doomism as a tool of the denial: since we can’t easily return to 280ppm then let’s do nothing, and enjoy our consumption, while it lasts – and “After us, Deluge! ”
2. the trolls using doomism to feel better about themselves: we are doomed, there is no point in trying to do anything. And BTW, since I can see it while you can’t – then I must be a very very smart person.
3. the doomism as a vehicle to advance a specific ideology and/or silver bullet solution,
i.e. we are doomed UNLESS in the next few decades:
– we destroy “ the imperialist structure of the existing world economy ” [bold font -orig.]
– the West atones for its sins, and becomes more like Russia and China
– in the next few year/decades, billions of people reject consumption, greed, and envy, in favour of virtue: simplification and harmony. Plus the silver bullet part – a quick worldwide switch to regenerative agriculture.
They don’t offer any feasible (short of worldwide revolution) pathway for the humanity to reach their goals in the next few decades. And being “all-or-nothing” fundamentalists – they despise AGW realists who want to go in the same direction, but are not as radical and prefer a combination of methods than a single-silver bullet, in fact despise them MORE than they despise the outright deniers (hence often join forces with the deniers against the climate science and AGW realists).
In your post I haven’t seen the characteristics of any of these 3 types of doomers, to borrow a phrase from the beloved American TV classic:
“Dean Myerson – your are [the suspense builds up!] …. NOT the father, I mean, NOT a doomer.”
Susan Anderson says
Here’s another excellence at YCC EoTS (Masters and Henson) Portraits of catastrophe and courage in 2024: The year included travails that were intensified by human-caused climate change and tackled with resilience and determination. – https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2024/12/portraits-of-catastrophe-and-courage-in-2024/