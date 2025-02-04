This month’s open thread on climate-related topics.
4 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Feb 2025"
Scott Nudds says
The USDA has taken down most website pages that have references to climate change.
The Trump administration has ordered USDA workers to identify, archive, or unpublish materials mentioning climate change by “no later than the close of business this Friday.”
When does the firings of climate scientists begin?
Piotr says
JCM 3 Feb 2025 “To Piotr, If you’re content with adjusting variables ad hoc to match observations, then at some point, the modeling exercise ceases to offer meaningful insights”
Sure – if we were studying an unconstrained chaotic system, in which small initial perturbation quickly evolves into massive error. But we don’t – if we did – global avg. temperature anomaly would have been swinging WIDELY from year to year, depending on whether this pesky Lorenz’ butterfly in Amazon flapped its wings left or right.
The GLOBAL CLIMATE and the general circulation models of it are nothing like that – because of the constraining forces, and the local short term variabilities pretty much cancelling each other when averaged globally and over climatological timescale of ~ 30 years. And the uncancelled tiny residual part is corrected for using the observational data that implicitely integrate the effect of ALL processes at play.
Because of the computational limitations – many (most?) of the atmospheric, oceanographic and biogeochemical processes affecting climate are simplified to the limited number of parameters, with values based on the first principles and/or observational data that implicitely integrate most of the underlying complexities.
In this case – to model our problem: “the increase in avg. absolute humidity (AH) with global T”, we have a few choices:
a) use the unadjusted first-principle (Clausius–Clapeyron) Delta AH= +7%/K
b) use the observational AH data = +6%/K
c) use a) adjusted once to reflect the observations – the major reason for the difference between 6% and 7% – is the fact 7% is based implicitely on the assumption of the unchanging relative humidity (RH).
However, both theory and observations tell us that avg. RH is decreasing with T. So we are not satisfied with just using b) – we could use instead the historic decrease in RH to do a one-time adjustment of a)’ 7% – which should bring to, or very close to 6%.
d) or we can go “all JCM” – throw our hands in the air and say that because there may be a decimal point difference between c) and b), and because on the purist grounds we also refuse to use just b)
– then …. then the results the global climate modelling “ cease to offer meaningful insights“.
And what’s your alternative JCM to my applying a single number
based on the observations, or the first principle,modified once for the reduction of RH? Incorporating in each grid and time step of the global circulation model …. the non-existing yet (if possible at all) blocks of code that would numerically (because you won’t have an analytical solution) try to reduce the … small^* uncertainty in the evaporation change signal ???
(^* small= small fraction of the 1% difference between 6% b) and 6.???? % of c) )
The conclusion – JCM uses the unattainable and/or utterly impractical “perfect” – to question the value of the well-working “good” (“ ceasing to offer meaningful insights“). By their fruits you shall know them.
Susan Anderson says
Doge staffers enter NOAA headquarters and incite reports of cuts and threats: Members reportedly sought access to IT systems at agency that Project 2025 has called ‘harmful to US prosperity’ – https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/04/doge-noaa-headquarters
“They apparently just sort of walked past security and said: ‘Get out of my way,’ and they’re looking for access for the IT systems, as they have in other agencies,” said Andrew Rosenberg, a former Noaa official who is now a fellow at the University of New Hampshire. “They will have access to the entire computer system, a lot of which is confidential information.”
Project 2025, written by several former Trump staffers, has called for the agency to be “broken up and downsized”, claiming the agency is “harmful to US prosperity” for its role in climate science.
Rosenberg noted it’s been a longtime goal of corporations that rely on Noaa data to prevent the agency from making the data public, instead of giving it directly to private corporations that create products based on it, such as weather forecasting services.
Mr. Know It All says
Back to climate science. Today class, let’s look at the California wildfires:
Victor Davis Hansen on the leadership failures:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7VwqPIhI5y4
Victor Davis Hansen explains the Central Valley Project:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/jb8MFevyDvA
Victor Davis Hansen on questions raised by the fires:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NN5wgyJzmys
Victor Davis Hansen on the CA wildfires and DEI:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/BJldyWx-4xY
The above short videos are all part of a much longer video – the CA wildfire discussion starts at about 25:00 in this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-1RZML5FnE