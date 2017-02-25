Something Harde to believe…
A commenter brings news of an obviously wrong paper that has just appeared in Global and Planetary Change. The paper purports to be a radical revision of our understanding of the carbon cycle by Hermann Harde. The key conclusions are (and reality in green):
- The average residence time of CO2 in the atmosphere is found to be 4 years. [The residence time for an individual molecule is not the same as the perturbation response time of the carbon cycle which has timescales of decades to thousands of years.]
- The anthropogenic fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere is only 4.3%. [Actually, it’s 30%.]
- Human emissions only contribute 15% to the CO2 increase over the Industrial Era. [It’s all of it.]
Since these points contradict multiple independent sources of evidence, I can, without hesitation, predict that there are fundament flaws in this paper that will raise serious questions about the quality of the peer-review that this paper went through. Oddly, this paper is labeled as an “Invited Research Article” and so maybe some questions might be asked of the editor responsible too.
Notwithstanding our last post on the difficulty in getting comments published, this paper is crying out for one.
But this kind of thing has been done before, does not require any great sophistication or computer modeling to rebut, and has come up so many times before (Salby (also here), Beck, Segalstad, Jaworowski etc.), that perhaps a crowd-sourced rebuttal would be useful.
So, we’ll set up an overleaf.com page for this (a site for collaborative LaTeX projects), and anyone who wants to contribute should put the gist of their point in the comments and we’ll send the link so you can add it to the draft. Maybe the citizen scientists among you can pull together a rebuttal faster than the professionals?
References
- H. Harde, "Scrutinizing the carbon cycle and CO2 residence time in the atmosphere", Global and Planetary Change, 2017. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.gloplacha.2017.02.009
wili:
February 25th, 2017 at 8:51 AM
This seems very far off the mark. Can anyone figure out how he got these numbers and where exactly he goes wrong?
“Scrutinizing the carbon cycle and CO2 residence time in the atmosphere”
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0921818116304787
Abstract:
“Climate scientists presume that the carbon cycle has come out of balance due to the increasing anthropogenic emissions from fossil fuel combustion and land use change. This is made responsible for the rapidly increasing atmospheric CO2 concentrations over recent years, and it is estimated that the removal of the additional emissions from the atmosphere will take a few hundred thousand years. Since this goes along with an increasing greenhouse effect and a further global warming, a better understanding of the carbon cycle is of great importance for all future climate change predictions. We have critically scrutinized this cycle and present an alternative concept, for which the uptake of CO2 by natural sinks scales proportional with the CO2 concentration. In addition, we consider temperature dependent natural emission and absorption rates, by which the paleoclimatic CO2 variations and the actual CO2 growth rate can well be explained.
The anthropogenic contribution to the actual CO2 concentration is found to be 4.3%, its fraction to the CO2 increase over the Industrial Era is 15% and the average residence time 4 years.”
[Response: Oh dear me. Yes, it’s nonsense. But apparently it’s an “Invited” paper? (I’ve never heard of that either). Some questions are going to be raised about the peer review and editorial process here… – gavin]
Scott Strough:
February 25th, 2017 at 12:21 PM
@Gavin in his response to @228,
The most immediate flaw that jumps up immediately, no matter what the number they use are interpreted to mean, is the failure to acknowledge that an anthropogenic degeneration of the natural uptake side of the carbon cycle has occurred simultaneously with increased fossil fuel emissions. So while it may be true that “uptake of CO2 by natural sinks scales proportional with the CO2 concentration”, this feedback effect is not large enough to offset emissions. It is still AGW regardless of whether caused by increased source emissions or decreased sink function! We have done BOTH.
wili:
February 25th, 2017 at 12:23 PM
Thanks for the fast response, GS. I was surprised to see this kind of thing in what seems to be a pretty solid publication.
If you could provide any pointers on what exactly he left out that skewed the numbers so wildly, that would be helpful. I’m sure the denialosphere is about to grab this and run with it, so it would be nice to have factual ammunition on hand. Thanks again–wili
Marco:
February 25th, 2017 at 2:19 PM
@232-234, Global and Planetary Change also published the Humlum et al (2013) paper discussed some years ago by Rasmus (http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2012/09/el-ninos-effect-onco2-causes-confusion/) which had three(!) comments, all downgrading that paper to “not even wrong”. The same journal also has published some pretty bad papers from Mörner.
Hank Roberts:
February 25th, 2017 at 2:45 PM
“alternative concept”
That’s like an alternative fact. but less well supported?
Hank Roberts:
February 25th, 2017 at 2:52 PM
P.S., prior discussion of Harde’s climate model:
https://skepticalscience.com/denier-dinner-disaster-dessert.html#107243
...and Then There's Physics:
February 25th, 2017 at 6:30 PM
I think Gavin Cawley’s paper is already almost a rebuttal (it was a response to the Essenhigh 09 paper that Harde cites while ignoring Gavin Cawley’s response). For example, I think the reason Harde gets 4 years for the residence time is because he’s computing how long it would take to turn over all the CO2 in the atmosphere, rather than how long it would take for an enhancement in atmospheric CO2 to decay.
icarus62:
February 25th, 2017 at 6:31 PM
Crikey, it’s not hard, is it? We’ve emitted ~545 GtC since 1750, atmospheric CO2 has only risen by ~120ppm (230 GtC), hence 100% of the rise is anthropogenic. QED. None but the breathtakingly obtuse or willfully ignorant would dispute this.
Gavin Cawley:
February 25th, 2017 at 7:09 PM
I wrote a comment paper on the residence time argument of Essenhigh,
Gavin C. Cawley, On the atmospheric residence time of anthropogenically sourced carbon dioxide, Energy & Fuels, volume 25, number 11, pages 5503–5513, September 2011. (http://theoval.cmp.uea.ac.uk/publications/pdf/ef2011a.pdf)
Which may have some useful material, as does my SkS article on Salby’s theory
https://www.skepticalscience.com/salby_correlation_conundrum.html
Pretty poor the paper cites at least two papers that have been the subjects of peer reviewed comments, but fails to cite the comments.
Be happy to help out if I can.
BTW the 4.3% figure is about right if it refers to the fraction of CO2 molecules of directly anthropogenic origin (i.e. not counting those swapped with “natural” CO2 by the vast exchange fluxes’ in which case it is accurate, but irrelevant/misleading)
Victor Venema (@VariabilityBlog):
February 25th, 2017 at 7:13 PM
“Invited research article” does not mean much. Authors are encouraged to write to the editor before submitting an article. If they do so, their article is labelled as “invited research article”.
Really hard to understand how this paper passed peer review. Could someone try to submit a get-me-off-your-fringe-email-list manuscript to Global and Planetary Change to check if they read the manuscript.
John C Mruzik:
February 25th, 2017 at 8:29 PM
It may make the deniers happy for while, but reality will bite them on the butt. Already, (OT) plants approved for certain zones are dying because of the polar vortex.