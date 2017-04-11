Model projections and observations comparison page

We should have done this ages ago, but better late than never!
We have set up a permanent page to host all of the model projection-observation comparisons that we have monitored over the years. This includes comparisons to early predictions for global mean surface temperature from the 1980’s as well as more complete projections from the CMIP3 and CMIP5. The aim is to maintain this annually, or more often if new datasets or versions become relevant.
We are also happy to get advice on stylistic choices or variations that might make the graphs easier to comprehend or be more accurate – feel free to suggest them in the comments below (since the page itself will be updated over time, it doesn’t have comments associated with it).
If there are additional comparisons you are aware of that you think would be useful to include, please point to the model and observational data set(s) and we’ll try and include that too. We should have the Arctic sea ice trends up shortly for instance.
You might want to consider sea level also.
[Response: Good idea. Though the SLR projections aren’t taken directly from the climate models. Stefan has got a graph that assesses the IPCC projections though… Thanks. – gavin]
Thanks, it’s great to have the information–and long overdue.
Thank you. This goes straight into tomorrow’s lecture. I has prepared slides from Skeptical Science but these are, in my opinion, more suitable for my application. In particular I like the discussion and the care with the references.
Thank you again.
Chuck
The new page is terrific, and I realise the intention is to let the graphs speak for themselves.
But for journalists and others who are not climate scientists, some narrative would help, as inline text and more clarification as footnotes if needed including, cover for example:
– being very clear for a graph what was being forecast (people play silly games with Hansen, confusing which was BAU)
– Perhaps showing original graph first “This is what was predicted …” in [clearly a] sidebar THEN annotated/ overlayed graph with “And this is how they did …” sidebar
– placing the prediction in context of the evolving data and science (e.g. we’d reached 3xx ppm and trajectory was; or “used improved ocean model”; or whatever)
– perhaps a nod to the successive IPCC reports and links to their narrative, so the historical evolution is clear, and also perhaps, how the confidence level has evolved.
Just some thoughts on what might be covered; but basically some historiography of climate model performance.
Any chance you could add RATPAC (or other radiosonde sets) to the atmospheric comparisons?
Where is it linked from the navigation bar? Seems like a page that ought to be easy to find. Thanks.
Great idea! I was getting tired of searching for old Twitter posts or Guardian articles for figures showing these comparisons. Not that the “but the models are all wrong” fake skeptics will be convinced, but this is useful for anyone actually interested in the science (and the facts).
A great idea to collect everything together on a/some handy reference page(s).
I’d love to know what metric(s) you’re intending to use for “observed Arctic sea ice trends”.
Extent, area, volume?
Just for kicks, how bout adding in Manabe and Weatherald’s early (late 60s early 70s) model projections?
Sea ice?
Excellent idea!
I see two virtually identical graphs, both labelled “CMIP TMT vs. Satellite Observations”?? I think one should be removed?
I agree that more labeling is needed. In particular, the Global TMT trends bar graphs can only be understood by people who already know what the elements in them, like the bars, represent.
An important factor that should be addressed in each plot is volcanic eruptions.
For example, Hansen et al. (1988) included volcanic eruptions in its future forcings for scenarios B and C, but not A. That is one reason why A warms so much more. And since the real world did not have those large eruptions (1963 Agung and 1982 El Chichón repeated), the agreement of observations with the forecasts is not as good as it appears.
For the CMIP5 simulations, there were no volcanic eruptions in the future forcing, yet some small eruptions had a small effect on the actual observations.
Please add those comments for each panel.
AR 13,
You’re forgetting Pinatubo in 1991.
“We are also happy to get advice on stylistic choices or variations that might make the graphs easier to comprehend or be more accurate – feel free to suggest them in the comments below ”
Yes!
For CMIP5 (circa 2011), I recommend that you draw the uncertainty of the *forcing-adjusted* mean+spread in gray.
This the important metric. If possible, we’d prefer to look at how observations compare to the forcing-adjusted model projections, versus the not-adjusted-for-forcing version. Right?
The eye is naturally drawn to the dark gray uncertainty range and how the colorful lines for the actual observations fit within that range. And that gray uncertainty range is for the not-forcing-adjusted models, if I understand correctly. So the eye is drawn to the worse metric, which gives the impression that the models are doing worse than they are.
TL;DR: make the forcing-adjusted uncertainty range the dark section, as that’s what the eye is drawn to. Always always draw the eye to the best metrics, remembering that most people are just going to glance, not read.