The claim of reduced uncertainty for equilibrium climate sensitivity is premature

A recent story in the Guardian claims that new calculations reduce the uncertainty associated with a global warming:
A revised calculation of how greenhouse gases drive up the planet’s temperature reduces the range of possible end-of-century outcomes by more than half, …
It was based on a study recently published in Nature (Cox et al. 2018), however, I think its conclusions are premature.
The calculations in question involved both an over-simplification and a set of assumptions which limit their precision, if applied to Earth’s real climate system.
They provide a nice idealised and theoretical description, but they should not be interpreted as an accurate reflection of the real world.
There are nevertheless some interesting concepts presented in the analysis, such as the connection between climate sensitivity and the magnitude of natural variations.
Both are related to feedback mechanisms which can amplify or dampen initial changes, such as the connection between temperature and the albedo associated with sea-ice and snow. Temperature changes are also expected to affect atmospheric vapour concentrations, which in turn affect the temperature through an increased greenhouse effect.
However, the magnitude of natural variations is usually associated with the transient climate sensitivity, and it is not entirely clear from the calculations presented in Cox et al. (2018) how the natural variability can provide a good estimate of the equilibrium climate sensitivity, other than using the “Hasselmann model” as a framework:
(1)
Cox et al. assumed that the same feedback mechanisms are involved in both natural variations and a climate change due to increased CO2. This means that we should expect a high climate sensitivity if there are pronounced natural variations.
But it is not that simple, as different feedback mechanisms are associated with different time scales. Some are expected to react rapidly, but others associated with the oceans and the carbon cycle may be more sluggish. There could also be tipping points, which would imply a high climate sensitivity.
The Hasselmann model is of course a gross simplification of the real climate system, and such a crude analytical framework implies low precision for when the results are transferred to the real world.
To demonstrate such lack of precision, we can make a “quick and dirty” evaluation of how well the Hasselmann model fits real data based on forcing from e.g. Crowley (2000) through an ordinary linear regression model.
The regression model can be rewritten as , where , , and . In addition, and are the regression coefficients to be estimated, and is a constant noise term (more details in the R-script used to do this demonstration).
It is clear that the model fails for the dips in the forcing connected volcanic eruptions (Figure 1). We also see a substantial scatter in both (some values are even negative and hence unphysical) and (Figure 2).
The climate sensitivity is closest associated with , for which the mean estimate was 1.11, with a 5-95-percentile interval of 0.74-1.62.
We can use these estimates in a naive attempt to calculate the temperature response for a stable climate with and a doubled forcing associated with increased CO2.
It’s plain mathematics. I took a doubling of 1998 CO2-forcing of 2.43 from Crowley (2000), and used the non-zero terms in the Hasselmann model, .
The mean temperature response to a doubled CO2-forcing for GCMs was 2.36, with a 90% confidence interval: 1.5 – 3.3. The estimate from reanalysis was 1.71
The true equilibrium climate sensitivity for the climate models used in this demonstration is in the range 2.1 – 4.4 , and the transient climate sensitivity is 1.2 – 2.6 (IPCC AR5, Table 8.2).
This demonstration suggests that the Hasselmann model underestimates the climate sensitivity and the over-simplified framework on which it is based precludes high precision.
Another assumption made in the calculations was that the climate forcing Q looks like a white noise after the removal of the long-term trends.
This too is questionable, as there are reasons to think the ocean uptake of heat varies at different time scales and may be influenced by ENSO, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO), and the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation (AMO). The solar irradiance also has an 11-year cycle component and volcanic eruptions introduce spikes in the forcing (see Figure 1).
Cox et al.’s calculations were also based on another assumption somewhat related to different time scales for different feedback mechanisms: a constant “heat capacity” represented by C in the equation above.
The real-world “heat capacity” is probably not constant, but I would expect it to change with temperature.
Since it reflects the capacity of the climate system to absorb heat, it may be influenced by the planetary albedo (sea-ice and snow) and ice-caps, which respond to temperature changes.
It’s more likely that C is a non-linear function of temperature, and in this case, the equation describing the Hasselmann model would look like:
(2)
Cox et al.’s calculations of the equilibrium climate sensitivity used a key metric which was derived from the Hasselmann model and assumed a constant C: . This key metric would be different if the heat capacity varied with temperature, which subsequently would affect the end-results.
I also have an issue with the confidence interval presented for the calculations, which was based on one standard deviation . The interval of represents a 66% probability, and can be illustrated with three numbers: and two of them are “correct” and one “wrong”, which means there is a 1/3 chance that I pick the “wrong” number if I were to randomly pick one of the three.
To be fair, the study also stated the 90% confidence interval, but it was not emphasised in the abstract nor in the press-coverage.
One thing that was not clear, was whether the analysis, that involved both observed temperatures from the HadCRUT4 dataset and global climate models, took into account the fact that the observations do not cover 100% of Earth’s surface (see RC post ‘Mind the Gap!’).
A spatial mask would be appropriate to ensure that the climate model simulations provide data for only those regions where observations exists. Moreover, it would have to change over time because the thermometer observations have covered a larger fraction of Earth’s area with time (see Figure 3).
An increase in data coverage will affect the estimated variance and one-year autocorrelation associated with the global mean temperature, which also should influence the the metric .
My last issue with the calculations is that the traditional definition of climate sensitivity only takes into account changes in the temperature. However, there is also a possibility that a climate change involves a change in the hydrological cycle. I have explained this possibility in a review of the greenhouse effect (Benestad, 2017), and this possibility would add another term the equation describing the Hasselmann model.
I nevertheless think the study is interesting and it is impressive that the results are so similar to previously published results. However, I do not think the results are associated with the stated precision because of the assumptions and the simplifications involved. Hence, I disagree with the following statement presented in the Guardian:
These scientists have produced a more accurate estimate of how the planet will respond to increasing CO2 levels
References
- P.M. Cox, C. Huntingford, and M.S. Williamson, "Emergent constraint on equilibrium climate sensitivity from global temperature variability", Nature, vol. 553, pp. 319-322, 2018. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nature25450
- T.J. Crowley, "Causes of Climate Change Over the Past 1000 Years", Science, vol. 289, pp. 270-277, 2000. http://dx.doi.org/10.1126/science.289.5477.270
- R.E. Benestad, "A mental picture of the greenhouse effect", Theoretical and Applied Climatology, vol. 128, pp. 679-688, 2016. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s00704-016-1732-y
“The claim of reduced uncertainty for equilibrium climate sensitivity is premature” This is what many climate skeptics have been saying for years and they have been called deniers for their efforts.
How does it feel to be a denier? Probably feels like you are doing science and you do not care what other less informed may say. Welcome to the camp of “the deniers”, those for who the science is not settled.
[Response: I don’t see your logic here. -rasmus]
Sorry, you lost me at equation 1 through not defining the symbols. I can guess at some but I’m not sure; e.g, is Q an amount of energy or an energy flow (power)? I’d normally expect it to be an amount of energy but think it’s the net in- or outflow here.
[Response: Yes, Q is the forcing, C is Earth’s “heat capacity”, $\lambda$ is a measure for the change to the temperature response due to feedback mechanisms. -rasmus]
Anyway, a rather fundamental question about something I recently realised I wasn’t sure of: is ECS > TCS or could it be less? In other words, after the immediate increase in temperature caused by a doubling of CO₂ over 70 years, would the temperature necessarily continue to increase a certain (large or small) amount or could the more slowly acting feedbacks cause it to drop back in the longer term?
[Response: ECS is usually considered greater than TCS because it takes time for the system to stabilise. Good question about different feedbacks and timescales. I don’t know the answer. -rasmus]
There’s the complication that if CO₂ stays level the amount of human-created aerosols would presumably reduce. Does that affect the answer?
[Response: Yes, probably. -rasmus]
Rasmus: Peter Cox kindly pointed me to the extended data, which show a comparison where the models are masked to match the HadCRUT4 observations:
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature25450/figures/6
The other question I had is whether using blended rather than air temperatures would make a difference, which I am interested in exploring with them. I don’t have good intuition as to whether this will affect the results, but I don’t expect it to be a major issue.
Rasmus – your response to Ed D at #2 appears to suggest that there is no satisfactory prediction of the behaviour of the feedbacks post ECS being achieved after a doubling of CO2. Is this correct, or am I mis-reading the text ?
[Response:An equilibrium would also suggest that the action of the feedbacks also have stabilised, so I think a more appropriate question is whether there are any slow feedback mechanisms that slowly kick in before the state of equilibrium to moderate the end-effect. This of course is in an ideal and theoretical setting. There are some long simulations with global climate models, but I don’t know if there have been any studies dedicated to answer your question. -rasmus]
If it is correct, then the term Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity would surely be a misnomer, in that no predictable equilibrium is achieved.
Short of the exhaustion of both ice & snow stocks and of the various carbon stocks that are vulnerable to outgassing as a consequence of raised SAT (by which point H. Sapiens is of course long gone), I’ve yet to see a cogent explanation of quite why the feedbacks should stop their acceleration and instead reduce their outputs towards zero simply because the anthro-GHG outputs raising SAT are someday halted. Surely any such deceleration of the feedbacks would require a substantial global cooling to have occurred?
Perhaps you could explain ?
Regards,
Lewis
[Response: I don’t know of any feedbacks should stop their acceleration and instead reduce their output on the longer term. I hope I didn’t give the impression that this were the case. -rasmus]
#1 Response to response from ramus, no logic seen:
Maybe you are so deep in the science that this makes no logic to you. I agree in part, logic is not the highest concern in these matters.
[Response: Another thing is the bad habit of putting labels on each other. It’s better to discuss the results, the analysis, and the methods. -rasmus]
Dan DaSilva #1, #4,
It would be helpful if you could reference your own equations on this subject, since I for one have missed them if they were presented here.
So far, this just seems to be the normal course of scientific discourse…someone publishes, and others either agree, or present alternative methods to calculate the result.
Where is the “denial”?
Presumably Cox et al. emphasised the 1-sigma uncertainty range since the IPCC report climate sensitivity range of 1.5-4.5 °C is a 66% likely range.
However the two ranges are not comparable. Cox et al. provide a statistical uncertainty range for a single study, ignoring structural uncertainty and systematic biases resulting from their choice of model and method. The IPCC range, on the other hand, encompasses the overall uncertainty across a very large number of studies, using different methods all with their own potential biases and problems (e.g., resulting from biases in proxy data used as constraints on past temperature changes, etc.) There is a number of single studies on climate sensitivity that have statistical uncertainties as small as Cox et al., yet different best estimates – some higher than the classic 3 °C, some lower.
Thus, the robust information here is not that this latest study in itself reduces uncertainty. It is that for the past four decades, studies of climate sensitivity with all kinds of different methods keep clustering around the best estimate of 3 °C, making us ever more certain that the real climate sensitivity is indeed close to that value.
I have a question that relates to the middle question and reply at #2 from Ed Davies.
Would extreme weather events be less probable after equilibrium is reached, even though the mean temperature would be higher?
I realize that “extreme” is a moving target, but I have always assumed that the redistribution of energy during the transition phase would be more erratic/intense than the extremes of the new, equilibrium, climate regime.
Answers would be appreciated; I am not invested in my guess.