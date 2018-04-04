Harde Times

Readers may recall a post a year ago about a nonsense paper by Hermann Harde that appeared in Global and Planetary Change. We reported too on the crowd-sourced rebuttal led by Peter Köhler that was published last October. Now comes an editorial by three members of the Editorial Board (Martin Grosjean, Joel Guiot and Zicheng Yu) reporting on what the circumstances were that led to the Harde paper appearing.
The story is (unsurprisingly) one of ‘Pal Review’ (as noticed too by Eli):
Our review revealed the following:
- During the initial manuscript submission, H. Harde suggested five potential reviewers. Most if not all of them are prominent individuals advocating that currently raising CO2 concentrations would be natural and not related to human influence. A careful assessment of their CVs, fields of expertise and publications lists leads to the conclusion that none of the five reviewers proposed by Harde can be considered as an expert or authority in carbon cycle, carbon or climate sensitivity or similar fields of research.
- All five suggested potential reviewers were invited by the Editor to provide formal reviews on the submitted manuscript. Two of them accepted the invitation and suggested ‘major revisions’ and ‘minor revisions’, respectively. Both reviewers asked the author for more clarity and better presentation, style and language; none of them raised any concern about the scientific content of the manuscript. We believe that this may have been because the reviewers lacked the impartiality and scientific expertise to provide an adequate science-based review.
- The referee’s comments were sent back to H. Harde. Revisions were made accordingly, the referees were satisfied with the revisions and the Editor accepted the revised manuscript for publication.
- In common with many other submissions to the journal at the time, none of the other Editors or Editorial Board members of Global and Planetary Change were involved in the peer review process by the Editor handling Harde (2017).
It seems to me that this gaming of the system should be grounds for retraction, or at minimum an editorial note of concern, since the continued availability of the paper leaves the impression that this paper was appropriately peer reviewed and valid (neither of which is true).
The editorial continues with revelation that Harde was invited to submit a reply to the rebuttal, but was trashed in review and rejected:
The journal editor offered Harde the opportunity for a formal Reply to respond to Köhler et al.’s Comment article. However, after external expert reviews, the Reply by Harde to the Comment by Köhler et al. (2018) was rejected because it did not add any significant information to the argument put forward in the original paper. In reviewing the Reply, the reviewers felt that Harde’s argument is “…too simplistic, based on invalid assumptions, ignores a whole body of observational evidence, and cites selectively literature that has long-time been disproved”. The experts confirm the suggestion by Köhler et al. (2018) that “…the paper be withdrawn by the author, editor or publisher due to fundamental errors in the understanding of the carbon cycle.” Most importantly, the expert reviewers clarified that Harde (2017) does not contribute to a seemingly open scientific debate or provides an alternative view. In contrast, it “…contains many mistakes, misconceptions and omissions and ignores a vast body of scholarly literature on the subject”
As a result, authors submitting to GPC will no longer be able to suggest reviewers, and all papers will include the name of the editor that dealt with them.
However, the issue is not really that authors shouldn’t try to be helpful in suggesting reviewers (this can be useful for editors and is widespread among journals), but that editors should be be appropriately skeptical and investigate whether the suggested reviewers are qualified and likely to be impartial. If editors are targeted perhaps precisely because they are in a different field, journals and publishers should make it easy to ask more knowledgeable colleagues for advice.
We have said many times over the years that peer review, while necessary, is not a sufficient condition for a paper to be a positive contribution. Anomalies will get published – and the techniques used by Harde are the usual route. Add in the technique of submitting to journals that aren’t really in the field at all, or, more recently, submitting to predatory journals that perform only perfunctory review (if any).
Indeed, there is another example that just appeared by Rex Fleming in “Environmental Earth Science” which, despite the name is not a climate science journal.
Time for some more crowd-sourcing?
So, finally, the truth gets its boots on.
“As a result, authors submitting to GPC will no longer be able to suggest reviewers, and all papers will include the name of the editor that dealt with them. ”
Progress! Journals really should not ask authors to suggest reviewers. If the action editors cannot identify suitable reviewers for themselves, then either they are (currently) too inexperienced to be editors (as they evidently don’t know the broader research field well enough) or the paper is outside the scope of the journal. It is a recipe for pal review.
Harde is so badly written that no one spotted the main error. He thinks that the residence time of anthropogenic carbon and radiocarbon are the same, i.e. after the residence time of CO2 expires it no longer exists, in the same way that radiocarbon is destroyed and becomes nitrogen. Anthropogenic CO2 still exists in the ocean-atmosphere system, even if it is not in the atmosphere.
A metric that is informally used in physics research is to compare an author’s appearances at research meetings to their paper output. The salient point is that they will not risk facing ridicule face-to-face with peers yet have no problem leaving a questionable paper trail.
Also thought that having the authors provide a list of potential reviewers is not the best idea. In book publishing this leads to the practice known as “log-rolling”, where authors trade blurbs praising each others work. Spy magazine had a humorous column called “Log-Rolling in Our Time” where they would pair up authors practicing mutual admiration. See this Slate article: One Cheer for Cheering
Google “Log-rolling in our time” for many examples, or the Wikipedia entry for Logrolling.
Link seems to be to an editorial behind a paywall; can anyone sum it up?
I gather from the first few comments that the authors picked their friends to review their article. Tsk.
So, not to blow sunshine up anyone’s kilt, but, basically, this is science working as it should:
1) A crappy paper gets though the peer review process and gets published
2) Its subject matter is of sufficient general interest that it attracts the attention of experts who actually know what they are talking about.
3) They rip it a brand new and fully functional anus.
4) The journal that was duped and the editor wind up with egg on their faces, but hopefully, the learning curve has a positive slope, and they actually learn something from the experience.
5) Science marches on. It doesn’t have to work perfectly. It just has to work.
Where things break down is that chuckleheads will say, “Oh, look. A peer reviewed paper telling me that I was right about all these eggheads.” Secretary Goodhair trots it out at briefings. Uncle Bob says at Easter Dinner that Faux News has blown the lid of the “Glowbull Warming Chinese Conspiracy”. And nothing gets done, but that ain’t science; that’s politics. That’s what isn’t working.
Ah, here’s much more, including links to other discussions, entertainment for those of us outside the paywall:
https://andthentheresphysics.wordpress.com/2018/04/04/an-editorial-response/
The way of these things is that sooner or later a bunny can sit at his desk and find copies on the wonderful world wide net. Indeed we have open copies of the comment that Peter Köhler put together
https://www.soest.hawaii.edu/oceanography/faculty/zeebe_files/Publications/KoehlerGPC17.pdf
as well as the original
http://edberry.com/SiteDocs/PDF/Climate/HardeHermann17-March6-CarbonCycle-ResidenceTime.pdf
Eli will take bets on the Editorial Comment appearing somewhere within the next few hours.
First, I clicked on the link to the RC article on peer review, wow thirteen years ago! Where does the time go.
Absent a retraction, papers like this will live on in the literature forever. This can be challenging for people who are not familiar enough with a field to judge if a particular paper is valid or not.
I know there are rankings of how many times scientific papers are cited, but are there any sources that tell how the paper in question has been cited in later papers?
In law there is a service that tracks court decisions and not only states if it was cited, but how it was cited, i.e. did the court completely affirm or reject what the earlier decisions said or did they differentiate what happen in the earlier case which made them only partially follow it, etc. The service is called Shepards and it’s used as verb. Shepardizing is checking if a particular opinion is still good law without having to read all the original material.
Is there anything like that in scientific litetature? About the closest thing I can think of are review papers, but they usually aren’t sexy enough to warrant publication.
Poor old Elsevier seems to have become the contrarians favorite publisher.
Judith Curry’s commentariat is agog at a paper announcing the geoid will somehow stop polar meltwater from raising sea level in the tropics
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2018/04/at-least-its-not-flat.html
Thank you Russell. That’s quoted from: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1674987118300446?via%3Dihub#fig3
“Journals really should not ask authors to suggest reviewers.”
I am not sure about this. In areas where science is pursued without polarizing political views, suggesting the person who will hate your paper the most is the best way to get serious critical review of what you have done. Where competing hypotheses are being considered, someone from the other side is better suited to appraising your methodology, provided they review with integrity (which would be the norm).
Well I started reading the free link Rex Fleming’s steaming pile and lost it at the intro – so fired SpringerLink a nasty. The intro contained two blatant misrepresentations – one about the origin of the theory of global warming and the other the omission (complete) of any reference to CO2 as being possibly related to warming. This part being in the nature of the review of existing theory, it doesn’t matter what he says of it further in.
Checked the author, zero climate science background.
They were had, and they either wanted to be had, or they just didn’t give a bleep.
If a journal has a paper that has such blatant errors that the scientists respond to rebut it AND excoriate the author in the best traditions of Pauli “Das ist nicht nur nicht richtig, es ist nicht einmal falsch”, does the journal then PREPEND the information about the rebuttal to the original paper at least. Not retracting is perhaps understandable, that requires something illegal I think, but the innocent readers of rubbish should not have to read all of it to the end to find the label “this is rubbish” that is now attached.
:-)
Russell @10, Geoscience Frontiers is not really an Elsevier journal. As it notes “Production and Hosting by Elsevier B.V. on behalf of China University of Geosciences (Beijing) and Peking University”. This is different from the ‘normal’ Elsevier journals, where Elsevier is much more heavily involved in Editorial processes, selection of Editor-in-Chiefs, etc.
Alastair wrote “Harde is so badly written that no one spotted the main error. He thinks that the residence time of anthropogenic carbon and radiocarbon are the same”
That is covered in the comment paper submitted by Köler et al. The first section explains that Harde has estimated only the residence time, which is irrelevant for the purpose for which he tries to use it. It was also the first issue I raised when I contacted Prof. Harde.
Ray wrote “this is science working as it should:”
I agree, one of the problems with academic publishing is that there are no incentives for academics to perform this important element of quality control, and the increasing demands of “publish or perish” that have taken place over the last twenty years or so means that there is less of it going on than there should be.
Perhaps it should be a requirement of a PhD that the candidate has published a peer-reviewed comment paper? ;o)
Russell:
Judith Curry’s commentariat was scooped years ago by Nils-Axel Mörner.
See page 21 of:
http://scienceandpublicpolicy.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/sea_level_not_rising.pdf
wherein we may read about thermosteric expansion of seawater:
”
A fact often ignored is that as the water depth becomes shallower towards a coast, there is less and less water to expand. At the shore, the effect is zero.
”
With ocean temps increasing, it is only a matter of time before we will be able to water-ski down the mountain of water that will form above the Mariana Trench.
Re #17 This claim that sea level will not rise near the coast was also repeated by Mörner in “Sea Level Changes as recorded in nature itself”, Journal of Engineering Research and Applications. The statement was referenced to three articles by Mörner himself, neither of which I could see even tried to justify it.
Peer review is far from perfect, especially in strange journals covering a different subject.
Marco, thanks for reminding us that journals peripheral to foreign academy presses areamong the favorite advertorial stomping grounds of PR operatives like Soon, Singer & Michaels.
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2015/01/willie-soon-clams-up.html