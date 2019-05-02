This month’s open thread about climate science topics. For discussions about solutions and policy, please use the Forced Responses open thread.
Unforced variations: May 2019
7 Responses to “Unforced variations: May 2019”
Leave a Reply
Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
What would the temperature profile of an atmosphere without any greenhouse gasses be?
Clearly the surface would be at the temperature set by the insolation and albedo and the atmosphere above would be at that temperature or lower. But how much lower?
I think there’d be a lot less convection than is present in an atmosphere with greenhouse gasses but I’m not sure if it’d be isothermal and stable (i.e, there’d be no troposphere and the stratosphere would reach down to the ground) or would follow the normal lapse rate set by expansion and compression. Perhaps it depends on whether the atmosphere absorbs some of the incoming radiation so is warmed a bit from above (like Earth’s stratosphere) or not.
Some new research relevant to the horrible, frustrating subject of climate denialism.
It’s often been said that facts don’t convince doubters. According to my paper copy of Scientific American dated march 2019, in an article called “why we believe in conspiracy theories” (paraphrasing) research has traditionally suggested facts, logic and evidence don’t convince doubters, and just causes doubters to “dig their heels in deeper”, the so called “backfire effect”, but more recent research suggests this effect is rare.
New research finds pointing out logical inconsistencies in conspiracy theories, and facts about political issues does help change people’s minds The research concludes backfire effect is more tenuous than previously thought. The backfire effect seems to happen mostly when people are challenged over ideas that define their their worldview and sense of self, so this is something to avoid doing.
The article also showed how encouraging analytical thinking helps.
So perhaps countering climate denialists with facts and evidence is not such a waste of time afterall. I have always had a strong instinct this is the case. Imho there will of course be a few people that will never change their minds on climate change (there is an actual flat earth society, and these guys are serious) but I would suggest this is a pretty small minority of people.
And I totally recognise the power of vested interests and political ideology to push people to deny science, just that convincing at least some of them may not be as hopeless as we sometimes think.
And personally I think pointing out logical fallacies important as well, and sadly something that was not always well executed by media in general and the science community in the earlier days of the climate change discussions.
MAR and Snape. You guys make sense, and are clear to me. Ignore the mud slingers in their many forms.
Ed @1
There would have to be some mechanism for the atmosphere to lose energy to space. If it were completely transparent to thermal radiation then the only thing it could be is in equilibrium with the surface. Planets do have regions that receive more radiation and regions that receive less, so the actual surface temps would vary.There would be some circulation thermals would appear over the warm areas, and there would be descending air over the colder regions (likely warm tropics, and colder polar regions). Rising air would still cool, and sinking air warm, that thermodynamics which wouldn’t disappear with the IR opacity. So there would be a bit of a troposphere, but without a heat sink on top.
Continuing from those Planck function graphs…
https://scienceopinionsfunandotherthings.wordpress.com/2019/05/03/work-related-to-seeing-the-greenhouse-effect/
re 1 Ed Davies
With solar heating of the atmosphere, at least for a 1-dimensional equilibrium model with no forced mixing, the temperature would just rise with height. Without greenhouse gases and clouds, there is no absorption or emission of radiation within the atmosphere, so all the cooling to space has to be from emission at the surface. Conduction is not very effective in the atmosphere, so the lapse rate would presumably be negative and very large. Of course, if the atmosphere gets anywhere as near as hot as the sun, it would tend to emit a glow (assuming LTE, emissivity has to exist at the same frequencies that absorption occurs, in this case in SW frequencies). This sets aside any mechanically-forced mixing. I imagine there could be some very shallow convection near the surface due to spatial variations in solar heating… but I’m not sure at all how shallow… there could be other considerations…
My monthly question: What has happened to GRACE-FO? After the apparently successful launch almost a year ago, there are absolutely no data and no news. Their web site only comes with old stuff. The design life of the twin satellites is five years. Will there be four more years of silence? Anyone from NASA of GFZ who knows anything. JPL people?