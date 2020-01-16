One more data point

The climate summaries for 2019 are all now out. None of this will be a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention, but the results are stark.
- 2019 was the second warmest year (in analyses from GISTEMP, NOAA NCEI, ERA5, JRA55, Berkeley Earth and Cowtan & Way, RSS TLT), it was third warmest in the standard HadCRUT4 product and in the UAH TLT. It was the warmest year in the AIRS Ts product.
- For ocean heat content, it was the warmest year, though in terms of just the sea surface temperature (HadSST3), it was the third warmest.
- The top 5 years in all surface temperature series, are the last five years. [Update: this isn’t true for the MSU TLT data which have 2010 (RSS) and 1998 (UAH) still in the mix].
- The decade was the first with temperatures more than 1ºC above the late 19th C in almost all products.
This year there are two new additions to the discussion, notably the ERA5 Reanalyses product (1979-2019)
which is independent of the surface weather stations, and the AIRS Ts product (2003-2019) which again, is totally independent of the surface data. Remarkably, they line up almost exactly. [Update: the ERA5 system assimilates the SYNOP reports from weather stations, which is not independent of the source data for the surface temperature products. However, the interpolation is based on the model physics and many other sources of observed data.]
The two MSU lowermost troposphere products are distinct from the surface record (showing notably more warming in the 1998, 2010 El Niño years – though it wasn’t as clear in 2016), but with similar trends. The biggest outlier is (as usual) the UAH record, indicating that the structural uncertainty in the MSU TLT trends remains significant.
One of the most interesting comparisons this year has been the coherence of the AIRS results which come from an IR sensor on board EOS Aqua and which has been producing surface temperature estimates from 2003 onwards. The rate and patterns of warming of this and GISTEMP for the overlap period are remarkably close, and where they differ, suggest potential issues in the weather station network.
The trends over that period in the global mean are very close (0.24ºC/dec vs. 0.25ºC/dec), with AIRS showing slightly more warming in the Arctic. Interestingly, AIRS 2019 slightly beats 2016 in their ranking.
I will be updating the model/observation comparisons over the next few days.
Gavin — I do not think that ERA-5 is independant from the surface data. Assuming it uses the same approach as ERA-Interim then the surface data makes it into the reanalysi. It does through an optimal interpolation of the station T & RH/q data which are then nudged into the soil moisture & temperatures.
A particuarly stark example of this is that problems with Chinese humidty observations contaminate the ERA-5 reanalysis data — see https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/2019GL086140
Simon
[Response: Thanks. I was under the impression that only radiosonde T data was being assimilated, not the station T, but if that’s wrong, I’ll update the text. – gavin]
[Further Response: With some investigation, I think that ERA5 is using the SYNOP reports, which while not identical to one of the inputs into GHCN4, is not totally independent either. I’ve updated the text accordingly. Thanks for flagging this. – gavin]
“The trends over that period in the global mean are very close (0.24ºC/dec vs. 0.25ºC/dec)…”
Since we are at around 1.2C above the 1880-1900 average baseline as of 2020, a simple linear extrapolation takes us around 1.5C by 2035. I am not aware of any climate policies in place or planned for the next 15 years that would avoid reaching and passing this threshold.
On the contrary, emissions are still rising year on year and so are atmospheric CO2, CH4 and NO2 concentrations (according to the latest UNEP reports).
The consequences of reaching the 1.5C global warming threshold are listed in the latest IPCC Special Report, available here: https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/
Perhaps at this point the discussion should shift to how to avoid breaching the 2C threshold in the short 35 years we have left? Or should we abandon temperature targets altogether and focus on reducing emissions as fast as possible, since it’s just about the only factor we have some control over?
Well I’ve spent the morning looking over the top-line descriptions of reanalysis and AIRS stuff to get a better handle on them, since I’m much more familiar with the classic surface station and RSS/UAH temperature datasets. It seems to me these things don’t get the coverage they deserve in the more mainstream climate press.
You mention that issues with station data explain a good portion of the divergence from AIRS skin surface temp data. More to the point, could that be due to areas where station coverage is weak? My understanding is that GISTEMP’s handling for sparsely-covered polar regions uses a relatively simple method of infilling compared to BEST or C&W. Is there any plan to update GISTEMP’s infilling methodology?
“The top 5 years in all series, are the last five years.”
I’m guessing that you didn’t originally have the MSU records in the mix, and overlooked this sentence in the edit. 1998 is 2nd warmest in the UAH TLT record, and neither 2014 nor 2018 are in the top 5 for RSS.
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/temp-and-precip/msu/time-series/global/lt/dec/ann
The last 5 years are the warmest 5-year average in all these series.
[Response: Thanks. I missed that one. – gavin]