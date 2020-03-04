Why are so many solar-climate papers flawed?

The Zharkova et al paper that incorrectly purported to link solar-climate effects to movements of the Sun around the barycenter has been retracted.
This paper generated an enormous thread on @PubPeer where the authors continued to defend the indefensible and even added in new errors (such as a claim that the Earth’s seasonal cycles are due to variations in the Earth-Sun distance). Additionally, it seeded multiple nonsense newspaper articles in the UK and elsewhere (some of which were quietly deleted or corrected).
But the interesting thing is that this cycle of very public solar claim/counter-claim/claim/retraction was totally predictable.
Why is this? What is it about solar-climate links in particular that brings out the confirmation bias and the defend-at-all-costs responses? Why are the UK tabloids so excited about mini-ice age stories?
First off, it has to be clearly said that there is an enormous amount of good work done on this question. People like Judith Lean, Greg Kopp, Jo Haigh, Lesley Gray, Leif Svalgaard have been building better and better records of historical solar activity, improving the calibrations and observations of current measurements, and really drilling down into the mechanisms of possible climate impacts. Second, I have published multiple papers on the topic from a modeling perspective.
But, there has been a long history of people assuming that they *know* that solar cycles have an effect and then just looking every more deeply for the mechanism. Indeed, solar-climate links might be the ur-topic of the current p-hacking scandal that is troubling a lot of science these days.
There must be a pony in there somewhere
This goes back a very long way. Indeed, the first modern “sunspot-climate” claim (published by William Herschel in 1801), was in fact insignificant (Love, 2013), though in Herschel’s defense, statistical significance wasn’t really understood in the late 18th Century.
Slightly more recently, a classic of the genre was published in Science (Friis-Christensen and Lassen, 1991) which not only misrepresented the analysis they did to “prove” a link between climate and “solar-cycle length”, but in correcting it made even more arithmetic errors (Laut, 2003). That this massively cited paper (> 1300 cites) is still unretracted is continuing mystery.
Needless to say, very few (if any) of these solar-climate links are predictive. That is, once new data comes in, the purported correlations evaporate as fast as the credibility of the authors. And yet, the next paper that ‘fixes’ the correlation still gets published. We have, of course, discussed this before.
It’s (not) the sun
Some of this is related to a desire to find something other than human activities as the cause of the climate changes since the late 19th Century. Folks who really, really, really, don’t want climate change to impact societal choices [newsflash, it already has] often grab on to speculative solar effects as a last ditch throw of the uncertainty dice. But obviously, solar-cycle mania predates any of those concerns. For instance, what was Oscar Wilde responding to?
Why does not science, instead of troubling itself about sunspots, which nobody ever saw, or, if they did, ought not to speak about; why does not science busy itself with drainage and sanitary engineering?Oscar Wilde (1882)
These days, the intransigence of climate change contrarians comes as no surprise. So the warm welcome afforded to solar-climate proponents by the GWPF et al is to be expected. But for anyone serious, making whoopee with such strange bedfellows is probably unwise.
It’s a minefield
To anyone who is working on this topic (including me), the conclusion that you must tread carefully is inescapable. The need for self-criticism in the design and publication of results and the importance of real peer review cannot be overstated. The normal human tendencies to rush, or be excited by a new finding, have to be tempered by the knowledge that this has led many authors to make mistakes and be premature (and wrong) in their conclusions. Zharkova et al are merely the latest in a long line of people who have fallen into this trap.
They won’t be the last.
V.V. Zharkova, S.J. Shepherd, S.I. Zharkov, and E. Popova, "Retraction Note: Oscillations of the baseline of solar magnetic field and solar irradiance on a millennial timescale", Scientific Reports, vol. 10, 2020.
J.J. Love, "On the insignificance of Herschel's sunspot correlation", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 40, pp. 4171-4176, 2013.
E. FRIIS-CHRISTENSEN, and K. LASSEN, "Length of the Solar Cycle: An Indicator of Solar Activity Closely Associated with Climate", Science, vol. 254, pp. 698-700, 1991.
P. Laut, "Solar activity and terrestrial climate: an analysis of some purported correlations", Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics, vol. 65, pp. 801-812, 2003.
Ken Rice, among others, deserves a lot of credit for pointing out errors in Zharkova et al.’s paper, and for stating months ago that it should be retracted. Below are some of his articles on this:
Nicola Scafetta, Nir Shaviv, Judith Curry, etc. should also take note, given their repeated attempts to exaggerate the impact of changes in solar forcing.
Gavin,
Thanks.
Here’s another one for you by you know who (wgich cites this now retracted paper) …
Solar Oscillations and the Orbital Invariant Inequalities of the Solar System
(Nicola Scafetta) …
Birds of a feather …
As Jack Eddy, no stranger to solar-climate speculation, remarked, “there is a hypnotism about cycles that draws all kinds of creatures out of the woodwork.” The first half of the 20th century in particular was rife with cranks, and also established scientists, who devoted years of effort or entire careers to identifying weather cycles and connecting them to the sunspot cycle. It wasn’t until the 1960s that the subject was widely recognized as toxic, and good work has always fought for respectability. See https://history.aip.org/climate/solar.htm. So part of the problem is this tradition, where everyone has heard vaguely of solar/weather cycles and the media happily tap into this vein of public fascination. After all, nothing seems so obviously likely to influence weather, and temperature in particular, as the Sun.
For understanding natural climate variations, instead of sunspot variations, the thinking is tending toward lunisolar tidal/gravitational forcing as the root cause.
As with the retracted Zharkova paper, this is also in Nature Scientific Reports but it has a much more solid case behind it:
Lin, J. & Qian, T. “Switch Between El Nino and La Nina is Caused by Subsurface Ocean Waves Likely Driven by Lunar Tidal Forcing.” Sci Rep 9, 1–10 (2019).
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-49678-w
The consensus idea that changes in the prevailing wind is what causes switching between El Nino and La Nina is considered by them to be a circular argument — as it doesn’t explain what causes the wind to change.
So, is this paper worth debunking as well?
We had the same experience, an obviously totally wrong paper on solar influences on harsh winters in Europe still gets cited a lot more than our paper pointing out how wrong it is. http://dx.doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/8/2/024014
In case anyone wonders why Oscar Wilde was more interested in drainage than sunspots remember that he thought everyone was “lying in the gutter, but some are looking at the stars”. ;-)
Why are so many solar-climate papers flawed?
Like moths to a flame
As a retired solar physicist all I can say is “Amen!”
Thanks Gavin for regularly crafting these mini-essays that are not only informative, but interesting and a good read.
Thank you for this, Gavin. That climate is controlled by the sun (over years or decades) is an idea with very little going for it, while being presented as fact over and over. People clinging to bad ideas and hacking their way to significant numbers is fuelling the reproducibility crisis. Scientific work can be very unrewarding. Many years ago, I sifted through a couple years of my fathers patient data in trial he had. The intention and hypothesis were excellent, but the data didn’t show an effect. However, I’m certain that if I had really tried, I could have manipulated the data to show that what they were doing had significance. In the short run, that would have brought my father scholarly prestige.
But what’s the cost of lying in the long run?
SellaTheChemist @6,
Steady now!! You mis-quote Wilde in that he accuses nobody of “lying.” That quote is actually “No, we are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” This is a line from the play Lady Windermere’s Fan, spoken by a love-struck Lord Darlington who is responding to the assertion “I don’t think we are bad. I think we are all good, except Tuppy.”
According to ‘Oscar Wilde: Interviews and Recollections Volume 1’, the quote in the OP is recorded from a conversation Wilde was engaged in during a train journey in the US in 1882. It is actually part of his response to the question “What poet do you most admire in American literature?” Having eulogised a while over Walt Whitman, Wilde continues:-
And there are some would would think Wilde could be right about poets always being ahead of science as this Robinson Jeffers poem from the early 1960s they see as predicting global warming.
[Response: Thanks! – gavin]
Carl Ellstrom claimed:
Be careful on this because obviously the sun is responsible for the seasonal climate. And equally obviously, Zharkova’s claim that slight variations in the sun’s distance from the earth is at best a minimal decadal perturbation on the climate (which she then exaggerated). But what happens if the annual signal from the sun interacts with another forcing which can then create a decadal variation?
It’s clear that this is happening during ENSO climate cycles, as a detailed spectral analysis reveals that a double-sideband carrier suppressed modulation is occurring. This is evident from the following chart whereby even though the fundamental carrier — the annual signal — is not observed in the frequency spectrum, the full complement of symmetric sideband satellite peaks emerge. Folding the amplitude spectrum about the 0.5 per year frequency:
https://imagizer.imageshack.com/v2/1042x394q90/r/922/YmyFPN.png
Using such signal processing techniques may help us better understand natural climate variations.
Why are so many papers flawed? Because mistakes are what humans do. The first thing humans did on the moon was to make a mistake, when Neil made his famous “first step” statement. He forgot the word a in front of “man”:
“obviously the sun is responsible for the seasonal climate”
Ah, no, it isn’t. It’s the tilt of earth’s axis as it orbits around the sun that is responsible for earth’s seasonal climate. This is elementary school level science, for Pete’s sake.
#12 Paul Pukite
This is intriguing. I know (in an uneducated layman kind of way) what a double-sideband carrier suppressed modulation is in the context of signal transmission, eg radio or optics. But how can that appear in the ENSO cycle? I tried a Google search but didn’t come up with anything useful. Can you give a plain word description of the mechanism to produce such a pattern? Or point me towards some source of information (book, web-page) that gives a reasonably simple description?
RE. Mr. Know Nothing @13
Aw yes, humans make mistakes.
I guess that means President Trump is especially *human* and I suppose that thought should somehow placate people who are concerned with those mistakes regardless of the consequences.
So apparently Mr. KIA wants us to believe that since humans make mistakes, then mistakes— especially those made by those that wish to deceive the public into inaction on AGW—are just humans being *human*, no need to worry. Nice deflection.
The point of peer reviewed science along with self-reflection is to help correct those *human driven mistakes* be they honest or dishonest. I guess Mr. KIA misses the point as he so often does.
“The need for self-criticism in the design and publication of results and the importance of real peer review cannot be overstated. The normal human tendencies to rush, or be excited by a new finding, have to be tempered by the knowledge that this has led many authors to make mistakes and be premature (and wrong) in their conclusions. Zharkova et al are merely the latest in a long line of people who have fallen into this trap.” –Gavin Schmidt
“Ignorant Guy” asked:
I haven’t found anything about it either, but wrote up a longer post describing the analysis on the blog. Why it hasn’t been discovered before is that perhaps no one was looking for it — since the main carrier is suppressed there are no hints that the annual signal is involved.
Overall the concept is simple to explain: a strong annual impulse caused by the seasonal solar cycle is interacting with another external forcing such as the fortnightly tropical tide (~13.6 d). This gravitational force is strong enough to cause variations in the rotation rate of the earth so it likely will also force an inertial response in the ocean, via thermocline sloshing. However, the tidal response is somewhat complicated so the symmetric sidebands are complicated. The annual carrier is suppressed because all tidal cycles are balanced around zero, so only produce the sidebands according to a multiplicative trig identity, cos(a t) * cos(b t) = 0.5* ( cos((a+b)t) + cos((a-b)t) )
Other supporting evidence for this is the observation that an annual spring predictability barrier exists for forecasting El Nino or La Nina episodes, indicating that the annual cycle is critical.
