New studies confirm weakening of the Gulf Stream circulation (AMOC)

Many of the earlier predictions of climate research have now become reality. The world is getting warmer, sea levels are rising faster and faster, and more frequent heat waves, extreme rainfall, devastating wildfires and more severe tropical storms are affecting many millions of people. Now there is growing evidence that another climate forecast is already coming true: the Gulf Stream system in the Atlantic is apparently weakening, with consequences for Europe too.
The gigantic overturning circulation of the Atlantic water (dubbed AMOC) moves almost 20 million cubic meters of water per second – almost a hundred times the Amazon flow. Warm surface water flows to the north and returns to the south as a cold deep current. This means an enormous heat transport – more than a million gigawatts, almost one hundred times the energy consumption of mankind. This heat is released into the air in the northern Atlantic and has a lasting effect on our climate.
But since the 1980s, climate researchers have been warning of a weakening or even a cessation of this flow as a result of global warming. In 1987, the famous US oceanographer Wally Broecker titled an article in the scientific journal Nature “Unpleasant surprises in the greenhouse”. Even Hollywood took up the subject in 2004 in the film “The Day After Tomorrow” by the German director Roland Emmerich. However, there were no measurement data that could prove an ongoing slowdown.
Only since 2004 has there been continuous monitoring at 26°N in the Atlantic (RAPID project). Although the data show a weakening of the current system, the measurement series is still too short to distinguish a possible climate trend from decadal variability. For the longer-term development of the Gulf Stream system, we must therefore rely on indirect evidence.
A long-term AMOC weakening should lead to a cooling in the northern Atlantic. Such a regional cooling in the middle of global warming has been predicted by climate models for a long time. And indeed, the evaluation of data on sea surface temperatures shows that the northern Atlantic is the only region of the world that has escaped global warming and has even cooled down since the 19th century (see graph). In addition, one can see a particularly strong warming off the North American coast, which according to model simulations is part of the characteristic “fingerprint” of a weakening of the Gulf Stream circulation.
This fingerprint is regarded as important evidence, and not least because of this, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stated for the first time a year ago in the Summary for Policy Makers of its Special Report on the Oceans:
“Observations, both in situ (2004–2017) and based on sea surface temperature reconstructions, indicate that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) has weakened relative to 1850–1900.”
New studies support long-term weakening
Two new studies now provide further independent evidence of this weakening. In August a paper by Christopher Piecuch of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on the Florida Current – the part of the Gulf Stream system along the Florida coast – was published. Although continuous measurements of the current have only been available since 1982, Piecuch was able to reconstruct the strength of the Florida Current over the last 110 years from measurements of the sea level difference between the two sides of the current. To do so, he used 46 tide gauge stations in Florida and the Caribbean as well as a simple physical principle: the Coriolis force deflects currents in the northern hemisphere to the right, so that the water on the right side of a current stands higher than on the left. The stronger the current, the greater the difference in sea level. Comparison with measurements since 1982 shows that the method works reliably.
The result: the Florida current has weakened significantly since 1909 and in the last twenty years has probably been as weak as never before. Piecuch’s calculations also show that the resulting reduction of heat transport is sufficient to explain the ‘cold blob’ in the northern Atlantic.
This Monday, in Nature Climate Change a further study appeared, of researchers of Peking University and Ohio State University (Chenyu Zhu and Zhengyu Liu). For the first time, their paper provides evidence for an AMOC slowdown based on data from outside the North Atlantic. Model simulations show that a weakening of the AMOC leads to an accumulation of salt in the subtropical South Atlantic. This is due to the fact that strong evaporation in this region constantly increases the salinity, while the upper branch of the ocean circulation drains the salty water northwards, continually bringing in less salty water from the south. When this current weakens, the water in this region becomes saltier. This is exactly what the measured data show, in accordance with computer simulations. The authors speak of a “salinity fingerprint” of the weakening Atlantic circulation.
Video animation of ocean currents in the CM2.6 climate model of the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Lab in Princeton:
In addition to these oceanographic measurements, a number of studies with sediment data indicate that the Gulf Stream circulation is now weaker than it has been for at least a millennium.
These current changes also affect Europe, because the ‘cold blob’ out in the Atlantic also influences the weather. It sounds paradoxical when you think of the shock frost scenario of the Hollywood blockbuster The Day After Tomorrow: but British researchers found that in summer the jet stream in the atmosphere likes to take a route around the south side of the cold blob – this then brings warm winds from the southwest into Europe, leading to heat waves there, as in the summer of 2015. Another study found a decrease in summer precipitation in northern Europe and stronger winter storms. What exactly the further consequences will be is the subject of current research.
However, the latest generation (CMIP6) of climate models shows one thing: if we continue to heat up our planet, the AMOC will weaken further – by 34 to 45% by 2100. This could bring us dangerously close to the tipping point at which the flow becomes unstable.
This article appeared originally in German in Der Spiegel: Das Golfstromsystem macht schlapp
Huge thanks to Stefan for rendering this in English- I know from interview experience that Der Spiegel’s idiom can defy translation..
Roland Emmerich made his cinematc debut with a 1984 Berlin Festival Cli-Fi film, The Noah’s Ark Principle ( Das Arche Noah Prinzip) which he directed as his thesis at the Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München
The time series I expected the post to have is here.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17761-w/figures/2
Seems like it might be bad news.
I think it has something to do with this:
Daily CO2
Sep. 16, 2020: 411.66 ppm
Sep. 16, 2019: 408.64 ppm
We should flatten that curve.
Would a shutdown be followed by a restart or would different, more localised circulations emerge? I did wonder if an AMOC shutdown with regional cooling, followed by restart and regional warming could become a longer term oscillation that persists.
There is only one oceanographer who has been continuosly measuring gulf stream velocity for 40 years , thomas rossby , and he says slowing of the gulf stream is pure nonsense
This recent paper is a curveball:
They find a significant change in models of AMOC circulation once tides are added.
In the paper they state “we do not focus on explaining why the AMOC was enhanced in Exp_Tide” but note that Munk & Wunsch anticipated it years ago.
Yes, I have long been looking for a plausible physical explaination of that “cold blob” southeast of Grønland.
On the other side, there is a most remarkable hotspot or hot blob at the islands of Severnaya Zemlya, the most mysterious islands in the world, hidden and forgotten in fogs and ices until quite recently. And not on the world maps until the days of Stalin. Today you can easily sail arond them in the season.
I have kept Severnaya zemlya as my personal landmark of climate change now for years.
At the same time, the north-western ices and seaways do not seem to thaw up equally fast. Roald Amundsen would hardly have got all the way to Gjøa haven in the first season now 2 years ago, and he froze tight at Cape Tsjeljugin in 1918, where Nordenskjøld and later Nansen had passed easily through under sail and by some steam, quite much earlier.
Stalin shall have borrowed Graf Zeppelin to map Severnaya zemlya, and gave them very proud names like Bolcevik, October revolutin, Komsomolets, and Pioneer island.
Umberto Nobile with his airship ITALIA tried to get there from Ny Ålesund in a test flight for the north pole, but had to return in the fogs.
In this year 2000 you can easily sail around Franz Josefs Land also, by very good clearence.
S.K.
My notes on the OP article:
1×10^15 Watts with a flow of 20×10^6 cu.m./sec gives a delta T of 12.67 C (22.8 F). Souunds fairly reasonable.
Quote: “Even Hollywood took up the subject in 2004 in the film “The Day After Tomorrow” by the German director Roland Emmerich. However, there were no measurement data that could prove an ongoing slowdown.”…..
So scientific papers here on RC are now citing Hollywood movies as evidence of AGW? Really?
Quote: “Although the data show a weakening of the current system, the measurement series is still too short to distinguish a possible climate trend from decadal variability.”
That’s the bottom line, not enough evidence, thus the title which says the weakening is “confirmed” is misleading at best. No, you cannot extrapolate out a 14 year measurement into needed 30 years of data needed to be considered “climate” as I have been reminded approximately 1,000 times on this website, right BPL? :)
Quote from IPCC: ” “Observations, both in situ (2004–2017) and based on sea surface temperature reconstructions, indicate that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) has weakened relative to 1850–1900.””
This is the type of malarkey I’d expect from the IPCC. There were essentially NO measurements of any temperatures in the Atlantic during that period. In fact, per this article, they didn’t even start to gather data until 2004.
Quote: “…. was able to reconstruct the strength of the Florida Current over the last 110 years from measurements of the sea level difference between the two sides of the current.”
That is not science – it’s his best guess, an estimate that has as much probability of being wrong as it does being right. I do this type of estimate all the time for back of the envelope calculations.
Quote: “The result: the Florida current has weakened significantly since 1909…”
Really? Since 1909. I’d like to see the math that came up with that date! Seems fairly precise given there were no measurements until 2004, no?
Quote: “However, the latest generation (CMIP6) of climate models shows one thing: if we continue to heat up our planet, the AMOC will weaken further – by 34 to 45% by 2100. This could bring us dangerously close to the tipping point at which the flow becomes unstable.”
It could all turn out to be true, but at this point there just isn’t sufficient data to say. Science is slow. How long did the debate over a flat earth go on?
Thanks for the nice Article.
Several issues I have. One is that the western boundary currents are warming about 4x the rate of the ocean surface. Therefore, a decline in energy content of the AMOC would be interesting and not only in strength measured in volume.
The other is that Greenland is melting from the surface which has increased tremendously during the last decades. Greenland’s ice losses are the greatest in the southern area. That’s where the cold blob is. And meltwater is less dense and stays on the surface therefore the cold blob is at least to a good part an outcome of ice loss.
I did not read the studies, maybe they address these issues. So my main points are that the decline in energy content is in the median time range the main issue and how much of the cold blob is due to meltwater (if the AMOC slows down it can not cool down the region below normal (just the amount of heating gets smaller). The cold blob is cooled down water below normal values which should be because of meltwater). Moreso, because this is also the region with huge sea ice losses (leads also to meltwater at the surface).
ALl the best
Jan
Nemo @5,
There appears to be a few errors in what you write which, I’m sorry, make your comment @5 to be the “pure nonsense”
Thus is is not 40 years that Rossby has been “continuosly” measuring the strength of the Gulf Stream (although Rossby has been doing measurements of ocean currents for over 40 years). Back in 2014, that ‘measurement’ period only spanned 20 years which I’m sure does not make Rossby the “only one oceanographer” you suggest.
At that time Rossby’s measurements did not find evidence for a slowdown (with the research paper being discussed here) saying his results contradicted other findings.
But he did not brand a slowdown as being “pure nonsense.” Instead, in the 2014 paper he discusses possible reasons for the contradictory data while in the 2014 commentary he is quoted saying “there is good reason to be concerned about the long-term stability of the Gulf Stream, since if the Gulf Stream were slowing, a decrease in the flow of warm water to the northern North Atlantic could cause significant cooling in parts of Europe.”
@Nemo (5) The only reference I find for that is from 2014, and it sounds as if Rossby based his conclusion only on direct current speed measurements. The article here mentions the small amount of information from direct measurements but describes other methods of analysis as well, which were neither acknowledged nor addressed by Rossby in the reference I found.
I’m pretty sure Rossby, though semiretired, still studies the gulf stream, and is not convinced, at least yet, that he has evidence for slowing. If he said that claims of slowing are “pure nonsense”, you’d better provide a reliable link for that.
Stefan, thanks for this clear and helpful update. Something that is not so clear in the article is the distinction between the Gulf Stream, which usually refers to the near-surface current system in the North Atlantic transporting water northward off the North American east coast, and the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which refers to the deep overturning circulation in the North Atlantic. They are closely linked but they are not the same. The Gulf Stream is driven in part by the surface westerly winds from North America across the North Atlantic, which may be independent of variations in the AMOC. Some of the observational data and analysis described in this article may be better for documenting changes in the AMOC and some may be better for documenting changes in the Gulf Stream.
Oceanographers such as Stefan will be able to correct what I say here.
#5 “There is only one oceanographer who has been continuously measuring gulf stream velocity for 40 years …”
Then he should be able to prove the study wrong.