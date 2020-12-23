2020 has been an unusual and challenging year in many ways. One was the record-breaking number of named tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic (and the Carribean Sea). There has been 30 named North Atlantic tropical cyclones in 2020, beating the previous record of 28 from 2005 by two.
A natural question then is whether we can expect this high number in the future or if the number of tropical storms will continue to increase. A high number of such events is equivalent to a high frequency of tropical cyclones.
But we should expect fewer tropical cyclones generally in a warmer world according to the IPCC “SREX” report from 2012, and those that form may become even more powerful than the ones that we have observed to date:
There is generally low confidence in projections of changes in extreme winds because of the relatively few studies of projected extreme winds, and shortcomings in the simulation of these events. An exception is mean tropical cyclone maximum wind speed, which is likely to increase, although increases may not occur in all ocean basins. It is likely that the global frequency of tropical cyclones will either decrease or remain essentially unchanged…
So how does this conclusion relate to the number of tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic with a new record this season? One reason to look in more detail at the North Atlantic is because its observational record is believed to be more complete and more reliable than for other regions around the world.
The observational record may also suggest that the number of tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic has increased slowly over the 50 years in addition to year-to-year fluctuations around this trend (black symbols in Fig 1).
We know that the number of cyclones is sensitive to the time of the year (hence, hurricane seasons), phenomena such as El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO), and geography (the ocean basin shape and the latitude). We also know that the sea surface needs to be warmer than 26.5°C for them to form.
The role of sea surface temperature is indeed an important factor, and from physical reasoning, one would think that the number of tropical cyclones depends on the area of warm sea surface (sea surface temperature exceeding 26.5°C).
One explanation for why the area is a key factor may be that the probability of finding favourable conditions with right ‘seed’ for organised convection (e.g. easterly waves) and no wind shear increases when there is a greater region with sufficient sea surface temperatures.
The area of warm sea surface is mentioned in the IPCC SREX that dismisses the expectation that an increase in the area extent of the region of 26°C sea surface temperature should lead to increases in tropical cyclone frequency. Specifically it says that there is
a growing body of evidence that the minimum SST [sea surface temperature] threshold for tropical cyclogenesis increases at about the same rate as the SST increase due solely to greenhouse gas forcing.
On the other hand, there has also been some indication that the number of tropical cyclones does seem to be proportional to the area to the power of 5: (Benestad, 2008). When this relationship is extended to recent years, as shown with the green and blue curves in Fig 1, we see an increase that this crude estimate more or less follows the observed number of evens.
Global warming implies a greater area with sea surface exceeding the threshold of 26.5°C for tropical cyclone genesis. Also, the nonlinear dependency to implies few events and little trend as long as is below a critical size. The combination of a nonlinear relationship and a critical threshold area could explain why it is difficult to detect a trend in the historical data.
There is some good news in that is limited by the geometry of the ocean basin. Nevertheless, a potential nonlinear connection between the number of tropical cyclones and is a concern. If this cannot be falsified, then the tropical cyclones represent a more potent danger than anticipated by the IPCC SREX conclusions. So let’s hope that somebody is able to show that the analysis presented in (Benestad, 2008) is wrong.
Fig 1. Observed (black symbols) and estimated (green and blue curves) number of named tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea after (Benestad, 2008). Source: “demo(tropicalcyclones)”.
References
- R.E. Benestad, "On tropical cyclone frequency and the warm pool area", Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, vol. 9, pp. 635-645, 2009. http://dx.doi.org/10.5194/nhess-9-635-2009
“The observational record may also suggest that the number of tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic has increased slowly over the 50 years…”
I’m surprised you didn’t mention one contribution to this could be improvements in observational methods over that period. I’m almost certain we are seeing more very short lived weak storms and subtropical storms that would have been missed back then, and hurricanes that would have been previously classed as tropical storms (there was at least one hurricane in the last 10 years that looked like a sloppy mess on satellite).
https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/historical-atlantic-hurricane-and-tropical-storm-records/
Shear Frustration,
I keep reposting this comment/question from Andrew Sipocz (#13 UV) in the hope that someone familiar with the topic will answer it for him… not an area I’ve paid attention to:
“What’s going on here? Check out the negative trend line of vertical wind shear for the Main Development Region of Atlantic tropical cyclones on page 30 by Dr. Klotzbach.
https://tropical.colostate.edu/Forecast/2020-11.pdf
What we’ve heard in the past is that with AGW, climate models show increasing wind shear and thus fewer tropical cyclones in the future, though stronger ones (due to increased ocean temperature). This seems to show that AGW may bring both more (lower wind shear) and stronger tropical cyclones to the Atlantic. This seems to be the case with more, and more rapidly intensifying storms since 2005.”
Anyone?
If the stratosphere is also cooling, wouldn’t that increase the pressure differential that drives cyclones, and reduce the necessary sea-surface temperatures for them to form?
Or is that not enough of a change to be significant?
Glad to see this discussion. Particularly interesting is the point about increases warm-sea area, even if it remains a bit inconclusive at this point.
I’d be interested, too, about the potential effects of an *extended* hurricane season. All this piece says about that is the very embryonic comment that “We know that the number of cyclones is sensitive to the time of the year (hence, hurricane seasons).” So, if ‘off-season’ months warm, what happens?
One metric would be hurricane frequency during ‘edge months’ such as December. Is there enough data to draw a conclusion, or at least give an indication?
If TS Wilfred had occurred in 1860, would it have been named?
Adam Lea @1 – I am sure that some short-lived tropical storms were missed early in the satellite days, say 1970s and 80s. However, the north Atlantic shipping routes are fairly well used, and I would be very surprised if enough was missed to account for more than a small fraction of the over 50% increase since then. What I find more surprising is that there isn’t much overall trend in the 100 years preceding 1970, although it was clearly to the advantage of ships to stay well away from a tropical storm if they could.
Keith Woollard @4,
I don’t think naming is of itself relevant to the count of storms. There was, after all, an un-named sub-tropical storm included in the then-record-breaking 28 storms of the 2005 season, between TS Stan and TS Tammy.
The large number of US storms was predicted, but underestimated.
Something to do with La Nina (sorry for fuzzy term, but my brain is fuzzy). But an extraordinary year and in many ways counterintuitive for a La Nina year as well.
For anyone interesting in looking up tropical storm data, Wikipedia does a remarkable job, in general and in specific. For example:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_hurricanes
Other of W’s sites also have excellent maps. For example, see “season summary” here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Atlantic_hurricane_season
Can anyone provide a quick explanation for why they say the “minimum SST threshold for tropical cyclogenesis increases at about the same rate as the SST increase”? Is there a physical reason given or just statistics?
#4 as I understand it storms were normally only named in those days if they caused major damage or inconvenience and then often by the saints name of the day or the name of an island or landmass hit by it.
3: “So, if ‘off-season’ months warm, what happens?”
I’m not a tropical cyclone expert, although it is an area of my work. If wamring sea surface temperatures are having an effect on Atlantic tropical cyclone genesis, I would expect this to happen more at the beginning of the season than at the end. In June and July, the atmospheric conditions (e.g wind shear) are conducive in localised regions for tropical cyclones to form, but the sea surface temperature in the main development region is insufficient, so they typically form in the Caribbean/Gulf in earfly season. At the end of the season, the sea surface temperature is still conducive but the wind shear increases over the Atlantic and Caribbean, and the relative humidity decreases, so tropical cyclone genesis ceases in the main development region, then later the Caribbean, sometimes storms for in the sub-tropics late season e.g. 2005.
One thing I am curious about is whether climate change might be having an effect on tropical cyclone genesis in the sub-tropical Atlantic. There seem to have been several years recently where activity in the sub-tropics has been high, even when main development region activity has not been notable. 2018 is a good example, lots of activity north of 25N, anything tracking across the MDR sheared apart or choked with dry air.
Is there any good reason to think that warmed oceans equals longer storm season and stronger storms? It seems like that would simply follow, but I don’t study storms much, so maybe I have missed something.
Mike
S Molnar@9 Yes, there is a physical reason to suspect that “minimum SST threshold for tropical cyclogenesis increases at about the same rate as the SST increase.” A tropical cyclone is a self-sustaining organized system of tropical convection (i.e. thunderstorms). In order to achieve this, the thunderstorms that develop must be consistently strong enough to reach to the tropopause or higher – which requires that the warm moist air from near the sea surface must have enough potential instability to keep rising to the tropopause when lifted. However, the height of the tropical tropopause is established by other thunderstorms. So, warming oceans drive up the general height of the tropopause through repeated formation of towering thunderstorms, even if these aren’t organized into a tropical cyclone. Thus, a general warming of the tropical oceans ought to create an overall environment requiring taller thunderstorms in order to initiate tropical cyclogenesis. This means that warmer background tropical SSTs tend to require higher local SSTs in order to “compete” and create a self-sustaining tropical cyclone.