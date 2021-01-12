Flyer tipping

You would be forgiven for not paying attention to the usual suspects of climate denial right now, but they are trying to keep busy anyway.
Last week (January 8), Roy Spencer [Update Jan 13: now deleted] posted a series of Climate Change “flyers” on his personal blog that purported to be organised by David Legates (NOAA, detailed to Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), nominally on leave from (and soon to return to) U. Delaware). Each was a rather garishly colored rehash of standard climate denial talking points, but featuring the OSTP official logo, and claiming to be copyrighted by OSTP (a legal impossibility). Note that if this was an official US Govt. work, they could not copyright them, but if it wasn’t, they could not legally use the OSTP logo to indicate that it was.
The reaction to this definitive refutation of mainstream science (ha!) was… silence. Spencer’s post was reblogged at WUWT but again, nothing happened [Update Jan 13: Also now deleted]. . Many of the authors of the pieces themselves – many of whom are active on social media – didn’t bother to tweet or post about them. Odd.
The whole thing seems to be Legates trying to get a pet project out into the world before the new administration comes in, but without bothering with all that messy peer-review, official permission, proper channels or, you know, actual science. Almost certainly this is also a violation of the Data Quality Act, something Patrick Michaels (one of the flyer authors) was quite exercised about in his effort. Consistency is also apparently optional.
Anyway, a couple of days ago (Jan 10), they were also posted on Willie Soon’s new website where they were noticed on twitter, and today there have been some media eyebrows raised.
Is there a there there?
The flyers themselves are remarkably thin on valid argumentation. Will Happer’s discussion of Radiative Transfer is mostly textbook stuff except for the last paragraph where he simply asserts that a radiative forcing of 3 W/m2 can’t possibly matter. That’s kind of the key issue, which he totally elides.
Christopher Essex purports to discuss climate models, without ever showing anything from a climate model. He seems to be arguing against some Aristotelian concept of climate models that never has to be bothered with actually looking at the real world (for instance). Weird, and totally pointless.
Spencer makes the remarkable assertion that climate has changed for natural reasons in the past (I’m shocked, shocked!), and ignores how attribution actually works (I’m not at all shocked).
The Connollys and Willie Soon’s flyer purports to talk about sun-climate connections, but they spend most of their effort talking about Milankovitch forcing before pivoting to imagining a universe where the temperatures have not in fact been steadily climbing but where they could conceivably have a higher correlation to out-of-date and unsupported reconstructions of solar activity. In so doing, they even have the chutzpah to cite a paper of mine. Meh.
Etc. If there is a demand in the comments, I could expand on the others, but for now, I think you get the idea.
Why should anyone care?
Great question! I don’t think anyone should. But this whole effort is emblematic of how far the climate question has moved. With a new US administration poised to act on climate across a whole series of fronts, this feeble throwback (were they released on a Thursday?), serves to underline how out-of-touch these old school deniers and their talking points really are. This is perhaps the last weak ‘hurrah’ of a bankrupt cause.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Update (4pm, Jan 12): that was quick:
BREAKING: @WHOSTP has fired climate contrarians David Legates and @RyanMaue days before their last scheduled day of service, due to their role in the unauthorized writing and publishing of controversial climate papers w/ White House markings. https://t.co/3aMhpZJ65w— Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) January 12, 2021
> The Connollys and
No relation, I’d like to emphasise.
And since I’m here… what’s weird is how late this is; which is to say, how incompetent. Although the Trump administration being incompetent is hardly news. If they wanted to take their denial seriously, they’d have done this four years ago and at least then have them extant for that long; now, they’ll be revoked in a few weeks and it will all be an utter waste of time.
[Response: Exactly. – gavin]
Why am I not surprised?
Yes, it’s clear that people will leave all sorts of junk out there, not because they want to get rid of it — like dumping an old refrigerator in the woods — but because they want to create fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the community of ideas. Unfortunately, this has the effect of poisoning the atmosphere for truly novel ideas in climate science that should be considered.
It really should be no more difficult for you to debunk a serious and earnestly contributed idea as having to wade through the FUD. Note how in the discussion to my own idea, the NOAA reviewer essentially says he has “wasted his time”.
All of these get lost in the noise of climate change clutter.
What is bad is that there has been a crescendo of disinformation and violence (I use the word intentionally) done to the truth. I like the fly tip metaphor. David Legates, Ryan Maue, and the rest of this dangerous sorry crew, are doing all the harm they can: to maul a metaphor, rotting hay while clouds obscure sunshine.
I disagree that it doesn’t matter. For the credulous, these are all they need. “Raising media eyebrows” does not undo the harm.
For a person seeking knowledge, the “official” look of this means it will help add to the body of ignorance and lies that hold sway at a time when we are approaching a crisis point.
For comparison, we’ve been tiptoeing around the potential for violence we can all metastasizing into real danger. I’m afraid tiptoeing around dangerous potentials is no longer safe. Sad but true.
If anyone needs more detailed information to rebute one of the papers, or parts thereof, go to SkepticalScience.com and enter key words and/or the author’s name into the Search box.
Gavin et al,
I am posting a link to this article on the Facebook page of Skeptical Science. It will go live at 3:00 PM ET.
Gavin et al,
Google Chrome is telling me that your website is not secure.
[Response: It doesn't use https. We should fix that… – gavin]
Let justice roll down … Maue and Legates have been fired!
[Response: Ha. Just from OSTP though… but still, nice to see. I've updated the post. – gavin]
Legates broadcasting is science misinformation and expressly or by implication says it’s an official government position? He did that in Delaware back in 2007, this is not surprising. We should take a page from paleoclimatology and apply it to contrarians. What they are doing now might not be the same as they did in the past, but we can get a pretty good idea about their present by examining their past.
Susan Anderson:
Preemptive reply to reflexive #butFreeSpeech screeches: The First Amendment to the US Constitution does not guarantee science deniers a job on the public payroll. I’m happy about that!
Here’s Spencer’s attempt at a workaround for the You’re Fired problem
“We believe Earth and its ecosystems – created by God’s intelligent design and infinite power and sustained by His faithful providence – are robust, resilient, self-regulating, and self-correcting…. “
Signatories include Spencer, Legates, Neil Frank, D’Aleo and Christopher Monckton.
How many others are like-minded but prefer to keep it to themselves?
I’m in favor of exploring the rest in detail; in the end it’s the only way to defeat denial and the destruction of truth. But please get someone to proofread. Maybe it’s stress or COVID constraints, maybe it’s twittering that’s caused everyone to be careless but I’ve noticed a huge increase in typos recently.
“didn’t bothered to ”
“seems to arguing against”
“Aristolean”
[Response: Thanks! – gavin]
For all of you who looked at the denialists making the same arguments that have just been shredded all over again and wondered, “Are these guys really that stupid?” Well, now we have a definitive answer.
Gavin, I updated the strip too-
Another media eyebrow raised..
“A Late Burst of Climate Denial Extends the Era of Trump Disinformation” by Lisa Friedman & Christopher Flavelle, Climate, New York Times, Jan 12, 2021
Why should anyone care?
I hope this site would take that view seriously and finally end the massive amount of posting wasted in denial and denialists. We have been past the point of diminishing returns on fighting denialism for a long time now.
Note that large environmental groups are gearing up for bi-weekly reporting on the increase of climate denialism, as described at eenews.net in “Greens track deniers . . .”
Also, please do provide RealClimate better security, not to mention that better management of repetitive trolling would be appreciated. Thanks.