RealClimate logo


Nenana Ice Classic 2021

Filed under: — gavin @ 30 April 2021

And…. it’s that time again. The clock stopped on the Nenana ice classic this afternoon (April 30, 12:50pm AT). This is pretty much on trend and unsurprising given the relatively slightly cool winter in Alaska. The jackpot on offer this year was $233,591 but will likely be shared among several winners. This year’s ‘break up’ is a little odd, since the ice moved sufficiently to trigger the clock, but not enough to actually topple the tripod (which is still visible as this is being written (9pm ET) – Update 10:30pm ET: gone now though!). But, the rules are the rules…

Nenana Ice Classic break-up dates since 1917.

The trends in the break up date is about 8 days earlier per century (±4), estimated over the whole record, but substantially faster over the last 50 years (16 ± 12 days/century, 95% CI).

Other phenological records show similar trends, notably the longest cherry blossom record from Kyoto which dates back to 9th Century, and which had a record earliest peak bloom this year and a clear trend over the last few decades:

Kyoto Cherry Blossom trends (graph from Statista)

Feel free to link to your favorite such record in the comments…

3 Responses to “Nenana Ice Classic 2021”

  1. 1
    Paul Pukite (@whut) says:
    30 Apr 2021 at 10:04 PM

    For ice-out dates, its better to get gather more statistics. Consider the ice-out dates for a large sample of Minnesota lakes organized according to latitude

    https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img706/9683/v4hb.jpg

    key:

    https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img706/7866/srd.gif

    This year in MN ice-out was relatively early in comparison to the mean

    https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/ice_out/index.html

  2. 2
    Russell says:
    1 May 2021 at 11:42 AM

    No worries, Gavin- no climatologists were thrown to the Iditarod sled dogs this year, and there are plans afoot to feed them Beyond Burger next time.

    https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/04/the-next-big-thing-in-existential.html

  3. 3
    jacobl says:
    1 May 2021 at 1:58 PM

    looks like the tripod sank
    ps do you have any error bars on the regression?
    thanks jacob l

    [Response: 7.8±3.8 days/century (95% CI) – gavin]

Leave a Reply

Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.