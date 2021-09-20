There is a new push to reduce CH4 emissions as a possible quick ‘win-win’ for climate and air quality. To be clear this is an eminently sensible idea – as it has been for decades (remember the ‘Methane-to-markets’ initiative from the early 2000s?), but it inevitably brings forth a mish-mash of half-remembered, inappropriate or out-of-date comparisons between the impacts of carbon dioxide and methane. So this is an attempt to put all of that in context and provide a hopefully comprehensive guide to how, when, and why to properly compare the two greenhouse gases.
Historical comparisons
First of all, let’s be clear about the relative magnitude of the gas concentrations. In 2020, CO2 was at ~410 parts per million, while CH4 was around 1870 parts per billion (or 1.87 ppm, a factor of more than 200 smaller). However the relative rise since the pre-industrial is three times larger for CH4, around 150%, compared to the 50% increase in CO2.
The radiative forcing from these changes in concentrations can be easily calculated using standard formulas (from Etminan et al, 2016 which supersede the slightly simpler ones from IPCC TAR), as about 2 W/m2 for the CO2 change and 0.65 W/m2 for CH4.
But methane’s role in atmospheric chemistry and as a source of stratospheric water vapour means that it has a bigger effect on climate than just the direct effect of its concentration. Methane emissions have a feedback on its own lifetime, serve as an ozone precursor, and reduce the production of sulphate and nitrate aerosols (and consequently indirect cloud-aerosol effects), all of which amplify its net warming effect to about 1.2 W/m2 (to about 60% of the CO2 effect since 1750). There is also a very small impact of the CH4 oxidation to CO2 itself for any fossil-fuel derived methane.
This implies that if you convert the impacts of each set of emissions into temperatures, as was done in the IPCC AR6 report, you get about 0.75ºC from the changes in CO2 and 0.5ºC for CH4 (from the late 19th C, see figure below) or 1ºC and 0.6ºC, respectively, from 1750. Thus despite the smaller concentrations and changes in methane compared to carbon dioxide, the impacts are comparable.
Stocks and flows
Before we go any further though, we need to understand that the effective perturbation time for CO2 and CH4 in the atmosphere are very different. CO2 emissions embed themselves in the atmosphere/biosphere/upper-ocean carbon cycle and have very long-term impacts (under natural conditions, some 15% of the CO2 perturbation will still be in the atmosphere thousands of years from now). In contrast, methane has a perturbation time-scale of about 12 years. This implies that the impact of CO2 on temperature is cumulative (a function of the total emitted CO2 or stock), while the impact of CH4 is a function of current (~decadal) emissions (the flows). Stabilizing temperature effects from CO2 means getting down to net-zero anthropogenic emissions, while stabilizing temperature effects from CH4 means simply stabilizing emissions.
The impacts of emissions of CH4 compared to CO2 then will have a time-varying component. Over a short time, the enhanced effectiveness of methane will be important but on very long time scales the effects of CO2 will be dominant. This is the source of the difference between the “Global Warming Potential” (GWP) numbers calculated at 20 years or 100 years which have been used for decades. You might recall that GWP is defined as the ratio on per-kg basis of the temperature impact of other greenhouse gases compared to CO2 over a specific time period. But as is clearly stated in AR6, the suitability of comparative emission metrics depends on your end goal or values.
For instance, if you use GWP-100 to trade off emissions on the way to a temperature stabilization scenario, it simply doesn’t work (since you can’t balance any net CO2 emissions with a particular level of CH4 emissions – you would need to have constantly decreasing CH4). Hence, newer concepts like GWP* have been developed that take that into account. Nonetheless, the UNFCCC (and the EPA) use the GWPs from IPCC AR4 for calculating CO2eq emissions and have not updated them as the science has progressed.
Forward-facing comparisons
People tend to be most interested in comparisons related to future choices, and it’s worth bearing in mind that while there are many ways to do this, most don’t relate to real choices that people have, nor do they clearly match up with a consistent set of values. I’ll return to that issue below. So let’s go:
- Molecule-to-molecule concentrations: On a per-ppm basis, methane is 25 times more effective as a direct greenhouse gas. Including the indirect effects, increases that to 45 times as effective.
- kg-to-kg: On a mass basis, methane is 70 times more effective as a greenhouse gas. This takes into account of the different molecular weights of the molecules. That would mean 126 times as effective including indirect effects.
- kgC-to-kgC: an equal amount of kgC as CH4 or CO2 gives rise to the same ppm change, so kgC-to-kgC, methane is again 45 times more effective as a greenhouse gas.
- kg to kg emitted: This is where it starts to get hairy because of the different timescales. Current (AR6) estimates for fossil-sourced methane are ~83 for GWP-20 and ~30 for GWP-100 (AR6 Table 7.15). (It’s slightly smaller than this for biogenic (non-fossil) methane since the oxidation product of CO2 in that case is carbon neutral). The assessed uncertainties in these values (largely related to direct and indirect aerosol effects) are ±25 and ±11. The AR4 value for methane GWP-100 was 25.
- kgC emitted to kgC emitted: For some applications, for instance judging the impact of flaring natural gas vs. releasing it directly into the atmosphere, the kg-to-kg comparisons are not relevant, since the same amount of carbon is being emitted, rather than the same total mass. For that, the GWP-like value over 100 years, choosing to release methane directly would be 30*16/44 = 11 times worse than flaring [Corrected 9/20/21].
- Emissions for temperature stabilization: Each additional GtC of carbon dioxide contributes to about 0.00165ºC of eventual warming (the TCRE), while a sustained TgCH4/yr of methane emissions (0.00075 GtC/yr), leads to ~3 ppb increase of methane concentrations (AR6 Table 5.2), about 0.0024 W/m2 in total radiative forcing, and, assuming a median climate sensitivity of 3ºC for 2xCO2, roughly 0.002ºC of equilibrium global warming. That implies you need a sustained reduction of 0.8 TgCH4/yr (0.0006 GtC/yr of methane) to compensate for a one-off GtC pulse of CO2.
Whatever way you slice this it implies that CH4 reductions have an outsize effect on climate, as well as an undeniably positive impact on air pollution, crop yields and public health (mainly through ozone reductions). It is therefore not a complicated decision to pursue methane reductions, taking care not to assume that doing so gets you off the hook for reducing CO2, whatever the EPA says.
I’d like this page to be useful and current, so if you think I should add an additional comparison, or use case, or if you think I’ve got something wrong, please let me know in the comments.
References
- M. Etminan, G. Myhre, E.J. Highwood, and K.P. Shine, "Radiative forcing of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide: A significant revision of the methane radiative forcing", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 43, 2016. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/2016GL071930
38 Responses to "The definitive CO2/CH4 comparison post"
Gerald. Jurasinski says
Thank you very much for this very clear and informative description of the difference between CO2 and CH4. Maybe it would be worth to add a short paragraph on the sources of CH4 we need to address. Because there can be cases where we would accept CH4 emissions:
We are talking a lot about rewetting drained peatlands lately and often have to discuss CH4 emissions that of course increase after rewetting. However, we have shown, that the effect of ongoing high CO2 emissions from drained peatlands would be worse for the climate than rewetting (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-15499-z) although this will cause non-negligible CH4 emissions.
Helge Drange says
Thanks Gavin! Not directly on-topic, but some discussion – or references/links – to methane locked in permafrost and it’s potential climate impact – would be great.
Andrew Simmons says
Methane in general, and hydrates and permafrost in particular, have been covered here a few times over the years (for instance here: https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2012/01/much-ado-about-methane/
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2005/12/methane-hydrates-and-global-warming/
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2012/01/an-online-model-of-methane-in-the-atmosphere/
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2014/09/the-story-of-methane-in-our-climate-in-five-pie-charts/
That said, those are all rather old in Internet years. No doubt observations and theory have moved on a bit since then, but I assume any findings of major significance would have been covered here too. (?)
Loz says
Stocks and flows, OK if we (crudely) consider only fossil C oxidation important, and carbon cycle
living-terrasphere C waxing and waning under various influences, should not the ultimate stock of fossil C in natural gas be the only consideration of long term threat?
Oxidation of methane by burning natural gas is not rate limited, unlike atmospheric CH4.
And, unlike reserves of cheap oil, there are huge reserves of natural gas available for use. In other words, the huge stock of CO2 potential in nat gas that will be in the atmosphere for a very long time belie the apparent short term rate-limited CH4 warming potential from (say) bovine ferment.
And the burnt nat gas percent of the CO2 atmospheric stock has likely increased a lot lately.
Obviously biogenic methane has an effect, and fiddling with the dynamics of the carbon cycle helps.
But the real problem isn’t as clear when the two CO2/CH4 stocks and flows are considered together, rather than separated out.
Ian Enting says
Enting and Clisby (At Chem Phys, 21, 4699, 2021) have argued that getting a CO2 equivalence from a pathway
of CH4 emissions involves defining an index (cf various financial indices) so that the frequency
response of CO2 defined by the equivalence is the same as the frequency response of the actual
methane emissions. Thus the index has to emphasise the high frequencies in the equivalence and
attenuate the low frequencies. The index is acting like an equaliser in an audio circuit. In the frequency
domain the ideal index can be defined as the ratio of the Fourier transforms of the impulse response functions of
CO2 and CH4, multiplied by the ratio of radiative forcing per kg. (Since the response functions are zero
for t < 0, the calculations are more naturally done as Laplace transforms rather than Fourier transforms).
This analysis shows how the various indices such as GWP*, developed by Myles Allen and collaborators
at Oxford, give much better approximations to equivalent radiative forcing than using GWP (where the
index is a single multiplicative factor) or using an index defined by rate of change of emissions for CH4
and other short-lived gases.
Geoff Beacon says
Good piece – but GWP* gets off much too lightly.
GWP* has the enormous flaw that at zero GWP* neither CO2 or methane emissions need be zero. Isn’t Neil Enright (sustainsuccess.co.uk) right when he says
There is also the reductio ad absurdum that to make it easier achieve “net-zero” GWP* in, say 2060, methane emissions should not be cut yet.
Perhaps we should also remember that the RCPs that save our climate require negative CO2 emissions making CO2 have a shorter residence in the atmosphere. Does this blur the difference between short-lived methane and long-lived CO2?
Does GWP* really show that “the science has progressed” or is it a means to allow more emissions at “net-zero”?
Urs Neu says
This is a question that has been raised in a few discussions on the topic. However, one had to look at CO2 in the same way. In many emission trading schemes, emitters have initially got emission rights at an amount of their current emissions and then can start to reduce from that level. And country define their reduction goals on the basis of their emissions at a certain time (be it 1990 or 2000 or whatever). So we have the same problem with CO2. So we probably should discuss this issue for all GHGs, not only for methane.
Marcus says
Hi Gavin,
Thank you for this – I’ve been trying to put together something similar on my own! A couple of initial comments, though I may have more thoughts later:
1) on the forward-facing kgC to kgC comparison – is it possible that you flipped the conversion? E.g., per kg the ratio is 30. Since methane is lighter than CO2, a kg has about 3x as many molecules of methane as CO2… so when you move to a kgC (or ppm) basis, you are reducing the amount of methane, so you should be reducing the impact of methane relative to CO2, not increasing it (like happens above for your atmospheric comparison).
2) in the forward-looking list, you might also include the “economic damage” metric: you could either look at the US government social cost of methane v. social cost of CO2 as a measure (though that includes the CO2 fertilization effect as a confounder), or you could look at the papers which relate GWPs to global-damage-potentials (Sarofim & Giordano, and Mallapragada & Mignone)
Also, while recognizing the ozone-mediated benefits of methane mitigation for health & crops, it might be a useful parallel to point out that CO2 reductions have benefits for reducing ocean acidification (and mixed effects in terms of CO2 fertilization… CO2 fertilization is probably beneficial on the whole, but has saturation limits and some negative effects in terms of its effects on micronutrients, weeds, and invasives).
Thanks for your work,
-Marcus
Gavin says
On 1) Oops! you are correct. I’ve updated the text. I will look up the other references too. Thanks. – gavin
Marcus says
As long as I’m nitpicking: according to 7.SM.7, I actually calculate the per ppm ratio to be 3.88/.133 = a factor of 29, and per mass then to be a factor of 80.
(when including indirect effects, relying on Table 7.15, I get the per ppm ratio to be 44, and the per mass ratio would then be 121 times)
Carbomontanus says
@ Marcus
I can hardly believe that Ozone will react to methane in the lower troposphere, because I looked over traditional chapters on it fror other reasons.
Ozone is produced from air by sharp UV or high voltage coronal electric discharge. In the lab, the Siemens ozone device is made of carefully cleaned glass or better fused quarz, to be absolutely free from nitrous lab gases, and mounted together by purest paraffin wax. Becaus ozone eats rubber and cork.
And if so, pure straight alkanes like CH4 will also be resistant to ozone.
But turpenes equal to rubber is quite more reactive and makes “ozonides”, that stinks and can detonate.
Conclusion: half burnt hydrocarbons, diesel and coalsmoke, obscure odeours and perfumes, bacteriae, virus, and the refreshing smell of harz, coniferes, and “balsam”, is rather what will react spontaneously with ozone.
Further burnt sulphur in air SO2 react with water and oxygen with “NOx” as catalyst” and give H2SO4. But a dilute H2O2 solution in water does also oxidixe S4+ into S6+., wherefore Ozone will surely also do the same.
Ozone detonates at any temperature if its pressure, partial or in mixtures, comes above 0.12 bar.. Thus cannot be confined and transported. For necessary use of ozone, one must set up that “Siemens ozonizer”.
H2O- gas hardly rises higher than the tropopause in our atmjosphere. Still, it is surely there higher up in the sub- arctic stratospheric clouds, that are shown to be HNO3 . H2SO4 . H2O in nanocristaline form. And still further up in the Noctilucent clouds, in the polar mesosphaeric clouds.
The theory for that is actually that CH4 is able to get that high up, and get scratched and oxidized by very sharp UV. For nitric acid, ammonia may be the source.
What surely will eat ozone down here where we live, is the combustion of stinky diesel and cheapest bunkers oil and cheapest coal, giving very acid rain and corrosion on cars and buildings and photochemical smog as fameous byproducts.
Hitgher up, cheapest military grade jet- fuel especially russian, will do the same.
The Space shuttle did add a lot of H2O to the mesosphere, and the subpolar mesos0phaeric clouds were quite impressive in those days. It is hard to believe, but remember that the exhaust volumes get extreemly large under those low pressures.
Øyvind says
@Carbomontanus
I think you misunderstood what Marcus wrote: “ozone-mediated benefits of methane mitigation” translates into: If methane emissions are reduced the amount of ozone near the ground is reduced. In other words he is not claiming that ozone reacts with methane rather the opposite. An impact of increased methane is an increase in surface ozone due to reactions with NO in the reaction chain from CH4 to CO2. In other words reducing methane is good both for reducing both climate change and surface pollution.
Carbomontanus says
@ Øyvind
As Ozone hardly interferes and reacts with CH3 IN VITRO at any relevant temperatures, I think you must look for other explainations, “NO” will hardly help you.
That “NO” product out of Birkelands oven and later out of spontaneous oxidation of NH3 from the Haber Bosch synteti9s with common air over a very exspensive platinum- catalyzer,….
………was conducted into the bottom of a so called “Syretårn”, the acid towers, of granite, with stones inside for higher reactive surfaces, and water sprayed from above. Those towers are obsolete but came on Unesco heritage- list. Thin, HNO3 could be tapped from below and concentrated to commercial grade by destillation. For fertillizers and don`t forget theb bulk of all the nitro- explosives of WW1 and WW 2.
Those acid towers did work!
This true history entails that “NOx” and “NO” in moist air will react and settle down rather efficiently. . The easly pioneering industrialists did discuss all that, and knew it and earned on it.
It is Liebigs agro- chemical theory of nitrogen due to electric sparks, along with Benjamin Franklin.
NO does not cause the ozone, it follows it and reduces- breaks down ozone catalytically., The patented high voltage , electric “ozonizers” must be thorroughly rinsed and cleaned of nitrous gases on the surfaces, else the ozone production will be miserable. Meaning, Ozone is not stable in the environmentb of “NOx”, but rather efficiently reduced by it.
Reduction of metane happens in any case.
I know Eten is a bacterial nutricient, and tend to have learnt that also Metan the common moore- gas is oxidized by microbes in the moors and marshes. But what about in the air?
It disappears after a short while in any case. But after all, I tend to believe that due to the lack of concentrations and lighter sparks, this rather happens due to sunlight and sharp UV higher up, in the atmosphere by high enough E= h.ny in electronvolts to overcome the activation energies, to rip up and to split the quite stable CH4 molecule into highly chaotic and reactive free radicals., as an electrical spark the Birkieland way also would do.
Marcus says
And just to weigh in on the GWP*: it is clear that in terms of scientific equivalence, the GWP* is a superior measure. However, it has some challenges when attempting to use it in policy-relevant applications. The fact that the GWP* is a function of historical as well as present day emissions makes it more complicated to use. Moreover, that positive emissions of methane can have a negative GWP* is going to be confusing for many users.
(however, to respond to Geoff Beacon above: net-zero GWP means a stabilized climate. But cumulative GWP* shows total climate impact. So while delaying methane reductions means that you can stabilize more easily in 2060, you’d be stabilizing at a higher temperature because of the cumulative effect. Moving to a GWP* world means needing to think differently)
Kevin McKinney says
Since this issue has been raised, can someone point to a brief definition/description of GWP*? I’ve searched a bit but no joy, and the above discussion makes me curious about this concept.
Marcus says
Chapter 7 of the IPCC AR6 assessment talks about GWP* along with other metrics, on page 7-123: for me, the best definition is the mathematical one, so here it is:
“To calculate CO2 equivalent emissions under GWP*, the short-lived greenhouse gas emissions are multiplied by GWP100 × 0.28 and added to the net emission increase or decrease over the previous 20 years multiplied by GWP100 x 4.24 (Smith et al., 2021).”
Basically, the concept is that the only way to make CO2 and CH4 equivalent is to compare a pulse of CO2 to a sustained change in CH4. That is approximated with this comparison to 20 years ago for short-lived climate forcers. One nice aspect of the GWP* is that global net zero emissions by GWP* means approximately constant temperature. For example, assume that the world has reached a stabilized climate (zero CO2 emissions, constant methane emissions). If someone were to release a ton of CO2 (say, by burning coal), if not offset, that would lead to a permanent increase in global temperatures due to the long lifetime of CO2. We could try to offset by reducing a GWP-equivalent quantity of methane – but that would actually lead to a short-term cooling, and eventually back to the long-term warming as the methane oxidizes away. The GWP* instead says to reduce methane by only a fraction of the what the GWP-100 would suggest, but then because of this “historical” term (the past 20 years’ emissions), there would be continued reductions of methane, which would just about perfectly offset the long-term CO2 warming.
I don’t know if that helps explain the GWP*?
Geoff Beacon says
Article in Carbon Brief by Michelle Cain is a good start: Guest post: A new way to assess ‘global warming potential’ of short-lived pollutants
But do look at GWP* should not be adopted by the IPCC.
TheWarOnEntropy says
Interesting links, thanks. I can see problems with both GWP100 and GWP*. The second link raises the scenario in which a last-minute fall in methane production can be used to achieve a faux compliance with some form of net-zero greenhouse metric in a certain year. This seems highly undesirable to me, but I lack the climatology background to really pick a winning metric.
Don’t we want nations to commit to a year-by-year reduction in whatever metric we choose, so that achieving net-zero by some date is merely a by-product of improving the situation every year leading up to that date? Without committing to a linear (or at least fairly steady and monotonic) reduction, won’t there always be hypothetical ways to game the metric? I can’t see how any single metric can have the desired results if we are merely saying it has to be net zero in a specific year. I think the whole “net-zero by 2050” is nonsense.
In terms of the relative cost of a specified amount of global warming a hundred years from now versus the same amount of global warming next year, surely a delayed warming is substantially better? It’s not just that we’ll all be dead in a hundred years, but rather that the risk of crossing tipping points is very high now (and in the next two decades), and the risk will be softened if we take sufficiently firm action now. (If we are still close to tipping points in 2100 we’re screwed.) Also, the sort of debates we often see about whether we even need to act to reduce climate catastrophe will have been amply answered by the end of the century, so taxes and other measures to change behaviour will be a lot less necessary then than they are right now. Already, I see that a lot of people who have experienced real-time climate change, such as Australia’s Black Summer, are much closer to accepting the need for major change than they were 2 or 3 years ago. And everyone I know under the age of 20 is already convinced of the need for change. So we need a metric that changes behaviour right now.
On the other hand, letting fossil fuel companies have a last fling before acting responsibly needs to be discouraged, and a wound to the planet that lasts centuries should be taxed accordingly. A policy of pumping out CO2 for 10 years and then reining it in to meet the Paris Accord should not be encouraged, when the effects of that CO2 will still be present centuries later.
So I guess I am torn between metrics with long horizons and those with short horizons.
I’d be happy to be educated on the matter.
Kevin Donald McKinney says
Thanks, both Marcus & Geoff.
Geoff Beacon says
What’s that?
Yes. So it’s even looser than GWP100.
At the suggested stabilisation of surface temperature (i.e. GMST steady in about 2060?), the heat content of the Earth will still be increasing.
This stabilisation will not be an equilibrium, where the Earth’s Energy Balance is zero: oceans will be warming, ice will still be still melting and permafrost will still be thawing.
P.S. After the decay of CH4 in a few decades, the effect on GMST largely disappears, but the heat due to its warming will stay in the Earth for a very long time (centuries?). It stays as warmer oceans, melted ice and thawed permafrost. Good reasons to cut methane emissions now.
How big will the feedbacks that these cause be?
RodB says
Very interesting and informative post. Thanks.
Andrew Tyler says
This isn’t my field, so forgive a naive question, please!
Using the equation CH4 + 2 O2 -> CO 2 + 2 H2O , we learn that one mole of methane combusted yields 1 mole of carbon dioxide plus 2 moles of water.
Having learned in my youth that “water is the ultimate greenhouse molecule” , how does this play into these calculations ?
thank you
Gavin says
Oxidization of methane in the troposphere produces only tiny amounts of water relative to how much is there already, so that gets lost in the noise. When this happens in the (much drier) stratosphere, it’s a different story and it’s one of the indirect effects that are mentioned above that amplify the impact of methane emissions. – gavin
Dan Miller says
What about the comparison of how much a ton of CO2 leads to long-term increased temperature of the Earth vs. a ton of CH4? I believe this is called Global Temperature Potential (GTP) and I believe the GTP of CH4 is ~4. Is this a valid comparison?
Marcus says
The GTP is the relative impact on global temperature at a specific date resulting from a pulse of emissions: so where the GWP-100 is the integrated radiative forcing over 100 years after emission (which weighs impacts early and late in the 100 year period equally), the GTP-100 is the temperature change exactly 100 years after emission. The GTP does not consider impacts before or after that date.
There was consideration of using the time at which we are projected to stabilize as a moving target for the GTP – e.g., if we think that in 2060 we’ll stabilize temperatures, then in 2021, we’d use the GTP-39, in 2022 the GTP-38, and in 2059 the GTP-1. If all we cared about was temperature in 2060, this would be great, but the problem is that we actually care about 2061 and later too…
(there’s also a GTP resulting from sustained emissions… it ends up looking pretty similar to the GWP)
Geoff Beacon says
Climate Change 2007: Working Group I: The Physical Science Basis
The key point is “a given future time horizon”.
Methane decays in the atmosphere over a few decades. As this happens its effect on surface temperature diminishes.
After 100 years, The effect of emissions of CO2 will more-or-less retain their initial effect on surface temperature. [1]
After initial decades when emissions of methane cause a strong increase in Earth’s surface temperature, the effects on surface temperature subside (as most of the heating goes into the ocean).
Emissions of CO2 cause a long term increase in Earth’s surface temperature so after 100 years, the ratio of surface temperature rise due to methane and that due to CO2 becomes very small.
This means the GTP of methane after 100 years is very small – and small even after 30 years.
So why worry about methane except for short-term relief? That’s because only a small proportion of the heat it accumulates is currently radiated back into space. It is raising the temperature of the oceans, melting ice, thawing tundra. These effects will not be reversed for centuries (or longer).
Is this serious? Has it been sufficiently recognised?
[1] A clear explanation would be welcome of why the effects of CO2 emissions on Earth’s surface temperature do not decrease when a proportion of these emissions continue to be absorbed by CO2 sinks.
Richard the Weaver says
Hi, Geoff!
Yes, it is true, obvious, and irrefutable. If one swings a baseball bat as hard as one can, then it is pretty impossible to put Humpty Dumpty back together. Rate matters, like squared or cubed, and we’re swinging that bat at what? 1000x the rate the fastest natural home run swinger can manage…
So how’s that local ecosystem of yours doing after a summer (or winter – or year) that makes a Babe Ruth homer look like a T-ball shot?
“Tin foil for hats; tin foil for trees. Tin foil will save us, even from RFDs)”
Dominik Lenné says
Thx – very informative. The secondary methane effects are not well known and I am going to spread this further.
Readability remarks (may be nitpicking):
a) bullet list paragraphs could use a font size like the rest
b) I would use Teratons in the “temperature stabilization” paragraph to avoid very small °C values.
Some remarks on the newer GWP* comparison method would be interesting.
Roger Bryenton says
Two further points: Particularly relevnat as we need to quickly reduce temperature increase;
1. Pulse emissions of CH4 vs CO2 and GWP. A pulse of CH4 has a GWP of up to 120, and GWP10 is about 84 to 100. Thus sealing the leaking gas and oil well methane emissions has an immediate and necessary beneficial impact. So too with bovine emissions when we chose a non-bovine alternative food.
2. Stopping vs removing – longer term GHG reductions. Even if we stop emitting CO2, the warming effects continue. We must also therefore plan to remove CO2 if we want to maintain say, a 2C increase; if we do not remove CO2, the temperature will continue to climb.
This is not a hig-school science experiment. Our planet and our lives depend on massive social transformations from our fossil fuel addiction.
Killian says
We don’t need non=bovine so much as we need regenerative bovine as that acts as a massive C sink. Cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face is not a recommended strategy.
A lot less domesticated bovines replaced by herds of bovines, ungulates, etc., running about the planet would be the best of both worlds.
S.B. Ripman says
This comes from a non-scientist. My prime take-aways from the article are (i) that methane makes up a large percentage of current greenhouse gas emissions, (ii) that atmospheric “perturbation” caused by CO2 persists far longer than that caused by methane, and (iii) that about 60% of the greenhouse gas warming since 1750 is attributable to CO2 and about 40% from methane (this came as a surprise). One also gathers and that under current emission projections CO2 appears to pose the far greater long-term threat to climate. Also understood is the article’s conclusion: that pursuing immediate and forceful methane emission reductions makes eminent sense.
25 years ago a book by Gelbspan entitled “The Heat Is On” made the point that global warming is especially pernicious because it warms the world’s oceans and they are such massive storehouses of thermal energy that it will take an extremely long time for them to cool down again.
For me this raises the question of whether the heating effect of methane may be greater than it is given credit for. If during its 12-year perturbation it causes significant warming and the warmth is then stored in the oceans, and that stored thermal energy persists far a lengthy period, is that factored into the total negative effect of methane emissions?
Maybe it is already factored in and I’m missing it. If so, my apologies.
Thanks for providing such informative articles and the commentary of actual scientists. For a layman like myself it is a very valuable resource.
zebra says
S.B., the universal answer applies here…”it’s complicated”. But you have to keep in mind the distinction between
1. stabilizing the CO2 content of the atmosphere
2. stopping the increase of energy in the climate system (does not happen instantly after 1)
3. achieving a final new equilibrium state where the pattern of energy exchanges within the system is stable (what we experience as weather and local conditions; not what it was before we messed things up, but the “new normal”)
The point being that the only way to figure that out is through the models, which obviously have the energy gain from methane incorporated. So I trust the reporting of the specialists on this.
S.B. Ripman says
Thank you Mr. Zebra. Not obvious to me from the article; but now I’ve learned more
.
Mike says
so right! Thanks, Gavin.
“Whatever way you slice this it implies that CH4 reductions have an outsize effect on climate, as well as an undeniably positive impact on air pollution, crop yields and public health (mainly through ozone reductions). It is therefore not a complicated decision to pursue methane reductions, taking care not to assume that doing so gets you off the hook for reducing CO2…”
Cheers
Mike
Geoff Beacon says
I asked earlier for
I have found a paper by Solomon et al., which says
The “slower loss of heat” seems to be due to the warmer ocean. Before the cessation of emissions, CO2 warming builds up the heat in the oceans, which then slows the fall of surface temperatures. (The warmer ocean raises surface temperature above what it would have been if the oceans had not been warmed.)
However, the extra heat caused by CO2, previously in the atmosphere, is indistinguishable from the extra heat that methane leaves behind. Doesn’t this mean that the effect of methane on raising surface temperatures (GMST) lasts much longer than its residency in the atmosphere?
Perhaps this effect is very small but it must exist. Can climate models can quantify it?
Has anyone done this? Any references?
zebra says
Geoff, you just answered your own question:
“However, the extra heat caused by CO2, previously in the atmosphere, is indistinguishable from the extra heat that methane leaves behind.”
So why would you think that the models aren’t taking the energy that was added to the system by methane into account?
nigelj says
Zebra, once again you have not understood the question being asked. Try again.
Marcus says
Hi Geoff: I would encourage you to look at Figure 8.33 from the IPCC AR5: it is an estimate of the additional temperature change resulting from one year of emissions of each of the major greenhouse substances. These results are an interplay of 2 key processes: the lifetime of a gas in the atmosphere, and then the thermal inertia of the oceans.
With CO2, the issue is that once emitted, carbon has to end up somewhere – the ocean, the atmosphere, or the land system. Estimates suggest that after hundreds of years about 20-30 percent of the CO2 remains in the atmosphere. To understand why the oceans can’t absorb more despite the size of the carbon pool in the oceans you should look up the Revelle factor: basically, because of the chemistry of the oceans, in order to increase dissolved carbon in the oceans by 1 percent, you have to increase atmospheric CO2 loading by 8-13 percent or so. Coincidentally, the rate at which CO2 concentrations decrease after a pulse to this 20-30 percent level just about counterbalances the thermal inertia of the oceans, such that the IPCC has determined that a pulse of CO2 leads to an effectively constant increase of temperature. (in the very long term – thousands of years – CO2 in the oceans can react to form calcium carbonate)
In contrast, methane has an atmospheric lifetime of around 12 years, and with thermal inertia you get a peak temperature response from a pulse of methane at about 10 years, and after 60 years the temperature effect has pretty much disappeared.