2022 updates to model-observation comparisons

Our annual post related to the comparisons between long standing records and climate models.
As frequent readers will know, we maintain a page of comparisons between climate model projections and the relevant observational records, and since they are mostly for the global mean numbers, these get updated once the temperature products get updated for the prior full year. This has now been completed for 2022.
Version updates
We have included the updates to the NOAA NCEI surface temperature record to v5.1 (which is more coherent with GISTEMP v4 and HadCRUT5 than previous versions). The Cowtan and Way effort has been suspended, and so that is no longer being used. The NOAA STAR TMT record is in flux – the v4.1 has not been updated since early last year, and a new v5 is available that does a better job incorporating the data from the most recent instruments. Meanwhile, their v3 is still being maintained, thus we are now including all versions until it’s a little clearer. Also upcoming, Berkeley Earth is about to unveil a new product that utilizes machine learning and the reanalyses to get higher resolution estimates back to the 19th C, and we’ll discuss this in more detail when it come out.
CMIP3, CMIP5 and CMIP6
We haven’t changed anything about the CMIP ensemble data that we are using. CMIP6 data was introduced last year in a preliminary way, using both the full ensemble and a TCR-screened subset. This is related to the commentary we published last year (Hausfather et al, 2022), where we show that this screen is a reasonable match to the IPCC AR6 assessed projections that used emulators constrained by observations. However, it’s still too soon to be concluding very much from this comparison. The comparisons to the earlier iterations continue to demonstrate that the those ensembles were indeed skillful. The CMIP3 ensemble continues to astound!
Satellite comparisons
The weighted atmospheric temperatures that are retrieved from the MSU/SSU, and now AMSU, instruments are not standard CMIP diagnostics (though they should be!). Hence, for the comparisons to observations, someone has to go through the archive of 3D-temperature fields and calculate them (not complicated, but time and data intensive). This was done for CMIP3 and CMIP5 (by Ben Santer and colleagues, John Christy, and Amanda Maycock and colleagues), but has not been done yet (AFAIK) systematically for CMIP6.
As we have noted before, the observed TMT trends – particularly in the tropics are notably lower than most of the CMIP5 models. The new NOAA-STAR version 5 is now the product with the smallest trend, with a divergence from the other records starting in 1999. It will be interesting to see what the CMIP6 models show, and we have some hints, at least for the GISS suite of models. For those simulations, the MSU/SSU data is archived and available and was discussed recently in Casas et al (2023). The key conclusions were that the internal variability, and treatment of ozone and aerosol forcings make material differences to the comparisons and that these need to be considered part of the structural uncertainty in the models. For instance the trends in TMT across six different CMIP6 configurations (differing in forcing, ocean model and model top) are as a whole consistent with observations (more so with RSS than UAH), though the specification of the forcings does impact the comparison.
Hopefully, we will roll out some more comparisons based on CMIP6 over the coming months.
Summary
Overall, this continues to be a useful exercise, and as mentioned above, we’d be happy to add additional variables. All that is required is the archive of specific model diagnostic as a function of time (CMIP3/5 or 6) and a source for an updatable observational series that is commensurate. Unfortunately, we don’t have the time or resources to process data from the CMIP archives, so it needs to already be in a plottable form. In particular, if anyone has created an archive for the SSU channels from the CMIP5 or CMIP6 ensembles, let me know!
References
- Z. Hausfather, K. Marvel, G.A. Schmidt, J.W. Nielsen-Gammon, and M. Zelinka, "Climate simulations: recognize the ‘hot model’ problem", Nature, vol. 605, pp. 26-29, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/d41586-022-01192-2
- M.C. Casas, G.A. Schmidt, R.L. Miller, C. Orbe, K. Tsigaridis, L.S. Nazarenko, S.E. Bauer, and D.T. Shindell, "Understanding Model‐Observation Discrepancies in Satellite Retrievals of Atmospheric Temperature Using GISS ModelE", Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, vol. 128, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2022JD037523
15 Responses to "2022 updates to model-observation comparisons"
Bernd Eggen says
Please can you show temperature graphs etc. in units of Celsius, hardly anyone in the world uses Fahrenheit. Thanks.
[Response: Celcius version: https://www.realclimate.org/images//cmp_cmip3_nice_degC.png – gavin]
Stefan Rahmstorf says
What is “Fahrenheit”?
But seriously, it would be very nice to have a °C or K version for the world outside the United States, the Liberia and the Cayman Islands (the only countries still using Fahrenheit).
[Response: Celcius version: https://www.realclimate.org/images//cmp_cmip3_nice_degC.png – gavin]
Chubbs says
Per this recent paper, the MSU series underestimate upper troposphere warming due to a lack of resolution.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-28222-x
AlanJ says
Thanks, Gavin and all, these comparisons are extremely interesting to track as a layperson.
Can anyone explain in simple terms why UAH shows trends so very different from RSS? It’s rather striking just how much lower UAH is compared to the surface datasets.
MA Rodger says
AlanJ,
A straightforward comparison between between the warming trends found in UAH TLT v6.0 and in RSS TLT v4.0 , it shows the difference is mainly due to data-use over the period 1998-2005. Thus while the full record 1979-2022 gives a global trend difference (RSS-UAH) of +0.08ºC/decade, this is not a constant divergence but mostly contained within a short period 1998-2005. Over the period 1979-98 the difference is +0.03ºC/decade rising to +0.23ºC for the period 1999-2005 then dropping to +0.03ºC/decade 2005-22.
The NH & SH return similar results: –
NH +0.1ºC/decade comprising +0.08ºC/decade, +0.24ºC/decade & +0.04ºC/decade for the 3 periods,
SH +0.05ºC/decade comprising -0.03ºC/decade, +0.26ºC/decade and +0.3ºC/decade.
This situation apparently results from a choice of what data to use when a satellite instrument (NOAA-14 MSU) is showing signs of drift (or not). Spencer has attempted to explain why he is right and everybody else is wrong, most recently here but in doing so, doesn’t seem to have convinced the people that matter.
Ben Santer says
Thanks for this nice post, Gavin.
In terms of model-versus-data comparisons of MSU temperature trends, you noted that:
“This was done for CMIP3 and CMIP5 (by Ben Santer and colleagues, John Christy, and Amanda Maycock and colleagues), but has not been done yet (AFAIK) systematically for CMIP6”.
Some of this work has been done for CMIP6:
https://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-20-0768.1
https://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-21-0766.1
https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2209431119
With kind regards,
Ben
[Response: Thanks! – gavin]
[Response: (fixed the links) ]
Kevin McKinney says
Only the last link took me to an actual paper–the others led to a DOI system page, which didn’t immediately seem helpful.
Hervé Douville says
Thanks for the interesting post. Note simply that we can now go beyond a simple comparison or the method advocated by Hausfather et al. (2022) to constrain the projections against the observations while considering both model and observational uncertainties. The KCC method proposed by Ribes et al. (2021) has been used fo instance to constrain not only global (Ribes et al., 2021) and local (Qasmi et al., 2022) near-surface temperature projections, but also the simulated recent and future evolution of other variables (Douville et al., 2022a, Douville and Willett, 2023). Furthermore, selecting climate models according to simulated historical warming is not necessarily the best solution and other observations should also be used to constrain the projections (Douville et al. 2022b, Ribes et al. 2022).
– Ribes, A. et al., Sc. Adv., 7, eabc0671 (2021)
– Qasmi, S., & Ribes, A., Sc. Adv., 8, 41, https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abo6872 (2022)
– Douville, H. et al., Comm. Earth Env., 3, 237, https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00561-z (2022a)
– Douville H. and K. Willett (2023) A drier future revisited. Sc. Adv. (Revised)
– Ribes, A. et al. Earth System Discus. https://doi.org/10.5194/esd-2022-7 (2022).
– Douville, H., et al., PLOS Water, 1(12), e0000058, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pwat.0000058 (2022b).
Ben Santer says
Sorry about the problem with the links in my earlier comment. This information should help:
Santer, B.D., S. Po-Chedley, C. Mears, J. Fyfe, N. Gillett, Q. Fu, J. Painter, S. Solomon, A.K. Steiner, F.J. Wentz, M.D. Zelinka, and C.-Z. Zou, 2021: Using climate model simulations to constrain observations. Journal of Climate, 34, 6281-6301.
Santer, B.D., S. Po-Chedley, N. Feldl, J.C. Fyfe, Q. Fu, S. Solomon, M. England, K.B. Rodgers, M.F. Stuecker, C. Mears, C.-Z. Zou, C.J.W. Bonfils, G. Pallotta, M.D. Zelinka, N. Rosenbloom, and J. Edwards, 2022: Robust anthropogenic signal identified in the seasonal cycle of tropospheric temperature. Journal of Climate, 35, 6075-6100.
Po-Chedley, S., J.T. Fasullo, N. Siler, E.A. Barnes, Z.M. Labe, C.J.W. Bonfils, and B.D. Santer, 2022: Internal variability and forcing influence model-satellite differences in the rate of tropical tropospheric warming. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 119, e2209431119.
Karsten V. Johansen says
Very insteresting post by Gavin Schmidt. An observation about current meteorology may be allowed here, since the climate is always just the average weather.
I think this is now often coming close to a demise of meteorology under global heating. Whenever I read the seasonal forecasts of meteorologists, it seems to me obvious, that they don’t take into account the rising effects of global heating.
They are always going on about ENSO, NAO, sudden stratospheric warming events etc. and don’t seem to notice, that their forecasts more and more often are pointing in the same directions, regardless of what these indexes are/what phase they seem to be in. Are maybe these (empirical) indexes and their uses not up to date in the heating climate?
Fx. there is a rather monotonous tendency towards more and more drought and intense/extreme heatwaves on all continents, especially in the western parts of the US and Eurasia, in all seasons, regardless of the phase of the ENSO etc. These meteorologists https://www.severe-weather.eu/long-range-2/spring-forecast-2023-la-nina-winter-pattern-extends-jet-stream-anomaly-united-states-canada-europe-fa/ fx. now again refer to the usual long-term forecasts, which mainly predict a very warm and dry spring in Europe and western Russia (now again), and a much colder over northeastern Canada/Greenland (now again), even as they at the same time predict a negative NAO phase, which should mean the exact opposite: warmer weather in eastern Canada and western Greenland, and colder or at least chillier in Europe. So why refer to the NAO at all? Btw. the NAO has been in the positive phase for the last month, and the weather colder in western Greenland and northeastern Canada. The predictions are for a rising NAO and even hotter and drier in Europe and colder in the northwestern Atlantic regions – just as the very monotonous tendency has been for the years since 2013. The rising tendency of the NAO has been going on since 1988, with 1996 and 2012 as the only exceptions, the tendency for extreme heat and drought in western Eurasia since 2009. But the long-term/seasonal weather predictions don’t seem to take this into account and reflect upon what the underlying causes for it could be.
Same thing with respect to the ENSO. All predictions are that we are now fast approaching a new El Niño from the coming spring to summer, after three consecutive years of La Niña, but this does not seem to change the weather patterns, neither in the western US, Canada and Latin America, nor in the western pacific regions (Australia etc.), which are for still more heatwaves and extreme drought.
A new sudden stratospheric warming event is also predicted for february to match, but no effects whatsoever of this is seen in the seasonal forecasts. Why not?
Nothing about these by now obviously waning of the (postulated) effects from the NAO and ENSO phases is ever mentioned by the long-term forecasting meteorologists. They also completely omit to mention that their predictions for december to january also this year were almost completely wrong… once again. Why this seeming ignorance? Do they just want to carry on with their traditional mathematic models undisturbed by the reality? Why does so little from climate science seem to reflect on the meteorology?
Carbomontanus says
Calm down HrJohansen,
that all depends on where you live and your local meteorologists, their websites and their TV- stations.
I am very satisfied with Yr.no.
And see quite well that there are problems over there in the states.
We have both Rasmus Benestad and Stefran Rahmstorf here They do their very best at any time. Remember, they are numans, they are not Gods.
It is just like medical doctors. There also, ERRARE HVMANVM EST.
My very good advice to everyone is that if you do not like or do not believe in the meteorologist, then become an amateur meteoro09loogist and do your own weather and seasonal predictions and see if you can beat them. And be honest about the results.
Then you will find, like all responsible and serious weather prophets worlodwide, that the meteorologists are your very best allies and colleagues.
And you will even find large fameous dilettants in the trade, so called “Bønnhaser”, , that is fameous performers lacking due qualifications and inaugurations for the craft.
You will find yourself, for instance.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Karsten said:
Because they can’t predictively model the climate dipoles of ENSO and AMO with any degree of certainty. And you presumed correctly that applying traditional math won’t cut it.
Yet, I guarantee that within a few years time that a machine learning experiment will “discover” the cross-correlation between long-period tides and the sloshing of the thermocline leading to ENSO and AMO cycles. How do I know that? Because I have found it myself, applying a simplifying solution to Laplace tidal equations, see Mathematical Geoenergy (Wiley/AGU, 2018). So considering that the way that ML techniques such as neural nets work is that they exhaustively explore the nonlinear space of relationships of which solutions of LTE fluid dynamics occupy, it’s just a matter of time before they get there too.
nigelj says
PP. Your idea about tides being behind ENSO does look quite interesting, but I thought that ENSO was primarily a result of a reversal in wind patterns. How would tidal forces influence wind patterns? And what would cause the wind patterns to reverse periodically?
Mark Passey says
I have two questions:
The TMT trend histograms at the bottom of the page seem like a very visually informative way to present those trends. Wouldn’t it be useful to present the trends of surface measurements compared to models in the same way? Isn’t that of interest?
Secondly, as the years roll on, the satellite TMT trends continually appear to be on a lower slope trajectory than CMIP5. But more importantly, the satellite trends also appear to be possibly be on a lower slope that the surface temp observations. Is that true? and if it is true what explains that?
E. Schaffer says
It strikes me that mid troposphere temperature change is smaller than at surface level. So on average, the lapse rate actually decreases? Could this be biased by the strong Arctic (winter) warming?