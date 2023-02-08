The established ground and new ideas

Science is naturally conservative and the scepticism to new ideas ensures high scientific quality. We have more confidence when different scholars arrive at the same conclusion independently of each other. But scientific research also brings about discoveries and innovations, and it typically takes time for such new understanding to receive acknowledgement and acceptance. In the meanwhile, it’s uncertain whether they really represent progress or if they are misconceived ideas. Sometimes we can shed more light on new ideas through scientific discussions.
I recently experienced the contrast between old knowledge and new ideas when my research group used a well-established mathematical concept in a new way. In this case, the mathematical concept is related to so-called eigenfunctions, but in climate research known as empirical orthogonal functions (EOFs) and discussed earlier in a post here (‘Why not use a clever mathematical trick?’). I decided to elaborate on this idea through a discussion paper in EGUsphere with an open review. It will hopefully lead to some scientific discussions that may tell me whether our new ideas represent a progress in terms of evaluating climate models.
A motivation for this discussion paper was that it came as a surprise to me that it’s rare that EOFs are applied to joint datasets, known as ‘common EOFs’. For instance, common EOFs are absent in the community-based ESMEvalTool (Eyring et al., 2020) despite their merits, something we discuss in our recent discussion paper (Benestad et al., 2023). Furthermore, text searches with “common EOFs”, “common principal component” and “common empirical orthogonal functions” through the full Working Group 1 report from the IPCC assessment report 6 (2409 pages) only gave one hit:
Predictor patterns that are common to observations and climate model data can be defined by common empirical orthogonal functions (Benestad, 2011).
On Google Scholar, the same search gave 116, 1680, 64 hits, and in this case, the higher number of hits for “common principal component” involved many more disciplines than climate research.
So why bother with common EOFs? Bernhard Flury wrote a book in 1986 with the title ‘Common principal components and related multivariate models’ (Flury, 1986), and a few other studies picked up the idea, such as a report from 1993 and in Sengupta and Boyle (1998). I think common EOFs are a clever concept and have used them as a framework for empirical-statistical downscaling since 2001 (Benestad, 2001). In 2017, a group of colleagues and I wrote a perspective on the use of statistical methods in climate research where we also discussed common EOFs (Benestad et al., 2017).
In the latest discussion paper, we highlighted several ways of using them to deal with large multi-model ensembles and huge data volumes, popularly known as “Big data”. They make use of the redundancy of information embedded within the data and boil it down to the most salient aspects. Also, common EOFs make it possible to take advantage of some attractive mathematical properties such as orthogonality. It is somewhat similar with Fourier series which too provide orthogonal components in addition to the ease to estimate any derivative and makes it simple to estimate the length of e.g. solar cycles (Benestad, 2005).
So far, I haven’t seen any arguments against the use of common EOFs. So why have common EOFs not been used more?
9 Responses to "The established ground and new ideas"
Russ Doty says
After all the pushback you got against using the description of your use of the word “trick,” one would think you would adopt a more descriptive word that did not open climate science up to denial criticism.
Susan Anderson says
I think we need to stop letting cheap shots by “opposition research” define us. I hope but doubt this will display, but if not the general idea is that the word “trick” has been exploited to deceive.
TrickSTRIP_MarcRoberts_2009.jpg
Susan Anderson says
One of these will find the actual cartoon. The second is the image which might just appear here. I’m afraid Marc Roberts has disappeared (any info on his location would be welcome):
http://throbgoblins.blogspot.com/2009/ – here it is ->
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_2fgn3xZDtkI/SziXnfjHy1I/AAAAAAAACxE/cjWviqrQGzM/s400/TrickSTRIP(MINI).jpg
Rory Allen says
Perhaps instead of ‘trick’ one could use the word ‘tool’. That way, the word could be used twice over, once for the mathematics, and once to describe those in “opposition research” who indulge in cheap shots.
RodB says
Very thoughtful and interesting. Maybe something will come of it. Maybe it is not used much in climate science because it is not a widely understood mathematics working on a not fully understood science model.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Based on how other scientific and engineering disciplines apply the ideas, eigenfunctions and EOFs are likely overrated in their importance. An eigenfunction (or eigenvector) is the root of a differential equation (or multi-dimensional DiffEq). This means that it’s the natural response to an impulse function, yet rarely does that arise in climate behaviors. Think about all the natural variations we see in climate — the daily temperature cycle, the annual or seasonal cycle — these are not eigenfunctions but are strictly the forced response to an external cycle, with only the shape (i.e. decay, damping, etc) of the response governed by the DiffEqs. Another aspect of eigenfunctions that limit their practicality is that there may be an infinite amount of solutions, especially in the spatio-temporal realm. Often what constrains the number of solutions is the boundary conditions, so that the standing wave-modes are what limit (and potentially amplify) the response as a consequence of constructive & destructive interference of travelling waves. And again, this may only be incidentally related to an eigenfunction as the size of the bounding volume or waveguide define the spatial wavenumber.
As an example of where these concepts come together is in tidal analysis. Ocean tides are the fluid dynamics response to lunar+solar forcing, first formulated by Laplace in 1776. Now, one could solve Laplace’s tidal equations (LTE) for all the eigenfunctions (see Hough functions), but no one does that in practice. Instead what tidal analysis does is collect the lunar+solar forcing cycles and harmonics and factor the amplitudes to a measured tidal gauge time-series data set. That becomes the forced response and is used to do tidal prediction. There may be cases where the bounding volume is such that the tidal cycle constructively interferes with itself and tides are amplified, as in the Bay of Fundy. However that is not a resonant cycle that differs from an expected lunar or solar tidal constituent period, just as an auditorium doesn’t change what an orchestra playing Bach fundamentally sounds like. Some resonance frequencies may arise but that’s not the predominant response.
I personally have never used EOFs when doing my own ENSO analysis. It’s very straightforward to calibrate the tidal forcing to length-of-day (LOD) measurements and create a transfer function that maps the input forcing to an output time series such as NINO4 — like with tidal analysis, a k-fold cross-validation is all that is required to demonstrate the parsimony of the approach. What pops out are the nonlinear amplifying factors corresponding to the standing wave modes of the ENSO dipole.
The key to this analysis is that even though the orchestra may be playing Bach, once the LTE nonlinear solution is applied, it no longer sounds like Bach. That’s likely why no one could predictively map out ENSO as we can easily with tides since the nonlinear response scrambles the input to only vaguely resemble the output.
As Rasmus said above “Science is naturally conservative and the scepticism to new ideas …. typically takes time for such new understanding to receive acknowledgement and acceptance.” Something new is indeed required and although this RC post is on the right track, it’s on the wrong railroad. The common EOFs required may be a common-mode tidal forcing. Please look into that, I’ve published several times since 2016. Thanks for at least pushing for something new, the only way any progress will be made.
rasmus says
[Thanks for your comments, Paul. I’m not sure how to interpret them, though, as my point is that common EOFs actually work very well. -Rasmus]
Carbomontanus says
Hr Benestad
I find it quite difficult to follow you here, having been in that situation of established ground and new ideas several times with pioneering works where FACIT is not yet written.
And have to agree more and more with Max Planc, who said that “Die Wissenschaft schreitet mit den Bestattungen fort!
Which is so, not because science is conservative.
but because blunt pedantic unqualifried and rigid ” Forkalkede- Calcified..” old Piggy Professors from the Party , (oPPP) have sneeked into the chairs and positions year by year and taken over the very shop,
To their own advantage and rents, in their own anti- scientific style.
This is not because science is “conservative” but because those obviously unqualified conservatives sneak in and take over the very periodicals and institutes.
=======000
Further on Eigenfunctions and ortogonal behaviours.
I have made my own set of conscepts there. Your thoughts and your metyhods and your coordinate systems should be PHAENOMENOLOGICALLY CONGRUENT, and you should look better up for AD- ÆQVATE PARA-METERS.
Quite often, new tools and methods for it has to be invented because it is not invented yet, and not mass produced for sale in the shops, old Peculiar Professors (oPP) fear that perhaps most of all because they are sons of the bitches in the classicalo manufacturing industries where everything is prooven and understood for the workers and given out from Upstairs. .
On Phaenomenological congruence: ,…. “Good to0ols do good work, the shoemaker remarked, he ate the soup with his awl!” Moral: For broad soups rather take to broad phaenomenologically congruent spoons.
And do not measure and map the electromatgnetic system minutely with caliper in tenths of millimeters on all its irrelevant surfaces, Measure it in ohms ampere volts and seconds, And judge rather amperewindings over a laminated, closed cirquit of iron. Further, take to the historically correct tools, Edisons incadescent test- lamp and that old turning coil galvanometer with a pointer and a tiny spiral spring, air damped, on the Electromotor, Because that fameous measuring device called ” A multi- meter..” is phaenomenologically congruent to what you are examining, and quite contemporary historically correct.
If you rather do that, then the sun goes up over the given electromagnetism, and it becomes quite especially easy and comprehensible.
Else you see but a worms nest inside of the Electromagnetic dynamomachine and ask for your statistics and confidence as learnt, and feel very adult, professional, sceptic, and scientific that way..
Then for orto- gonality.
When did the Universe become orthogonal?
When did Matter, Reality, Life, Politics,… the Climate….. become orthogonal?
( because you ought to have ideas and thoughts and opinions that are congruent to what you are examining measuring and discussing)
To my experience and knowledge things, realities and horizons may as well be unique and simply straightforward. But, , they may also be doubble, and they are quite often tri- gonal, if not pentagonal, hexagonal,………….. even heptagonal in some rare cases.
Whereas Ortho- gonal mappings, conscepts, and thoughts are clearly artificial imperialistic, and less appliciable in most cases.
Orthogonal thoughts and performance is rather due to the squareheads and is hardly natural, scientific, and appliciable without violence to Data and to Reality.
rasmus says
[Yes, I think I lost you. My point is that common EOFs work, as you can see from the discussion paper and its supporting material. -rasmus]