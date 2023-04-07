The summary for policymakers of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sixth assessment reports synthesis

The summary for policymakers of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) sixth synthesis report was released on March 20th (available online as a PDF). There is a recording of the IPCC Press Conference – Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report for those who are interested in watching an awkward release of the report.
It strikes me that the IPCC perhaps assumes that everyone is climate literate and are up to speed on climate change. While many journalists clearly got the message, expressed through news reports though e.g. the Guardian and Washington Post, I doubt that relevant leaders were swayed. One problem may be that journalists do not carry as much weight as scientists.
My concern is that the IPCC stubbornly has stuck to a format which so far hasn’t worked, as we can glean from the graphic presented below. Its “calibrated language” and the way its reports are written apparently don’t work, so perhaps it’s about time for a change. I think we can benefit from continuously critical assessments and learn from past mistakes.
Perhaps it would be better to restructure the report for a start and place the credits and the current introduction at the end. After all, they don’t convey the most important message of the report.
When we see that the CO2 levels in the past have kept increasing despite previous IPCC reports and climate summit, I wonder if we need to spell out that the root of our problem is coal, oil and gas in addition to deforestation, rather than using more complicated wording such as:
Global greenhouse gas emissions have continued to increase, with unequal historical and ongoing contributions arising from unsustainable energy use, land use and land-use change, lifestyles and patterns of consumption and production across regions, between and within countries, and among individuals.
Apparently, many people do not connect the dots, and it’s not obvious for non-experts, many who are decision-makers, that “unsustainable energy use” is the same as coal, oil and gas.
The term “oil” is only mentioned twice in this summary, and only in connection with carbon capture and storage and methane emissions. Coal, on the other hand, is only mentioned once in connection with methane emissions. The term “fossil fuels”, however, is mentioned 16 times.
Nevertheless, the summary for policymakers states the need for “rapid and deep and, in most cases, immediate greenhouse gas emissions reductions in all sectors this decade” if we want global warming to keep below 1.5°C or 2°C since preindustrial times (p. 21).
The summary for policymakers of the synthesis report is a tough read, and I must admit that I had to take some breaks between reading parts of it. I wonder how many policymakers, whoever they are, have read the whole summary written for them. It contains a lot of good and important points and messages.
My impression is that the summary for policymakers is written in climate-bureaucracy tribal language aiming at climate-bureaucrats who already know the situation. Yet, it desperately needs to reach those who are not yet onboard. It’s full of facts, a bit daunting, and a heavy read, partly because it contains unfamiliar acronyms. I had to look up the acronym “CDR” (Carbon dioxide removal). Is it really necessary to use such acronyms?
Unfamiliar acronyms act as barriers in terms of passing on important messages.
I also wonder how many people correctly understand sentences such as:
Achieving and sustaining net negative global CO2 emissions, with annual rates of CDR greater than residual CO2 emissions, would gradually reduce the warming level again (high confidence).
I complain to my colleagues when they have used the phrase negative emissions, and tell them that all emissions are negative in one way or another. If there is a slight chance that a term can be misunderstood, then it probably will be misunderstood. And I’ve met people who don’t understand that negative emissions actually means carbon capture and storage.
The IPCC’s summary for policymakers stresses the need for emission cuts across all sectors, which also gives me associations with the so-called carbon footprint sham. It’s indeed true that emissions must go down, but we also must explicitly acknowledge that we need to reduce our dependence on coal, oil and gas (“fossil fuels”).
Governments are clearly failing when it comes to stopping global warming so perhaps this summary for policymakers should aim for business leaders. Maybe there could be a real change if the board rooms and CEOs of big oil companies really fathomed the problem?
I think that the most important message of the summary for policymakers can be found on page 30:
Net zero CO2 energy systems entail: a substantial reduction in overall fossil fuel use, minimal use of unabated fossil fuels51, and use of carbon capture and storage in the remaining fossil fuel systems; electricity systems that emit no net CO2; widespread electrification; alternative energy carriers in applications less amenable to electrification; energy conservation and efficiency; and greater integration across the energy system (high confidence).”
Perhaps it would be wiser if it was on the front page and expressed even more directly? The issue here is a disturbed carbon cycle that now is out of balance because carbon has been taken from Earth’s crust and injected into the atmosphere. This information is hidden between the lines and not necessarily in plaintext.
While I agree that the phrase “Net zero, CO2 and net zero GHG emissions can be achieved through strong reductions across all sectors” in the infographic above is technically correct, I think a better plaintext translation “of strong reductions across all sectors” should be much simpler to grasp. E.g. stop extracting coal, oil and gas from the ground.
In other words, I cannot see that the summary for policymakers pinpoints the root of the problems in a clear fashion. And what shall the policymakers do with all these facts? Perhaps there is a need for clear guidance on how to deal with the problem?
Perhaps the past development with increasing CO2 concentrations has been the most natural course because policymakers didn’t get the message despite all efforts? In that case, it will probably continue unless the IPCC manages to write plaintext summaries that actually reach important policymakers.
I don’t think statements such as ‘highway to climate hell’ are helpful either. Earth’s greenhouse effect is not increasing because of a natural process that we cannot control, but a consequence from the fact that we devote much energy and money on digging up coal, oil and gas, so that we can exploit the energy stored in the carbon compounds that they contain. We can stop that development, if we really want to, but if we let it go on for too long, we risk reaching some tipping points with a runaway course that will take us on a wild ride.
When it comes to the substance of the summary for policymakers, I only have a couple of comments. One of these is the statement:
Actions that focus on sectors and risks in isolation and on short-term gains often lead to maladaptation over the long-term, creating lock-ins of vulnerability, exposure and risks that are difficult to change.
That is not the only reason for maladaptation. Decision-making based on non-robust or incorrect information may also lead to maladaptation. There is still a knowledge gap connected to climate model simulations, downscaling and robust regional climate information.
Another detail is the data behind Figure SPM.3, which is from small samples of global climate models (sample size of 5-15) prone to “the law of small samples”. I urge everyone who is involved in climate change adaptation to read Deser et al. (2012) to understand why such small samples give non-robust and insufficient information for making regional future projections.
Climate change must be dealt with through international agreements, as IPCC’s summary acknowledged. It is therefore important to understand what climate-related challenges other nations have to deal with. Perhaps we will see more efforts in terms of downscaling climate projections not just for our own countries, but also for the rest of the world when our nations negotiate solutions? Carbon pricing is mentioned, as is depth, but so far there is little on carbon debt.
I think we must lay it out in simple terms, and the main message from the climate science that this summary is meant to reflect is: Climate change is more severe than ever and is playing out in front of our eyes. And there are lots of different consequences. Humans work hard to add greenhouse gases such as CO2 into the atmosphere. Global warming is not a natural phenomenon, and we can stop it by stopping exploiting coal, oil and gas in addition to taking care of our forests.
Another take on this summary for policymakers is to ask ChatGPT for a layman translation. This is what I got:
References
- C. Deser, R. Knutti, S. Solomon, and A.S. Phillips, "Communication of the role of natural variability in future North American climate", Nature Climate Change, vol. 2, pp. 775-779, 2012. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/nclimate1562
11 Responses to "The summary for policymakers of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sixth assessment reports synthesis"
Karsten V. Johansen says
The summaries for policy makers are in fact summaries *by* policy makers. The whole process is the definition of corruption, as documented here https://enb.iisd.org/58th-session-intergovernmental-panel-climate-change-ipcc-58-summary#brief-analysis-ipcc-58 .
This whole climate-conference theatre has been going on for more than thirty years without achieving anything but business as extremely usual, clouded in a thickening fog of “green” words: the CO2 level in the troposphere is now rising faster than ever.
This is just completely absurd, laughable and constitutes in itself an enormous and fast growing crime against humanity. It is a deceptive show run by the great powers and the oiligarchs, and it seems that the de facto objective behind the facade must be quite another than the official hand-wringing. Maybe it rather is to torpedo the whole fight against the fossil industry and the accelerating use of fossil fuels and just to this add ever more other use of other energy sources, and cover this whole operation up behind “green”speak?
At least this torpedoing has been the sole result during the last over thirty years now. *When you constantly cry wolf, but never act accordingly, this result is inevitable.* People naturally will be left concluding that nothing the IPCC says is more than theatre, and thus they vote for/support politicians like Trump/DeSantis and Putin, Xi Jinping, Modi, Netanyahu, Erdogan etc. etc. The world continues towards a new world war over energy and raw materials combined with the collapse of civilization.
In reality the solution to this oligarchic deadlock and road to hell is very simple: as long as the prices of fossil fuels are lower than prices on other energy sources, more use of other energy sources will just lead to more energy use, as seen in this fact: i 1975 the global energy consumption consisted of eightyfive pct. fossil fuel use and fifteen pct. renewables, mostly burning of wood in poorer regions of the world. In 2022 these numbers were exactly the same! In the years between nothing have happened, except an explosion in the total energy consumption. Where is this path or rather roaring motorway leading? To rapidly growing climatic and ecosystemic destabilization and in the longer run: collapse. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sI1C9DyIi_8&t=1535s
Thus we have to do something else than now: 1) the price of fossil fuels must be brought fast upwards and 2) all energy prices will have to rise. How can this be done? 1) By implementing a year by year rising carbon fee on all fossil fuels, at the source, and then spread this revenue equally between all citizens as a dividend. Thus all prices will rise in proportion to the amount of fossil fuels used for the production of goods and services, and the citizens using products and services using less and less fossil fuels for their production, will compensated most. This is called *carbon fee and dividend.* 2) A general energy fee and dividend has to be implemented too, to cut the total energy consumption.
“Otherwise, the planet faces all the climate catastrophes we’re already witnessing evolve. “The climate time bomb is ticking,” said the UN’s secretary-general. “The rate of temperature rise in the last half-century is the highest in 2,000 years. Concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest in at least two million years.””
https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/04/04/the-climate-time-bomb/
These numbers are grossly misleading. 1) *The rate of temperature rise is probably the fastest in at least tvelve thousand years*, at the end of the last ice age. 2) *The tropospheric concentration of CO2 now is higher than in at least twentythree million years*, and it’s *rate of rise is at least ten times faster than any known rate of rise in tropospheric CO2 concentration in geologic time*.
Why is the IPCC still, and furthermore even more than before (! Until now they have said that the current CO2 concentration is the highest for at least three to five million years…) systematically downplaying this, contrary to it’s rising alarmistic language? I haven’t seen even the slightest scientific evidence for the numbers presented here. Where is it? It runs contrary to everything I have seen in the scientific litterature.
Maybe the aim is to let the problem seem smaller than it is? But that’s spreading a very dangerous illusion.
There is also, at the same time, something very suspicious going on here. I think it has to be seen in context with the next climate meeting taking place in a middle eastern petrostate, the ongoing wars (which are mostly over oil and gas…) and the offensive from OPEC+ which began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the attempt to stop the *very tiny* attempts to begin winding down global fossil fuel comsumption. The IPCC reports until now have *never even mentioned* the close connection between fast growing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions…
“Net zero” is just even more crap from the usual oiligarchic suspects, even more of kicking the can along the road.
Killian says
Fee and Dividend is nonsense as are all carbon schemes. Why? You increase the cost of C, but you give tens of millions the means to spend a lot more, they will – and they won’t care about spending “free” money.
Kevin McKinney says
I have to concur. It’s been a long-term frustration for me that the language in ARs over the years has been so jargon-laden, leaden, and often opaque (for most readers). As syntheses of the literature–conceptually their primary purpose–I think they are admirable, impressive achievements. For me they are the gold standard for understanding what we know, and how much we can trust it. As calls to action? Not so much.
And as Rasmus intimates, we are desperately in need of more action. I know that their–let’s say, “determined sobriety” of language–and demanding standards of scientific rectitude leading to a de facto conservative bias in framing and estimation were deliberate features from the first report onward, and understand the logic that it was essential in order to maintain credibility. Yet these have not prevented widespread pillorying of the IPCC as “alarmist” and “political”; we’ve all seen these charges and perceptions repeated again and again.
It’s time, and past time, for plainer, more direct speech.
Spencer says
Good post, all valid concerns. I note that ChatGPT follows its source in not mentioning oil and coal. But ypu can’t ask the IPCC to do better in this regard, because the SPM fiinal wording requires consensus of the governments, and — according to press reports — some representatives fought tooth and nail to remove any hint of explicitly blaming coal or oil (the Saudis in the lead on the latter, of course, and I suspect our own USA was not pushing criticism of coal). So it really is up to the journalists to bear the weight here. Of course the actual policy makers will never use the IPCC reports for anything but a paperweight, they get their crucial information from the media (which is logical, since that’s where their constituents get it)… so all power to good science journalists!
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Rasmus,
this executive summary is, possibly, the first one in the history of IPCC reports, mentioning measures changing the non-radiative heat flux among “forcings” (see the fulltext pdf file with figures available under https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_SPM.pdf page 6, Figure 2 (c)).
A few days ago, I asked a question in this respect (see attached below). It remains unanswered yet. Possibly it was not asked on the right place, I do not know yet how this forum does work.
Perhaps you could reply?
Thank you in advance and happy Easter
TK
—
Dear Dr. Gavin Schmidt,
I would like to ask you for your kind comment on a relatively recent preprint published by Makarieva et al, https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.09998 . Particularly, I would like to know your opinion about significance of concerns raised under Figure 5 in this articke, with respect to differences between modelled and observed trends in temperature profile developments.
I am aware of your negative comment on an older article describing the “biotic pump” hypothesis co-developed by this author under JCM post of 20 Mar 2023 at 3:23 PM, mentioning this yet unproven concept:
[Response: This was all shown to be nonsense in the epic series of comments on a submitted (but never accepted) paper. An error in their theoretical derivation was ‘recast’ as a new parameterization but one that has no actual basis in reality. The rejection of this ‘theory’ has absolutely nothing to do with it’s supposed consequences. – gavin]
However, I very recently learned from discussions with scientists like prof. Dennis Hartmann of the University of Washington or Bjorn Stevens of the Max Planck Institut für Meteorologie in Hamburg that latent heat transfer from Earth surface in the atmosphere is among temperature regulation mechanisms implemented into state-of-art climate models.
Furthermore, from the publication by De Hertog at al https://cris.vub.be/ws/portalfiles/portal/88409508/DeHertog_etal_2022_ESD.pdf ,
it is apparent that these computational tools indeed predict some global effects of measures changing the latent heat flux, like e.g. increased irrigation. It is thus my understanding that the current mainstream climatology recognizes changes in the latent heat transport as one of climate “forcings”.
I therefore suppose that the question raised by Makarieva et al (whether or not the recent models properly address the assumed interplay between small water cycle intensity and long-range moisture transport from ocean to continents, as a mechanism that may play a role in regulation of the overall intensity of global water cycle and thus of the intensity of the said global cooling effect) may be indeed justified. I will highly appreciate if you review the recent preprint published by Makarieva et al and comment thereon, irrespective of possible older mistakes made by any of the authors.
Thank you very much in advance and best regards
Tomáš Kalisz
P.S.
I arrived at the recent article by Makarieva when I tried to learn how relevant can the predictions made on the basis of the state-of-art climate models be with respect to supposed increase of precipitation in deserts of Arabian Peninsula or Sahara in case of their exploitation for solar energy conversion into electricity. I summarized it in my public orgpage (an interactive dynamic scheme made in application OrgPad) which is accessible under link https://orgpad.com/s/VhvfDd5uRIP
William Rees, says
Here is something else in simple terms:
The world is still powered the equivalent of >290/365 days per year by fossil fuels. So-called green alternatives (wind and solar electricity) give us, at most, the equivalent of 18/365 days.
While we must stop exploiting coal, oil and gas to limit climate change, there is zero possibility that ‘green alternative energy’ (which tehnologies are all produced using fossil fuels) can substitute quantitatively for most uses of fossil fuels on a climate-friendly schedule. Rapid suspension of fossil fuel use would crash the global economy, throw millions out of work, make it virtually impossible adequately to provision large cities, precipitate large scale human migrations, generate unmanageable civil strife and greatly exacerbate geopolitical tensions.
Little wonder that policy makers and politicians much prefer the illusion(s) that a rapid energy transition is taking place and that technology also solve any residual problems. This is so much easier than implementing the necessary massive reductions in fossil fuel use — besides, by the time the excrement really hits the wind turbine blades, it will be someone else’s problem (or so they hope).
Simon Edmonds says
I know we all need to replace the use of fossil fuels, but from the evidence of the last 20 plus years it seem that we don’t have any viable alternative. it’s a case of we’re dammed if we do and dammed if we don’t.
Ian MacDougall says
I strongly disagree with carbon-capture and storage (CCS). The heat-trapping properties of CO2 which make it a problem today will almost certainly be humanity’s future salvation. Because we are at the mid-point of the latest in the series of glaciations (‘ice-ages’) and but for the heating of the atmosphere brought on by its abnormally high CO2 concentration, would be slowly descending into the next glacial minimum, or ice age. The glaciations run on a ~100,000 year cycle. So lock the atmospheric carbon dioxide up in vegetation: forests, seaweeds, pastures or whatever takes your fancy. But don’t lock it away forever with CCS. Because human civilisation depends on glacier-free land. (In the last glaciation there was ice about 1 km thick where today we find Central Park, New York City.)
See https://noahsarc.wordpress.com/2021/01/07/carbon-capture-and-storage-global-salvation-or-total-folly/
MA Rodger says
Tomáš Kalisz,
You appear to be asking whether the increase in latent heat transport in a warming world is being properly represented in climate models as you are of the view that they are not. Your previous attempt at obtaining an answer to this question probably wasn’t very helpful for you.
Perhaps it should first be made plain that increasing in rainfall under AGW is more involved that simply the annual global average such that changes in that annual global average don’t even feature in this Carbon Brief piece ‘What climate models tell us about future rainfall’. So annual global average rainfall is an obscure part of a complex bit of climatology.
There is perhaps an initial rough-&-simplistic way of testing the potential scale any error in rainfall that may exist in climate models. Rain gauges measure rainfall over land (not perfectly) giving a century length record globally and any rise in annual rainfall can be simply converted into changes in the surface energy flux.
Thus the EPA web page ‘Climate Change Indicators: U.S. and Global Precipitation’ provides data showing that measured annual rainfall over land globally has risen something like 0.5″ in a century: so roughly 1.3% increase. Now that would if extended over ocean as well as land constitute +1Wm^-2 of latent heat entering the atmosphere. But note there is no indication of this average global rainfall mirroring global temperature wobbles. (That is the early 20th century shows a rise equal to the late 20th century, times when temperature supposedly driving any rainfall change were not rising equally.)
And we do now have also satellite data which given the extremely lumpy nature of rainfall is likely a better measure.
The Global Precipitation Climatology Project give a value per ºC of global warming over the period 1979-2017 of 1.3%, which miraculously agrees with the EPA rain-gauge-derived data, temperature increase 1900-2021 being roughly +1ºC. GPCP point to the ENSO wobbles impacting precipitation do even out over the period 1979-2017, not something that would always occur.
Now your contention is that this increasing rainfall is not represented in the climate models. However, the Global Precipitation Climatology Project disagree saying of the 1.3%/ºC “This value is close to the value often quoted coming from climate models” while pointing to the wobbly nature of the data making the result a rather sensitive one.
So it does appear that the increase in latent heat transport in a warming world is being properly represented in climate models.
Randall W. Pakinson says
I completely agree with your summary. I’ve been reading these fo the past 35+ years. They are great for scientists to incoroprate into their puzzle-solving work, but have had no effect on emissions, etc. Something needs to change.
Thomas W Fuller says
Sigh… If your post isn’t in Hindi and Mandarin it won’t reach the relevant audience. People who want energy prices to rise face a rather sullen world, the population of which knows pretty damn well that cheap energy leads to the Western lifestyle, something they covet even as they criticize those who got to it first.
Carbon capture and storage doesn’t really exist outside of a few prototypes. Nobody is rushing to adopt reduced carbon cement production. Our renewables sector consists of 1,500 year old technology (windmills), century old technology (solar) and 5,000 year old technology (dams).
You mention word counts for various relevant terms–how many times was ‘nuclear’ mentioned? Have you perhaps noticed the increase in applications to join BRICS?
It’s bead enough that the SPM wanders so far from relevancy–it’s worse that your attempted correction does not really do any better.