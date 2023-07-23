Area-based global hydro-climatological indicators

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) and Copernicus Climate Change Services (C3S) both provide sets of global climate statistics to summarise the state of Earth’s climate. They are indeed valuable indicators for the global or regional mean temperature, greenhouse gas concentrations, both ice volume and area, ocean heat, acidification, and the global sea level.
Still, I find it surprising that the set does not include any statistics on the global hydrological cycle, relevant to rainfall patterns and droughts. Two obvious global hydro-climatological indicators are the total mass of water falling on Earth’s surface each day P and the fraction of Earth’s surface area on which it falls Ap.
Global surface area can now be analysed with satellite observations and global reanalyses such as the ERA5 reanalysis. Apparently, Earth’s fractional surface area receiving daily precipitation, Ap, has shrunk over time while the total mass of water falling on Earth’s surface P has increased. Furthermore, our recent analysis suggests that there is a strong correlation between the spatial scales of rainfall patterns and the global mean temperature (Benestad et al, 2022).
A reduction in Ap may in fact provide an additional explanation for both increased (more extreme) precipitation and droughts, in addition to increased evaporation connected with higher surface temperatures. Despite numerous recent headlines on extreme rainfall, flooding and mudslides, there has been little discussion about their causes beyond increased evaporation caused by higher temperatures.
I wonder if the incomplete set of global climate indicators presented by trusted bodies such as the WMO and Copernicus C3S also has an effect on the media and placed a narrow emphasis on temperature. Temperature-based statistics is of course paramount, but other relevant area-based climate indicators also include the fractional area of Earth’s surface that exceeds a threshold, such as 10 mm/day or 50 mm/day of daily precipitation. Such statistics can give a description of how extreme rainfall changes over time.
We can extend the set of essential climate statistics to the polar and mountainous regions, and the surface area with daily temperature above freezing can provide a context for the proportion of precipitation that falls as rain or snow. Such an area-based indicator is also relevant for both the snow/ice-cover extent as well as the thawing of permafrost.
The fraction of the global surface area with maximum temperature above a threshold, such as 40°C, also provides an indication of whether heatwaves are becoming more severe.
Area-based climate indicators are readily computed with the CDO climate data operators applied to netCDF files, and hence can be considered as low-hanging fruits. A sample set is available on a thredds server (easily accessible through the ‘esd’ R-package freely available from GitHub – see sample R code used to make the plots shown here).
It is possible that the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AMAP) soon may include the surface area north of 60°N with above-freezing temperature in its upcoming 2023 biennial report. I also think it’s urgent that both the WMO and Copernicus C3S add these global hydro-climatological and area-based indicators to their list of essential climate statistics.
Below are some examples of area-based climate indicators.
The figure above shows the fraction of global surface area (red) and in the 50°S-50°N latitude band (black) with 24-hr precipitation based on daily ERA5 reanalysis data. The curves present annual mean of daily fractions, and even if the drop during the 1990s may not be quite right, they represent a step towards a better understanding of either the ERA5 data or the real hydrological cycle.
References
- R.E. Benestad, C. Lussana, J. Lutz, A. Dobler, O. Landgren, J.E. Haugen, A. Mezghani, B. Casati, and K.M. Parding, "Global hydro-climatological indicators and changes in the global hydrological cycle and rainfall patterns", PLOS Climate, vol. 1, pp. e0000029, 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.1371/journal.pclm.0000029
14 Responses to "Area-based global hydro-climatological indicators"
Keith Woollard says
Curious that everything seems to change with the advent of satellites. Perhaps they are the problem?
Carbomontanus says
No, Dr Wollard.
The problem is suggested many times. Our gas dealer suggested may years ago that “there are so many satelites swaming up there , that I am getting quite confused!”.
My old uncle Andreas C. also suggested quite much later that it might be a problem.
No, I said they will begin to collide and crash more and more into tiny splitters that will assemble as a .large saturn ring standing up in the sky as seen from here and cast shadow on the ground and forbid further human space travelling and satelites. They will rather be the solution to it all now quite soon.
Keith Woollard says
You don’t seriously think I mean the satellites are affecting the rain do you???
It’s the age old problem of getting better measurements. From what I can tell there has been no attempt to correct for observational change
A very similar picture emerges if you look at NA tropical storms. We are far, far better at spotting and tracking them now than 100 years ago, or 50 years ago, or even 25 years ago. To quantify this improvement, I looked at the average lat/long of the paths for each year.. For the first century or so there was no discernible trend as almost all observations were land based with occasional observations from passing ships. Then from WWII onward planes were used, then satellites, then more satellites. There has been a significant eastward migration of the average location. There is also northerly shift but it is an order of magnitude smaller. I would be surprised if anyone thought the easterly shift is genuine, and therefore this method gives us a way of quantifying the increase in observational efficiency. It’s curious that Michael Mann believes that the record is reliable back to the nineteenth century because “without aircraft and satellites to warn them off, ships often encountered storms at sea” *** – Really?????
See here for the time series for both longitude and latitude :-
https://photos.app.goo.gl/ZQiC7PADRVdubBdT9
Or as a map view :-
https://www.google.com.au/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1Z5xcYcbsPIFxeq3HkWQmDvmokls2DYU&usp=sharing
I think a n even more informative Y-axis would be “distance from land”. There are a number of early storms near Bermuda (my antipode) that tend provide anomalous nor-easterly values Unfortunately I am not clever enough to attempt this.
Likewise, I would suggest some portion of the structure in Rasmus’ plots are observational in origin
*** Eos, Vol. 87, No. 24, 13 June 2006
Carbomontanus says
No, Dr Woollard
Now you are misconsceived again.,You did not quite understand my reply
I did reply to whether satelites may be the problem.
Yes they may. They give more and more rubbish in space.
I can remember once upon a time we were to write an essay on the theme , protection of environment especially pristine nature, and left behind rubbish & garbage there.
I wrote all I could think of, , and did mention also outer space, that will be more and more filled up with banana- shales, empty beercans, used condoms, chocolate papers, Gauloise- packs and emptied ashtrays, plastic waste & cetera. I had red that in Readers Digest or was it Popular Mechanics or even National geographic magazine. In original.
Out teacher said openly about me in class that this was perhaps “Far fetched”. Surely because she did not read that sort of periodicals in those days.
It has later shown to be quite a problem, human space activity rubbish and pollution in orbit or even on the moon where it does not decay…
Moral,
Become a holist, tell people also of the ugly moral and environmental consequenses of it, not just the advantages..
Carbomontanus says
Yes, Hr Benestad, this is probably some of your best.
I like that of rain coming in stronger showers and no rain next by, but all in all more rain than ever due to the vapour pressure curve of water from Pluto and up to overheated steam in the boilers. Clausius Clappeyron.
There we have a universal principle that can be relied on..
There is Mari vassause and Jacob våthatt, Hundedagene. That conscept seems to have origined in old Egypt with the Nile flood at the university of Alexandria, where Sirius in the night could tell when it normally comes.
The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain, thus once again where does it rain? Can be found on youtube.
Inger Hagerup also wrote about it, I shall try and find it
Yes, I found it
https://dikt.org/regn
Douville Hervé says
Dear Rasmus,
Thanks for the interesting post. I’m also wondering about the lack of homogeneity in the ERA5 assimilated data with a possible shift rather than trend in the global area with daily precipitation exceeding 1 mm/day. Did you also look at this in global climate models? I fully concur with the need to pay more attention to water cycle changes at both WMO and IPCC levels:
Douville H., R.P. Allan, P.A. Arias, R.A. Betts, MA.Caretta, A. Cherchi, A. Mukherji, K. Raghavan, J. Renwick (2022) Water remains a blind spot in climate change policies. PLOS Water, 1(12), e0000058, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pwat.0000058
Douville H. and K. Willett (2023) A drier than expected future, supported by near-surface relative humidity observations. Sc. Adv., doi:10.1126/sciadv.ade6253 (under embargo until July 28th 2023)
Douville H., R. Chadwick, M. Saint-Lu, B. Medeiros (2023) Drivers of dry day sensitivity to increased CO2. Geophys. Res. Lett., https://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2023GL103200
Best regards,
Hervé Douville
macias shurly says
@Douville Hervé says:
” Water remains a blind spot in climate change policy. ”
ms: — Not only in the climate change policy, but above all in the generally recognized climate science, there are a number of blind spots that are related to the water cycle.
This includes mainly:
– the man-made loss of evaporative landscapes
– and a relative humidity (over land & oceans) that has been falling for many decades, a paradox for which climate science (IPCC) still has no reasonable, qualitative or even quantitative explanation, although both are very obviously related.
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2022/09/a2.png
Neither the rapidly progressive loss of evaporative landscapes nor the falling RH and cloud albedo are signs of an intensified global water cycle.
There is much to suggest that decreasing global evaporation (- 0.86W/m²) and cloud albedo
(- 0.8W/m²) are the main drivers of global warming (not only) since the year 2000 (CERES with satellite-based measurements.
A combination of GEB from Trenberth & Loeb (1999-2009) and the CERES data illustrates the 20-year trend since 2000. (difference between yellow and white digits)
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2023/03/geb_2000-2020finish.png?w=1024
https://ceres.larc.nasa.gov/documents/STM/2022-10/Loeb_contributed_presentation.pdf
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Dr. Benestad,
Thank you very much for your article.
It seems to touch the same topics as several questions I asked several times in Unforced Variations (and have not obtained a reliable answer yet):
1) Is it possible to find any temporal trend in absolute water cycle intensity (annual sum of precipitation over the entire Earth surface)? If so, is the trend in last decades increasing or decreasing?
2) Is it possible to find any temporal trend in precipitation partitioning between land and ocean? There are claims that “continents are drying”, in other words, that evaporation and runoff exceeded precipitation over land during last decades. Can it be proven based on the available data? Or, even though no general trend can be seen, are there perhaps clear trends in this respect on some continents or in specific regions?
3) Can we infer from increasing localization of precipitations that cloud cover may become more localized as well? If so, can we infer thereform also a commensurate decrease in Earth albedo, or is it a too bold assumption that cannot find any support in available data yet?
4) Should there be some clear temporal trends in precipitation over land (or for specific continents / regions), can we find any correlation thereof with changes in vegetation cover and/or with human interference with water cycle such as irrigation?
Thank you in advance for your comments.
Best regards
TK
Carbomontanus says
Kalisz
I would gladly answer to theese quite good questions but it will get too long.
I look forward to Rasmus Benestads answers indeed
I will only say here that the art of science and research is often to state the questions and riddles on solvable form else disqualify and discard the problems. When you run tight in the problems it is often because this is not done.
. We should know that from other praxis..
Eric Jensen says
Nice analysis, and interesting visuals. I’m trying to understand how the y-axis in the second figure can be more than 100%. Maybe a glitch in scaling there, or maybe just something I don’t understand about what is being plotted. Thanks for any clarification.
Solar Jim says
My take: Think of percent positive change in specific surface area., although the graph label of “Change” seems confusing. For example, if an original area of 1000 sq mi ,which received a certain amount of average rainfall , now measures over an area of 1800 sq mi, then that is 80% increase, or 180% of original area
.The graph indicates this change as 180%, which implies that 100% is inaccurately indicated as “Change” without the explicit notification that 100% is not change, but rather the given historic norm.
Barton Paul Levenson says
I don’t know if this will be of any interest to you, since the venue is not peer-reviewed (I was suckered into submitting to a predatory journal), but there’s some numerical data in it. The fractions I deduced are not perfectly accurate because I failed to account for the decrease in size of the grid squares with increasing latitude.
http://www.ajournal.co.uk/pdfs/BSvolume13(1)/BSVol.13%20(1)%20Article%202.pdf
JCM says
“””These global hydro-climatological indicators suggest more frequent daily heavy rainfall”””
This suggestion is unclear from my pov. Is it the frequency or intensity of events which is increasing? Could it be a decreasing frequency and increasing intensity?
It is reasonable that logging a decreasing frequency of precipitation at any particular land station to be accompanied by logging relatively more intense (infrequent) events.
Once daily cleansing rains cease, expect infrequent erosive damaging deluges. Simply, the atmosphere is flushed out less often.
Instead of many small buckets coming down, few large buckets are dumped on a particular spot. Catchments absorb little of such infrequent deluges, and desertification is intensified.
Expect also higher average atmospheric opacity (especially in the evening), and higher average surface radiating temperature. Perhaps also an intensification of continental pressure ridges.
Is there such a thing as so-called climatological observations of globally averaged IDF curves? I am only aware of the intensity-duration-frequency computed at individual gauges for local storm water managers.
Thank you
Carbomontanus says
Benestad
You mention “Low hanging fruits” in the climate, of things that rather obviously ought to be done now.
I come to think of that when you map things and map the earth and draw graphs and maps, tradition says that you must also walk the terrain with “rubber boots” to see whether your method and theory is fully autentic or maybe you overlook and loose something along with your brand new and dramatically faster and more efficient method.
It is about allways having at least 2 other and systematically independent empirical methods to cross examine and check up whether your quite phaenomenal new measuring and mapping, even “statistic” method may lead you into systematic errors, yes or no or even perhaps..
We were snow- hiking in the mountains and suddenly heard a jet airplane. I looked up, and there, incredibly high, an especially large and broad winged, 2 engined plane was cruising. I have later come to that it was not an U2, but an allmost as fine british canberra spyplane flying over NATO territory. .
Then less than 5 minitus later, 2 common jet fighters passed very low, just above our heads and I thought “Now, we are discovered.” that the high spyplane had told the 2 others to come and look closer what they had discovered.
But we were probably not. They did calibrate by extra control what the Canberra could possibly see, and whether that brand new photorecognition from very high above was reliable, and really good enough for.
Meaning that satelites are not enough,, the same must also be further controlled, here and there at least, by conventional direct methods on the ground.
Boots, Botanics, Thermometers and Anhthills, Cloudberrypickers, are not obsolete yet.
If for instance the method seems capable of telling even wether permafrost will thaw or not, then ridiculously obsolete inspection Ha-Ha-Ha-Ha- must further go in by rubber boots for control and examine: Is there any permafrost here at all?, and does it really thaw or not?
Not everyone has learnt that.